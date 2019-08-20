PDF-DOWNLOAD-Online-Too-Many-Tribbles!-(Star-Trek)

More Info about books visit : https://incledger.com/lp2/?book=1984848003

Too Many Tribbles! (Star Trek)

by Frank Berrios

Book Descriptions :

Captain Kirk and the crew of the starship Enterprise come face to face with adorably fuzzy Tribbles in this exciting and fun-filled Star Trek(TM) Little Golden Book!Captain Kirk and the crew of the starship Enterprise are ready for almost anything--except tribbles! When these small, furry creatures invade the ship, Captain Kirk and the crew must act quickly, before they are buried in fur balls! Star Trek fans of all ages will love this action-packed Little Golden Book featuring Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock, and the rest of the crew from the classic TV series in a unique retro art style!

