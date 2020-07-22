Apresentacao Coral Residence Santos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Coral Residence Santos apartamentos com 2 e 3 suítes no Boqueirão, metragens de 86 e 136 m² de área útil e lazer completo.

Published in: Real Estate
  1. 1. “O apartamento que você sonhou. No residencial que você merece” Unidades 2 Suítes com 86 m² de área útil 3 Suítes com 136 m² de área útil Destaque • Amplo terraço gourmet em todas as unidades • 3 quadras da praia • Lazer completo Rua Colômbia – Boqueirão – Santos/SP
  2. 2. Lounge Fachada PiscinaPiscina
  3. 3. Coworking Fitness
  4. 4. Salão de jogos Salão de festas
  5. 5. 2 suítes – 86 m² de área útil Unidade Tipo
  6. 6. 3 suítes – 136 m² de área útil Unidade Tipo

