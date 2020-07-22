Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Resonance Presented by Noor sohail University of lahore Page 1 of 8
Resonance Rotaion of the charge or bond within the molecule. As charge moves on different atoms and from place to place ...
Example: NO3 - Page 3 of 8
Hybrid Structure: > Combination of all resonating structures is called Hybrid. > It is the one intermediate structure defi...
Features: > Resonance is an interamolecular phenomenon. > It is a hypothetical phenomenon. i.e All resonating structures a...
Rules for drawing R.S: > Resonating structures are drawn in a system with alternating double and single bonds. > Only char...
Types of resonating structures: > +R effect: > -R effect: C C OH — C — C – O H (+M or +R effect of –OH group) + C C CH O —...
Thank you… Page 8 of 8
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Chem presentation resonanse

16 views

Published on

Resonance Slides

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Chem presentation resonanse

  1. 1. Resonance Presented by Noor sohail University of lahore Page 1 of 8
  2. 2. Resonance Rotaion of the charge or bond within the molecule. As charge moves on different atoms and from place to place different structures regarding the position of the cahrge can be made called resonating structures. Page 2 of 8
  3. 3. Example: NO3 - Page 3 of 8
  4. 4. Hybrid Structure: > Combination of all resonating structures is called Hybrid. > It is the one intermediate structure defining all the other resonating structures. Page 4 of 8
  5. 5. Features: > Resonance is an interamolecular phenomenon. > It is a hypothetical phenomenon. i.e All resonating structures are imaginary. > All hybrid structures are real and orignally exist. > More the resonating structures more Stability. Page 5 of 8
  6. 6. Rules for drawing R.S: > Resonating structures are drawn in a system with alternating double and single bonds. > Only charged species aur species with lone pair will have resonating structrures. > The charge remains the same on all the resonating structures. > Only the charge moves the atoms on which the charge is present never move. Page 6 of 8
  7. 7. Types of resonating structures: > +R effect: > -R effect: C C OH — C — C – O H (+M or +R effect of –OH group) + C C CH O — C — C CH — O – (–R effect of –CHO group) + Page 7 of 8
  8. 8. Thank you… Page 8 of 8

×