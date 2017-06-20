Analysis of Nike

HISTORY Philip Knight  Established in 1962  Founded by Philip Knight  Originally named Blue Ribbon Sports  Renamed as ...
MISSION To be the world’s leading sports and fitness company 🚀
VISION To bring inspiration and innovation to every athlete in the world 🔭
STRATEGY  Believes in “pyramid of influence” where it targets a small percentage of top atheletes having a massive fan fo...
OBJECTIVES  To be the world leader in sports equipment and apparel  To promote sports wear as fashion wear  To enhance ...
SWOT Analysis
Strength  Strong global brand image  High product quality  Efficient R&D Department  Loyal customer base 💪
Weakness  Dependence on footwear sales  Dependence on retailers  Marketing solely driven by celebrity endorsements  Ac...
Opportunity  Could incorporate recycled materials in their products  Growing segment of female athletes  Promoting spor...
Threats  International currency changes reduce profits  Negative publicity due to child labor, controversial brand endor...
Advertising Strategy  Signs up top sports person as its brand endorsers  To expand overseas, made its advertisements lik...
CHRISTIANO RONALDO • Cristiano Ronaldo has generated over $500 million in 2016. • Ronaldo is the third athlete to sign a "...
TIGERWOODS • In 2001, he signed a five-year extension that was worth $100 million. ⛳️
MICHAEL JORDAN • Michael Jordan is worth $1 billion, according to Forbes. • The brand brings in $2.5 billion a year in sal...
The Four Ps
PROS, CONS And RISKS Associated With Marketing Strategy  PROS: Strong marketing strategy, works on technological advancem...
If you were Adidas, how would you compete with Nike?  I would spend more on R&D, primarily on eco-friendly products which...
RECOMMENDATION  Should establish an apt ecommerce network to sell to customers directly  Should keep track of changing m...
Summary  History  Mission  Vision  Strategy  Objectives  SWOT Ananlysis  Advertising  Recommendation
Disclaimer This presentation is made by Anvesha Bhatt during a marketing internship by Prof. Sameer Mathur, IIM Lucknow.
Analysis of Nike
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Analysis of Nike

7 views

Published on

This is the mini case analysis of Nike

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
7
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Analysis of Nike

  1. 1. HISTORY Philip Knight  Established in 1962  Founded by Philip Knight  Originally named Blue Ribbon Sports  Renamed as Nike in 1970  Designed the Swoosh in 1971  Aired first ad campaign in 1988
  2. 2. MISSION To be the world’s leading sports and fitness company 🚀
  3. 3. VISION To bring inspiration and innovation to every athlete in the world 🔭
  4. 4. STRATEGY  Believes in “pyramid of influence” where it targets a small percentage of top atheletes having a massive fan following TOP ATHELETES MASS FAN FOLLOWING
  5. 5. OBJECTIVES  To be the world leader in sports equipment and apparel  To promote sports wear as fashion wear  To enhance brand image by allying with companies respected for social responsibilities 📊
  6. 6. SWOT Analysis
  7. 7. Strength  Strong global brand image  High product quality  Efficient R&D Department  Loyal customer base 💪
  8. 8. Weakness  Dependence on footwear sales  Dependence on retailers  Marketing solely driven by celebrity endorsements  Accused of violating labor laws 👎
  9. 9. Opportunity  Could incorporate recycled materials in their products  Growing segment of female athletes  Promoting sports wear as fashionable wear  International expansion into growing markets like Brazil  Additional marketing to appeal to new demographic groups 💡
  10. 10. Threats  International currency changes reduce profits  Negative publicity due to child labor, controversial brand endorsers etc  Highly competitive industry  Profits mainly dependent on the sale of shoes 💀
  11. 11. Advertising Strategy  Signs up top sports person as its brand endorsers  To expand overseas, made its advertisements likeTV ads more relevant to the regional masses  Promoting equality as feminism is at its peak  Nike aired its first ad in 1988 in its “Just Do It” campaign, the most popular campaign so far which subtly challenges people to chase their goals
  12. 12. CHRISTIANO RONALDO • Cristiano Ronaldo has generated over $500 million in 2016. • Ronaldo is the third athlete to sign a "lifetime" endorsement with the company. ⚽️
  13. 13. TIGERWOODS • In 2001, he signed a five-year extension that was worth $100 million. ⛳️
  14. 14. MICHAEL JORDAN • Michael Jordan is worth $1 billion, according to Forbes. • The brand brings in $2.5 billion a year in sales 🏀
  15. 15. The Four Ps
  16. 16. PROS, CONS And RISKS Associated With Marketing Strategy  PROS: Strong marketing strategy, works on technological advancements, high quality products  CONS: Has the image of luxury brand, should launch a cheaper line of products for middle class customers, and work on eco-friendly products  RISKS: Promotes through celebrity endorsers which is risky since sportspeople are often involved in scandals like doping etc
  17. 17. If you were Adidas, how would you compete with Nike?  I would spend more on R&D, primarily on eco-friendly products which is a weak spot for Nike  I would collaborate with major giants to launch a new line of products like Nike+ and Fenty by Puma  Sponsor sports team, coaches etc  If Nike was endorsing them, I would overpay them to lead Nike
  18. 18. RECOMMENDATION  Should establish an apt ecommerce network to sell to customers directly  Should keep track of changing market trends  Should target growing economies like China etc  Promote gender equality more aggressively  Keep in check so as to not violate any more labor laws
  19. 19. Summary  History  Mission  Vision  Strategy  Objectives  SWOT Ananlysis  Advertising  Recommendation
  20. 20. Disclaimer This presentation is made by Anvesha Bhatt during a marketing internship by Prof. Sameer Mathur, IIM Lucknow.

×