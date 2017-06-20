Tarea de filosofia (2)

Tarea de filosofia DianaSoto
TAREA DE FILOSOFIA Diana soto pág. 1 ¿Qué es la Democracia? IDEOLOGICO O NEOMATOLOGICO TECNICO O TECNOLOGICO Tiene2aspecto...
Tarea de filosofía pág. 2 Atenasy la Democracia siglo V a. C. ATENASPROTEGIA SU DEMOCRACIA CON EL OSTRACISMODESTERRANDOA C...
TAREA DE FILOSOFIA Diana soto pág. 3 DERECHOS HUMANOS SE ENTIENDE POR DERECHOS HUMANOS AQUIELLOS QUE CORRESPONDEN A TODA P...
Tarea de filosofía pág. 4 TERCERA DIMENSION: derechos colectivos El derecho a la autodeterminación El derecho al ambiente ...
TAREA DE FILOSOFIA Diana soto pág. 5 SOCIEDAD ATENIENSE ANTESDELA DEMOCRACIA ARISTOCRACIA CIUDADANOS NO ARISTOCRATAS MAYOR...
Tarea de filosofía pág. 6 Bibliografía bueno, G. (27 de 11 de 2009). fgbueno. Obtenido de fgbueno: http://www.fgbueno.es/m...
×