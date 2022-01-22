STUDY OF CRUDE DRUGS PART 1 LAXATIVES

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
In this section I`ll be discussing about Laxative category of crude drugs as per D.pharm syllabus(Biological Source, chemical Constituents, Therapeutic Efficacy) according to education regulation 2020.
additionals* morphology, chemical test