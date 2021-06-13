Itcs kme 602 unit 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INDIAN TRADITION, CULTURE AND SOCIETY(ITCS) Module -2 Evolution of script and languages in India By –Anwer Ahmed .
COURSE OBJECTIVES The course aims at imparting basic principles of thought process, reasoning and inference to identify th...
Chapter Index Module -2 S.No. Reference No. Particulars 1 Topic1 Harappan Script and Brahmi Script. 2 Topic 2 The Vedas, t...
Harappan Script A majority of the Indus Valley inscriptions were written logographically (by using word signs) and not by ...
The Indus script and other early writing systems Systematic and interlocking interpretations of Harappan pictograms.
AHarappan potsherd from Amri, combining the 'fish' and 'star' motifs An "Early Harappan" polychrome pot with fish design from Nal, South Baluchistan
An Indus Seal from Mohenjo-daro An Indus Seal from Harappa
The Sacred Fig Tree and the North Star The Pleiades and the Seven Sages
Inscription on Indus amulet from Harappa Anwer ahmed The last of the three signs (on the left) is not so significant in th...
Inscription on seal from Harappa. The Great Bear's Old Tamil name elu-meen 'seven-star' corresponds to the combination of ...
Amulet from Mohenjo-Daro Evidence for the Harappan origin of this myth is provided, among other things, by Indus seals whi...
Conclusion. The Indus script represents logo-syllabic writing. This means that it does not constitute such a closed system...
VEDIC LITERATURES VEDAS BHARMIN TEXT UPNISHADAS ARYANAKAS
The Brahmi script The Brahmi script is the earliest writing system developed in India after the Indus script. It is one of...
Origin of the Brahmi Script One question about the origin of the Brahmi script relates to whether this system derived from...
VEDAS There are four types of Vedas – Rigveda, Samaveda, Yajurveda, and Atharvaveda. One of the best sources of Ancient In...
Rigveda It is the oldest form of Veda and oldest known Vedic Sanskrit text (1800 – 1100 BCE). The meaning of the word ‘Rig...
Rigvedic books 2-7 are the oldest and shortest also called family books. Rigvedic books 1 & 10 are the youngest and longes...
Rig veda mandal Author 2nd division GRITSAMADA 3RD VISWAMITRA 4TH VAMDEVA 5TH ATRI 6TH BHARDWAJ 7TH VASHISTHA 8TH KANVA 9TH ANGIRA 10TH MAHASUKTIYA
Samaveda Known as the Veda of melodies and chants, Samaveda dates back to 1200-800 BCE. This Veda is related to public wor...
Though it has lesser verses than Rigveda, however, its texts are larger. There are three recensions- [a revised edition of...
Yajurveda Stands to mean ‘Worship Knowledge’, Yajurveda dates back to 1100-800 BCE; corresponding with Samaveda. It compil...
The middle layer of the Veda has Satapatha Brahmana which is a commentary of Shukla Yajurveda The youngest layer of Yajurv...
Atharvaveda Stands to mean a tatpurusha compound of Atharvan, an ancient sage, and knowledge (atharvan+knowledge), it date...
The 20 books are arranged by the length of hymns they contain Unlike Samaveda where hymns are borrowed from Rigveda, hymns...
Upanishad The word Upanishad means to sit down near someone and denotes a student sitting near his guru to learn. Eventual...
Upanishads are called Vedanta (the end of the Veda) firstly, because they denote the last phase of the Vedic period and se...
There are 108 Upanishad. 11 are predominant and they are called “Mukhya Upanishads“. They are as follows: Aitareya Upanish...
ARANYAKAS- the book of forest Anwer ahmed Aranyakas are generally the concluding portions of the several Brahmanas, but on...
The term Aranyaka is derived from the word ‘Aranya‘ meaning ‘forest’. The Aranyaka texts are so-called because ‘they were ...
Classification of the Aranyakas Anwer ahmed Today only seven Aranyakas are available. There is no Aranyaka which belongs t...
Ramayana and Mahabharata – Epic Literatures About 2000 B.C., a branch of the Aryan race—apparently fair-skinned, Sanskrit-...
The Vedic literature was vast and varied. It contained the highest spiritual thought of the seers and sages. It was unders...
Origins The original five books of an oral epic of local northern significance dealing with a hero and his exile, the abdu...
BACKGROUND OF THE AUTHOR Maharshi Valmiki, the author of the great Indian epic ramayana , was a Hindu sage who lived aroun...
Ramayana Ramayana, (Sanskrit: “Rama’s Journey”) shorter of the two great epic poems of India, the other being the Mahabhar...
The Ramayana is an ancient Sanskrit epic which follows Prince Rama's quest to rescue his beloved wife Sita from the clutch...
The story of Rama has constantly been retold in poetic and dramatic versions by some of India's greatest writers and also ...
Ramayana describes the life of Rama, the eldest son of the king of Ayodhya, Dasaratha. When the old king Dasaratha wanted ...
1. Truth Triumphs Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
2. Unity Can Overcome any Difficulty in Life – Life Lessons From Ramayana Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
3. Relationships are Valuable Than Money Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
4. Treat Everyone Equally Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
5. We Should Always Keep Good Company Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
6. Forgiveness is Greater Than Revenge Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
Ethics from the Ramayana 1. Provide a concrete vision to followers. 2. Believe in the ability of subordinates to achieve a...
7. Follow a code of ethics and be ready to sacrifice to follow it 8. To be humble and treat everyone with respect 9. To ma...
Mahabharata Great and glorious is the land of Bharata. To describe the deeds of the dynasty of Bharata that Vyasa wrote Th...
Origin of Mahabharat From the Mahabharata we learn that the story was originally conceived by the great sage Vyasa, also k...
Anwer ahmed Mahabharata was viewed in those days as a (religious) text of History. According to some authorities, the esse...
Anwer ahmed After the death of king Pandu his five sons were given one portion of the kingdom to rule. Inside a forest cal...
With this central theme Vyasa added many legends, traditions, Puranic episodes, accounts of other royal dynasties, as well...
A revengeful instinct can only lead to one's doom Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
Stand by what's right; even fight for it Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
The eternal bond of friendship Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
Half knowledge can be dangerous Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
Don't be swayed by greed Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
We cannot give up on life despite all hurdles Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
Being a woman does not make you a lesser individual Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
Krishna taught us that one must perform his duty. From Duryodhana, we learnt that ' pride comes before the fall . Karna ta...
The Puranas The Friendly Treatises The Puranas are of the same class as the Itihasas (the Ramayana, Mahabharata, etc.). Th...
Vyasa is the compiler of the Puranas from age to age; and for this age, he is Krishna-Dvaipayana, the son of Parasara. The...
The Darsanas or schools of philosophy are very stiff. They are meant only for the learned few. The Puranas are meant for t...
In Indian Literature the Puranas occupy a unique position in the sacred literature of theHindus. They are regarded next in...
Eighteen Puranas There are eighteen main Puranas and an equal number of subsidiary Puranas or Upa-Puranas. The main Purana...
Buddhist and Jain Literature The religious books of the Jains and the Buddhists refer to historical persons or incidents. ...
Buddhist Text Canonical Vinay Pitakas Abhidhham pitakas Non- canonical Jatakas Anwer ahmed Sutta Pitakas Anwer Ahmed
The non-canonical literature is best represented by the Jatakas. Jatakas are the most interesting stories on the previous ...
The Jain texts were written in Prakrit and were finally compiled in the sixth century AD in Valabhi in Gujarat. The import...
OTHER SANSKRIT LITERATURE We also have a large body of books dealing with various sciences, law, medicine and grammar. To ...
The works of Bhasa Shudraka Kalidasa Banabhatta provided us with glimpses of the social and cultural life of northern and ...
Famous Sanskrit Authors of the Gupta Period The Gupta period was India’s golden age of culture and one of the greatest and...
1. Kalidas: Poet Kalidas wrote many beautiful poems and plays. His works in Sanskrit are considered the gems of Literature...
2. Vishakhdutta: Vishakhdutta was another great play writer of this period. He wrote two great historical plays like-  Mu...
3. Shudraka He wrote an exciting play MrichchhaKatikam or the Toy Cart. It is a great source of socio- cultural conditions...
4. Harisena: Among the great poets and play writers of the Gupta period was Harisena. He wrote poems praising the valour o...
5. Bhasa: He wrote thirteen plays which echo the lifestyle of the era along with its prevalent beliefs and culture Anwer a...
The Kushana kings patronised Sanskrit scholars. Ashvaghosha wrote the Buddhacharitra which is the biography of the Buddha....
अ टा यायी — पा ण न महाभा य — पतंज ल नागानंद — हषवधन नषादचा रता — ीहष मृ!छक$टका — सु'का गीतगो)वंद — जयदेव नवर+न — वीरसेना म...
अ भ>ान शाक ु 6तलम — काल?दास )व@मोवशी — काल?दास रघुवंश — काल?दास अमरकोश — अमरशाह पंच स;धां तका और बृहत् सं$हता — वराह म$हर ...
NORTHERN INDIAN LANGUAGES & LITERATURE We have already seen how languages evolved in India right upto the early medieval p...
As for the spoken word, there are over 200 languages or dialects spoken in India at present. Some are widely used while ot...
Among the noted Hindu poets of this period were. Kabir, Tulsidas, Surdas and Rahim. Kabirs dohas are still so popular toda...
PERSIAN AND URDU Urdu emerged as an independent langauge towards the end of the 4th century AD. Arabic and Persian were in...
Urdu became more popular in the early eighteenth century. People even wrote accounts of later Mughals in Urdu. Gradually i...
Iqbal’s Urdu poetry is available in his collection called Bang- i - dara. His Sarejahan se achcha Hindostan hamara is sung...
There was a tremendous development in the field of literature during the Mughal times. Babar and Humauan were lovers of li...
HINDI LITERATURE These was a tremendous growth of regional languages like Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Oriya, Marathi and Guj...
Hindi literature looked to Sanskrit classics for guidance and Bharata’s Natyashastra was kept in mind by Hindi writers. Du...
Hindi evolved during the Apabhramsa stage between the 7th and 8th centuries A.D. and the 14th C. It was characterized as V...
Rahim and Bhushan were a class apart. Their subject was not devotion, but spiritual. Bihari wrote his Satsai in the sevent...
However, it is only with the beginning of nineteenth century that-Hindi prose came into its own. Bharatendu Harishchandra ...
TELUGU, KANNADA AND MALAYALAM LITERATURE The four Dravadan languages Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malyalam developed their o...
Telugu literature Telugu literature is the body of works written in the Telugu language. It consists of poems, short stori...
Telugu Literature Anwer ahmed The Vijayanagara period was the golden age of Telugu literature. Nachana Somanatha, a court ...
Anwer ahmed Dhurjati, a devotee of Shiva, composed two poetical works of great merit known as Kalahasteeswara Mahatmayam K...
Kannada Literature Anwer ahmed Apart from Telugu, Vijayanagara rulers extended their patronage to Kannada and Sanskrit wri...
Anwer ahmed In the thirteenth century new feats were achieved in Kannada literature. Harishvara wrote Harishchandra Kavya ...
Malayalam Literature Anwer ahmed Malayalam is spoken in Kerala and the adjoining areas. The language of Malayalam emerged ...
TAMIL OR SANGAMA LITERATURE Anwer ahmed Tamil as a written language was known since the beginning of the Christian era. It...
Anwer ahmed collections) and Pattupattu (the ten songs). The former is generally assumed to be older than the latter, and ...
References J.-M. Casal: 1961, Fouilles de Mundigak. I-II. (Memoires de la Delegation Archeologique Francaise en Afghanista...
  1. 1. INDIAN TRADITION, CULTURE AND SOCIETY(ITCS) Module -2 Evolution of script and languages in India By –Anwer Ahmed . Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  2. 2. COURSE OBJECTIVES The course aims at imparting basic principles of thought process, reasoning and inference to identify the roots and details of some of the contemporary issues faced by our nation and try to locate possible solutions to these challenges by digging deep into our past. To enable the students to understand the importance of our surroundings and encourage the students to contribute towards sustainable development. To sensitize students towards issues related to ‘Indian’ culture, tradition and its composite character. To make students aware of holistic life styles of Yogic-science and wisdom capsules in Sanskrit literature that are important in modern society with rapid technological advancements and societal disruptions. To acquaint students with Indian Knowledge System, Indian perspective of modern scientific world-view and basic principles of Yoga and holistic health care system. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  3. 3. Chapter Index Module -2 S.No. Reference No. Particulars 1 Topic1 Harappan Script and Brahmi Script. 2 Topic 2 The Vedas, the Upanishads 3 Topic 3 the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, Puranas 4 Topic 4 Buddhist And Jain Literature in Pali,Prakrit And Sanskrit 5 Topic 5 Kautilya’s Arthashastra, Famous Sanskrit Authors 6 Topic 6 Telugu Literature, Kannada Literature,Malayalam Literature ,Sangama Literature 7 Topic 7 Northern Indian Languages & Literature, Persian And Urdu ,Hindi Literature Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  4. 4. Harappan Script A majority of the Indus Valley inscriptions were written logographically (by using word signs) and not by using phonograms (speech sounds units). The Indus script is an unknown writing system, and the inscriptions discovered are very short, comprising no more than five signs on the average. The Indus (or Harappan) people used a pictographic script. Some 3500 specimens of this script survive in stamp seals carved in stone, in molded terracotta and faience amulets, in fragments of pottery, and in a few other categories of inscribed objects. In addition to the pictographic signs, the seals and amulets often contain iconographic motifs, mostly realistic pictures of animals apparently worshiped as sacred, and a few cultic scenes, including anthropomorphic deities and worshipers. This material is of key importance to the investigation of the Harappan language and religion, which continue to be among the most vexing problems of South Asian protohistory. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  5. 5. The Ancient Indus Valley Region Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  6. 6. The Indus script and other early writing systems Anwer ahmed Systematic and interlocking interpretations of Harappan pictograms. Anwer Ahmed
  7. 7. The Indus script and other early writing systems. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  8. 8. Pots from Mundigak Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  9. 9. Gharial eating fish on moulded terra- cotta tablet from Mohenjo-daro Anwer ahmed An amulet from Mohenjo-daro Anwer Ahmed
  10. 10. AHarappan potsherd from Amri, combining the 'fish' and 'star' motifs Anwer ahmed An "Early Harappan" polychrome pot with fish design from Nal, South Baluchistan Anwer Ahmed
  11. 11. An Indus Seal from Mohenjo-daro Anwer ahmed An Indus Seal from Harappa Anwer Ahmed
  12. 12. The Sacred Fig Tree and the North Star Anwer ahmed The Pleiades and the Seven Sages Anwer Ahmed
  13. 13. Inscription on Indus amulet from Harappa Anwer ahmed The last of the three signs (on the left) is not so significant in the inscription on the obverse, since most Indus texts end in it. But the first sign (on the right), which precedes the 'Indian fig tree' pictogram, is very important for two reasons: first, because it can be assumed to be either an attribute of the word expressed by the 'Indian fig tree' pictogram or the first member of a compound formed with it., and second, because its pictorial shape can be interpreted with minimal ambiguity. There can be no reasonable doubt that this attributive sign represents the numeral 'four' through its four short vertical strokes. Read in Dravidian, does it make any sense in this context? 'Four' is nal in Dravidian, and there is a closely homophonous Dravidian root nal meaning 'to hang, be suspended', used with special reference to hanging ropes and vines. The compound formed by the two pictograms would mean, then, '(tree characterized by) hanging ropes', as the Indian fig is. Anwer Ahmed
  14. 14. Inscription on seal from Harappa. The Great Bear's Old Tamil name elu-meen 'seven-star' corresponds to the combination of the pictograms '7' + 'fish', which alone constitutes the entire text of one finely carved Indus seal. The Satapatha-Brahmana (2,1,2,4) states that the six Pleiades were separated from their husbands on account of their infidelity; other texts specify that only one of the seven wives, Arundhati, remained faithful and was allowed to stay with her husband: she is the small star Alcor in the Great Bear, pointed out as a paradigm of marital virtue to the bride in the Vedic marriage ceremonies. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  15. 15. Amulet from Mohenjo-Daro Evidence for the Harappan origin of this myth is provided, among other things, by Indus seals which show a row of six or seven human figures ; their female character is suggested by the one long plait of hair, which to the present day has remained characteristic of the Indian ladies. [Originally published as Parpola, Asko (1988) Religion reflected in the iconic signs of the Indus script: penetrating into long-forgotten picto+graphic messages. Visible Religion 6: pp. 114-135.] Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  16. 16. Conclusion. The Indus script represents logo-syllabic writing. This means that it does not constitute such a closed system of single-valued graphemes as the syllabic and alphabetic scripts, which could be cracked as wholes. Rather, individual signs may be interpreted one by one, and many of the graphemes are likely to remain eternal mysteries. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  17. 17. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  18. 18. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  19. 19. VEDIC LITERATURES VEDAS BHARMIN TEXT UPNISHADAS ARYANAKAS Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  20. 20. The Brahmi script The Brahmi script is the earliest writing system developed in India after the Indus script. It is one of the most influential writing systems; all modern Indian scripts and several hundred scripts found in Southeast and East Asia are derived from Brahmi. Rather than representing individual consonant (C) and vowel (V) sounds, its basic writing units represent syllables of various kinds (e.g. CV, CCV, CCCV, CVC, VC). Scripts that operate on this basis are normally classified as syllabic, but because the V and C component of Brahmi symbols are clearly distinguishable, it is classified as an alpha- syllabic writing system. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  21. 21. Origin of the Brahmi Script One question about the origin of the Brahmi script relates to whether this system derived from another script or it was an indigenous invention. In the late 19th century CE, Georg Buhler advanced the idea that Brahmi was derived from the Semitic script and adapted by the Brahman scholars to suit the phonetic of Sanskrit and Prakrit. India became exposed to Semitic writing during the 6th century BCE when the Persian Achaemenid Empire took control of the Indus Valley (part of present-day Afghanistan, Pakistan, and northwestern India). Aramaic was the language of ancient Persian government administration, and official records were written using a North Semitic script. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  22. 22. Greek and Aramaic inscriptions by king Ashoka Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  23. 23. VEDAS There are four types of Vedas – Rigveda, Samaveda, Yajurveda, and Atharvaveda. One of the best sources of Ancient Indian History is Vedic literature. Vedas have formed the Indian scripture. The ideas and practices of Vedic religion are codified by the Vedas and they also form the basis of classical Hinduism. Anwer ahmed •The earliest reference for singing •The book of magic and charms •It is the earliest form of Veda •It is also called the book of prayers Yajurveda Rig Veda Samaveda Atharvaveda Anwer Ahmed
  24. 24. VEDA WISDOM KNOWLEDGE VISION Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  25. 25. Rigveda It is the oldest form of Veda and oldest known Vedic Sanskrit text (1800 – 1100 BCE). The meaning of the word ‘Rigveda’ is Praise Knowledge. It has 10600 verses. There are 10 books or mandalas, from which the book number 1 and 10 are the youngest ones as they were written later than books 2 to 9. Rigvedic books 2-9 deal with cosmology-origin of universe and deities- god and goddess. Rigvedic books 1 and 10 deal with philosophical questions and also talk about various virtues including a charity in the society. Anwer ahmed The oldest Veda is the Rigveda. It has 1028 hymns called ‘Suktas’ and is a collection of 10 books called ‘Mandalas Anwer Ahmed
  26. 26. Rigvedic books 2-7 are the oldest and shortest also called family books. Rigvedic books 1 & 10 are the youngest and longest. 1028 hymns deal with deities including Agni, Indra and are attributed and dedicated to a sage rishi. The ninth Rigvedic book/mandala is solely dedicated to Soma. The meters used to form hymns are Gayatri, Anushtubh, Trishtubh and Jagati (Trishtubh and Gayatri are most important).  3 BOOK –by rishi viswamitra- gyatri manta  10 book- by rishi mahasukitya- 4 varna system Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  27. 27. Rig veda mandal Author 2nd division GRITSAMADA 3RD VISWAMITRA 4TH VAMDEVA 5TH ATRI 6TH BHARDWAJ 7TH VASHISTHA 8TH KANVA 9TH ANGIRA 10TH MAHASUKTIYA Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  28. 28. Anwer ahmed RIG VEDA AITREYA KAUSHITAKI Anwer Ahmed
  29. 29. Samaveda Known as the Veda of melodies and chants, Samaveda dates back to 1200-800 BCE. This Veda is related to public worship There are 1549 verses- a group of lines which form one part of a song or poem (except 75 verses, all have been taken from Rigveda). There are two Upanishads embedded in Samaveda – a. Chandogya Upanishad. b. Kena Upanishad. The Samaveda is considered as the root of the Indian classical music and dance. It is considered as the storehouse of the melodious chants. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  30. 30. Though it has lesser verses than Rigveda, however, its texts are larger. There are three recensions- [a revised edition of a text]. of the text of the Samaveda – Kauthuma, Raṇayaniya and Jaimaniya. Samaveda is categorised into two parts – Part-I includes melodies called Gana & Part-II includes three verses book called Archika. Samaveda Samhita is not meant to be read as a text, it is like a musical score sheet that must be heard. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  31. 31. Yajurveda Stands to mean ‘Worship Knowledge’, Yajurveda dates back to 1100-800 BCE; corresponding with Samaveda. It compiles ritual-offering mantras/chants. These chants were offered by the priest alongside a person who used to perform a ritual (in most cases yajna fire.) It has two types – Krishna (Black/Dark) & Shukla (White/Bright) Krishna Yajurveda has an un-arranged, unclear, motley collection of verses Shukla Yajurveda has arranged and clear verses The oldest layer of Yajurveda has 1875 verses mostly taken up from Rigveda Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  32. 32. The middle layer of the Veda has Satapatha Brahmana which is a commentary of Shukla Yajurveda The youngest layer of Yajurveda consists of various Upanishads – Brihadaranyaka Upanishad Isha Upanishad Taittiriya Upanishad Katha Upanishad Shvetashvatara Upanishad Maitri Upanishad Vajasaneyi Samhita is the Samhita in the Shukla Yajurveda There are four surviving recensions of the Krishna Yajurveda – Taittiriya saṃhita, Maitrayani saṃhita, Kaṭha saṃhita, and Kapisthala saṃhita Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  33. 33. Atharvaveda Stands to mean a tatpurusha compound of Atharvan, an ancient sage, and knowledge (atharvan+knowledge), it dates back to 1000-800 BCE. The daily procedures of life are very well enumerated in this Veda It has 730 hymns/suktas, 6000 mantras, and 20 books Paippalada and the Saunakiya are two surviving recensions of Atharvaveda Called a Veda of magical formulas, it includes three primary Upanishads – Mundaka Upanishad, the Mandukya Upanishad, and the Prashna Upanishad Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  34. 34. The 20 books are arranged by the length of hymns they contain Unlike Samaveda where hymns are borrowed from Rigveda, hymns of Atharvaveda are unique except a few This Veda contains hymns many of which were charms and magic spells which are meant to be pronounced by the person who seeks some benefit, or more often by a sorcerer who would say it on his or her behalf Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  35. 35. UPANISHAD Anwer ahmed UPA= TO SIT NISHAD= NEAR Anwer Ahmed
  36. 36. Upanishad The word Upanishad means to sit down near someone and denotes a student sitting near his guru to learn. Eventually the word began to be used for the secret knowledge imparted by the guru to his selected pupils. A number of treatises were prepared, first orally and then in writing, and were called by the same name of Upanishad. Today Upanishads specify philosophical knowledge and spiritual learning. The main motto of the Upanishads is “Knowledge Awards Salvation” Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  37. 37. Upanishads are called Vedanta (the end of the Veda) firstly, because they denote the last phase of the Vedic period and secondly, because they reveal the final aim of the Veda. The Oldest Upanishads are Brhadaranyaka and Chandogya Upanishads which date as back as the first millennium BC. Latest were composed in the medieval and early modern period. The latest Upnishad is Muktikā Upnishad and was recorded by Dara Shikoh. It dates to 1656. Dara Shikoh was son of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and is known to have translated fifty Upanishads into Persian. There are 108 Upanishads and they are also called Vedanga. “Upa” means nearby and “sada” means sit. So Upanishads contain the knowledge imparted by the gurus to their disciples. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  38. 38. There are 108 Upanishad. 11 are predominant and they are called “Mukhya Upanishads“. They are as follows: Aitareya Upanishad Bṛhadāraṇyaka Upanishad Taittirīya Upanaishad Chāndogya Upanishad Kena Upanisahda Īsa Upanishad Śvetāśvatara Upanishad Kathopnishad Muktika Upnishad Māandūkya Praśna Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  39. 39. ARANYAKAS- the book of forest Anwer ahmed Aranyakas are generally the concluding portions of the several Brahmanas, but on account of their distinct character, contents and language deserve to be reckoned as a distinct category of literature. They are partly included in the Brahmanas themselves, but partly they are recognized as independent works. Aranyaka literature is rather small as compared to the Brahmanas. Whereas the Brahmanas deal with the huge bulk of sacrificial paraphernalia which represents Karma-Kanda, the Aranyakas and Upanishads, on the other hand, chiefly deal with the philosophical and theosophical speculations which represent Jnana-Kanda. Anwer Ahmed
  40. 40. The term Aranyaka is derived from the word ‘Aranya‘ meaning ‘forest’. The Aranyaka texts are so-called because ‘they were works to be read in the forest’ in contradistinction to the regular Brahmanas, which were to be read in the village. Yajna and other rituals are prescribed only for those who live in homes and lead the life of house-holders Aranyakas containing explanations of the rituals and allegorical speculations thereon are meant for Vanprasthas, who renounce family life residing in the forests for tapas and other religious activities. Or the reason might be that these texts were propounded by the Rishis who resided in the forests and thought upon the secrets of the Yajnas. These works form the basis of the Rahasya or secrets discussed in the Upanishads, therefore, another name of the Aranyakas was ‘Rahasya‘ as well. This name is mentioned in the Gopatha Brahmana and Manusmriti. Anwer ahmed Meaning of the Term ‘Aranyaka’ Anwer Ahmed
  41. 41. Classification of the Aranyakas Anwer ahmed Today only seven Aranyakas are available. There is no Aranyaka which belongs to the Atharvaveda. (A) Aranyakas of the Rigveda: 1.Aitareya Aranyaka 2.Kaushitaki/ Shankhayana Aranyaka (B) Aranyakas of the Samaveda: 1.Talavakara or Jaiminiya-Upanshad Aranyaka 2.Chandogya- Aranyaka (C) Aranyaka of Shukla Yajurveda: 1.Brihadaranyaka (D) Aranyakas of Krishna Yajurveda: 1.Taittiriya Aranyaka 2.Maitrayaniya Aranyaka Among them Aitareya Aranyaka, Shatapatha Aranyaka and Taittiriya Aranyaka are most important for study Anwer Ahmed
  42. 42. Epic Literatures Mahabharata Ramayana Anwer ahme Anwer Ahmed
  43. 43. Ramayana and Mahabharata – Epic Literatures About 2000 B.C., a branch of the Aryan race—apparently fair-skinned, Sanskrit-speaking, warlike and nomadic-invaded India from the northwest and drove the dark-skinned, peaceful and gentle Dravidians (aborigines of India) southward. The Aryans gave Vedic literature, Sanskrit epics, the Hindu religion and Caste system. Their civilization, however, appears to be very ancient; religion, philosophy, ethics, and literature all seem to have reached a high level of development before authentic records were kept. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  44. 44. The Vedic literature was vast and varied. It contained the highest spiritual thought of the seers and sages. It was understood only by the learned. But it was impossible for common people to know of the deeper philosophies of the Vedas, Upanishads and Aranyakas, etc. The seers realized this. In their desire to carry knowledge to the people at large, they, therefore, composed the two great epics in later times. The two epics were The RAMAYANA and The MAHABHARATA. The epics were written during the later half of the second millennium and the first half of the first millennium before the Christian Era. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  45. 45. Origins The original five books of an oral epic of local northern significance dealing with a hero and his exile, the abduction of his wife by a rival king and her rescue became conflated into seven books in which the hero Rama became an avatar of the god Vishnu, the scene shifted to encompass the whole of India, and the struggle to recover his wife became a metaphor for the final triumph of the righteous. Ramayana was the work of Valmiki. It contains 24 thousand slokas and is divided into ten parts. According to Valmiki himself, he wanted to carry the essence of the lessons of the Vedas to the common people by singing the virtuous deeds of Ramachandra. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  46. 46. BACKGROUND OF THE AUTHOR Maharshi Valmiki, the author of the great Indian epic ramayana , was a Hindu sage who lived around the beginning of the first millennium B.C. He is referred to as the 'adikavi', the original creator of the Hindu 'sloka' – a verse form in which most of the great epics such as Ramayana, Mahabharata, Puranas, and other works are composed. He was a Brahman by birth belonging to the lineage of Bhrigu. Fate consigned him to a family of robbers which brought him up. Accidental contact with the Saptarsis - the Seven Sages and with the sage Narada changed his life. By the repetition of Ramanama or the name of Ram, he attained the supreme state of a 'maharshi' or great sage. Since a 'valmika' or an anthill had grown over his body during his long period of austerities and poised state of penance, he came to be known as Valmiki Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  47. 47. Ramayana Ramayana, (Sanskrit: “Rama’s Journey”) shorter of the two great epic poems of India, the other being the Mahabharata (“Great Epic of the Bharata Dynasty”). The Ramayana was composed in Sanskrit, probably not before 300 BCE, by the poet Valmiki and in its present form consists of some 24,000 couplets divided into seven books. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  48. 48. The Ramayana is an ancient Sanskrit epic which follows Prince Rama's quest to rescue his beloved wife Sita from the clutches of Ravana with the help of an army of monkeys. It is traditionally attributed to the authorship of the sage Valmiki and dated to around 500 BCE to 100 BCE. Comprising 24,000 verses in seven cantos, the epic contains the teachings of the very ancient Hindu sages. One of the most important literary works of ancient India, it has greatly influenced art and culture in the Indian subcontinent and South East Asia, with versions of the story also appearing in the Buddhist canon from a very early date. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  49. 49. The story of Rama has constantly been retold in poetic and dramatic versions by some of India's greatest writers and also in narrative sculptures on temple walls. It is one of the staples of later dramatic traditions, re-enacted in dance- dramas, village theatre, shadow-puppet theatre and the annual Ram-lila (Rama-play). Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  50. 50. Ramayana describes the life of Rama, the eldest son of the king of Ayodhya, Dasaratha. When the old king Dasaratha wanted to place Rama, the crown prince, on throne, Rama decided to go to forest for fourteen years in order to fulfill his father’s promise to his second queen Kaikeyee to keep her request at right time and Kaikeyee demanded the banishment of Rama to forest so that her son Bharata could seat on the throne; death of king Dasaratha in extreme sorrow for Rama’s departure; Rama accompanied by his devoted wife Sita and younger brother Laxman went away to forest; a shocked Bharata went to bring Rama back, but on Rama’s refusal he brought his foot-wear to place on throne and to rule the country on behalf of his elder brother; departure of Rama from Chitrakuta to Dandakaranya and stay there in a hut at Panchavati forest; abduction of Sita by the demon king of Lanka, Ravana; constructing a bridge over sea, Rama’s invasion of Lanka; rescue of Sita after destruction of the demons; after fourteen years of exile, return of Rama, Sita and Laxman to Ayodhya; Rama’s paternal administration of his people; the suspicion expressed by a subject about the chastity of Sita while in Ravana’s custody; on report of the matter to Rama by a spy, Rama’s order to Laxman to abandon Sita in a forest even though she was pregnant; Sita’s stay in Valiniki’s Tapovan where her two sons Kusha and Lava were born; taught and trained by Valmiki-, the royal sons grew up as heroic boys; visit of Valmiki to Ayodhya with Kusha and Lava; Kusha and Lava’s melodious song of Valmiki’s Ramayana before the assembled gathering; on demands of all Sita’s return; in order to prove her purity before all, her prayer to mother earth to take her back and her disappearance when the earth split to absorb her; and at last, giving Koshala to Kusha and North Koshala to Lava to rule as kings ; Rama’s abandonment of his mortal body in the river Saraju. This is the substance of the great epic Ramayana. Valmiki described every episode of Rama’s life in great details. Side by side he added many instructive stories to give the epic a vast shape. The purpose was to keep mankind on a virtuous path. This epic has influenced and regulated the Indian way of life like a social and moral constitution. Ramayan depicts the values of truthfulness, morality and nobility as supreme ideals of life. It also reflects the spirit of that time, the spirit of the people, the nature of ideal monarchy, patriotism towards motherland and human relations in perfect form. For thousands of years, the people of India have derived inspirations from the lessons of the Ramayana to live a nobler and higher life. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  51. 51. Life Lessons From Ramayana That Will Help You In Your Life. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  52. 52. 1. Truth Triumphs Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  53. 53. 2. Unity Can Overcome any Difficulty in Life – Life Lessons From Ramayana Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  54. 54. 3. Relationships are Valuable Than Money Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  55. 55. 4. Treat Everyone Equally Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  56. 56. 5. We Should Always Keep Good Company Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  57. 57. 6. Forgiveness is Greater Than Revenge Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  58. 58. Ethics from the Ramayana 1. Provide a concrete vision to followers. 2. Believe in the ability of subordinates to achieve an aim and inspire them to do so. 3. Treat all people equally. 4. Stand courageously in the face of great adversity. 5. Stand for morality but do not engage in judgmental posturing. 6. Consult subordinates on important matters and allow them to give their opinions freely. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  59. 59. 7. Follow a code of ethics and be ready to sacrifice to follow it 8. To be humble and treat everyone with respect 9. To maintain a calm and peaceful mind devoid of anger 10. To maintain good company, It is not enough to have a good heart, we need to be careful while choosing friends 11. Lord Rama portrays a persona of ‘eternal optimist’. The lesson here is to be an optimist and respond positively even in adverse situations Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  60. 60. Mahabharata Great and glorious is the land of Bharata. To describe the deeds of the dynasty of Bharata that Vyasa wrote The Mahabharata. No where on earth is to be seen such a lengthy poetic-work as the Mahabharata. It contains one lakh ten thousand slokas. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  61. 61. Origin of Mahabharat From the Mahabharata we learn that the story was originally conceived by the great sage Vyasa, also known as Krishna- Dwaipayana, as a poem. Since it was conceived by him as a poem, Brahma, the creator god, wanted the world to recognize it as a poem only. We further learn that having conceived it, Vyasa was concerned that it was humanly impossible to render such a large and voluminous work into writing by himself. It needed a super human effort for which divine help was needed. Therefore, he went to Brahma, the creator god, and sought his help. Brahma suggested that he should seek the help of Ganesha, the leader of the warrior gods (ganas), and the son of Shiva. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  62. 62. Anwer ahmed Mahabharata was viewed in those days as a (religious) text of History. According to some authorities, the essence of different philosophies of the Vedas and Upanishads were presented in shape of interesting themes, episodes and stories for the understanding of the common people. As a store-house of knowledge Vyasa’s Mahabharata has influenced the Indian thought through centuries of time. Man and woman, the old and the young, the learned and the illiterate, all sections of people of the Indian sub- continent knew the theme of Mahabharata since time immemorial. Vyasa’s Mahabharata begins with the story of the rule of the kings of the “Lunar Dynasty” at Hastinapur. A virtuous monarch of that dynasty named Santanu had a son named Bhishma, who was ever truthful and ever valorous. King Santanu had two other sons from his another queen named Satyabati. They were Bichitrabirya and Chitrangada. True to his vow Bhishma did not accept the throne after the death of his father and remained a bachelor for life. The kingdom, therefore, was ruled by Bichitrabirya. This king had two sons named Dhrutarastra and Pandu. Since the elder Dhrutarastra was blind from his birth, his younger brother Pandu ascended the throne after the death of his father. Pandu had five sons named as Yudhisthir, Bhima, Arjuna, Nakula and Sahadev. They were known as the Pandavas. On the other hand, the hundred sons of Dhrutarastra were known as the Kauravas as the descendants of the former king of the dynasty named Kuru. Duryodhan was the first among the sons of Dhrutarastra. The Indian humanity has derived from the Mahabharata much inspirations for ages. The lessons of this great epic have enabled man to overcome the sorrows, sufferings, distress and misfortunes in their worldly existence. In the entire world literature there is no other work comparable to India’s Mahabharata. Anwer Ahmed
  63. 63. Anwer ahmed After the death of king Pandu his five sons were given one portion of the kingdom to rule. Inside a forest called Khandava, the Pandava brothers built their capital and named it as Indraprastha. This caused envy in the mind of the Kaurava brothers. They therefore invited the Pandava brothers to play the game of Dice with them with bet over victory or defeat. Playing with trick, the Kauravas defeated the Pandava king Yudhisthira again and again. According to the bet the defeated brothers agreed to live the life of exiles in forests for twelve years, and thereafter to spend one more year in disguise to escape detection. At the end of their ordeal for thirteen years the Pandava brothers returned and asked the Kauravas their kingdom. But the Kaurava king Duryodhan refused to give back their territory saying that he would not give even a particle of earth without battle. Because of this injustice a fierce battle was fought between the. Anwer Ahmed
  64. 64. With this central theme Vyasa added many legends, traditions, Puranic episodes, accounts of other royal dynasties, as well as descriptions of prevailing socio- religious systems, customs and manners, moral values, political conditions, traditions of war and diplomacy, and faiths and beliefs of the people. The Mahabharata described the virtues of vigour for worldly existence as well as of the higher ideals of the life like truthfulness and righteousness. At several places Vyasa included deeper philosophies and spiritual thoughts to create awareness about man’s divine existence Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  65. 65. Teachings of Mahabharata Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  66. 66. A revengeful instinct can only lead to one's doom Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  67. 67. Stand by what's right; even fight for it Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  68. 68. The eternal bond of friendship Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  69. 69. Half knowledge can be dangerous Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  70. 70. Don't be swayed by greed Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  71. 71. We cannot give up on life despite all hurdles Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  72. 72. Being a woman does not make you a lesser individual Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  73. 73. Krishna taught us that one must perform his duty. From Duryodhana, we learnt that ' pride comes before the fall . Karna taught us about the virtue of kindness. Draupadi taught us how we should think before we speak. Shakuni's resolution to take revenge lead to the destruction of the Kuru clan. Revenge consumes all! Abhimanyu's brave yet tragic breaking of the "Chakravyuh" teaches us how half knowledge can be dangerous. Arjuna taught us how single-minded focus can help achieve one's goals. Yudhishtra taught us two things- Righteousness is useless unless paired with foresight. The consequences of Dhritarashtra's actions taught us how one should not be blinded by love. Anwer ahmed Life Lessons Learnt From The Characters Of The Mahabharata Anwer Ahmed
  74. 74. The Puranas The Friendly Treatises The Puranas are of the same class as the Itihasas (the Ramayana, Mahabharata, etc.). They have five characteristics (Pancha Lakshana) 1. History 2. Cosmology (with various symbolical illustrations of philosophical principles) 3. Secondary creation, 4. Genealogy of kings, 5. Manvantaras (the period of Manu’s rule consisting of 71 celestial Yugas or 308,448,000 years). All the Puranas belong to the class of Suhrit-Sammitas, or the Friendly Treatises, while the Vedas are called the Prabhu-Sammitas or the Commanding Treatises with great authority. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  75. 75. Vyasa is the compiler of the Puranas from age to age; and for this age, he is Krishna-Dvaipayana, the son of Parasara. The Puranas were written to popularise the religion of the Vedas. They contain the essence of the Vedas. The aim of the Puranas is to impress on the minds of the masses the teachings of the Vedas and to generate in them devotion to God, through concrete examples, myths, stories, legends, lives of saints, kings and great men, allegories and chronicles of great historical events. The sages made use of these things to illustrate the eternal principles of religion. The Puranas were meant, not for the scholars, but for the ordinary people who could not understand high philosophy and who could not study the Vedas. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  76. 76. The Darsanas or schools of philosophy are very stiff. They are meant only for the learned few. The Puranas are meant for the masses with inferior intellect. Religion is taught in a very easy and interesting way through the Puranas. Even to this day, the Puranas are popular. The Puranas contain the history of remote times. They also give a description of the regions of the universe not visible to the ordinary physical eye. They are very interesting to read and are full of information of all kinds. Children hear the stories from their grandmothers. Pundits and Purohits hold Kathas or religious discourses in temples, on banks of rivers and in other important places. Agriculturists, labourers and bazaar people hear the stories. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  77. 77. WELL KNOWN PURANS BHARMA BHAGVAT PADMA VISHNU AGNI MATSYA GARUDA Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  78. 78. In Indian Literature the Puranas occupy a unique position in the sacred literature of theHindus. They are regarded next in importance only to the Vedas and the Epics. There are said to be eighteen Puranas and about the same number of Upapuranas. Puranas are mythological works which propagate religious and spiritual messages though parables and fables. They have a potent influence in the development of the religious lives of the people. The puranas follow the lines of the epics, and the earliest Puranas were complied in the Gupta Period. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  79. 79. Eighteen Puranas There are eighteen main Puranas and an equal number of subsidiary Puranas or Upa-Puranas. The main Puranas are: Vishnu Purana, Naradiya Purana, Srimad Bhagavata Purana, Garuda (Suparna) Purana, Padma Purana, Varaha Purana, Brahma Purana, Brahmanda Purana, Brahma Vaivarta Purana, Markandeya Purana, Bhavishya Purana, Vamana Purana, Matsya Purana, Kurma Purana, Linga Purana, Siva Purana, Skanda Purana and Agni Purana. Of these, six are Sattvic Puranas and glorify Vishnu; six are Rajasic and glorify Brahma; six are Tamasic and they glorify Siva. Neophytes or beginners in the spiritual path are puzzled when they go through Siva Purana and Vishnu Purana. In Siva Purana, Lord Siva is highly eulogised and an inferior position is given to Lord Vishnu. Sometimes Vishnu is belittled. In Vishnu Purana, Lord Hari is highly eulogised and an inferior status is given to Lord Siva. Sometimes Lord Siva is belittled. This is only to increase the faith of the devotees in their particular Ishta-Devata. Lord Siva and Lord Vishnu are one. The best among the Puranas are the Srimad Bhagavata and the Vishnu Purana. The most popular is the Srimad Bhagavata Purana. Next comes Vishnu Purana. A portion of the Markandeya Purana is well known to all Hindus as Chandi, or Devimahatmya. Worship of God as the Divine Mother is its theme. Chandi is read widely by the Hindus on sacred days and Navaratri (Durga Puja) days. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  80. 80. Anwer ahmed JAINISM BUDDHISM Buddhist and Jain Literature Anwer Ahmed
  81. 81. Buddhist and Jain Literature The religious books of the Jains and the Buddhists refer to historical persons or incidents. The earliest Buddhist works were written in Pali, which was spoken in Magadha and South Bihar. The Buddhist works can be divided into the canonical(officially accepted as genuine) and the non-canonical. The canonical literature is best represented by the "Tripitakas", that is, three baskets - Vinaya Pitaka, Sutta Pitaka and Abhidhamma Pitaka. Vinaya Pitaka deals with rules and regulations of daily life. Sutta Pitaka contains dialogues and discourses on morality and deals with Dharma while Abhidhamma Pitaka deals with philosophy and metaphysics. It includes discourses on various subjects such as ethics, psychology, theories of knowledge and mataphysical problems. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  82. 82. BUDDHIST AND JAIN LITERATURE IN PALI, PRAKRIT AND SANSKRIT The religious books of the Jains and the Buddhists refer to historical persons or incidents. The earliest Buddhist works were written in Pali, which was spoken in Magadha and South Bihar. The Buddhist works can be divided into the canonical and the non-canonical. The canonical literature is best represented by the “Tripitakas”, that is, three baskets- Vinaya Pitaka, Sutta Pitaka and Abhidhamma Pitaka. Vinaya Pitaka deals with rules and regulations of daily life. Sutta Pitaka contains dialogues and discourses on morality and deals with Dharma while Abhidhamma Pitaka deals with philosophy and metaphysics. It includes discourses on various subjects such as ethics, psychology, theories of knowledge and mataphysical problems. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  83. 83. Buddhist Text Canonical Vinay Pitakas Abhidhham pitakas Non- canonical Jatakas Anwer ahmed Sutta Pitakas Anwer Ahmed
  84. 84. The non-canonical literature is best represented by the Jatakas. Jatakas are the most interesting stories on the previous births of the Buddha. It was believed that before he was finally born as Gautama, the Buddha practising Dharma passed through more than 550 births, in many cases even in the form of animals. Each birth story is called a Jataka. Jatakas throw invaluable light on the social and economic conditions ranging from the sixth century BC to the second century BC. They also make incidental reference to political events in the age of the Buddha. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  85. 85. The Jain texts were written in Prakrit and were finally compiled in the sixth century AD in Valabhi in Gujarat. The important works are known as Angas, Upangas, Prakirnas, Chhedab Sutras and Malasutras. Jainism helped in the growth of a rich literature comprising poetry, philosophy and grammar. These works contain many passages which help to reconstruct the political history of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  86. 86. The Jain texts were written in Prakrit and were finally compiled in the sixth century AD in Valabhi in Gujarat. The important works are known as Angas, Upangas, Prakirnas, Chhedab Sutras and Malasutras. Among the important Jain scholars, reference may be made to Haribhadra Suri, (eighth century AD) and Hemchandra Suri, (twelfth century AD). Jainism helped in the growth of a rich literature comprising poetry, philosophy and grammar. These works contain many passages which help us to reconstruct the political history of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The Jain texts refer repeatedly to trade and traders. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  87. 87. OTHER SANSKRIT LITERATURE We also have a large body of books dealing with various sciences, law, medicine and grammar. To this class belong the law books called the Dharmasutras and smritis, together known as Dharmashastras. The Dharmasutras were compiled between 500 and 200 BC. These lay down duties for different varnas as well as for the kings and their officials. They prescribed the rules according to which property had to be held, sold and inherited. They also prescribe punishments for persons guilty of assault, murder and adultery. The Manusmriti tells us about the role of man and woman in society, their code of conduct and relationship with each other. Kautilya’s Arthashastra is an important treatise of the Mauryan times. It reflects the state of society and economy at that time and provides rich material for the study of ancient Indian polity and economy. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  88. 88. The works of Bhasa Shudraka Kalidasa Banabhatta provided us with glimpses of the social and cultural life of northern and central India in times of the Guptas and Harsha. The Gupta period also saw the development of Sanskrit grammar based on the works of Panini and Patanjali. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  89. 89. Famous Sanskrit Authors of the Gupta Period The Gupta period was India’s golden age of culture and one of the greatest and most glorious times. The Gupta kings patronized the classical Sanskrit literature. They helped liberally the scholars and poets of Sanskrit. This enriched the Sanskrit langauge. In fact Sanskrit language became the language of cultured and educated people. Many great poets, dramatists and scholars appeared during this period and works in Sanskrit reached great heights. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  90. 90. 1. Kalidas: Poet Kalidas wrote many beautiful poems and plays. His works in Sanskrit are considered the gems of Literature. He wrote passionate plays and poems. His wonderful skill is exhibited in his poem Meghaduta, Ritusambara. Kumar Sambhavam and Raghuvamsha. His plays are Abhijan Shakuntalam, Vikramorvashi and Malvikaganimithram. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  91. 91. 2. Vishakhdutta: Vishakhdutta was another great play writer of this period. He wrote two great historical plays like-  Mudra Rakshas  Dev Chandra Gupta. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  92. 92. 3. Shudraka He wrote an exciting play MrichchhaKatikam or the Toy Cart. It is a great source of socio- cultural conditions of that time Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  93. 93. 4. Harisena: Among the great poets and play writers of the Gupta period was Harisena. He wrote poems praising the valour of Samudra Gupta. It is inscribed on Allahabad pillar. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  94. 94. 5. Bhasa: He wrote thirteen plays which echo the lifestyle of the era along with its prevalent beliefs and culture Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  95. 95. The Kushana kings patronised Sanskrit scholars. Ashvaghosha wrote the Buddhacharitra which is the biography of the Buddha. He also wrote Saundarananda, which is a fine example of Sanskrit poetry. India produced great literary works on subjects like Maths, Astronomy, Astrology, Agriculture and Geography etc. Books on medicine were written by Charak and on surgery by Sushruta. Madhava wrote a book on pathology. Books written on astronomy by Varahamihira and Aryabhatta and on astrology by Lagdhacharya had all achieved prominence. There is none that can compete with Varahamihiras Bhrihatsamhita, Aryabhatia and Vedanga Jyotisha. The post-medieval period in northern India saw the rise of Sanskrit literature in Kashmir. Somadeva’s Katha-sarit-sagar and Kalhan’s Rajatarangini are of historical importance. It gives a vivid account of the Kings of Kashmir. The Geet Govinda of Jaidev is the finest poem of Sanskrit literature of this period, besides numerous works on different aspects of art and architecture, sculpture, iconography and related fields. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  96. 96. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  97. 97. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  98. 98. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  99. 99. अ टा यायी — पा ण न महाभा य — पतंज ल नागानंद — हषवधन नषादचा रता — ीहष मृ!छक$टका — सु'का गीतगो)वंद — जयदेव नवर+न — वीरसेना मु'ा, — )वशाखद/ा राजतरं0गणी — क1हन कथास र+सागर — सोमदेव कामसू4 — वातसायन 5शा6तो+कम लका — अमोघवषा 8वपन8वद/म् — भासा बु;ध च रता — अ<वघोषा ना=यशा84 — भरत Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  100. 100. अ भ>ान शाक ु 6तलम — काल?दास )व@मोवशी — काल?दास रघुवंश — काल?दास अमरकोश — अमरशाह पंच स;धां तका और बृहत् सं$हता — वराह म$हर सूय स;धा6त और आयभ=ट — आयभ=ट पंचतं4 — )व णु शमा नी तसार — कामंदका ऐहोल 5ि8त — र)व कृ त इंFडका — मेग8थनीज अ84शा84 — कौ$ट1य चरक सं$हता — चरक ल?लावती — भा8कर II हषच रत और कादIबर? — हषवधन र+नावल? — हषवधन गतसJतशती — हल Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  101. 101. NORTHERN INDIAN LANGUAGES & LITERATURE We have already seen how languages evolved in India right upto the early medieval period. The old apabhramsha had taken new forms in some areas or was in the process of evolving into other forms. These languages were evolving at two levels: the spoken and the written language. The old Brahmi script of the Ashoka days had undergone a great change. The alphabets during Ashoka’s period were uneven in size but by the time of Harsha, the letters had become of the same size and were regular, presenting the picture of a cultivated hand. The studies have indicated that all the scripts of present northern Indian languages, except that of Urdu, have had their origin in old Brahmi. A long and slow process had given them this shape. If we compare the scripts of Gujarati, Hindi and Punjabi, we can easily understand this change. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  102. 102. Greek and Aramaic inscriptions by king Ashoka Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  103. 103. As for the spoken word, there are over 200 languages or dialects spoken in India at present. Some are widely used while others are limited to a particular area. Out of all these, only 22 have found their way into our Constitution. A large number of people speak Hindi in its different forms that include Braj Bhasha, and Avadhi (spoken in Oudh region), Bhojpuri, Magadhi, and Maithili (spoken around Mithila), and Rajasthani and Khadi Boli (spoken around Delhi). Rajasthani is another variant or dialect of Hindi. This classification has been made on the basis of literature produced by great poets over a length of time. Thus, the language used by Surdas and Bihari has been given the name of Braj Bhasha; that used by Tulsidas in the Ramacharitamanasa is called Avadhi and the one used by Vidyapati has been termed as Maithili. But Hindi, as we know it today is the one called Khadi Boli. Though Khusrau has used Khadi Boli in his compositions in the thirteenth century its extensive use in literature began only in the nineteenth century. It even shows some influence of Urdu. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  104. 104. Among the noted Hindu poets of this period were. Kabir, Tulsidas, Surdas and Rahim. Kabirs dohas are still so popular today while Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas has become the most sacred book of the Hindus. Behari’s Satsai written during Akbar’s reign is very famous. Alankarashekhara by Keshav Mishra was produced in Akbar’s court. It was a great Sanskrit work on the styles of writing. Akbar also got many Sanskrit books like Bhagwad Gita and Upanishads translated into Persian Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  105. 105. PERSIAN AND URDU Urdu emerged as an independent langauge towards the end of the 4th century AD. Arabic and Persian were introduced in India with the coming of the Turks and the Mongols. Persian remained the court langage for many centuries. Urdu as a language was born out of the interaction between Hindi and Persian. After the conquest of Delhi (1192), the Turkish people settled in this region. Urdu was born out of the interaction of these settlers and soldiers in the barracks with the common people. Originally it was a dialect but slowly it acquired all the features of a formal language when the authors started using Persian script. It was further given an impetus by its use in Bahamani states of Ahmadnagar, Golkunda, Bijapur and Berar. Here it was even called dakshini or daccani (southern). As time passed, it became popular with the masses of Delhi. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  106. 106. Urdu became more popular in the early eighteenth century. People even wrote accounts of later Mughals in Urdu. Gradually it achieved a status where literature-both poetry and prose-started being composed in it. The last Mughal Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar wrote poetry in it. The earliest Urdu poet is supposed to be Khusrau (1253-1325). He started writing as a poet in the reign of Sultan Balban and was a follower of Nizam ud-din Auliya. He is said to have composed ninty-nine works on separate themes and numerous verses of poetry. Among the important works composed by him are Laila Majnun and Ayina-I-Sikandari dedicated to Alau-din-Khalji. Among other well-known poets are Ghalib, Zauq, and Iqbal. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  107. 107. Iqbal’s Urdu poetry is available in his collection called Bang- i - dara. His Sarejahan se achcha Hindostan hamara is sung and played at many of the national celebrations in India. No army parade is considered complete without the army band playing this tune. Among the best prose writers were people like Pandit Ratan Nath Sarshar, who wrote the famous Fasanah- i-Azad. Even in the early days, Munshi Prem Chand, who is supposed to be a doyen of Hindi literature, wrote in Urdu. Urdu has given us a new form of poem that is called a nazm. Urdu was patronised by the Nawabs of Lucknow, who held symposiums in this language. Slowly it became quite popular. Pakistan has adopted Urdu as the state language Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  108. 108. There was a tremendous development in the field of literature during the Mughal times. Babar and Humauan were lovers of literature. Baber was himself a great scholar of Persian. He wrote a book known as Tuzek-e-Babari which is highly esteemed by the Turkish Literature. Humayun got the treatise translated into Arabic. He too was a lover of learning and had establihsed a big Library. Humayun Nama, tops the books written in his times. Akbar was very fond of leaning. ‘Akbar Nama’, Sur Sagar, Ram Charitamanas are prominent among the books written during his time. Malik Muhammad Jayasis Padmavat and Keshav’s Ram Chandrika were also written during the same period. The literary activities suffered during Aurangzeb’s time Urdu literature started developing during the last days of the Mughal emperor. This credit goes to Sir Sayyid Ahmed Khan and Mirza Galib. The language of Sir Sayyid Ahmed Khan was very simple and impressive. His compositions inspired the other urdu writer Mirza Galib, who was a famous poet of his time. He made an important contribution to uplift Urdu poetry. There were some other writers also who took interest in Urdu poetry and enriched the Urdu literature. Maulvi Altab Hussain Ali, Akbar Allahabadi and Dr. Mohammed Iqbal are some famous names. Anwer ahmed Development of Literature during the Mughal Period Anwer Ahmed
  109. 109. HINDI LITERATURE These was a tremendous growth of regional languages like Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Oriya, Marathi and Gujarati during this time. In the South, Malayalam emerged as an independent language in the 14th century. The emergence of all these languages resulted in the decline of Sanskrit as they came to be used as the medium through which the administrative machinery functioned. The rise of the Bhakti movement and the use of these regional langages by the various saints helped in their growth and development. We have already noted the various dialects that developed in northern and western India. Prithviraj Raso by Chand Bardai is supposed to be the first book in the Hindi language. It is an account of exploits of Prithviraj Chauhan. In its imitation several other rasos were written. The language went on changing as the area where it was used expanded. New words to express new situations were either coined or taken from areas coming under its influence. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  110. 110. Hindi literature looked to Sanskrit classics for guidance and Bharata’s Natyashastra was kept in mind by Hindi writers. During the twelfth and thirteenth centuries there started a movement in southern India that was called the Bhakti movement. As its influence reached the north, it started affecting the prose and poetry that were being composed in Hindi. Poetry now became largely devotional in nature. Some of the poets like Tuisidas wrote poetry in a language which was of that region only, while others like Kabir, who moved from place to place added Persian and Urdu words as well. Though it is said that Tuisidas wrote Ramcharit Manas based on Valmiki’s Ramayana, he also alters situations and adds quite a few new scenes and situations based on folklore. For example, Sita’s exile is mentioned in Valmiki’s version but it is not mentioned in Tulsidas’s account. Tuisidas has deified his hero while the hero of Valmiki is a human being Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  111. 111. Hindi evolved during the Apabhramsa stage between the 7th and 8th centuries A.D. and the 14th C. It was characterized as Veergatha Kala i.e. the age of heroic poetry or the Adi Kala (early period). It was patronised by the Rajput rulers as it glorified chiralry and poetry. The most famous figures from this period were Kabir and Tulsidas. In modern times, the Khadi dialect became more prominent and a variety of literature was produced in Sanskrit. Similarly, Surdas wrote his Sur Sagar in which he talks of Krishna as an infant, a young lad indulging in pranks and a young man engaged in dalliance with the gopis. These poets made a deep impression on the minds of the listeners. If the festivals associated with Rama and Krishna have become so very popular, the credit goes to these poets. Their versions became the source of inspiration not only for other poets but also for painters in the medieval ages. They inspired Mirabai, who sang in Rajasthani language, and Raskhan, who, though a Muslim, sang in praise of Krishna. Nandadasa was an important Bhakti poet. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  112. 112. Rahim and Bhushan were a class apart. Their subject was not devotion, but spiritual. Bihari wrote his Satsai in the seventeenth century; it gives us a glimpse of shringar(love) and other rasas. All the above mentioned Hindi poets, except Kabir, expressed their sentiments essentially to satisfy their own devotional instincts. Kabir did not believe in institutionalised religion. He was a devotee of a formless God. Chanting His name was the be-all and end-all for him. All these poets influenced the north Indian society in a manner that had never happened earlier. As it is easier to remember poetry than prose, they became immensely popular. During the last 150 years, many writers have contributed to the development of modern India literature, written in a number of regional languages as well as in English. One of the greatest Bengali writers, Rabindranath Tagore became the first Indian to win the Nobel Prize for literature (Geetanjali) in 1913. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  113. 113. However, it is only with the beginning of nineteenth century that-Hindi prose came into its own. Bharatendu Harishchandra was one of the earliest to produce dramas in Hindi which were basically translations of texts written in Sanskrit and other languages. But he set the trend. Mahavir Prasad Dwivedi was another author who wrote translations or made adaptations from Sanskrit. Bankim Chandra Chatterji (l 838-94) wrote novels originally in Bangla. They came to be translated into Hindi and became very popular. Vande Mataram, our national song, is an excerpt from his novel, Anand Math. Swami Dayanand’s contribution to Hindi cannot be ignored. Originally a Gujarati and a scholar of Sanskrit, he advocated Hindi as a common language for the whole of India. He started writing in Hindi and contributed articles to journals essentially engaged in religious and social reforms. SatyarthaPrakash was his most important work in Hindi. Among other names who have enriched Hindi literature, is that of Munshi Prem Chand, who switched over from Urdu to Hindi. Surya Kant Tripathi, ‘Nirala’, achieves recognition because he questioned the orthodoxies in society. Mahadevi Verma is the first woman writer in Hindi to highlight issues related to women. Maithili Sharan Gupt is another important name. Jaishankar Prasad wrote beautiful dramas. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  114. 114. TELUGU, KANNADA AND MALAYALAM LITERATURE The four Dravadan languages Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malyalam developed their own literature. Tamil being the oldest of these langauges began writing earlier and produced the sangam literature - the oldest literature in Tamil. Anwer ahmed Dravidian language Telugu Tamil Malyalam Kannada Anwer Ahmed
  115. 115. Telugu literature Telugu literature is the body of works written in the Telugu language. It consists of poems, short stories, novels, plays, and song lyrics, among others. There is some indication that Telugu literature dates at least to the middle of the first millennium, the first extant works are from the 11th century when the Mahabharata was first translated to Telugu from Sanskrit by Nannaya. The language experienced a golden age under the patronage of the Vijayanagara king-poet Krishnadevaraya. Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  116. 116. Telugu Literature Anwer ahmed The Vijayanagara period was the golden age of Telugu literature. Nachana Somanatha, a court poet of Bukka I, produced a poetical work titled Uttaraharivamsam. Krishnadevaraya (1509-1529), the greatest of the Vijayanagara emperors, was a poet of great merit. His work Amukta Malyada is regarded as an excellent prabandha in Telugu literature. Eight Telugu literary luminaries, popularly known as ashtadiggajas adorned his court. Among them, Allasani Peddana, the author of Manucharitram, was the greatest. He was known as Andhra kavitapitamaha. The eight poets of the group were; • Andhra kavitapitamaha • Nandi Timmana, the author of Parijathapaharanam, • Madayagari Mallana, • Dhurjati, • Ayyalaraju Ramabhadra Kavi, • Pingali Surana, • Ramaraja Bhushana • Tenali Ramakrishna. Anwer Ahmed
  117. 117. Anwer ahmed Dhurjati, a devotee of Shiva, composed two poetical works of great merit known as Kalahasteeswara Mahatmayam Kalahasteeswara Satakam, Pingali Surana composed two works Raghavapandaviyam Kalapuranodayam. In the former, he attempted a literary feat telling the story of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata simultaneously. Tenali Ramakrishna, the court jester, was an interesting figure of the Krishnadevaraya’s court. His practical jokes on high-placed men of the time are recounted with pleasure even today. Ramakrishna was the author of Panduranga Mahatmayam which was considered one of the greatest poetical works of Telugu literature. Ramarajabhushana was the author of Vasucharitram. He was also known as Bhattumurti. His other works include Narasabhupaliyam and Harishchandra Nalopakhyanam. It is a poetical work on the model of Raghavapandaviyam. One can read in it stories of Nala as well as Harishchandra. Madayagari Mallana’s work Rajashekharacharitra is a prabandha dealing with the wars and loves of Rajashekhara, king of Avanti. Ayyalaraju Ramabhadra was the author of two works Ramabhyudayam and Sakalakathasara Sangraham. Anwer Ahmed
  118. 118. Kannada Literature Anwer ahmed Apart from Telugu, Vijayanagara rulers extended their patronage to Kannada and Sanskrit writers as well. Many Jain scholars contributed to the growth of Kannada literature. Madhava wrote Dharmanathapurana on the fifteenth tirthankara. Another Jain scholar, Uritta Vilasa, wrote Dharma Parikshe. The Sanskrit works of the period include Yadavabhyudayam by Vedanatha Desika and Parasara Smriti Vyakhya of Madhavacharya. Kannada language developed fully after the tenth century AD. The earliest known literary work in Kannada is Kavirajamang written by the Rashtrakuta King, Nripatunga Amoghavarsha I. Pampa, known as the father of Kannada wrote his great poetic works Adi Purana and Vïkramarjiva Vijaya in the tenth century AD. Pampa lived in the court of Chalukya Arikesari. In his poetic skill, beauty of description, delineation of character and development of rasa, Pampa is unrivalled. Ponna and Ranna were two other poets who lived during the reign of Rashtrakuta Krishna III. Ponna wrote an epic named Shanti Purana and Ranna wrote Ajitanatha Purano. Together Pampa, Ponna and Ranna earned the title ratnatraya (the three gems). Anwer Ahmed
  119. 119. Anwer ahmed In the thirteenth century new feats were achieved in Kannada literature. Harishvara wrote Harishchandra Kavya and Somanatha Charita whereas Bandhuvarma wrote Harivamshabhyudaya and Jiva Sambodhana. Under the patronage of later Hoysala rulers, several literary works were produced. Rudra Bhata wrote Jagannathavijaya. Andayya’s Madana Vijaya or Kabbïgara Kava is a work of special interest in pure Kannada without the mixture of Sanskrit words. Mallikarjuna’s Suktisudharnava, the first anthology in Kannada and Kesirja’s Shabdamanidarpana on grammar are two other standard works in the Kannada language. Kannada literature flourished considerably between the fourteenth and sixteenth centuries under the patronage of the Vijayanagara kings. Poets of all religious groups made important contribution to it. Kunura Vyasa wrote Bharata and Narahari wrote Tarave Ramayana. This is the first Rama Katha in Kannada composed on the basis of Valmikis Ramayana. Lakshamisha who lived in the seventeenth century wrote Jaïmini Bharata and earned the titled of Kamata-Karicutavana-Chaitra (the spring of the Karnataka mango grove). The other eminent poet of this period was the great Sarvajna, popularly known as the people’s poet. His aphoristic tripadi (three-lined) compositions serve as a source of wisdom and ethics. A special mention may be made of Honnamma, perhaps the first outstanding poetess in Kannada. Her Hadibadeya Dharma (Duty of a Devout Wife) is a compendium of ethics. Anwer Ahmed
  120. 120. Malayalam Literature Anwer ahmed Malayalam is spoken in Kerala and the adjoining areas. The language of Malayalam emerged around the eleventh century AD. By fifteenth century Malayalam was recognised as an independent language. Bhasa Kautilya, a commentary on Arthashastra and Kokasandisan are two great works. Rama Panikkar and Ramanuj an Ezhuthachan are well known authors of Malayalam literature. Though it developed much later compared to other South Indian languages, Malayalam has made a mark as a powerful medium of expression. Now a large number of journals, newspapers and magazines are published in Malayalam. When people read and write in their own language, they enjoy it more. This is because language is a part of their culture. It is so well inter woven in their social life that they can express and feel their emotions as well in their own language. This, must also be the case with you and your language also. Anwer Ahmed
  121. 121. TAMIL OR SANGAMA LITERATURE Anwer ahmed Tamil as a written language was known since the beginning of the Christian era. It is, therefore, no wonder that considerable Sangama literature was produced in the early four centuries of the Christian era, although it was finally compiled by 600 AD. Poets who in these assemblies were patronised by kings and chieftains produced the Sangama literature over a period of three to four centuries. Poets, bards and writers, authors came from various parts of South India to Madurai. Such assemblies were called “Sangamas”, and the literature produced in these assemblies was called “Sangama literature”. The contributions of Tamil saints like Thiruvalluvar who wrote ‘Kural’ which has been translated into many langauges are noteworthy. The Sangama literature is a collection of long and short poems composed by various poets in praise of numerous heroes and heroines. They are secular in nature and of a very high quality. Three such sangams were held. The poems collected in the first sangam have been lost. In the second Sangam about 2000 poems have been collected. There are about 30,000 lines of poetry, which are arranged in eight anthologies called Ettuttokoi. There are two main groups – the Patinenkil Kanakku (the eighteen lower Anwer Ahmed
  122. 122. Anwer ahmed collections) and Pattupattu (the ten songs). The former is generally assumed to be older than the latter, and considered to be of more historical importance. Thiruvallurar’s work ‘Kural’ is divided into three parts. The first part deals with the epics, the second part with polity and government and the third part with love. Besides the Sangama texts, we have a text called Tolkkappiyam, which deals with grammar and poetry. In addition, we have the twin epics of Silappadikaram and Manimekalai. These two were composed around the sixth century AD. The first is considered as the brightest gem of Tamil literature and deals with a love story. The second epic was written by a grain merchant of Madurai. These epics throw light on the socio-economic life of Tamils from second century to sixth century AD. From the 6th to 12th century AD, the Tamil devotional poems written by Nayanmars (saints who sang in praise of Shaivism) and Alvars herald the great Bhakti movement which engulfed the entire Indian sub-continent. During this period, Kambaramayanam and Periya Puranam were two Tamil literary classic writers. Anwer Ahmed
  123. 123. References J.-M. Casal: 1961, Fouilles de Mundigak. I-II. (Memoires de la Delegation Archeologique Francaise en Afghanistan, 17.) Paris. J.-M. Casal: 1964, Fouilles d' Amri. I-II. (Publications de la Commission des Fouilles Archeologiques: Fouilles de Pakistan.) Paris. D.H. Gordon: 1960, The prehistoric background of Indian culture. 2 ed. Bombay. J. Lyons: 1977, Semantics. 1-2. Cambridge. A. Parpola: 1975, Tasks, methods and results in the study of the Indus script. In: Journal of the Royal Asiatic Society 1975: 2, 178-209. A. Parpola: 1984, New correspondences between Harappan and Near Eastern glyptic art. In: B. Allchin (ed.), South Asian Archaeology 1981, 176-195. Cambridge. A. Parpola: 1985, Indus-kulttuurin sinetoidyt salaisuudet. In: Tiede 2000, 1985: 10, 12- 19. (The earlier Finnish version of the present paper.) Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed
  124. 124. THANK YOU Anwer ahmed Anwer Ahmed

