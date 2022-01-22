STUDY OF CRUDE DRUGS PART 1 LAXATIVES

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 22, 2022
In this section I`ll be discussing about Laxative category of crude drugs as per D.pharm syllabus(Biological Source, chemical Constituents, Therapeutic Efficacy) according to education regulation 2020.

additionals* morphology, chemical test

  1. 1. STUDY OF CRUDE DRUGS LAXATIVES ANUBHAV GUPTA B. PHARM Institute of Pharmacy VBS Purvanchal University, Jaunpur ANUBHAV GUPTA 1
  2. 2. • Laxatives are medicines that relieves form constipation or empty the bowel by loosening the fecal matter. • For example: Psyllium (Metamucil), Methylcellulose (Citrucel). • Crude drugs having laxative actions are: Aloe, Castor oil, Ispaghula, Senna ANUBHAV GUPTA 2
  3. 3. ALOE • Biological Source: Dried juice collected by incision, from leaves of Aloe perryi, Aloe vera or Aloe barbadensis and Aloe ferox., • Family: Liliaceae. ANUBHAV GUPTA 3
  4. 4. ALOE Morphology: Colour: Yellowish-green to Green Odor: Pleasant Taste: Bitter Chemical Test: • Borax Test for aloe-emodin • Bromine Test and Nitric acid Test. ANUBHAV GUPTA 4
  5. 5. ALOE Chemical Constituents: • Main chemical constituents are Aloins, Barbaloin, β-barboloin and Isobarbaloin. • Also have Resin, Emodin and Aloe-emodin. ANUBHAV GUPTA 5
  6. 6. ALOE Therapeutic Efficacy: • Used as laxative, purgatives, in higher doses may act as abortifacient. • The plant is emmenagogue, emollient, stimulant, stomachic, • Its gel have antibacterial activity. ANUBHAV GUPTA 6
  7. 7. CASTOR OIL • Synonyms: Oleum ricini, ricinus oil, oil of palma Christi. • Biological Source: Fixed oil obtained by cold expression of the seeds of Ricinus communis • Family: Euphorbiaceae. ANUBHAV GUPTA 7
  8. 8. CASTOR OIL Morphology: Colour: Colourless or Slightly Yellow Odor Slight odour Taste: Acrid Identification Test: • 5 ml Light Petroleum + 10 ml Castor Oil => Clear Solution at 15 C. • 15 ml Light Petroleum + 10 ml Castor Oil => Turbid Solution at 15 C. ANUBHAV GUPTA 8
  9. 9. CASTOR OIL Chemical Constituents: • Ricinoleic acid, Isoricinoleic • Stearic acid ,and Dihydroxy Stearic acids. • Also have Vitamin F (-linolic acid). ANUBHAV GUPTA 9
  10. 10. CASTOR OIL Therapeutic Efficacy: • Laxative, mild purgative, fungistatic. • Used as an ointment base, as plasticizer, wetting agents, as a lubricating agent. • Ricinoleic acid is used in contraceptive creams and jellies. • As an emollient in the preparation of lipsticks. ANUBHAV GUPTA 10
  11. 11. ISPAGHULA • Synonyms: Ispaghula, Ispagol, Ishabgula, Spongel seeds. • Biological Source: Ispaghula consists of dried seeds of Plantago ovata. • Family: Plantaginaece. ANUBHAV GUPTA 11
  12. 12. ISPAGHULA Morphology: Colour: Pinkish-grey to Brown Odor: No odour Taste: Mucilaginous Chemical Test: 1. Ispaghula seeds when treated with ruthenium red give red colour due to the presence of mucilage. 2. Add water to few seeds on a slide, mucilage comes out and forms zone surrounding the seeds. 3. Swelling factor of ispaghula seeds is 10–13. ANUBHAV GUPTA 12
  13. 13. ISPAGHULA Chemical Constituents: • 10% Mucilage consists of two complex polysaccharides, one is soluble in cold water and other in hot water. • They are Pentosan and Aldobionic acid. • Protein and fixed oil are also present ANUBHAV GUPTA 13
  14. 14. ISPAGHULA Therapeutic Efficacy: • Demulcent and Bulk laxative in chronic constipation, dysentery, chronic diarrhoea. • In cases of duodenal ulcers and piles. • As a soothing agent. ANUBHAV GUPTA 14
  15. 15. SENNA • Synonyms: Alexandrian senna, Tinnevelly senna, Folia senna. • Biological Source: Dried leaflets of Cassia acutifolia known as Alexandrian senna and of C. angustifolia, which is known as Tinnevelly senna. • Family: Leguminosae. ANUBHAV GUPTA 15
  16. 16. SENNA Morphology: Colour: Light-green to Greyish Green Odor: Faint Taste: Bitter-mucilaginous Chemical Test: Borntrager test for anthraquinones. • Senna leaf + Water => Boil & Filter, • Filtrate + Bezene/Chloroform => Shake => Organic layer is separated. • Organic layer + Ammonia => Ammonical layer acquire Pink Colour ANUBHAV GUPTA 16
  17. 17. SENNA Chemical Constituents: • Sennosides A and B (2.5%). • Sennosides C and D. • Also has Palmidin A, Rhein, anthrone and aloe-emodin. ANUBHAV GUPTA 17
  18. 18. SENNA Therapeutic Efficacy: • Laxative, prescribed along with carminatives. • Senna is stimulant cathartic. ANUBHAV GUPTA 18

