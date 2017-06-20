Blood supply of spinal cord
ARTERIAL SUPPLY 1) Anterior spinal artery 2) Two posterior spinal arteries 3) Segmental arteries
Anterior spinal artery ORIGIN: formed by union of two small spinal branches of right and left vertebral arteries in the up...
Anterior spinal artery syndrome • It occurs due to occlusion (thrombosis or compression) of the anterior spinal artery • T...
Posterior spinal arteries ORIGIN : Branched from either • 1. Vertebral • 2.Posterior inferior cerebellar arteries
COURSE: • Runs down in the posterolateral sulcus divides into two collateral arteries medial and lateral along the posteri...
Segmental arteries They reach the spinal cord as anterior and posterior radicular arteries along the corresponding roots o...
• Anterior arterial trunk- formed by union of two anterior spinal arteries arising from vertebral arteries and a branch of...
• ANTERIOR RADICULAR ARTERIES: Larger and less in number. • T1 and T11 are very large – Arteria radicularis magna {Artery ...
Clinical correlation • The artery of T11 spinal segment (arteria radicularis magna) is remarkably large. • A fracture of v...
VENOUS DRAINAGE • Two median longitudinal- one in the anterior median fissure another in posteromedian sulcus • Two antero...
• Drain below through internal vertebral venous plexus into the vertebral posterior intercostal, lumbar, and lateral sacra...
Spinal cord-Blood supply
Spinal cord-Blood supply

Blood supply of spinal cord explained in brief with clinical application

Spinal cord-Blood supply

×