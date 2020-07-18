Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GRAMMATICALITY AND ACCEPTABILITY Anusha Das Asst: Professor Bishop Moore College Mavelikara, Kerala
GRAMMATICALITY •Traditionally a sentence was held to be grammatical if it conformed to the rules laid down by grammarians....
•In view of the changes that are taking place in language, one cannot decide whether a sentence is grammatical or ungramma...
•It would reject sentences like * He see not did me. * I see to want her •However careless they be, the native speakers ar...
•Expressions which are peculiar to the speech of a region or a class (dialects) are also not considered grammatical. * I w...
•A construction is considered grammatical if it is consistently used by a set of educated native speakers.
ACCEPTABILITY •The notion of acceptability is a matter of appropriate use of language in a given situation. •A sentence ma...
•For instance, it would be unacceptable if a student were to speak to the Principal thus: * “Hi! How about a cup of coffee...
•These are grammatically correct sentences. •However in given contexts, they are considered inappropriate or unacceptable....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Grammaticality & Acceptability

37 views

Published on

S3 MA English Linguistics

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Grammaticality & Acceptability

  1. 1. GRAMMATICALITY AND ACCEPTABILITY Anusha Das Asst: Professor Bishop Moore College Mavelikara, Kerala
  2. 2. GRAMMATICALITY •Traditionally a sentence was held to be grammatical if it conformed to the rules laid down by grammarians. •With the development in the field of linguistics, the attitude to grammar has undergone a radical change. •Changes are constantly taking place in language. •Eg fond-foolish ( Shakespeare’s time)
  3. 3. •In view of the changes that are taking place in language, one cannot decide whether a sentence is grammatical or ungrammatical, based on past usage and conventions. •A logical approach to grammaticality is to consider a sentence grammatical if it is used by majority of native speakers. •The notion of grammaticality should adhere to the generally followed conventions of the speech community.
  4. 4. •It would reject sentences like * He see not did me. * I see to want her •However careless they be, the native speakers are not likely to produce such deviant sentences which totally violate commonly accepted rules in English.
  5. 5. •Expressions which are peculiar to the speech of a region or a class (dialects) are also not considered grammatical. * I want them things * I seen him. •These expressions are used by a few native speakers of English. •But they are not representative of the general speech patterns or habits of the community. •Nor do they have the prestige of social acceptance.
  6. 6. •A construction is considered grammatical if it is consistently used by a set of educated native speakers.
  7. 7. ACCEPTABILITY •The notion of acceptability is a matter of appropriate use of language in a given situation. •A sentence may be grammatical but not acceptable in a given context. •Moreover, there may be sentences which are appropriate or acceptable in one situation but not in the other.
  8. 8. •For instance, it would be unacceptable if a student were to speak to the Principal thus: * “Hi! How about a cup of coffee?” •Or a husband telling to his wife: * “Madam, will you be kind enough to excuse my absence for two days?”
  9. 9. •These are grammatically correct sentences. •However in given contexts, they are considered inappropriate or unacceptable. •They provoke laughter and may be used in dramatic situations.

×