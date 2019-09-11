Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Staphylococcus Anup Muni Bajracharya
Introduction Staphylococcus Gram positive cocci, belongs to Family Micrococcaceae. Aerobic , some facultative anaerobes....
Human Infections caused by Staphylococcus  S. aureus cause:  Skin infections like impetigo (rashes ,red sores), follicul...
Topics • Morphology • Culture • Biochemical reactions • Antigenic structure • Virulence factors • Pathogenesis ( clinical ...
Staphylococcus aureus MORPHOLOGY :  Gm +ve cocci, 1µm in diameter.  Non motile, Non sporing,  Arranged in grape like st...
Culture  Staphylococcus grows in wide range of media ; Muller-Hinton agar, Nutrient agar (NA) , Blood agar (BA), Macconke...
Biochemical reactions  S. aureus gives catalase positive  Coagulase and phosphatase positive but oxidase negative.(used ...
Biochemical tests
Cell wall components and antigenic structure
Virulence factors  S. aureus produce different virulence factors: Cell wall associated Polymers and protein  Capsular po...
Pathogenesis  Cause localised lesions  First multiply in tissues, produce toxins and stimulate inflammation.  Adhere to...
Clinical syndrome:  2 types: inflammatory and toxin mediated staphylococcal disease. INFLAMMATORY DISEASES :  Impetigo ,...
Toxin mediated Staphylococcal disease: 1.Staphylococcal food poisoning :  Caused by enterotoxin.  Milk , milk products, ...
2. Staphylococcal toxic shock syndrome (TSS):  Caused by Toxin shock syndrome toxin ( TSST).  Release of large amt of in...
Lab Diagnosis  Sample collection  Direct smear microscopy  Culture  Biochemical tests  Typing of S. aureus  Antibiot...
Various specimens collected in staphylococcal infections Specimen Condition Pus Supurrative lesions Sputum Respiratory inf...
Microscopy  Gm positive cocci in clusters and pus cells in Gram stained smear of pus  Not adequate to differentiate. Cul...
Biochemical test • The main test being coagulase test (tube and slide coagulase) Tube coagulse test • To detect free coagu...
Slide coagulase test  To detect bound coagulase or clumping factor.  Mix suspension of bacteria with loopful of rabbit p...
AST(antibiotic sensitivity test) Novobiocin senstivity:  ZOI > 16mm.  differentiation of S.aureus from others. Polymyxin...
Treatment  Spontaneous or surgical drainage of pus and debridement.  Systemic antibiotics necessary for deep seated and ...
Penicillin resistance in Staphylococci  Increasing since 1945.  80% or more strains are resistant to penicillin. 3 types...
Prevention and control  No effective immunization with toxoids or bacterial vaccines.  Maintaining cleanliness  Frequen...
Coagulase negative Staphylococci (CONS) S. epididermis  White colonies on BA  Catalse positve, coagulas –ve  Doesn’t fe...
TEST S. Aureus S. epidermidis S. saprophyticus 1. Coagulase + - - 2. Clumping factor + - - 3. Heat stable nuclease + - - 4...
Other CONS  S. haemolyticus ( cause bacterimia, endocarditis, UTIs, wound infection)  S. saccharolyticus cause endocardi...
Staphylococcus
Staphylococcus
Staphylococcus
Staphylococcus
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Staphylococcus

41 views

Published on

Microbiology of Staphylococcus - Basic Information

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Staphylococcus

  1. 1. Staphylococcus Anup Muni Bajracharya
  2. 2. Introduction Staphylococcus Gram positive cocci, belongs to Family Micrococcaceae. Aerobic , some facultative anaerobes. Arrangement in clusters ( like grapes), pairs or tetrads,  catalase positive. S. aureus is the most important human pathogen, others human pathogens are CONS (coagulase negative Staphylococci) which include S. saprophyticus, S. epidermidis, S. hominis etc. Staphylococcus are capable of acquiring resistance to antibiotics,  Can cause serious clinical and epidemiological problems.
  3. 3. Human Infections caused by Staphylococcus  S. aureus cause:  Skin infections like impetigo (rashes ,red sores), folliculitis(infection in hair follicles), wound infection.  Systemic infections like bacterimia ( viable bacterial cells in blood), pneumonia, meningitis, deep-seated abscess.  Toxin mediated infections like food poisoning, toxic shock syndrome.  S. epidermidis cause :  Opportunistic infections like intravenous catheter infections, CSF shunt infections.  S. saprophyticus cause:  UTIs.
  4. 4. Topics • Morphology • Culture • Biochemical reactions • Antigenic structure • Virulence factors • Pathogenesis ( clinical syndromes) • Lab diagnosis • Treatment , prevention and control • CONS and MRSA.
  5. 5. Staphylococcus aureus MORPHOLOGY :  Gm +ve cocci, 1µm in diameter.  Non motile, Non sporing,  Arranged in grape like structure when grown in solid media (due to incomplete separation of daughter cells during successive divisions of bacteria)  Short chains in liquid media.  Facultative anaerobes  Grows in large, round , opaque colonies  Withstand high salt, extreme pH  Normal flora of skin, nasal area.
  6. 6. Culture  Staphylococcus grows in wide range of media ; Muller-Hinton agar, Nutrient agar (NA) , Blood agar (BA), Macconkey agar etc. Primary isolation on NA and BA.  On NA, S. aureus gives round, convex, smooth glistening , golden yellow colonies( believed to be lipoprotein allied to carotene).  On BA, S. aureus gives a clear zone of hemolysis (beta-hemolysis), well marked on sheep or rabbit BA.  Other species of Staph do not produce hemolysis.  On Macconkey agar, S. aureus produce small pink colonies due to fermentation of lactose.  On Mannitol salt agar, S. aureus ferment mannitol with acid production, gives yellow zone formation around colonies.  On liquid media , S. aureus gives turbidity & no production of pigment.
  7. 7. Biochemical reactions  S. aureus gives catalase positive  Coagulase and phosphatase positive but oxidase negative.(used for differentiation).  S. aureus ferments mannitol, sucrose, maltose under aerobic conidtion.  MR positive , VP positive but indole negative.
  8. 8. Biochemical tests
  9. 9. Cell wall components and antigenic structure
  10. 10. Virulence factors  S. aureus produce different virulence factors: Cell wall associated Polymers and protein  Capsular polysachharide  Teichoic acid  Protein A Enzymes  Coagulase  Catalase  Hyaluronidase  Penicillinase  Nuclease  Lipase Toxins  Toxic shock syndrome toxin  Enterotoxin  Exfoliative toxin  Leukocidin toxin  Hemolysin
  11. 11. Pathogenesis  Cause localised lesions  First multiply in tissues, produce toxins and stimulate inflammation.  Adhere to damaged skin.  Evade defense mechanism of host.  Cause tissue damage and form abscesses, produce extracellular enzymes and exotoxins. Host immunity:  No life long immunity.  Repeated infections occur in susceptible host.
  12. 12. Clinical syndrome:  2 types: inflammatory and toxin mediated staphylococcal disease. INFLAMMATORY DISEASES :  Impetigo , folliculitis, furuncle ,carbuncle, surgical wound infection,postpartum breast infection.  Bacterimia( bacteria found in blood) and septicemia (bacterimia +clinical symptoms)  Endocarditis.  Osteomyelitis and arthritis.  Deep seated abscess in any organ after bacterimia.
  13. 13. Toxin mediated Staphylococcal disease: 1.Staphylococcal food poisoning :  Caused by enterotoxin.  Milk , milk products, meat fish when kept at room temp after cooking, contaminants multiply and produce toxins.  Virulent when release of interoleukins( IL-1 and IL-2).  Sudden symptoms after 2-6 hour of ingestion  Nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, watery or bloody diarhhea.
  14. 14. 2. Staphylococcal toxic shock syndrome (TSS):  Caused by Toxin shock syndrome toxin ( TSST).  Release of large amt of interleukins IL-1 and IL-2.  Life threatning condition.  Fever, vomiting, hypertension, myalgia(muscle pain) mucosal hyperemia, erythematous rash ( redness due to increased blood flow). 3. Staphylococcal scaled skin syndrome (SSSS):  Caused by exfoliative toxin  common in infants and children.  Outer layer of skin of epidermis is separated from underlying tissue.  Appears as extensive bullae( rupture and leave behind red , tender skin).
  15. 15. Lab Diagnosis  Sample collection  Direct smear microscopy  Culture  Biochemical tests  Typing of S. aureus  Antibiotic susceptibility test (AST)
  16. 16. Various specimens collected in staphylococcal infections Specimen Condition Pus Supurrative lesions Sputum Respiratory infections Blood Bacterimia Feces vomitus Food poisoning Urine UTIs
  17. 17. Microscopy  Gm positive cocci in clusters and pus cells in Gram stained smear of pus  Not adequate to differentiate. Culture  On NA, large, circular, smooth , glistening colonies, golden yellow pigments.  On BA, zone of beta- hemolysis ( S. aureus)  Heavily contaminated sources inoculated in selective media like Manitol Salt Agar.( S. aureus ferments mannitol, gives yellow color. Identification of S. aureus  Coagulase positive  Phosphatase positive  Novobiocin sensitive  Polymyxin B sensitive
  18. 18. Biochemical test • The main test being coagulase test (tube and slide coagulase) Tube coagulse test • To detect free coagulase • 0.1 ml of overnight broth culture+ 0.5ml undiluted human or rabbit plasma • Incubation on water bath at 37°C for 3-6 hours. • In +ve test, plasma coagulates and doesn’t flow.
  19. 19. Slide coagulase test  To detect bound coagulase or clumping factor.  Mix suspension of bacteria with loopful of rabbit plasma.  In +ve test, clumping occurs.
  20. 20. AST(antibiotic sensitivity test) Novobiocin senstivity:  ZOI > 16mm.  differentiation of S.aureus from others. Polymyxin B resistance :  Disc diffusion  Polymyxin B disc on overnight culture of staph on MHA.
  21. 21. Treatment  Spontaneous or surgical drainage of pus and debridement.  Systemic antibiotics necessary for deep seated and systemic infections  Benzyl penicillin for penicillin resistant strains of S. aureus.  Erythromycin, vancomycin, first generation cephalosporins recommended.
  22. 22. Penicillin resistance in Staphylococci  Increasing since 1945.  80% or more strains are resistant to penicillin. 3 types: 1. Plasma mediated resitance ( production of penicillinase enzyme which is mediated by plasma) 2. Chromosomal mediated resistance( reduces affinity of penicillin binding proteins to beta lactam antibiotics) 3. Tolerance to penicillin.
  23. 23. Prevention and control  No effective immunization with toxoids or bacterial vaccines.  Maintaining cleanliness  Frequent hand washing, and aseptic management of lesions.  Creams containing neomycin and bacitracin prevent recurrent infection  Topical application of antimicrobial agents prevent dissemination of infection from abscess.
  24. 24. Coagulase negative Staphylococci (CONS) S. epididermis  White colonies on BA  Catalse positve, coagulas –ve  Doesn’t ferment mannitol.  Highly antibiotic resistant.  produces slime(virulence factor)  Hospital acquired infection.  Adhere to intravenous plastic catheters.  Cause endocarditis in patients with prsothetic valves.  Intravenous catheter infection  CSF shunt infection.  Sensitive to novobiocin. S. saprophyticus • similar • Similar • Cause UTIs in sexually active women. • Adheres to epithelial cells lining the urogenital tract. • Dysuria, pyuria, hematuria. • Prostatitis in elderly men. • Resistant to novobiocin (distinguishing character)
  25. 25. TEST S. Aureus S. epidermidis S. saprophyticus 1. Coagulase + - - 2. Clumping factor + - - 3. Heat stable nuclease + - - 4. Urease variable - + 5. B- galactosidase - - + 6.Polymyxin B Resistant Resistant Sensitive 7. Novobiocin Sensitive Sensitive Resistant 8. Acid from mannitol + - - Differences bteween S. aureus , S. epidermidis ,S. saprophyticus.
  26. 26. Other CONS  S. haemolyticus ( cause bacterimia, endocarditis, UTIs, wound infection)  S. saccharolyticus cause endocarditis  S. hominis cause bacterimia in cancer patients.

×