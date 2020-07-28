Successfully reported this slideshow.
Les dejo una presentación de una red educativa.

  1. 1. Equipo 01 Barragán García Anyerit Echevarría García Karla Patricia Enríquez Zárate Paloma de María De La Cruz Camacho E. Andrea Carla Candelaria Rodriguez Gestión Tecnológica del Conocimiento
  2. 2. PODCAST INTRODUCTOR IO
  3. 3. Características Es una red educativa destinada a resolver preguntas sobre alguna temática en particular. Clasifica dichas preguntas en materias, y pueden ser resueltas por diversos usuarios. Sus principales características son: Diseño atractivo Contenido de utilidad Accesible Interacciones con otros usuarios Actualizable
  4. 4. Tipos de usuarios de la red Esta red cuenta con una comunidad de aprendizaje entre pares más grande del mundo, en la que están involucrados estudiantes, padres y maestros
  5. 5. ¿Cómo Funciona? • Los estudiantes publican sus preguntas y obtienen en minutos una respuesta clara y detallada por otro estudiante. • Los estudiantes obtienen puntos por contestar preguntas, los cuales pueden ser usados para obtener ayuda. • Los moderadores (asesores) se aseguran de que los estudiantes obtengan respuestas de calidad.
  6. 6. Con Brainly puedes: Hacer preguntas, buscar respuestas Preparar los exámenes, redacciones y trabajos de investigación. Te ayuda a preparar las pruebas para el acceso a la Universidad. Cubre diferentes niveles academicos, como primaria, secundaria y bachillerato.
  7. 7. Beneficios • · Método rápido para obtener ayuda o asesoría con respecto a las tareas. • Apertura para el alumnado de todos los niveles educativos • Aprendizaje colaborativo y socialización • Al ser una comunidad grande de usuarios existe una comunicación rápida y efectiva, • La comunidad la integran tanto profesores como alumnos que pueden responder preguntas de diferentes asignaturas.
  8. 8. Consideraciones importantes • Se puede ocasionar que muchos usuarios responden cualquier cosa sólo con el objetivo de subir de rango. • Respuestas insensatas • Como cualquier plataforma, hay veces que no responde bien. • Falta de credibilidad

