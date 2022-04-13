Successfully reported this slideshow.

Webinar | Trends in the Distillery & Brewery Visitor Experience

Apr. 13, 2022
Webinar | Trends in the Distillery & Brewery Visitor Experience

Apr. 13, 2022
AnyRoad aggregated data from 200 customers like Diageo, Anheuser-Busch, Sierra Nevada, Founders Brewing, and members of the Kentucky Distillers Association to identify key trends and help brand homes make the most out of the 2022 recovery.

Data & Analytics

Webinar | Trends in the Distillery & Brewery Visitor Experience

  1. 1. Trends in the Distillery & Brewery Visitor Experience How Brands Can Succeed in 2022 The content of this presentation is proprietary and confidential information of AnyRoad. It is not intended to be distributed to any third party without the written consent of AnyRoad.
  2. 2. 2 Daniel Yaffe Co-founder and COO of AnyRoad. Previously founded Drink Me magazine. Authored Drink More Whiskey in 2013. daniel@anyroad.com
  3. 3. 3 Edinburgh, Scotland Distillery tours, cocktail classes, and tastings Mills River, NC and Chico, CA Brewery Tours Shelbyville, KY Distillery tours, cocktail classes, tasting, live music Lawrenceburg, KY Distillery/Production/Bottling tours, tasting, and events Bardstown, KY Distillery/Production/Bottling tours, tasting, and events 200+ Brand Homes, Distilleries and Breweries. 15M+ Annual Visitors AnyRoad = built for breweries and distilleries Simple and powerful bookings & ticketing solution + The most valuable data platform to grow your brand
  4. 4. INSIGHTS Atlas Understand brand impact and customer behavior to drive world-class experiences. What is AnyRoad? Three Product Suites EXPERIENCES DATA INTEGRATIONS Experience Manager The world’s best booking and ticketing - and capture valuable 1st party data. Data Manager Centralize and connect data to your business through integrations and APIs.
  5. 5. 5 Venues that connect brands and consumers to build advocacy, foster community, and grow revenue. Breweries Distilleries Tasting Rooms What is a brand home?
  6. 6. 6 A huge opportunity for brands. Large and small.
  7. 7. 7 Make Every Touchpoint Count Tours Scale activations with roll-up data across all markets with agencies and in-house teams. Online Classes / Events Leverage classes and events online to engage your consumers. Classes and Education Expand teachable moments and educate your future brand ambassadors. Events Scale the impact of brand homes and capture data at every touchpoint Use Cases
  8. 8. 8 How many different types of experiences does your brand home host currently? POLL
  9. 9. 9 Best Practices to Scaling Experiences OPTIMIZE EXPERIENCES AUTOMATE WORKFLOWS COLLECT DATA MEASURE IMPACT Save time, manage consumers, and ensure seamless experience Capture 1st party, brand perception, and custom consumer data Quickly quantify the impact of your tours, tastings, and events Identify opportunities to measurably improve your program
  10. 10. 10 POLL What type of experiential data is your brand home most interested in?
  11. 11. 11 200+ Brand Homes using AnyRoad to engage with consumers from 146 countries (US and UK primary markets). 15M+ unique experiential records. Behavioral + sentiment insights - from experience types, NPS surveys, open text feedback analyzed via NLP, etc. Operational analytics - guest volume, experience types, services and bookings revenue, revenue per visit, etc. Where does the data come from?
  12. 12. 12 Operational Insights: Demand is surging for in-person experiences
  13. 13. 13 Compared to prior years, guests were more willing to travel longer distances to attend experiences. Breakdown of Distance Guests Traveled by Year
  14. 14. 14 2019 2020 2021 <100 miles $17 $20 $20 100-400 miles $14 $16 $21 400+ miles $16 $19 $22 Revenue per guest by distance traveled ‘Tourists’ and out-of-town visitors spend 10% more per visit than local visitors.
  15. 15. 15 Brand homes must attract out-of-town visitors to increase revenue per guest and NPS. AnyRoad tip: Identify where the biggest spenders are coming from and launch ad campaigns that focus on these groups.
  16. 16. 16 Audience Insights: Brand Homes create ‘brand champions’
  17. 17. 17 21 - 30 31 -40 41 - 50 51 - 60 61+ 76 71 73 78 77 11% 19% 19% 25% 26% 0 20 40 60 80 % of Total Guests NPS® Post-Visit 0% 20% 40% 2021: NPS and Guest Percentage by Age Group 21-30 year olds and 31-40 year olds comprise the two groups that visit brand homes most frequently.
  18. 18. 18 Provide more entry-level experiences with standard drinks and a more casual atmosphere. Leverage lightning deals and bundle packages to entice the younger audience. Top 2 tips to attract this age group: 21-30 year olds tend to care more about affordability and value of the experience.
  19. 19. 19 Top 3 tips to attract this age group: Provide structured training for staff to deliver accurate information. Provide ample time for the audience to enjoy the drinks and ask questions. Include more information about the history of the brand and fermentation process to the content programs. 31-40 year olds tend to care more about learning the history behind the brand and how the drinks are made.
  20. 20. 20 ANYROAD INSIGHT: 31-40 year olds are 10% more likely to make repeat visits than 21-30 year olds.
  21. 21. 21 Capacity Utilization Insights Forecasting demand requires art+science
  22. 22. 22 Fridays and Saturdays tend to be the more popular days, while Thursday is the least popular day to attend an experience. 50.00% Sunday 40.00% 30.00% 20.00% 10.00% 0.00% Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Afternoon Evening Average Capacity Utilization
  23. 23. 23 As the demand for in-person experiences surpasses pre-COVID levels, brands will need reliable solutions to better forecast capacity utilization. AnyRoad tip: use the Capacity Utilization chart to better understand traffic patterns and promote in advance for the less frequently booked experiences.
  24. 24. 24 Tips and Takeaways
  25. 25. #EXPERIENTIAL How likely are you to recommend [brand] to a friend or colleague? MEASUREMENT: Start with Net Promoter Score 25
  26. 26. BRAND CONVERSION % of Guests whose perception increases significantly POSITIVE Brand Conversion % of Guests whose perception decreases significantly NEGATIVE Brand Conversion 26
  27. 27. 27 What is your brand home's biggest challenge currently? POLL
  28. 28. 28 Dive deep into guest feedback to understand what’s working and what’s not. Takeaways 01 02 03 Offer personalized ‘add-ons’ to increase guest NPS and revenue per visit. Ensure you are ready for busy season in May + June and beyond.

