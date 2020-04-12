Successfully reported this slideshow.
MACROLIDE ANTIBIOTICS Anusha Shaji, B.Pharm, M.Pharm Assistant Professor Department of Pharmacology Nirmala College of Pharmacy
MACROLIDE ANTIBIOTICS Antibiotics having a macrocyclic lactone ring with attached sugars First member: Erythromycin (disco...
Mechanism of Action The macrolides bind irreversibly to a site on the 50s subunit of the bacterial ribosome ↓ Thus inhibit...
Sensitive gram positive bacteria accumulate erythromycin intracellularly by active transport → which is responsible for th...
Highly sensitive organisms to erythromycin: Campylobacter, Legionella, Branhamella catarrhalis, Gardnerella vaginalis and ...
Alteration in the ribosomal binding site for erythromycin by a plasmid encoded methylase enzyme → is an important mechanis...
Pharmacokinetics Erythromycin base is acid labile To protect it from gastric acid, it is given as enteric coated tablets A...
Dose 250-500 mg 6 hourly (max. 4 g/day) Children: 30-60 mg/kg/day Adverse Effects Gastrointestinal: Mild to severe epigast...
Uses 1. As an alternative to penicillin Streptococcal pharyngitis, tonsillitis, mastoiditis and community acquired respira...
3. As a second choice drug in Campylobacter enteritis: duration of diarrhoea and presence of organisms in stools is reduce...
Good enteral absorption plasma half life- 12 hours It is more potent against Branh. catarrhalis, Gard. Vaginalis and Legio...
  1. 1. MACROLIDE ANTIBIOTICS Anusha Shaji, B.Pharm, M.Pharm Assistant Professor Department of Pharmacology Nirmala College of Pharmacy, Muvattupuzha, Ernakulam
  2. 2. MACROLIDE ANTIBIOTICS Antibiotics having a macrocyclic lactone ring with attached sugars First member: Erythromycin (discovered in 1950s) Newer macrolides: Roxithromycin, Clarithromycin and Azithromycin First ketolide antimicrobial agent: Telithromycin (a semisynthetic derivative of erythromycin) ketolides are active against many macrolide resistant gram positive strains Erythromycin Isolated from Streptomyces erythreus An alternative to penicillin in individuals who are allergic to beta lactam antibiotics Limited water solubility & stable only when kept in cold
  3. 3. Mechanism of Action The macrolides bind irreversibly to a site on the 50s subunit of the bacterial ribosome ↓ Thus inhibiting the translocation steps of protein synthesis Also interfere at other steps, such as transpeptidation. Erythromycin is Bacteriostatic at low concentrations Bactericidal at high concentrations Cidal action depends on the organism concerned and its rate of multiplication
  4. 4. Sensitive gram positive bacteria accumulate erythromycin intracellularly by active transport → which is responsible for their high susceptibility to this antibiotic The nonionized (penetrable) form of the drug is favoured at higher pH ↓ So its activity is enhanced several fold in alkaline medium Antimicrobial Spectrum Narrow spectrum antibiotic Highly active against Str. Pyogenes and Str. Pneumoniae, N. gonorrhoeae, Clostridia, C. diphtheriae, and Listeria Resistant organisms: Penicillin resistant Staphylococci and Streptococci
  5. 5. Highly sensitive organisms to erythromycin: Campylobacter, Legionella, Branhamella catarrhalis, Gardnerella vaginalis and Mycoplasma Moderately Sensitive organisms: H. influenzae, B. pertussis, Rickettsiae, H. ducreyi, Chlamydia trachomatis and Str. Viridans Enterobacteriaceae, other gram negative bacilli and B.fragilis are not inhibited Resistance All cocci readily develop resistance to erythromycin ↓ Mostly by acquiring the capacity to pump it out Resistant Enterobacteriaceae have been found to an erythromycin esterase. ↓
  6. 6. Alteration in the ribosomal binding site for erythromycin by a plasmid encoded methylase enzyme → is an important mechanism of resistance in gram positive bacteria. All the above types of resistance are plasmid mediated Change in the 50s ribosome by chromosomal mutation reducing macrolide binding affinity occurs in some gram positive bacteria. Bacteria that develop resistance to erythromycin are cross resistant to other macrolides as well Cross resistance with clindamycin and chloramphenicol also occurs → Ribosomal binding sites for all these antibiotics are proximal to each other
  7. 7. Pharmacokinetics Erythromycin base is acid labile To protect it from gastric acid, it is given as enteric coated tablets Absorption is incomplete Food delays absorption by retarding gastric emptying Its acid stable esters are better absorbed Widely distributed in the body Plasma protein bound: 70-80% Partly metabolized and excreted primarily in bile in the active form Renal excretion is minor Plasma half life: 1.5 hr But erythromycin persists longer in tissues
  8. 8. Dose 250-500 mg 6 hourly (max. 4 g/day) Children: 30-60 mg/kg/day Adverse Effects Gastrointestinal: Mild to severe epigastric pain especially in children, on oral digestion Very high doses erythromycin have caused reversible hearing impairment Hypersensitivity: Rashes and fever are infrequent Drug Interaction Erythromycin inhibits hepatic oxidation of many drugs The clinically significant interactions are- rise in plasma levels of theophylline, carbamazepine, valproate, ergotamine and warfarin
  9. 9. Uses 1. As an alternative to penicillin Streptococcal pharyngitis, tonsillitis, mastoiditis and community acquired respiratory infections An alternative drug for prophylaxis of rheumatic fever and SABE Diphtheria Tetanus Syphilis and gonorrhoea Leptospirosis 2. As a first choice drug for Atypical pneumonia caused by Mycoplasma pneumoniae Whooping cough Chancroid
  10. 10. 3. As a second choice drug in Campylobacter enteritis: duration of diarrhoea and presence of organisms in stools is reduced Legionnaires pneumonia Chlamydia trachomatis infection of urogenital tract Penicillin resistant Staphylococcal infections NEWER MACROLIDES Roxithromycin Semisynthetic longer acting acid stable macrolide Antimicrobial spectrum resembles closely with that of erythromycin It is more potent against Branh. catarrhalis, Gard. Vaginalis and Legionella Less potent against B. pertussis
  11. 11. Good enteral absorption plasma half life- 12 hours It is more potent against Branh. catarrhalis, Gard. Vaginalis and Legionella Less potent against B. pertussis Better gastric tolerability Lower affinity for cytochrome P450 Used as an alternative to erythromycin for respiratory, ENT, skin and soft tissues and genital tract infections with similar efficacy. DOSE 150-300 mg BD 30 min before meals Children: 2.5-5 mg/kg BD

