Anya C. Gonzales' Growth Marketing Portfolio

Growth Marketing Portfolio Anya C. Gonzales | Head of Growth Marketing at Jhana anyagonzales@gmail.com | 718.208.8853
Hi. I’m Anya. This portfolio is designed to show successes and lessons learned as Head of Growth Marketing at Jhana. I lik...
• I’m always thinking about how I can engage a prospect to move her from stranger to advocate. • The examples in this port...
Table of Contents 1. Spell #1: Start the quarter off right 2. Spell #2: Drop one crumb at a time 3. Spell #3: Show don’t t...
Spell #1: Offer for Remote Work Flashcards When: Q1 2017 What: 10 handy flashcards with key nuggets of management advice. ...
Offer: Email Messaging Example Subject line: New Remote Work topic to support managers! Schedule a meeting & claim your ‘m...
Offer: Remote Work Flashcards Result • This simple offer created 22 opportunities for the sales team. • Four of these oppo...
Offer for Remote Work Flashcards: Mistakes & Learning Some people signed up for flashcards but either: 1. Never responded ...
Spell #2: Content Marketing Funnel: Unconscious Bias Webinar • To help announce a new management topic launch, Overcoming ...
Content Marketing Funnel: Unconscious Bias Webinar Step 1. Register for the webinar. Step 2. Download unconscious bias e- ...
Content Marketing Funnel: Unconscious Bias Results • The webinar attracted 314 registrants with a 41% attendance rate. • E...
Content Marketing Funnel: Mistakes and Learning • On the e-book squeeze page, there was an opt-out button for a product de...
Spell #3: Offer for the First 90 Days As A Manager Booklet I offered a printed booklet with Jhana’s most popular managemen...
Offer for the First 90 Days As A Manager Booklet Subject line Version A: This week only! FREE bite-sized training book for...
Offer for the First 90 Days As A Manager Booklet • This offer created 8 opportunities for the sales team. • Four of these ...
Spell #4: Q3 Growth Marketing Calendar • This calendar shows my approach to growth marketing that is both systematic and l...
Thanks for viewing my portfolio! Please reach out with any questions. Anya C. Gonzales | Head of Growth Marketing at Jhana...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Anya C. Gonzales' Growth Marketing Portfolio

27 views

Published on

Hi. I’m Anya. This portfolio is designed to show successes and lessons learned as Head of Growth Marketing at Jhana. I like to call this portfolio, my box of persuasion magic.

Published in: Marketing
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
27
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Anya C. Gonzales' Growth Marketing Portfolio

  1. 1. Growth Marketing Portfolio Anya C. Gonzales | Head of Growth Marketing at Jhana anyagonzales@gmail.com | 718.208.8853
  2. 2. Hi. I’m Anya. This portfolio is designed to show successes and lessons learned as Head of Growth Marketing at Jhana. I like to call this portfolio, my box of persuasion magic.
  3. 3. • I’m always thinking about how I can engage a prospect to move her from stranger to advocate. • The examples in this portfolio are from my time at Jhana. Jhana is a B2B manager development company with an average sales cycle of 10 months. • I started the growth marketing department from scratch and have tripled inbounds year-over-year. As of June 2017, marketing has contributed to over 40% of all closed business.
  4. 4. Table of Contents 1. Spell #1: Start the quarter off right 2. Spell #2: Drop one crumb at a time 3. Spell #3: Show don’t tell 4. Spell #4: Plan it out before you start
  5. 5. Spell #1: Offer for Remote Work Flashcards When: Q1 2017 What: 10 handy flashcards with key nuggets of management advice. Who: Database of >25,000 mailable contacts in our target market. I offered a set of 10 cards to suitable prospects who completed a product demo.
  6. 6. Offer: Email Messaging Example Subject line: New Remote Work topic to support managers! Schedule a meeting & claim your ‘managing remote workers’ flashcards
  7. 7. Offer: Remote Work Flashcards Result • This simple offer created 22 opportunities for the sales team. • Four of these opportunities now account for over $61,000 in the revenue pipeline. • The cost per opportunity for this program was: $35.54
  8. 8. Offer for Remote Work Flashcards: Mistakes & Learning Some people signed up for flashcards but either: 1. Never responded to an email asking them to schedule their call, or 2. Never showed up to their call. In future programs like this, I’ll collaborate with the Business Development Manager and arrange for the BDRs to call prospects who never followed through.
  9. 9. Spell #2: Content Marketing Funnel: Unconscious Bias Webinar • To help announce a new management topic launch, Overcoming Unconscious Bias, I invited prospects to webinar, “How To Help Managers Counter Unconscious Bias At Work.” (Check out the webinar at https://vimeo.com/220686440) • This webinar was point #1 of the program created to move prospects from signing up for the webinar to signing up for a product demo.
  10. 10. Content Marketing Funnel: Unconscious Bias Webinar Step 1. Register for the webinar. Step 2. Download unconscious bias e- book. Step 3. On the thank- you page, opportunity #1 for demo. Step 4. Opportunity #2 to request a demo call inside the e-book. Step 5: Drip emails nurture prospects for 2 months after the webinar.
  11. 11. Content Marketing Funnel: Unconscious Bias Results • The webinar attracted 314 registrants with a 41% attendance rate. • E-book downloads during the webinar: 35
  12. 12. Content Marketing Funnel: Mistakes and Learning • On the e-book squeeze page, there was an opt-out button for a product demo. Almost all prospects said ‘no’ to the demo at that point. So, I moved the request form to the thank-you page of the e-book download. • Lesson learned: you’re more likely to give after you’ve gotten something.
  13. 13. Spell #3: Offer for the First 90 Days As A Manager Booklet I offered a printed booklet with Jhana’s most popular management tools to prospects who completed a product demo. When: Q2 2017 What: Booklet with tools like “How to Talk Like a Manager” and “Ten Questions to Ask on Your One-on-One”. Who: Database of >25,000 mailable contacts of the target market.
  14. 14. Offer for the First 90 Days As A Manager Booklet Subject line Version A: This week only! FREE bite-sized training book for new managers! Subject line Version B: Just in! FREE bite-sized training tools for first-time people leaders. The winner.
  15. 15. Offer for the First 90 Days As A Manager Booklet • This offer created 8 opportunities for the sales team. • Four of these opportunities now account for $48,000 in the revenue pipeline. • The cost per opportunity for this program was: $29.58
  16. 16. Spell #4: Q3 Growth Marketing Calendar • This calendar shows my approach to growth marketing that is both systematic and leaves room for experimentation. • I always work with 5 pillars: website, events, mass market, content and digital marketing. Then I see how much I can innovate around them.
  17. 17. Thanks for viewing my portfolio! Please reach out with any questions. Anya C. Gonzales | Head of Growth Marketing at Jhana anyagonzales@gmail.com | 718.208.8853

×