"Located in the dynamic of Brooklyn, the Multi-Specialty clinic of Downtown Medical Services is a medical facility that is able to serve the care and treatment needs of a diverse community. Our mission is to deliver the utmost in patient care while providing quality medicine and friendly client service.

http://downtownmedicalservices.com/downtown-brooklyn/





Located in Brooklyn's ever-changing and exciting Williamsburg district, our facility is established to meet the needs of a diverse and dynamic community population. Our services span a wide range of medical specialties with specific focus on delivering swift an accurate care to meet the needs of those in our eclectic community.

http://downtownmedicalservices.com/williamsburg-greenpoint/

"