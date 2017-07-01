R∞ V I R T U A L I N T E R N S H I P V I A AD r e l e a s e m y a d i n t e r n . r e l e a s e m y a d . c o m
WORK FROM ANY PLACE ANYTIME!
Social media b2b marketing market research sale promo brand merchandising content marketing public relations search engine...
Full time grad? Post Graduate? Graduate? YES, YES! So if you are a:
PROPER MENTORSHIP THOROUGH GUIDANCE FLEXIBLE TIMINGS
STIPEND Letter of recommendation and JOB OPPORTUNITIES intern.releasemyad.com CAREER GUIDANCE BENEFITS:
CAN YOU BE A PART OF releasemyad? Fill in your details, create your account Answer two questions & a telephonic interview ...
SIGN ME UP!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Virtual internship; releasemyad; college; placements;

40 views

Published on

All you need to know about virtual internship opportunity via releasemyad: largest ad agency of India.

Published in: Marketing
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
40
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Virtual internship; releasemyad; college; placements;

  1. 1. R∞ V I R T U A L I N T E R N S H I P V I A AD r e l e a s e m y a d i n t e r n . r e l e a s e m y a d . c o m
  2. 2. WORK FROM ANY PLACE ANYTIME!
  3. 3. Social media b2b marketing market research sale promo brand merchandising content marketing public relations search engine optimisation    It's all about :
  4. 4. Full time grad? Post Graduate? Graduate? YES, YES! So if you are a:
  5. 5. PROPER MENTORSHIP THOROUGH GUIDANCE FLEXIBLE TIMINGS
  6. 6. STIPEND Letter of recommendation and JOB OPPORTUNITIES intern.releasemyad.com CAREER GUIDANCE BENEFITS:
  7. 7. CAN YOU BE A PART OF releasemyad? Fill in your details, create your account Answer two questions & a telephonic interview app is available on android and iOS How Download the intern app of releasemyad
  8. 8. SIGN ME UP!

×