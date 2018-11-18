Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BASIC CONSTITUENTS OF MATTER
ELEMENTS and COMPOUNDS  Pure substances which cannot be split into simple components through chemical process are called ...
Origin of name of elements Elements Basis of naming Americium America-country Francium France-country Indium Indigo-colour...
Symbols  Used for representing elements.  Different ways are used to assign symbols are:  1. First letter of English na...
 2. Along with first letter , the second letter or other prominent letter is also used. Element Symbols Calcium Ca Chlori...
 3.  Symbols of some elements have been derived from Latin names. Element Latin name Symbol Sodium Natrium Na Potassium ...
The Periodic Table.
Atoms and molecules  Atoms are the smallest particle which shows all the characteristic properties of an element.  Molec...
Types of molecules Monoatomic Diatomic Polyatomic Molecules with only one atom. e.g. He , Ne Molecules with two atoms. e.g...
Chemical reactions
Chemical reactions
Reactants and products  The substances taking part in chemical reactions are called reactants.  Substances formed as a r...
Balanced chemical equations  When a chemical equation is written , the number of atoms of same kind , on the side of the ...
 e.g. Zn +2HCl ZnCl2+H2 Atoms No. of atoms in reactants No. atoms in products Zn 1 1 H 2 2 Cl 2 2
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Basic constituents of matter

7 views

Published on

Basic constituents of matter

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Basic constituents of matter

  1. 1. BASIC CONSTITUENTS OF MATTER
  2. 2. ELEMENTS and COMPOUNDS  Pure substances which cannot be split into simple components through chemical process are called as elements.  Substances formed by the combination of two or more elements through chemical reactions are called as compounds.
  3. 3. Origin of name of elements Elements Basis of naming Americium America-country Francium France-country Indium Indigo-colour Plutonium Pluto-planet Titanium Titan-Satellite Curium Marie Curie-scientist
  4. 4. Symbols  Used for representing elements.  Different ways are used to assign symbols are:  1. First letter of English names are used . Elements. Symbols Carbon C Nitrogen N Hydrogen H Oxygen O Sulphur S
  5. 5.  2. Along with first letter , the second letter or other prominent letter is also used. Element Symbols Calcium Ca Chlorine Cl Bromine B Chromium Cr Beryllium Be
  6. 6.  3.  Symbols of some elements have been derived from Latin names. Element Latin name Symbol Sodium Natrium Na Potassium Kalium K Copper Cuprum Cu Iron Ferum Fe Mercury Hydrargyrum Hg
  7. 7. The Periodic Table.
  8. 8. Atoms and molecules  Atoms are the smallest particle which shows all the characteristic properties of an element.  Molecules are the smallest particles which can exist independently.
  9. 9. Types of molecules Monoatomic Diatomic Polyatomic Molecules with only one atom. e.g. He , Ne Molecules with two atoms. e.g. H2,Cl2,O2 Molecules with more than two atoms. e.g. S8,P4
  10. 10. Chemical reactions
  11. 11. Chemical reactions
  12. 12. Reactants and products  The substances taking part in chemical reactions are called reactants.  Substances formed as a result of reaction are called products.  e.g. H2+Cl2 2HCl Reactants are: H2, Cl2 and product is HCl
  13. 13. Balanced chemical equations  When a chemical equation is written , the number of atoms of same kind , on the side of the reactant and that of the product should be equal. This type of chemical equations are called balanced chemical equations.
  14. 14.  e.g. Zn +2HCl ZnCl2+H2 Atoms No. of atoms in reactants No. atoms in products Zn 1 1 H 2 2 Cl 2 2

×