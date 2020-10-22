Tecnologia 3 periodo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 INFORME SOBRE LA TARJETA ARDUINO VALENTINA CARDONA GARZÓN DANNA M. CIFUENTES CAICEDO KEVIN HUAZÁ LASSO STEPHANIA OSORIO ...
2 BLOGS DE LOS ESTUDIANTES ● Andrés Felipe Parra: ​https://tegnologiamusicayandres.blogspot.com ● Karina Olave: ​https://a...
3 ● EVIDENCIA DE EL TRABAJO GRUPAL……………………….PAG 22 ● WEBGRAFÍA………………………………………………………..PAG 23 CONCEPTOS BÁSICOS DE PROGRAMAC...
4 ● Contadores: Es una variable que está en ambos miembros de una asignación interna, a la que se le suma un valor constan...
5 ¿QUE ES PSelnt? PSeInt es una herramienta para aprender la lógica de programación, orientada a estudiantes sin experienc...
6 DIAGRAMAS DE FLUJO ¿QUÉ ES? Un diagrama de flujo es la representación gráfica del flujo o secuencia de rutinas simples. ...
7 Imagen número 2. Ejemplo de un diagrama de flujo. SÍMBOLOS UTILIZADOS EN DIAGRAMAS DE FLUJO. ● Símbolo de inicio/final: ...
8 ● Símbolo de multidocumento. Representa multidocumento en el proceso. Imagen número 6. Símbolo de multidocumento. ● Símb...
9 ● Símbolo de entrada manual. Representa un paso en el que se pide al usuario que introduzca la información manualmente. ...
10 Imagen número 12. O símbolo. ● Símbolo de Unión de Invocación. Indica un punto en el diagrama de flujo en el que múltip...
11 Imagen número 16. Símbolo de Ordenar. ● Símbolo de Proceso PreDefinido. Indica una secuencia de acciones que realizan u...
12 ● Símbolo de retardo. Indica un retraso en el proceso. Imagen número 20. Símbolo de retardo. ● Símbolo de Datos Almacen...
13 Imagen número 23. Símbolo de Almacenamiento Interno. ● Símbolo de Visualización. Indica un paso que muestra información...
14 Constantes: ​Una constante es un dato o valor que no puede ser alterado o modificado durante el desarrollo de un algori...
15 Acumuladores: ​Es una variable que tiene como función almacenar cantidades resultantes de operaciones sucesivas, realiz...
16 utilizar caracteres alfabéticos ( mayúsculas y minúsculas ), los diez dígitos del 0 al 9 y el subrayado. Imagen número ...
17 Imagen número 29. Ejemplo del comando SEGÚN en PSeINT. COMANDO MIENTRAS: ​La función ´´Mientras¨ nos sirve para repetir...
18 Imagen número 30. Ejemplo del comando MIENTRAS en PSeINT. COMANDO REPETIR: ​Volver a decir una cosa que ya se había dic...
19 COMANDO PARA: ​Nos sirve para repetir el proceso de una determinada cantidad de veces hasta llegar a un número de refer...
20 CONCLUSIONES 1-​Los conceptos básicos de programación son necesarios para el funcionamiento de un programa, estos nos a...
21 Los diagramas de flujo nos sirven para comunicar, para mejorar los procesos y sistemas, para guiarnos, para detallar pr...
22 CAPTURAS COMPROBANTES
23 WEBGRAFÍA ● https://programacionpseint.wordpress.com/2013/03/01/que-es-pseint/ ● https://www.diagramasdeflujo.com/flujo...
24 ● http://pequenospasosapseint.blogspot.com/2017/04/comandos-basicos-de-pseint.ht ml ● http://www.digitaliapublishing.co...
  1. 1. 1 INFORME SOBRE LA TARJETA ARDUINO VALENTINA CARDONA GARZÓN DANNA M. CIFUENTES CAICEDO KEVIN HUAZÁ LASSO STEPHANIA OSORIO URRUTIA ANDRÉS FELIPE PARRA NARANJO KARINA VARGAS OLAVE INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA LICEO DEPARTAMENTAL ÁREA DE TECNOLOGíA GRADO 10-3 SANTIAGO DE CALI 2020
  2. 2. 2 BLOGS DE LOS ESTUDIANTES ● Andrés Felipe Parra: ​https://tegnologiamusicayandres.blogspot.com ● Karina Olave: ​https://aurakarina292003.blogspot.com/ ● Stephania Osorio: https://utilidadenlatecnologiald.blogspot.com/p/tercer-periodo-tecnologia-10.html ● Danna Cifuentes: ​https://danna1413.blogspot.com/p/periodo-3-2020.html ● Valentina Cardona:​https://valentinacar984.blogspot.com/p/periodo-3-2020.html ● Kevin Huazá: ​https://tegnogenius.blogspot.com/ TABLA DE CONTENIDO ● CONCEPTOS BÁSICOS DE PROGRAMACIÓN……………………PAG 3 ● ELEMENTOS DE PROGRAMACIÓN DE PSEINT…………………PAG 4 ● QUÉ ES PSEINT………………………………………………………...PAG 5 ● DIAGRAMAS DE FLUJO……………………………………………...PAG 6 ● CONSTANTES, VARIABLES, ACUMULADORES, CONTADORES Y IDENTIFICADORES…………………………………………………..PAG 14 ● FUNCIÓN DE LOS COMANDOS EN PSEINT……………………..PAG 16 ● CONCLUSIONES……………………………………………………..PAG 20
  3. 3. 3 ● EVIDENCIA DE EL TRABAJO GRUPAL……………………….PAG 22 ● WEBGRAFÍA………………………………………………………..PAG 23 CONCEPTOS BÁSICOS DE PROGRAMACIÓN Todos los lenguajes de programación contienen ciertos elementos, estos se usan de forma diferente según el lenguaje de programación pero cumplen la misma función. estos son: ● Constantes: Es un valor que no puede ser modificado ni alterado durante se realiza la ejecución de un programa, este únicamente puede ser leído; está en la memoria principal del programa y almacena valores. ● Variables: Estas nos permiten almacenar información fácilmente, en forma de cadena. ● Acumuladores: Es un registro que alberga temporalmente los resultados aritméticos y lógicos intermedios que serán tratados por el circuito operacional.
  4. 4. 4 ● Contadores: Es una variable que está en ambos miembros de una asignación interna, a la que se le suma un valor constante. ● Identificadores: Es un conjunto de caracteres alfanuméricos de cualquier longitud que sirve para identificar las entidades del programa, estos pueden ser combinaciones de letras y números. FUNDAMENTOS DE PROGRAMACIÓN PSEINT El libro de Fundamentos de programación usando PSeInt contiene el análisis y diseño de algoritmos, es decir, se centra en la lógica de la programación más que en la codificación utilizando algún lenguaje de programación específico como C, C++, Java, C#, PHP, VB, pascal, python, javaScript, Matlab. Esto permite realizar o desarrollar en los estudiantes de cualquier disciplina, las capacidades mentales necesarias para poder programar computadoras. Para el diseño de algoritmos se utilizan los diagramas de flujo y pseudocódigo utilizando el programa PSeInt, que se refiere a software libre. Además se hace uso de los paradigmas de la programación estructurada y modular (descendente o top down) que son la base que sustentan la programación orientada a objetos.
  5. 5. 5 ¿QUE ES PSelnt? PSeInt es una herramienta para aprender la lógica de programación, orientada a estudiantes sin experiencia en dicha área. Mediante la utilización de un simple y limitadopseudo-lenguaje, intuitivo y en español, permite comenzar a comprender conceptos básicos y fundamentales de un algoritmo computacional. Nacido originalmente como proyecto final para la materia Programación I de la carrera Ingeniería en Informática de la Facultad de Ingeniería y Ciencias Hídricas de la Universidad Nacional del Litoral, es en realidad un intérprete de pseudocódigo basado en los contenidos de la cátedra de Fundamentos de Programación de dicha carrera Imagen número 1. Logotipo de PSeInt.
  6. 6. 6 DIAGRAMAS DE FLUJO ¿QUÉ ES? Un diagrama de flujo es la representación gráfica del flujo o secuencia de rutinas simples. Tiene la ventaja de indicar la secuencia del proceso en cuestión, las unidades involucradas y los responsables de su ejecución, es decir , viene a ser la representación simbólica o pictórica de un procedimiento administrativo. Luego, un diagrama de flujo es una representación gráfica que desglosa un proceso en cualquier tipo de actividad a desarrollarse tanto en empresas industriales o de servicios y en sus departamentos, secciones u áreas de su estructura organizativa.
  7. 7. 7 Imagen número 2. Ejemplo de un diagrama de flujo. SÍMBOLOS UTILIZADOS EN DIAGRAMAS DE FLUJO. ● Símbolo de inicio/final: El símbolo de terminación marca el punto inicial o final del sistema. Por lo general, contiene la palabra "Inicio" o "Fin". Imagen número 3. Símbolo de inicio/ final. ● Símbolo de acción o progreso: Un rectangulo solo puede representar un solo paso dentro de un proceso ("agregar dos tazas de harina"), o un subproceso completo ("hacer pan") dentro de un proceso más grande. Imagen número 4. Símbolo de acción o progreso. ● Símbolo de documento impreso. Un documento o informe impreso. Imagen número 5. Símbolo de documento impreso.
  8. 8. 8 ● Símbolo de multidocumento. Representa multidocumento en el proceso. Imagen número 6. Símbolo de multidocumento. ● Símbolo de Decisión o Ramificación. Un punto de decisión o ramificación. Las líneas que representan diferentes decisiones surgen de diferentes puntos del diamante. Imagen número 7. Símbolo de Decisión o Ramificación. ● Símbolo de Entrada/ Salida. Representa el material o la información que entra o sale del sistema, como una orden del cliente (entrada) o un producto (salida). Imagen número 8. Símbolo de Entrada/ Salida.
  9. 9. 9 ● Símbolo de entrada manual. Representa un paso en el que se pide al usuario que introduzca la información manualmente. Imagen número 9.Símbolo de entrada manual. ● Símbolo de preparación. Representa un ajuste a otro paso en el proceso. Imagen número 10. Símbolo de preparación. ● Símbolo del conector. Indica que el flujo continúa donde se ha colocado un símbolo identico (que contiene la misma letra). Imagen número 11. Símbolo del conector. ● O símbolo. Indica que el flujo del proceso continúa en más de dos ramas.
  10. 10. 10 Imagen número 12. O símbolo. ● Símbolo de Unión de Invocación. Indica un punto en el diagrama de flujo en el que múltiples ramificaciones convergen de nuevo en un solo proceso. Imagen número 13. Símbolo de Unión de Invocación. ● Símbolo de Fusión. Indica un paso en el que dos o más sub-listas o subprocesos se convierten en uno Imagen número 14. Símbolo de Fusión. ● Símbolo de Intercalar. Indica un paso que ordena información en un formato estándar. Imagen número 15. Símbolo de Intercalar. ● Símbolo de Ordenar. Indica un paso que organiza una lista de elementos en una secuencia o establece según algunos criterios predeterminados.
  11. 11. 11 Imagen número 16. Símbolo de Ordenar. ● Símbolo de Proceso PreDefinido. Indica una secuencia de acciones que realizan una tarea específica incrustada dentro de un proceso más grande. Esta secuencia de acciones podría describirse con más detalle en un diagrama de flujo separado. Imagen número 17. Símbolo de Proceso PreDefinido. ● Símbolo del Operación Manual. Indica una secuencia de comandos que continuarán repitiéndose hasta que se detenga manualmente. Imagen número 18. Símbolo del Operación Manual. ● Símbolo del Límite de Bucle. Indica el punto en el que debe detenerse un bucle. Imagen número 19. Símbolo del Límite de Bucle.
  12. 12. 12 ● Símbolo de retardo. Indica un retraso en el proceso. Imagen número 20. Símbolo de retardo. ● Símbolo de Datos Almacenados. Indica un paso donde se almacenan los datos. Imagen número 21. Símbolo de Datos Almacenados. ● Símbolo de la Base de Datos. Indica una lista de información con una estructura estándar que permite buscar y ordenar. Imagen número 22. Símbolo de la Base de Datos. ● Símbolo de Almacenamiento Interno. Indica que la información se almacenó en la memoria durante un programa, utilizado en diagramas de flujo de diseño de software.
  13. 13. 13 Imagen número 23. Símbolo de Almacenamiento Interno. ● Símbolo de Visualización. Indica un paso que muestra información. Imagen número 24. Símbolo de Visualización. ● Conector Fuera de Página. Indica que el proceso continúa fuera de la página. Imagen número 25. Conector Fuera de Página.. CONSTANTES, VARIABLES, ACUMULADORES, CONTADORES Y IDENTIFICADORES
  14. 14. 14 Constantes: ​Una constante es un dato o valor que no puede ser alterado o modificado durante el desarrollo de un algoritmo o durante la ejecución de un programa, solo puede ser leído, Las constantes son declaradas con la directiva #define, significa que la constante tendrá el mismo valor a lo largo de todo el programa. El nombre de las constantes suele escribirse en mayúscula en la mayoría de lenguajes. Imagen 26. Ejemplo de una Constante. Variables: ​Es un dato y su valor puede cambiar durante el algoritmo o la ejecución del programa. Estas variables tienen unas clasificaciones, las cuales son: enteras, reales, caracteres y cadenas, se debe de tener en cuenta que dependiendo del tipo de variable ésta debe tomar el valor de ese tipo, de lo contrario se producirá un error. Una variable se identifica por dos características: el nombre de la variable y el tipo de la variable.
  15. 15. 15 Acumuladores: ​Es una variable que tiene como función almacenar cantidades resultantes de operaciones sucesivas, realiza casi la misma función que un contador, la diferencia está en que el incremento o decremento es variable en lugar de constante. Contadores: ​Es una variable cuyo valor se incrementa o decrementa en una cantidad constante en cada repetición, un contador cuenta sucesos y acciones internas. Imagen número 27. Ejemplo de un Esquema del Contador. Identificador: ​Es un conjunto de caracteres alfanuméricos de cualquier longitud que sirve para identificar las entidades del programa como: clases, variables, funciones, tipos compuestos. Los identificadores pueden ser combinaciones de letras y números. Para construir identificadores utilizando el lenguaje C se pueden
  16. 16. 16 utilizar caracteres alfabéticos ( mayúsculas y minúsculas ), los diez dígitos del 0 al 9 y el subrayado. Imagen número 28. Esquema de un Identificador. FUNCIÓN DE LOS COMANDOS EN PSEINT COMANDO SEGÚN: ​Permite trabajar con un sistema de valor numero, donde, según el valor elegido ocurría una secuencia de acciones. La variable solo debe ser de valor numérico.
  17. 17. 17 Imagen número 29. Ejemplo del comando SEGÚN en PSeINT. COMANDO MIENTRAS: ​La función ´´Mientras¨ nos sirve para repetir un proceso infinitas veces hasta que la condición expuesta para esto no se cumpla. Tenemos una condición, necesitamos que esta se repita hasta que el valor usado en la condición indique lo contrario.
  18. 18. 18 Imagen número 30. Ejemplo del comando MIENTRAS en PSeINT. COMANDO REPETIR: ​Volver a decir una cosa que ya se había dicho volver a hacer una cosa que ya se había hecho. Permite hacer una secuencia de acciones hasta completar una condición. Imagen número 31. Ejemplo del comando REPETIR en PSeINT.
  19. 19. 19 COMANDO PARA: ​Nos sirve para repetir el proceso de una determinada cantidad de veces hasta llegar a un número de referencia que determinará el fin del proceso. Imagen número 32. Ejemplo del comando PARA en PSeINT. COMANDO FUNCIÓN: ​Las funciones también llamadas subproceso o subAlgoritmo, es una instrucción que permite agrupar variables y sentencias, cuya finalidad es la de efectuar una área específica, se pueden añadir una o varias funciones, en un algoritmo, las funciones son subprogramas dentro de un programa, que se pueden invocar (ejecutar).
  20. 20. 20 CONCLUSIONES 1-​Los conceptos básicos de programación son necesarios para el funcionamiento de un programa, estos nos ayudan para la realización de algo y a que todo tenga un orden. También nos ayudan a almacenar ciertos datos que pueden resultarnos muy necesarios para llevar a cabo cierta actividad. 2-PSeInt es una herramienta para el aprendizaje de la lógica de programación, para estudiantes que no tienen experiencia en este campo. Mediante el uso de un pseudolenguaje simple y limitado (intuitivo y español), puede comenzar a comprender los conceptos básicos y conceptos básicos de los algoritmos computacionales. Nació originalmente como el último proyecto de la disciplina de programación I de la carrera de Ingeniería en Computación de la Universidad Nacional de Ingeniería y Ciencias del Agua, de hecho, es un intérprete de pseudocódigo escrito en base al contenido del Presidente de los Fundamentos de Programación. 3-​Los diagramas de flujo sirven para representar todas las etapas de un determinado proceso y sus funciones facilitando así su comprensión.
  21. 21. 21 Los diagramas de flujo nos sirven para comunicar, para mejorar los procesos y sistemas, para guiarnos, para detallar procesos, como herramienta de capacitación, para detectar problemas y oportunidades, como referencia de programadores y para aumentar la productividad laboral y creatividad. En conclusión, con los diagramas de flujo se logra informar a los demás cómo funciona o debería de funcionar un determinado proceso, sin mantener una jerga técnica o un grupo determinado. 4-​ Las variables, identificadores, constantes, contadores y acumuladores son entidades importantes para la introducción a la programación desde 0, ayudan a la resolución de problemas, reservación de espacios y representar secuencias. 5​-​ ​Un comando es una orden que se le da a un programa de computadora que actúa como intérprete del mismo, para así realizar una tarea específica. Los comandos en PSeINT son muy importantes para realizar y ejecutar una tarea específica, como lo son los comandos SEGÚN, MIENTRAS, REPETIR, PARA y FUNCIÓN. 6- ​Es importante tener en cuenta los fundamentos de programación usando PSeInt, para así tener la capacidad mental de programar una computadora correctamente usando el lenguaje específico necesario.
  22. 22. 22 CAPTURAS COMPROBANTES
  23. 23. 23 WEBGRAFÍA ● https://programacionpseint.wordpress.com/2013/03/01/que-es-pseint/ ● https://www.diagramasdeflujo.com/flujograma/para-que-sirve-un-diagrama-de-flu jo/ ● https://concepto.de/diagrama-de-flujo/#:~:text=Estas%20formas%20definidas%20 de%20antemano,Horizontal​. ● https://www.smartdraw.com/flowchart/simbolos-de-diagramas-de-flujo.htm
  24. 24. 24 ● http://pequenospasosapseint.blogspot.com/2017/04/comandos-basicos-de-pseint.ht ml ● http://www.digitaliapublishing.com/a/45537/fundamentos-de-programacion-usand o-pseint#:~:text=El%20libro%20de%20Fundamentos%20de,%2C%20python%2C %20javaScript%2C%20Matlab​. ● http://www.digitaliapublishing.com/a/45537/fundamentos-de-programacion-usand o-pseint#:~:text=El%20libro%20de%20Fundamentos%20de,%2C%20python%2C %20javaScript%2C%20Matlab

×