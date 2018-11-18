Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EFECTOS DE LAS DROGAS EN EL ORGANISMO SM/3ra Ojeda Guti�rrez Miguel Enrique
EFECTOS DE LAS DROGAS ESTIMULANTES Estimulantes ANFETAMINAS COCAINA EXTASIS METANFETAMINA NICOTINA OPIO HEROINA CODEINA MO...
EFECTOS DE LAS DROGAS DEPRESORAS DEPRESORAS BARBITURISCOS TRANQUILIZANTES METACUALONA ALCOHOL Confusi�n, perdida de coordi...
EFECTOS DE LAS DROGAS ALUCINOGENOS DEPRESORAS MARIGUANA Infertilidad, Altera la menstruaci�n, Confusi�n, perdida de coordi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Efectos de las drogas en el organismo

60 views

Published on

factores

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Efectos de las drogas en el organismo

  1. 1. EFECTOS DE LAS DROGAS EN EL ORGANISMO SM/3ra Ojeda Guti�rrez Miguel Enrique
  2. 2. EFECTOS DE LAS DROGAS ESTIMULANTES Estimulantes ANFETAMINAS COCAINA EXTASIS METANFETAMINA NICOTINA OPIO HEROINA CODEINA MORFINA Insomnio, sudor excesivo, temblores, mal aliento, mareo resequedad en la boca y labios, Picaz�n en la nariz, Irritaci�n y Ansiedad, agresividad, p�nico, tolerancia, dependencia psicol�gica y fisca, problema cardiacos, desnutrici�n, muerte Confusi�n e hiperactividad, tolerancia y dependencia, convulsi�n, coma, muerte, da�o en la membrana nasales y pulmones, hipertensi�n, Derrame Cerebral, Depresi�n, impotencia sexual, delirio. Da�o Cerebral, Especialmente en las funciones de memoria y razonamiento, Confusi�n, ansiedad, paranoia, Insomnio, Tensi�n muscular, Nauseas desmayo visi�n Borrosa, Escalofr�os, sudoraci�n, Ansiedad severa y paranoia. paranoia, alucinaciones, p�nico, temblores, mal aliento, mareos, ansias insomnio, fatiga, psicosis y convulsiones. Enfermedades pulmonar obstrucci�n cr�nicas, c�ncer de la cavidad oral, laringe, es�fago y pulm�n, Enfermedades Cardiacas(accidentes cerebro valvular), tolerancia, dependencia f�sica y psicol�gica, angina de pecho y infertilidad. Letargo, Apat�a, Perdida del juicio y Autocontrol Tolerancia, dependencia f�sica y psicolog�a, Boca Seca, Extremidades pesadas, Perdida dela memoria, Hipertensi�n, Depresi�n severa, Perdida de libido, Pancreatitis, Cirrosis hep�tica Convulsiones, coma, muerte, Somnolencia, Confusi�n, Respiraci�n ruidosa o superficial, Dificultad para respirar o tragar, Ritmo cardiaco r�pido, fuerte o irregular, salpullido, picaz�n, Cambio de visi�n, Convulsiones. Infecci�n, Desnutrici�n, Hepatitis, Depresi�n respiratorias aguda, pancreatitis aguda, Fallo renal, Mareos, Somnolencias, Nauseas, V�mitos, Dolor de estomago y calambres, Diarrea, boca seca, Sudoraci�n, Debilidad.
  3. 3. EFECTOS DE LAS DROGAS DEPRESORAS DEPRESORAS BARBITURISCOS TRANQUILIZANTES METACUALONA ALCOHOL Confusi�n, perdida de coordinaci�n, Tolerancia, dependencia f�sica y psicol�gica, Disminuyen la presi�n arterial presentando v�rtigo y desmayo, Coma, Muerte, Cambio de estado emocional, Poca iniciativa personal, Dificultad para expresar emociones. Falta de coordinaci�n motora, Desinhibici�n, Somnolencia, Reducci�n la frecuencia cardiacas, Disminuci�n dela respiraci�n, Adormecimiento de los dedos de pies y manos, En dosis mas grandes puede provocar depresi�n respiratoria, trastorno del habla, dolor de cabeza y fotofobia (excesiva sensibilidad a la luz) delirium, Convulsiones hiperton�a, v�mitos, insuficiencias renal, Coma y muerte atreves de para cardiaco o respiratorios. Destruyes las c�lulas cerebrales, Genera dependencia, Temblores, Nauseas, Sudor, Insomnio, Convulsiones, Aumenta la actividad cardiaca e Hipertensi�n sangu�nea, Trastorno del sue�o, Perdida progresiva de la memoria y otras capacidades mentales, Periodo de amnesia, Perdida desequilibrio, Alteraciones del sistema nervioso central.
  4. 4. EFECTOS DE LAS DROGAS ALUCINOGENOS DEPRESORAS MARIGUANA Infertilidad, Altera la menstruaci�n, Confusi�n, perdida de coordinaci�n, Da�o al tejido pulmonar, Taquicardia, Desorientaci�n, Falta de coordinaci�n f�sica, Depresi�n o Somnolencia, Ataque de p�nico o ansiedad, Bronquitis, inflamaci�n del tracto respiratorio, Anormalidades en el cerebro. LSD (Dietilamina del acido lis�rgico) Depresi�n, Confusi�n, Conducta irracional, Tolerancia, Convulsiones, Sudoraci�n o escalofr�os, Insomnio, Boca seca, Estremecimientos, Delirios visuales, Distorsi�n del sentido del tiempo y de la identidad, Miedo de perder el control, Ataques de p�nico, Grave depresi�n o psicosis. MESCALINA FENCICLIDINA Perdida de coordinaci�n y confusi�n, Convulsiones y muerte, Dependencia psicol�gica, Da�o permanente de los pulmones, cerebro, h�gado, medula �sea, Deliro, Diarrea.

×