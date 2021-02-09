Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Grid Connected PV Solar Power Plant Presented By: Anuj Kumar (11811726)
  2. 2. Contents • Introduction • Types of Solar Grids • Block Diagrams • Working Principle • Advantages • Conclusion 2
  3. 3. Introduction to PV Module 3
  4. 4. Photo Voltaic Module or Solar Panel • A PV module is an assembly of photo- voltaic cells mounted in a framework for installation. Photo-voltaic cells use sunlight as a source of energy and generate direct current electricity. A collection of PV modules is called a PV Panel, and a system of Panels is an Array. Arrays of a photovoltaic system supply solar electricity to electrical equipment. 4
  5. 5. Solar Power Plant 5 A photovoltaic power station, also known as a solar park, solar farm, or solar power plant is a large-scale photovoltaic system (PV system) designed for the supply of merchant power into the electricity grid. The solar power source is via photovoltaic modules that convert light directly into electricity.
  6. 6. Working Principle of Grid Connected PV System • Whenever the sun shines (and even in overcast weather), the solar cells generate electricity. The grid connect inverter converts the DC electricity produced by the solar panels into 240V AC electricity, which can then be used by the property/household. • If a grid connect system is producing more power than the home consumes, the surplus is fed into the power grid. Some electricity companies meter the electricity fed into the grid by your system and provide a credit on your bill. How much you are paid is determined by the feed-in tariff. • When the solar cells are not producing power, for example at night, power comes from the mains power grid as usual. The energy retailer charges the usual rate for the power used. 6
  7. 7. Some common types of PV Solar Grids • Grid Direct or Grid tied. • Grid Interactive or Hybrid with Energy Storage. • Off Grid with Energy Storage 7
  8. 8. Grid Tied Solar System • A grid-tied system is a basic solar installation that uses a standard grid-tied inverter and does not have any battery storage. • This is perfect for customers who are already on the grid and want to add solar to their house. These systems can qualify for state and federal incentives which help to pay for the system. • Grid-tied systems are simple to design and are very cost effective because they have relatively few components. The main objective of a grid-tied system is to lower your energy bill and benefit from solar incentives. 8
  9. 9. Hybrid Solar System 9 • Hybrid solar systems generate power in the same way as a common grid-tie solar system but use special hybrid inverters and batteries to store energy for later use. • This ability to store energy enables most hybrid systems to also operate as a backup power supply during a blackout, similar to a UPS system. • A solar hybrid system stores your excess solar energy and can also provide back-up power during a blackout.
  10. 10. Off Grid Solar System 10 • An off-grid solar system (off-the-grid, standalone) is the obvious alternative to one that is grid-tied. • An off-grid system is not connected to the electricity grid and therefore requires battery storage. • In an off-grid system there is no public electricity grid. Once solar power is used by the appliances in your property, any excess power will be sent to your battery bank. Once the battery is full it will stop receiving power from the solar system. When your solar system is not working (nighttime or cloudy days), your appliances will draw power from the batteries.
  11. 11. Advantages of Using PV Solar Power Plant 11 • Operating and maintenance costs for PV panels are considered to be low, almost negligible, compared to costs of other renewable energy systems • Photovoltaic panels, through photoelectric phenomenon, produce electricity in a direct electricity generation way • PV panels provide clean – green energy. During electricity generation with PV panels there is no harmful greenhouse gas emissions thus solar PV is environmentally friendly. • Solar energy can be made available almost anywhere there is sunlight
  12. 12. Disadvantages of Using PV Solar Power Plant 12 • For a continuous supply of electric power, especially for on-grid connections, Photovoltaic panels require not only Inverters but also storage batteries; thus increasing the investment cost for PV panels. • Solar panels efficiency levels are relatively low (between 14%-25%) compared to the efficiency levels of other renewable energy systems. • As in all renewable energy sources, solar energy has intermittency issues; not shining at night but also during daytime there may be cloudy or rainy weather. • Solar energy panels require additional equipment (inverters) to convert direct electricity (DC) to alternating electricity (AC) in order to be used on the power network.
  13. 13. Thank You

