Jun. 23, 2021

Contract and Types of Contract

Contract and Types of Contract

Contract and Types of Contract

  1. 1. A  Contract  is  a  legal  agreement  between  two  or  more  people  for  an  exchange  of  goods   or  services.  Contracts  are  enforceable  by  Contract  law.  There  are  many  diﬀerent  types   of  Contracts  and  they  vary  between  industry  and  according  to  the  type  of  services   performed.   WHAT  IS  A  CONSTRUCTION  /  BUILDING  CONTRACT?    A  Contract  between  an  Owner  of  a  site  and  a  Building  Contractor,  se@ng  forth  the   terms  under  which  construcAon  is  to  be  carried  out,  the  basis  of  remuneraAon,  the   Ame  scale,  and  the  penalAes,  if  any,  (for  failure  to  comply  with  terms  of  the  Contract)  is   termed  as  a  Building/ConstrucAon  Contract.     Architects  in  India  generally  adopt  IIA  form  of  1979   WHAT  ARE  THE  COMMON  CONTRACT  DOCUMENTS?     The  Contract  Documents  are  all  documents  which,  when  combined,  forms  the  basis  of   the  Contract.  It  is  recommended  that  both  parAes  to  the  Contract  execute  or  endorse   complete  sets  of  all  Contract  documents  and  these  should  be  preserved  intact.  A   possible  list  of  documents  that  makeup  the  Contract  Documents  include:   The  Contract  or  Agreement  to  be  used  by  the  parAes.   CondiAons  of  the  Contract  –  these  deﬁne  the  legal  rights  and  obligaAons  of  the  parAes;   another  way  of  describing  the  general  condiAons  is  as  the  rules  by  which  each  party  will   operate  in  performing  their  obligaAons  as  set  down  under  the  Contract.   Special  condiCons  of  Contract  –  these  are  an  extension  to  the  general  condiAons  and   apply  speciﬁcally  and  individually  to  each  project/Contract.   Bill  of  quanCCes  –  it  lists  quanAAes  of  the  various  items  and  the  material  to  be  included   in  the  Contract.  It  can  also  be  used  as  the  basis  for  valuaAon  of  variaAons  and  assists   the  preparaAon  of  progress  claims.  The  extent  to  which  the  Owner  warrants  the   completeness  of  a  bill  of  quanAAes  or  a  schedule  of  rates  depends  upon  the  terms  of   the  Contract.   All  drawings  required  in  building  the  structure  (contract  plans  including  Architectural   and  Structural).  These  include  drawings  from  relevant  Consultants.   All  SpeciﬁcaCons  –  sets  out  the  technical  requirements  of  the  work  It  describes  the   project  and  adds  clarity  to  its  drawings;  describes  the  requirements  for  materials  and   workmanship.   All  other  documents  considered  necessary,  for  example,  Schedule  or  Annexure  to  the   Contract  completed,  all  technical  schedules,  all  pricing  schedules.   CONTRACT  
  2. 2. APPLICATION  TO  BUILDING  CONTRACT   The  contractor  as  a  promisor  makes  a  proposal  to  carry  out  a  construcAon  job  for  a   speciﬁed  consideraAon.  This  oﬀer  is  called  the  tender.  The  owner  to  whom  this  oﬀer  is   made  gives  his  assent,  which  means  that  he  has  accepted  the  proposal  and  is  ready  to   pay  for  the  cost  of  the  work.  This  results  in  a  valid  contract.  The  assent  is  given  by  the   employer  or  his  architect  in  the  form  of  work  order.         MODE  OF  ACCEPTANCE   The  acceptance  of  tender  can  be  in  wriAng  or  it  can  be  oral  acceptance  when  the   employer  hands  over  the  possession  of  the  site  and  permits  the  contractor  to   commence  the  works  (unless  the  tender  provides  foe  a  wriRen  acceptance  only).   However  the  acceptance  has  to  be  :   1.  In  absolute  that  is  without  counter  oﬀer  and   2.  Must  be  within  reasonable  Ame  if  the  tender  does  not  provide  period  during  which   tender  is  to  remain  in  force.   EXECUTION  OF  CONTRACT   The  contract  is  executed  on  stamp  paper  of  the  value  as  prescribed  under  Indian  Stamp   Act  1899  and  must  be  signed,  sealed  (in  case  of  public  bodies)  and  delivered.   Unstamped  documents  cannot  be  admiRed  in  evidence  before  an  arbitrator  or  court.  In   such  cases  parAes  will  be  asked  to  get  the  document  duly  stamped  by  paying  Stamp   duty  as  well  as  penalty.  Proper  stamping  before  the  execuAon  of  contract  results  in  the   saving  of  Ame  labour  and  money.     CONTRACT  BY  PRIVATE  PARTY  AND  PUBLIC  BODY     The  contract  by  a  private  party  is  executed  by  signing  the  necessary  contract  document   whereas  in  case  of  Public  bodies,  Government  and  Local  AuthoriAes,  the  same  should   be  made  under  their  respecAve    seals.     RETROSPECTIVE  APPLICATION  OF  CONTRACT   It  is  common  pracAce  to  sign  building  contracts  a[er  the  work  has  already  started.  In   spite  of  this  it  is  understood  that  contract  will  apply  retrospecAvely  to  works  already   executed.     DISCHARGE  OF  CONTRACT   A  contract  can  be  discharged  in  four  ways:   1.  By  agreement   2.  By  performance   3.  By  being  excused  by  law  from  performing  it   4.  By  breach   The  contract  becomes  void  due  to     1.  MisrepresentaAon   2.  Fraud   3.  Mistake      
  3. 3. WHAT  HAPPENS  IF  THERE  ARE  INCONSISTENCIES  BETWEEN  PRINTED  MATTERS  IN  THE   CONTRACT  AND  WRITTEN  CLAUSES     When  there  are  printed  and  typewriRen  clauses  in  a  contract,  they  have  to  be  given   equal  eﬀect  unless  there  is  an  inconsistency  between  the  two  in  which  case  greater   force  is  given  to  the  laRer.  This  is  due  to  the  fact  that  wriRen  words  are  the  immediate   language  and  express  their  meaning.  However  printed  porAon  cannot  be  discarded  in   toto.     UNAUTHORIZED  WORKS   Now-­‐a  days  in  Mumbai  and  out  of  Mumbai  there  has  been  a  sprawl  of  unauthorized   works.  The  contractor  in  such  cases  would  be  at  loss     1.  When  he  has  entered  into  a  contract  to  commit  an  illegal  act  whereby  the  contract   becomes  void  and   2.  When  he  has  entered  into  a  contract  unaware  of  it  being  illegal.  This  happens  when   the  owner  produces  necessary  plans  and  structural  drawings  duly  signed  by  the   professionals,  but  not  approved  by  the  authority.  Here  he  stands  at  the  losing  end   because  the  act  is  illegal  and  the  contract  becomes  unenforceable.      
  4. 4. Contracts  are  usually  categorized  according  to  the  type  of  payment  but  can  be   tailored  to  incorporate  common  elements  from  several  diﬀerent  Contract  types.   Some  of  the  common  forms  of  Contract  are  examined  below.   •  UNIT  PRICE  (ITEM  WISE)  CONTRACT   •  LUMP  SUM  (  FIRM  FIXED  PRICE)  CONTRACT   •  LABOUR  CONTRACT   •  COST  +  CONTRACT   •  PROJECT  MANAGAMENT  CONTRACT   WHAT  IS  UNIT  PRICE  (ITEM  WISE)  CONTRACT?     This  kind  of  Contract  is  based  on  esAmated  quanAAes  of  items  included  in  the  project   and  unit  prices  which  have  been  agreed  to.  The  ﬁnal  price  of  the  project  is  dependent   on  the  quanAAes  of  the  items  needed  to  carry  out  the  work.  The  terms  of  this  type  of   Contract  o[en  accommodates  ﬂexibility  for  price  adjustment.  The  agreed  to  value   may  be  subject  to  amendment  if  the  volume  is  reduced  or  exceeds  the  original   negoAated  terms  and  price.   WHAT  ARE  THE  ADVANTAGES  OF  UNIT  PRICE  CONTRACT?     •  The  Architect  is  involved  in  this  type  of  Contract  because  it  is  he  who  provides   the  quanAAes  of  each  item  (in  the  Bill  of  quanAAes),  and  negoAates  the  unit   prices  with  the  Contractor.  Moreover,  in  this  type  of  Contract,  the  Owner  makes   payments  to  the  Contractor  only  a[er  the  Architect  has  veriﬁed  the   measurements  at  Site  and  cerAﬁed  the  Contractor’s  bills  for  payment.  This  way   the  Owner  is  safe  as  he  is  paying  only  for  the  volume  of  work  done  at  site  and   not  paying  anything  extra.  Also,  he  is  assured  (because  the  Architect  is  involved),   that  the  quality  of  the  work  will  be  up  to  the  mark.   •  In  this  type  of  Contract,  the  Contractor  has  to  iniAally  invest  his  own  money  for   starAng  the  work,  and  so  the  Owner  need  not  worry  about  giving  the  Contractor   a  big  advance.   •  In  general  this  Contract  is  considered  the  most  scienAﬁc  and  most  suitable  for   construcAon  projects  where  the  diﬀerent  types  of  items,  but  not  their  numbers,   can  be  accurately  idenAﬁed  in  the  Contract  documents.   •  The  Contractor  is  also  safeguarded  against  any  conAngencies,  or  variaAons  in   labour  or  material  rates.   WHAT  ARE  THE  DISADVANTAGES  OF  THE  UNIT  PRICE  CONTRACT?     The  Contractor  has  to  invest  his  own  money  iniAally.Though  this  is  one  of  the  most   preferred  Contracts  in  ConstucAon/Buildings,  it  is  not  unusual  to  combine  a  Unit  Price   Contract  for  parts  of  the  project  with  a  Lump  Sum  Contract  or  other  types  of   Contracts.   TYPES  OF  CONTRACT  
  5. 5. PROBLEM   CondiAon  No.  4  of  I.I.A.  form  of  contract  lays  down  that  the  owner  reserves  the  right   to:   1.  Increase  any  of  the  quanAAes   2.  Decrease  any  of  the  quanAAes   3.  Totally  omit  any  item  of  work   And  the  contractor  shall  not  claim  any  extras  or  damages  on  these  grounds.  CondiAon   4  further  provides  that  any  error  in  descripAon  or  in  quanAty  or  omission  of  item   from  the  contract  bill  shall  not  viAate  this  contract  but  shall  be  treated  as  a  variaAon.     However  in  pracAce  to  avoid  unpleasant  situaAon  of  depriving  the  contractor  of   reasonable  proﬁt,  the  construcAon  industry  and  the  government  departments  agree   that  increase  or  decrease  in  quanAAes  cannot  be  beyond  a  speciﬁed  percentage  and/ or  amount.  For  example,  The  Mumbai  Housing  and  Area  Development  Board  provides   for  such  a  conAngency  subject  to  certain  terms  and  condiAons  as  below:   1.  QuanAAes  of  item  below  plinth  may  vary  to  any  extent  due  to  local  condiAons  for   which  the  contractor  will  not  be  enAtled  to  the  revised  rates.   2.  For  super  structure  items  the  contractor  is  bound  to  execute  works  in  excess  up   to  25%  of  the  tendered  quanAAes  without  claiming  revised  rates  for  such  excess.   3.  Even  if  the  executed  quanAAes  are  more  than  25%  of  the  tendered  quanAAes  the   contractor  will  not  be  enAtled  to  the  revised  rates  for  such  excess  quanAAes  if  the   value  of  such  excess  excess  quanAes  at  the  tendered  rate  does  not  exceed   Rs5000/-­‐.   ILLUSTRATION     Tender   QuanAty   Rate   Amount   50mm  G.I.  pipes   QuanAty  executed   It  exceeds   permissible  limit  of   25%  value  of  excess   quanAty  at  tender   rate     100  R.M.   150  R.M.       50  R.M.   Rs.  95/-­‐per  R.M.   Rs.9500/-­‐         50xRs.95/-­‐   =  Rs.  4750/-­‐   This  amount  is  less  than  Rs.5000/-­‐and  hence  the  contractor  is  not  enAtled  to  the   revised  rates.  
  6. 6. WHAT  IS  A  LUMP  SUM  (FIRM  FIXED  PRICE)  CONTRACT?     With  this  kind  of  Contract  the  Contractor  agrees  to  do  the  construcAon  and   compleAon  of  the  building  at  a  designated  Ame  for  a  ﬁxed  price  or  Lump  Sum.  Also   named  “Fixed  Fee  Contract”,  this  type  of  Contract  is  o[en  used  in  Building   Contracts.  Fixed  Fee  or  Lump  Sum  Contract  is  suitable  if  the  scope  and  schedule  of   the  project  are  suﬃciently  deﬁned  to  allow  the  esAmaAon  of  the  project  costs.  The   scope  of  the  Contract  deﬁnes  the  expectaAons  of  both  parAes.  This  type  of  Contract   provides  a  degree  of  certainty  for  both  parAes  because  the  Contract  clearly  spells   out  what  is  involved.   WHAT  ARE  THE  ADVANTAGES  OF  LUMP  SUM  CONTRACT?     •  A  lump  sum  Contract  provides  for  a  price  that  is  not  subject  to  any  adjustment  on   the  basis  of  the  Contractor’s  cost  experience  in  performing  the  Contract.  This   Contract  type  places  upon  the  Contractor  maximum  risk  and  full  responsibility  for   all  costs  and  resulAng  proﬁt  or  loss.   •  Since  the  price  is  ﬁxed,  any  unforeseen  conAngencies  or  variaAons  in  material  or   labour  prices  do  not  aﬀect  the  Owner.   •  It  provides  maximum  incenAve  for  the  Contractor  to  control  costs  and  perform   eﬀecAvely  and  imposes  a  minimum  administraAve  burden  upon  the  ContracAng   parAes.   Lump-­‐sum  Contract  can  be   1.  A  ﬁxed  sum  contract  or  lump-­‐sum  contract   2.  Area  based  Contract     Turn  key  Contracts:   It  is  a  broad  classiﬁcaAon  of  Lump-­‐sum  contract.  In  this  case  the  builder/developer   contractor  purchases  the  land,  employs  his  own  architect/engineer  and  agrees  to   hand  over  completed  tenements  to  the  employer  (usually  a  society)  against   speciﬁed  rate  per  S.M.  of  area;  subject  to  payments  by  installaAons  as  the  work   progresses.  
  7. 7. •  A  lump  sum  Contract  can  be  used  in  conjuncAon  with  an  award-­‐fee  incenAve   and  performance  incenAves,  when  the  award  fee  or  incenAve  is  based  solely  on   factors  other  than  cost.  The  Contract  type  remains  Lump  Sum  when  used  with   these  incenAves.  A  lump  sum  Contract,  shall  be  used  when  the  risk  involved  is   minimal  or  can  be  predicted  with  an  acceptable  degree  of  certainty.  However,   when  a  reasonable  basis  for  ﬁrm  pricing  does  not  exist,  other  Contract  types   should  be  considered,  and  negoAaAons  should  be  directed  toward  selecAng  a   Contract  type  (or  combinaAon  of  types)  that  will  appropriately  Ae  proﬁt  to   Contractor  performance.   WHAT  IS  A  LUMP  SUM  CONTRACT  WITH  PRICE  ADJUSTMENT?     It  provides  for  upward  and  downward  revision  of  the  stated  Contract  price  upon   the  occurrence  of  speciﬁed  conAngencies.  A  lump  sum  Contract  with  economic   price  adjustment  may  be  used  when  there  is  serious  doubt  concerning  the  stability   of  market  or  labor  condiAons  that  will  exist  during  an  extended  period  of  Contract   performance,  and  conAngencies  that  would  otherwise  be  included  in  the  Contract   price  can  be  idenAﬁed  and  covered  separately  in  the  Contract.  Economic  price   adjustments  are  adjustments:     •  based  on  established  prices  of  speciﬁc  items  or  the  Contract  end  items,   •  based  on  actual  costs  of  labor  or  material  that  the  Contractor  actually   experiences  during  Contract  performance  and   •  based  on  cost  indexes  of  labor  or  material  that  are  speciﬁcally  idenAﬁed  in  the   Contract.   In  establishing  the  base  level  from  which  adjustment  will  be  made,  one  shall   ensure  that  conAngency  allowances  are  not  duplicated  by  inclusion  in  both  the   base  price  and  the  adjustment  requested  by  the  Contractor  under  economic  price   adjustment  clause.   WHAT  ARE  THE  DISADVANTAGES  OF  THE  LUMP  SUM  CONTRACT?     •  An  Architect  is  not  involved  as  this  Contract  is  an  agreement  between  the  Owner   and  the  Contractor  for  a  ﬁnal  ﬁxed  price.  So  the  Architect  does  not  have  a  role  to   play  ,  and  so  quality  of  work  cannot  be  checked  and  controlled  by  an  expert.   •  Since  speciﬁcaAons  are  not  clear,  the  Contractor  can  use  alternaAve/inferior   brands  of  materials.   •  Also  there  is  a  lot  of  ambiguity  in  the  speciﬁcaAons,  measurements,  mode  of   payment,  etc.   •  Though  the  Contract  is  made  on  a  ﬁxed  price,  the  Contractor  may  claim  extras  by   giving  diﬀerent  reasons,  since  the  speciﬁcaAons,  measurements  are  not  clear.   •  The  Contractor  takes  money  in  advance  from  the  Owner,  and  then  he  proceeds   with  the  work  at  his  own  pace.  Also  someAmes,  the  Contractors  deliberately  hold   up  work  towards  the  end,  so  as  to  extract  maximum  money  from  the  Owner.  So   the  Owner  feels  helpless  as  his  money  is  with  the  Contractor.  
  8. 8. WHAT  IS  A  LABOUR  CONTRACT?     In  this  type  of  Contract,  the  Owner  buys  and  supplies  all  the  material  required  for   the  construcAon  to  the  Labour  Contractor  and  only  uses  his  labour.  The  system  of   employing  Contract  labour  is  prevalent  in  most  industries  including  ConstrucAon,   involving  skilled  and  semi  skilled  jobs.  A  workman  is  deemed  to  be  employed  as   Contract  Labour  when  he  is  hired  in  connecAon  with  the  work  by  or  through  a   Contractor.  Contract  workmen  are  indirect  employees;  persons  who  are  hired,   supervised  and  remunerated  by  a  Contractor  who,  in  turn,  is  compensated  by  the   Owner  of  the  site.  Contract  labour  has  to  be  employed  for  work  which  is  speciﬁc   and  for  deﬁnite  duraAon.   WHAT  ARE  THE  ADVANTAGES  OF  A  LABOUR  CONTRACT?   •  This  kind  of  Contract  is  someAmes  preferred  by  the  Owner,  because  he  buys  all   the  material  by  himself  and  thus  saves  a  lot  on  the  Contractor’s  proﬁt.   •  Moreover,  the  Owner  can  buy  the  materials  of  his  choice  and  can  be  sure  of  the   brand  that  will  be  used  in  the  construcAon.   WHAT  ARE  THE  DISADVANTAGES  OF  A  LABOUR  CONTRACT?     However,  I  personally  would  discourage  a  Client  from  entering  into  this  type  of   Contract  for  the  following  reasons:   •  In  this  Contract  also,  the  Architect  does  not  have  a  role  to  play,  and  so  quality  of   work  cannot  be  checked  and  controlled  by  an  expert.   •  There  is  a  lot  of  headache  and  tension  involved  in  running  around  and  arranging   for  the  supply  of  materials  at  site,  on  Ame  as  the  work  progresses.   •  It  is  easy  to  get  fooled  on  the  quality  of  sand,  bricks  etc.  because  the  Owner  is   not  very  experienced  in  assessing  the  quality.   •  It  is  diﬃcult  to  strike  a  good  bargain  when  negoAaAng  with  suppliers  and   vendors,  because  the  Owner  is  a  one  Ame  Client,  whereas  the  Contractor   normally  has  an  advantage  as  he  is  a  regular  Client  and  a  relaAonship  is  built   between  him  and  the  suppliers.   •  There  is  every  possibility  of  pilferage  of  the  material  stored  at  site.   •  Very  o[en  labourers,  masons  etc  do  not  turn  up  to  site  as  they  may  be  lured  for   a  day  to  some  other  site  and  hence  the  work  gets  delayed.   •  Since  the  workers  are  generally  paid  for  the  work  on  a  daily  basis,  the  labour   Contractor  may  purposely  go  slow  so  that  he  he  takes  longer  to  complete  the   job  and  so  get  paid  more.   •  Inferior  labour  status,  casual  nature  of  employment,  lack  of  job  security  and   poor  economic  condiAons  are  the  major  characterisAcs  of  Contract  labour.   While  economic  factors  like  cost  eﬀecAveness  may  jusAfy  system  of  Contract   labour,  consideraAons  of  social  jusAce  call  for  its  aboliAon  or  regulaAon.   •  In  fact,  in  my  experience,  I  have  seen  that  in  most  cases,  the  Owner  ends  up   spending  almost  as  much,  at  the  end  of  the  project  as  he  would  have  if  he  had   chosen  any  other  type  of  Contract.  
  9. 9. WHAT  IS  A  COST  +  CONTRACT?   This  type  of  Contract  is  not  popular  in  India.  This  is  a  Contract  agreement  wherein   the  Owner  agrees  to  pay  the  cost  of  all  labor  and  materials  plus  an  amount  for   Contractor  overhead  and  proﬁt  (usually  as  a  percentage  of  the  labor  and  material   cost).  It  is  like  a  Labour  Contract,  but  here  the  Contractor  buys  the  materials  and   provides  the  labour  and  is  reimbursed  accordingly.  This  type  of  Contract  is  favored   where  the  scope  of  the  work  is  indeterminate  or  highly  uncertain  and  the  kinds  of   labor,  material  and  equipment  needed  are  also  uncertain.  Under  this  arrangement   complete  records  of  all  Ame  and  materials  spent  by  the  Contractor  on  the  work  must   be  maintained.   This  type  of  Contract  can  be  altered  according  to  the  basis  on  which  the  addiAonal   amount  paid  to  the  Contractor  is  ﬁxed.   COST  +  FIXED  %  CONTRACT–  It  is  based  on  a  percentage  of  the  cost   COST  +  FIXED  FEE  CONTRACT  –  It  is  based  on  a  ﬁxed  sum  independent  of  the  ﬁnal   project  cost.   COST  +  FIXED  FEE  BONUS  CONTRACT  –It  is  based  on  a  ﬁxed  sum  of  money  and  a   bonus  is  given  if  the  project  ﬁnishes  below  budget,  ahead  of  schedule  etc.   COST  +  FIXED  FEE  WITH  SHARING  ANY  COST  SAVINGS  CONTRACT–  It  is  based  on  a   ﬁxed  sum  of  money  and  any  cost  savings  are  shared  with  the  Owner  and  the   Contractor.   INCENTIVE  CONTRACTS  –  It  is  based  on  the  Contractor’s  performance  on  the  agreed   target  –  budget,  schedule  and/or  quality.   WHAT  ARE  THE  ADVANTAGES  OF  THE  COST  +  CONTRACT?     It  has  the  advantages  of  the  Labour  Contracts.   •  In  addiAon,  since  the  Contractor  gets  an  addiAonal  amount  at  the  end  of  the   project,  it  provides  maximum  incenAve  for  the  Contractor  to  control  costs  and   perform  eﬀecAvely  and  on  schedule.   WHAT  ARE  THE  DISADVANTAGES  OF  COST  +  CONTRACT?     •  In  this  Contract  also,  the  Architect  does  not  have  a  role  to  play,  and  so  quality  of   work  cannot  be  checked  and  controlled  by  an  expert.   •  Since  the  Contractor  is  reimbursed  based  on  the  records  of  the  workers  he  has   employed  and  the  materials  he  has  bought,  one  can  never  be  sure  if  these  records   are  genuine,  as  there  is  no  way  of  verifying  them.  So,  this  type  of  Contract  is   rarely  adopted  in  India.  
  10. 10. WHAT  IS  A  PROJECT  MANAGEMENT  CONTRACT?   Project  Management  Contracts  are  a  type  of  Contract  where  the  Architect  agrees  to   manage  the  Contract,  as  deﬁned  by  the  scope  of  the  agreement,  for  a  speciﬁed   duraAon  of  Ame  for  monetary  consideraAon.  This  type  of  Contract  can  be  short  term   or  long  term.   WHAT  ARE  THE  ADVANTAGES  OF  PROJECT  MANAGEMENT?   •  The  Clients  can  focus  on  their  core  operaAons  while  the  Architect  (Project   Manager)  looks  a[er  the  management  of  Projects,  people  and  issues,  ensuring   that  deadlines  are  met,  quality  is  maintained  and  costs  are  controlled.   •  The  Project  Manager  coordinates  with  all  the  agencies,  including  the  Consultants,   the  Contractor  and  the  Suppliers  to  ensure  that  the  construcAon  of  the  project   goes  on  smoothly.   WHAT  ARE  THE  DISADVANTAGES  OF  PROJECT  MANAGEMENT?   Some  Clients  hesitate  to  go  in  for  Project  Management  Contract  as  they  have  to  pay   extra  for  project  management,  in  addiAon  to  the  fees  paid  to  the  Architect.  However,   there  are  lots  of  Clients  nowadays,  who  opt  for  Project  management  as  it  saves  them   from  a  lot  of  headache  and  they  can  concentrate  on  their  work  as  the  building  comes   up.  Moreover,  in  the  long  run,  since  the  project  is  completed  on  Ame,  and  costs  are   controlled,  the  Client  actually  saves.  

