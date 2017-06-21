Bimet mjekesore . Word

Shkolla 9 vjecare:”Lasgush Poradeci” PROJEKT Tema:Bimet mjekesore. Klasa:VIII-A Lenda:Biologji dhe Edukim Shendetesor Krye...
PËRMBAJTJA  Përshkrimi i pjesëve kryesore të bimëve, të cilat duhet t’i dijmë gjatë grumbullimit të tyre  Rrënja – rëndë...
 Sambucus nigra  Satureja montana  Taraxacum officinale weber  Thymus serpyllum  Tilia cordata mill.  Tussilago farf...
Lëvorja -Lëvorja ka funksion mbrojtës te bimët drunore. Disa bimë, në lëvoren dhe në degëzat e tyre, përmbajnë disa materi...
BIMËT KRYESORE MJEKËSORE. 1. Achillea milefollium L. Barpezmi mijëfletësh, bar nozell, bishtamith, ermen, bar i erës, lule...
Vjelja: Lulet duhet të mblidhen prej korrikut deri në gusht; gjethet mblidhen pa bisht dhe të shëndosha; rrënjët nxirren n...
Vendbanimi: Është mjaft e përhapur nëpër livadhe të thata. Gjendet edhe rreth kodrave të zonës malore. Përshkrimi: Arrin l...
Përshkrimi: Dru gjetherënës që ka lëvore të bardhë, degë të varura, kurse gjethet i ka me dhëmbëzim të dyfishtë dhe të sho...
Vjelja: Vjeshtë, muaji shtator-tetor. Nxjerrën rrënjët me shati sepse bima ka rrënjë boshtore të thella. Duhet përdorim do...
10. Cornus mas L. Thana, thanëz, thanë e butë, thanë e kuqe, sharrëkuqe Vendbanimi: Rritet në pyje gjethegjëra dhe shkurre...
Receta: Merren 2 g gjethe të thara përvëlohen me 150 ml ujë të posavluar, qëndrojnë 15 minuta dhe pastaj kullohet. Përdore...
Vjelja: Zakonisht mblidhen pjesët e sipërme të bimës dhe rrënjët. Përdoret për rritjen e oreksit, për lukth, kundër sklero...
formë infuzi (një lugë gjelle në 0.5 litër ujë). Lulesat të zhytura në vaj (në këtë rast në një shishe 1 litërshe 250 gram...
Receta: Merren 60 g gjethe dhe lule, përvëlohen në një litër ujë të posa-vluar, enën e mbulojmë dhe e lëmë të qëndrojë 30 ...
19. Mentha piperita L. Mendër pipere, ajazmë, nenexhiku, mentolja Vendbanimi: Gjendet në kopshte dhe në vende të lagështa,...
21. Orchis morio L. Salep morio, lulepranvere, luleqyqeje, barqyqe Vendbanimi: Livadhe dhe kullota malore Përshkrimi: Bimë...
22. Origanum vulgare L. Rigon, lule çaji, çaj mali, çaj i egër, çaj bjeshke, çaj rigoni Vendbanimi: Rritet në vende me bar...
24. Plantago lanceloata L. Gjethedell heshtor, guhëdhelpne, kryebardhë, dejz, zokës, gjethi heshtor Vendbanimi: Rritet në ...
26. Prunus spinosa L. Kulumbri, kulmari, kulumri, kulumbridhe, kumri Vendbanimi: Rritet rreth maleve, në fusha dhe në megj...
Receta: Merren kaçat të cilat nuk duhet të jenë të pjekura shumë, grimcohen dhe teren, merret një lugë kaça dhe hidhen në ...
30. Salvia officinalis L. Sherebelë mjekësore, sarushë, sarushte e egër, micël e egër, stebelë, gjumënesh, dunicë mali, lu...
32. Satureja montana L. Trumzë malesh Vendbanimi: Rritet në vende të thata dhe të nxehta, në vende gurishtore dhe shkëmbor...
34. Thymus serpyllum L. Krasta, zhumbrica Vendbanimi: Më shumë gjendet në toka të pasura dhe të thella, në vende të nxehta...
36. Tussilago farfara L. Thundërmushkë, rapuhë e egër, llapuh, llapush Vendbanimi: Rritet në vende me lagështi, të shembur...
Vjelja: Më se shumti mblidhet rrënja (në pranverë dhe vjeshtë). Gjethet mblidhen në vjeshtë, por edhe e tërë bima gjatë të...
Përdoret kundër ngatërresave nervore, dhimbjes së kokës, pagjumësisë, për shërimin e mëshikëzës e të tëmthit, për qetësimi...
mbledhim të gjitha bimët në një rajon, sepse disa prej tyre duhet t’i lëmë, në mënyrë që ato të shumëzohen. RREZIKU NGA BI...
pastruara nga papastërtitë e ndryshme organike e inorganike. Ka ambalazhe të ndryshme për paketimin e bimëve, varësisht se...
Bimet mjekesore . Word

  1. 1. Shkolla 9 vjecare:”Lasgush Poradeci” PROJEKT Tema:Bimet mjekesore. Klasa:VIII-A Lenda:Biologji dhe Edukim Shendetesor Kryetare:Anxhela Dosi Anetar:Enea Jaho Albina Maxharraj Emanuel Kanxha
  2. 2. PËRMBAJTJA  Përshkrimi i pjesëve kryesore të bimëve, të cilat duhet t’i dijmë gjatë grumbullimit të tyre  Rrënja – rëndësia e mbledhjes së rrënjëve  Kërcelli - rëndësia e mbledhjes se kërcejvebulbi  Zhardhoku  Rizoma  Lëvorja  Gjethi  Lulja  Fryti  Fara  Mbledhja e polenit  Prodhimtaria e bimëve mjekësore si kulturë  Bimët kryesore mjekësore  Achillea milefollium  Althae officinalis  Arctostaphylos uva-ursi Spreng.  Arnica montana  Artemisia absinithium  Betula pendula roth  Capsella bursa-pastoris Medik.  Carlina acaulis  Convallaria majalis  Cornus mas  Crataegus monogyna jacq  Fragaria vesca  Gentiana lutea  Hypericum perforatum  Juniperus communis  Malva sylvestirs  Matricaria chamomila  Melissa officinalis  Mentha piperita  Morus nigra  Orchis morio  Origanum vulgare  Papaver rhoeas  Plantago lanceloata  Primula veris  Prunus spinosa  Rosa canina  Rubus idaeus  Rubus fruticosus  Salvia officinalis
  3. 3.  Sambucus nigra  Satureja montana  Taraxacum officinale weber  Thymus serpyllum  Tilia cordata mill.  Tussilago farfara  Urtica dioica  Vaccinium myrtillus  Valeriana officinalis  Viola odorata  Mbledhja e bimëve mjekësore  Si duhet të mblidhen bimët mjekësore  Rreziku nga bimët helmuese  Metodat e tharjes së bimëve mjekuese natyrore  Tharja artificiale  Paketimi i bimëve mjekuese  Literatura PËRSHKRIMI I PJESËVE KRYESORE TË BIMËVE, TË CILAT DUHET T’I DIJMË GJATË GRUMBULLIMIT TË TYRE . Prej pjesëve të bimëve mjekësore shfrytëzohen pjesët nëntokësore (rrënjët, bulbet, rizoma dhe zhardhoku) dhe pjesët mbitokësore (lulet, gjethet, fryti, farërat dhe lëvorja e bimëve). Rrënja – rëndësia e mbledhjes së rrënjëve Rrënja shërben për marrjen e materieve ushqyese dhe për përforcimin e bimës për tokë. Format kryesore të rrënjëve janë: boshtore dhe xhufkore. Zakonisht mbledhja e rrënjëve bëhet në pranverë dhe në vjeshtë. Menjëherë, pas mbledhjes, rrënjët duhet të lahen me ujë të ftohet dhe të pastrohen mirë prej rrënjëzave të rrënjëve dhe prej dheut. Disa rrënjë mund të thahen në diell apo në komore speciale në temperaturë prej 40°C- 70°C, por mund të thahen edhe nën hije dhe në vende të ajrosura mirë. Duhet pasur kujdes që tharja të bëhet sa më mirë, deri sa rrënja të fillojë të pëlcasë. Kërcelli - rëndësia e mbledhjes se kërcejve Kërcelli shërben për marrjen e materieve ushqyese prej rrënjës dhe transportimin e tyre deri në gjethe. Në kërcell janë të vendosura gjethet, lulet dhe frytet. Disa lloje të bimëve kanë kërcell që ka vlerë mjekësore. Bisku është kërcell i ri në të cilin zhvillohen sythet dhe gjethet, ndërsa sythet mund të mblidhen si pjesë të kërcellit. Zakonisht mblidhen kur luspat mbrojtëse të sythit fillojnë të hapen. Kjo periudhë zgjat vetëm disa ditë. Kujdes! Sythet duhet të 10 mblidhen në pjesën e sipërme të degëve e pastaj duhet të thahen në ajër të pastër. Bulbi -Bulbi është një bisk nëntokësor i shkurtër që merr forma të ndryshme. Në pjesën e sipërme të bulbit dalin luspat gjethore, ndërsa në të poshtmen lëshon rrënjët adventive. Zhardhoku -Zhardhoku është një trashje e biskut nëntokësor (Orchis morio, Colchicum autumnale). Numri i zhardhokëve në secilën bimë është i ndryshëm. Mënyra e tharjes së zhardhokëve, për lloje të caktuara, është e ndryshme. Rizoma- Rizoma është një bisk nëntokësor që për nga pamja e jashtme është i ngjashëm me rrënjën. Pasi ta nxjerrim nga toka rizomën, duhet ta lajmë dhe ta pastrojmë nga rrënjëzat dhe duhet ta thajmë në vende të nxehta si rrënjën.
  4. 4. Lëvorja -Lëvorja ka funksion mbrojtës te bimët drunore. Disa bimë, në lëvoren dhe në degëzat e tyre, përmbajnë disa materie shëruese. Mblidhen zakonisht herët në pranverë kur edhe përmbajnë sasi më të mëdha të lëngjeve. Duhet të ndahet pjesa e jashtme si dhe të bëhet pastrimi nga likenet, myshqet etj. dhe pastaj të thahen në diell dhe në vende të ajrosura mirë, të kthyera nga ana e jashtme. Gjethi -Në gjethe kryhen procesi i fotosintezës, i transpirimit, i frymëmarrjes dhe disa funksione të tjera të cilat janë të rëndësishme për jetën e bimëve. Dallojmë dy lloje të gjetheve: të thjeshta dhe të përbëra. Ndërsa për nga forma kemi tipa të 11 ndryshëm të gjetheve: rrumbullake, ovale, eliptike, gjatore, vezake, gjilpërore, pëllëmbore, lineare, romboide etj. Koha më e mirë për mbledhjen e gjetheve është koha kur mblidhen edhe lulet. Të gjitha gjethet, pa dallim, mblidhen në mot të mirë (kthjellët, nxehtë dhe pa lagështi). Duhet pasur parasysh se, gjethet, pasi të mblidhen, me kujdes duhet t’i dërgojmë deri te vendi ku duhen të thahen. Zakonisht gjethet duhen të thahen nën hije, në shtresë të hollë, sepse thahen më shpejt dhe ruajnë ngjyrën natyrore. Pas tharjes bëhet paketimi i tyre. Lulja- Prej lules krijohen frytet dhe farërat. Lulet janë të ndryshme por më tipike janë ato hermafrodite (dyseksore) dhe njëseksore. Pjesët kryesore të lules janë: kupa (calyx), kurora (corrolla), theket (androceum) dhe pistili (gynoeceum). Lulet mblidhen atëherë kur bimët fillojnë të lulëzojnë, zakonisht kur koha është e kthjellët dhe e nxehtë, për shkak se nëse mblidhen gjatë kohës me lagështi ato humbin ngjyrën. Pastaj, të shtresuara hollë, thahen nën hije dhe paketohen në kuti prej letre. Fryti- Fryti formohet pas fekondimit nga vezorja, e, ndonjëherë, edhe nga pjesët tjera të lules. Kemi fryte të thjeshta që formohen nga një vezore e vetme dhe fryte të përbëra që formohen nga shumë vezore të një pistili. Ka lloje të ndryshme të fryteve: rrushku, akeni, bërthokla, lajthiza etj. Duhet pasur parasysh se frytet mblidhen atëherë kur e arrijnë pjekurinë e plotë. Nuk duhet të mblidhen frytet e lënduara apo të sëmura. Mblidhen në fund të verës dhe në vjeshtë, ndërsa mënyra e tharjes është e ndryshme për secilin lloj. Mund të thahen në diell, por pasi që frytet 12 përmbajnë pak materie të lëngëta, ato mund të thahen edhe në vende të ajrosura mirë ose në komore. Fara- Fara formohet pas fekondimit të ovules (farë fillesë). Te disa lloje të bimëve përmbajtja e materieve shëruese mblidhet në farë. Farat përmbajnë pak materie të lëngëta, kështu që thahen në vende të ajrosura mirë ose në komore. Mbledhja e polenit- Në mjekësinë bashkëkohore farmaceutike, poleni është shumë i kërkuar, sepse përdoret për qëllime të ndryshme. Mblidhet gjatë verës me dorë dhe me mjete speciale (ekziston edhe makina për mbledhjen e polenit). Sidomos, është i vlefshëm poleni i pishave (pisha e bardhë dhe e zezë). PRODHIMTARIA E BIMËVE MJEKËSORE SI KULTURE. Përdorimi i madh në kohët e fundit i materieve aktive natyrore në farmaceutikë, në kozmetikë, dhe në industrinë ushqimore, po i shtyn shumë prodhues që të fillojnë kultivimin e bimëve mjekësore, e sidomos të disa llojeve që në natyrë gjenden rrallë. Para se të fillojmë kultivimin e bimëve mjekësore, të kujtojmë se kërkohet një eksperiencë e cila arrihet me kultivimin e këtyre bimëve në sipërfaqe të vogla. Fara duhet të jetë e kualitetit të mirë dhe e verifikuar nga prodhuesi profesional, duhet të përdoret mekanizëm i caktuar dhe, në fund, duhet të sigurohet teknologji për prodhimin, vjeljen, tharjen, transportin dhe deponimin e bimëve.
  5. 5. BIMËT KRYESORE MJEKËSORE. 1. Achillea milefollium L. Barpezmi mijëfletësh, bar nozell, bishtamith, ermen, bar i erës, lulemarrje, lule e meshave, guhak, bar i pezmit. Vendbanimi: Rritet në livadhe dhe kullosa, rreth rrugëve, në kopshte, por edhe në vende gurishtore me bar në zona të larta. Përshkrimi: Ka gjatësi 40-80 cm, gjethet rozete të plota, lulesë të dendur dhe lulëzon gjatë tërë verës. Vjelja: Vilen gjethet, e tërë bima dhe rrënjët. Bima mblidhet në qershor para lulëzimit apo kur bima fillon të lulëzojë, ndërsa rrënja nxirret prej vjeshtës deri në pranverë. Përdoret për shërimin e astmës bronkiale, gurëve në veshkë, shpejton qarkullimin gjakut, pakëson gazrat në bark, për shërimin e ndezjes kronike të lukthit etj. Receta: Merren 50 g nga bima e tharë, e cila përvëlohet në një litër ujë të posavluar. Bima e përvëluar mbulohet dhe lihet të qëndrojë 1-1,5 orë. Pastaj bëjmë kullimin e lëngut, të cilin mund ta përdorim si çaj për shërimin e sëmundjeve të lartpërmendura. 2. Althae officinalis L. Mëllagë e bardhë, mollohire, mëllagë e ujit, takër, mullanjadhë mjekësore Vendbanimi: Rritet në vende të lagështa dhe të larta. Përshkrimi: Rritet deri 1,5 m, ka gjethe vezake, e tërë bima është me qime kreshtake të rralla, lulet i ka të mëdha dhe kanë ngjyrë të bardhë.
  6. 6. Vjelja: Lulet duhet të mblidhen prej korrikut deri në gusht; gjethet mblidhen pa bisht dhe të shëndosha; rrënjët nxirren në pranverën e hershme apo në fund të vjeshtës, kur bima nuk e ka të zhvilluar vegjetacionin. Përdoret për shërimin nga ndezje të ndryshme, kundër kollit, për shërimin e sëmundjeve të brendshme, plagëve nga të djegurat, ndezjeve të mushkërive, bronkeve, zorrës së trashë dhe për shërimin e mitrës, te gratë. Receta: Merren 20 g rrënjë dhe futen në mbrëmje në 500 ml ujë të vakët, ena mbulohet dhe qëndron deri në mëngjes, pastaj kullohet dhe mund të pihet nga një gotë çaji tri herë në ditë pas buke, për shërimin nga sëmundjet e brendshme. 3. Arctostaphylos uva-ursi (L.) Spreng. Rrushe arushe, rrushe qeni, voesë e egër, gërdec, gërdes, mareshtë. Vendbanimi: Rritet në vende me diell dhe të thata, në vende shkëmbore të larta dhe në kullota malore. Përshkrimi: Zvarritet për tokë me degëzim të shprehur, ka gjethe gjatore-vezake, frytin e ka ngjyrë të kuqe. Vjelja: Zakonisht, gjethet e kësaj bime mblidhen në pranverë kur bima është në lulëzim të plotë. Përdoret kundër diarresë, kundër infeksioneve të veshkave dhe për shëri-min e kanaleve të urinës. Përdoret për shërimin e sëmundjeve të lartpërmendura, duke e pirë nga një gotë çaji në mëngjes dhe në mbrëmje vonë. Receta: Merren 30 g gjethe të njoma ose 20 g të thara, të cilat i përvëlojmë në një litër ujë të posavluar, ena qëndron për 30 minuta e mbyllur, pasi të ftohet e bëjmë kullimin. 4. Arnica montana L. Arnika
  7. 7. Vendbanimi: Është mjaft e përhapur nëpër livadhe të thata. Gjendet edhe rreth kodrave të zonës malore. Përshkrimi: Arrin lartësinë deri në 60 cm, ka rizoma të zhvilluara, ka gjethe vezake-gjatore të dhëmbëzuara, ndërsa e tërë bima është e mbuluar me qime, lulet kanë ngjyrë të verdhë dhe janë mjaft aromatike. Vjelja: Lulet mblidhen në kohën e lulëzimit, kurse rizomat nxirren herët në pranverë. Përdoret për dezinfektim, për shërimin e plagëve që shkaktohen nga ndrydhjet, për zgjerim të venave, kundër reumës, për shërimin e sëmundjeve të zemrës etj. Receta: Zakonisht përdoret tinktura e cila përfitohet nga lulet. Merret ena nga qelqi dhe mbushet me lulet gjysmë të terura, ku hedhim 60-70 % spiritus të pastër, pastaj e mbulojmë dhe e lëmë të qëndrojë në diell 6-8 javë. Pas kësaj kohe mund të përdoret për lyerjen e plagëve. 5. Artemisia absinithium L. Pelin, pelen, apistia, absint, fshisë, fshisë e egër, fshisë e arave, fshisë krahnerri Vendbanimi: Rritet në fusha, rreth rrugëve si dhe në tokat djerrina. Përshkrimi: Ka gjatësi 10-100 cm, gjethet i ka të vendosura në formë të këmbyer, kurse lulet të kuqërremtakafe. Vjelja: Mblidhen vetëm gjethet dhe majat e bimës, gjatë verës, kur lulëzon. Përdoret kundër skra-jave të fëmijëve, për shërimin e sëmundjeve të mëlçisë, të veshkave, të fshikëzës së urinës, për pastrim të gjakut, për kthimin e oreksit etj. Receta: Merren 8 g pelin dhe zihen, lëngu i zier përzihet me një gotë qumësht të dhisë dhe pihet 3-4 ditë. Për oreks merren gjethet dhe përzihen me mjaltë dhe masa e përfituar përdoret për çdo ditë nga një lugë. 6. Betula pendula Roth. Mështekën e bardhë, mështekën me lytha, mështekën, mustekën, mushtekën, mëshlekër, krahjetë, bletëz, baloshe Vendbanimi: Rritet në pyje dhe në parqe.
  8. 8. Përshkrimi: Dru gjetherënës që ka lëvore të bardhë, degë të varura, kurse gjethet i ka me dhëmbëzim të dyfishtë dhe të shogëta. Vjelja: Vilen gjethet dhe lëvoret, gjatë verës, kur janë te zhvilluara mjaft mirë. Përdoret për shërimin e rrugëve të ndryshme urinare, sëmundjeve të zemrës, për tretjen e gurëve në veshka etj Receta: Merren 30 g lëvore të mështeknës, katër litra verë dhe 250 ml ujë, të cilat mbahen në enë me ujë të vluar për 12-16 orë e pastaj zihen 15-20 minuta, për t’u përfituar çaji i cili pihet nga 2-3 gota gjatë ditës. 7. Capsella bursa-pastoris (L.) Medik. Shtrapër, shtrapër qese bariu, lule kacimacë, qurkaz, due s’due, bari-morri, kam s’kam, po-jo, kalo-s’kaloj, kollopin Vendbanimi: Rritet më shumë në ara, rreth rrugëve, në livadhe dhe në djerrina. Përshkrimi: Rriten deri në 40 cm, gjethet e poshtme i kanë rozete të mëdha, ndërsa gjethet në kërcell të vogla, lulet me ngjyrë të bardhë. Vjelja: Vilet e tërë bima kur është në fazën e lulëzimit. Përdoret kundër gurëve në kanalet e urinës, kundër dhembjeve të veshit, diarresë, gjakderdhjeve në mushkëri, menstruacioneve etj. Receta: Merren 10 g bimë të gjelbër dhe përvëlohen me një litër verë të nxehtë dhe zihen për 10 minuta dhe pastaj e kullojmë. Përdoret kundër gjakderdhjes në mushkëri. 8. Carlina acaulis L. Ushonjëz e pakërcelltë, roshetkë, qumështore, ushojzë, shotorr, cicëlope, bythëpule, ushujzë Vendbanimi: Rritet në vende barishtore dhe gurishtore, në kullota, në kufirin e sipërm të zonës së dushkut dhe në atë subalpine. Përshkrimi: Bimë barishtore shumëvjeçare, pa kërcell, me një kaptinë të vetme pa bisht. Braktet e brendshme të pështjellës te bardhë të argjend si trëndafili. Xhufka rreth 13 mm. Gjethet deri 6 cm të gjëra. Kaptinëza me diametër 25-50 mm. Lulet të bardha deri ne purpurt-kafe 10-40 cm.
  9. 9. Vjelja: Vjeshtë, muaji shtator-tetor. Nxjerrën rrënjët me shati sepse bima ka rrënjë boshtore të thella. Duhet përdorim dorëzat për shkak të gjetheve me gjemba. Rrënja duhet të lahet dhe pastrohet dhe prehet ne formë rriskash të holla dhe duhet shpejt me dërgua në tharje. Përdoret në mjekësi si diuretik dhe laksativ, në rastet kur organizmi mban ujë dhe në urinimin me vështirësi. Lëngu i përfituar nga zierja e bimës përdoret kundër skuqjes dhe dhimbjeve të veshkave e të mëshikëzës urinare, kundër majasëllit, të ftohtit, në paralizën e gjuhës dhe si antihelmint. Bima përdoret edhe në mjekësin veterinare. Receta: Merret me anën e gojës formë infuzi (1-2 lugë masë të coptuar në një gotë ujë) ose në formë pluhuri (2-4 herë nga një maje luge çdo dy ditë). 9. Convallaria majalis L. Lotzonja, Lot zoje, parlotë, lule shëngjergji, konavalere e majit, bar i shapit, bar i bedërnicës, lerth i shingjergjit, purrigjarpni, lulekallamoqi, hudër e egër, ufullgjarpni, lulepengameri, drekëz, lotët e vajzës, lil luginash i malit Vendbanimi: Rritet në pyje, por gjendet edhe si bimë e kultivuar. Përshkrimi: Arrin lartësi deri 20 cm, gjethet i ka të gjata dhe ovale, me rizome horizontale, lulet në lulesa vile me ngjyrë të bardhë dhe me aromë të këndshme. Vjelja: Mblidhet e tërë bima (gjethet mblidhen para lulëzimit, lulet mblidhen kur pjesa e poshtme fillon të çelë, ndërsa rrënjët nxirren në vjeshtë). Duhet pasur kujdes se kjo bimë është helmuese dhe nuk guxojnë ta mbledhin fëmijët dhe gratë shtatzëna. Gjatë përdorimit duhet të këshillohemi me mjekun. Përdoret për shërimin e sëmundjeve të zemrës, epilepsisë etj. Receta: Duhet pasur kujdes se recetat e përgatitura nga kjo bimë duhet bërë në konsultim me mjekun dhe me kontrollin e tij.
  10. 10. 10. Cornus mas L. Thana, thanëz, thanë e butë, thanë e kuqe, sharrëkuqe Vendbanimi: Rritet në pyje gjethegjëra dhe shkurreta. Përshkrimi: Bime shkurre apo drunore arrin lartësinë 2- 10m, gjethet i ka eliptike dhe të plota. Lulet me ngjyrë të verdhë dhe lulëzojnë para gjethimit. Vjelja: Pjesët që duhet të mblidhen janë: gjethet, lëvorja dhe fryti. Lëvorja duhet të mblidhet në pranverë dhe vjeshtë, ndërsa gjethet gjatë verës. Frytet mblidhen kur të pjekën dhe mund të përdoren si të freskëta dhe të thara. Përdoret për shërimin nga ethet, diarresë, gjakderdhjeve në zorrë dhe infektimeve në zorrë. Receta: Merret një filxhan me thana dhe përvëlohen në 200 ml ujë për 30 minuta, pastaj kullohet dhe përdoret i ftohtë nga tri gota në ditë, rekomandohet të përdoret pas buke, 5 ditë rend. 11. Crataegus monogyna Jacq. Murriz, murrizi njëbërthamesh, murrizi me një shtyllëz Vendbanimi: Rritet rreth pyjeve në dushkaja, ahishte dhe në shkurreta, mund të gjendet edhe në djerrina. Përshkrimi: Shkurre me gjemba që rritet 2-5 m, gjethet i ka vezake të përmbysura deri rombike. Lulet me ngjyrë të bardhë ose trëndafili ndërsa fryti me ngjyrë të kuqe. Vjelja: Mblidhen lulet me gjethe, frutat dhe farat. Lulet mblidhen prej fundit te prillit e deri në maj, gjethet prej majit e deri në gushtë dhe frutat mblidhen në muajin nëntor. Përdoret kundër pagjumësisë, arteriosklerozës, frymëmarrjes, problemeve në sistemin nervorë, çrregullimeve të zemrës etj.
  11. 11. Receta: Merren 2 g gjethe të thara përvëlohen me 150 ml ujë të posavluar, qëndrojnë 15 minuta dhe pastaj kullohet. Përdoren 2-3 gota çaj gjatë ditës. Gjithashtu nga frutat e murrizit së bashku me bimë tjera mundë të përgatiten çaja për sëmundje të ndryshme. 12. Fragaria vesca L. Luleshtrydhe, dredhës, dredhëz, dredhzë e malit, shtrydhez, dredhzëbjeshke, luledredhe, plyskë, shtrydhës Vendbanimi: Rritet në shkurreta, pyje të rralla e deri te pyjet e shpeshta. Në tokat zallore dhe gurishtore. Përshkrimi: Bimë me rizome të zhvilluara, rritet 5-30 cm, kërcelli me i gjatë se gjethet, gjethet treshe dhe të dhëmbëzuara, lulet kanë ngjyrë të bardhë. Vjelja: Pjesët që duhet të mblidhen janë: rrënjët, lulet dhe fryti. Lulet duhet të mblidhen prej prillit deri në qershor ndërsa frytet mblidhen prej qershorit e deri në gushtë. Përdoret për shërimin nga diarreja, fshikëzës urinare, sëmundjet e veshkave, reumatizmit etj. Receta: Merren 5g gjethe të thara në 500 ml ujë të vakët, ena mbulohet dhe qëndron deri në mëngjes, pastaj kullohet dhe mund të pihet nga dy gota çaj në ditë, për shërimin nga sëmundjet e veshkave si dhe fshikëzës urinare. 13. Gentiana lutea L. Gentiana, gencianë, bar zemre, ksanë, rahaven, sancë, sanëz, veshsute, sanza, Vendbanimi: Është mjaft e përhapur, rritet në livadhe, në kullota dhe rreth pyjeve halore dhe ahishtave. Përshkrimi: Arrin gjatësinë 30-130 cm, ka kërcell pak të degëzuar, gjethe eliptike, lulet i ka me lulesa në formë tufash të mëdha, të cilat kanë ngjyrë të verdhë.
  12. 12. Vjelja: Zakonisht mblidhen pjesët e sipërme të bimës dhe rrënjët. Përdoret për rritjen e oreksit, për lukth, kundër sklerozës, kundër tuberkulozes si dhe kur kemi probleme me jashtëqitje. Receta: Merren gjysmë litër ujë të posavluar dhe në të hidhen tri lugë Gentianë. Ena mbulohet dhe pas 8 orësh kullohet. Lëngu i fituar pihet gjatë ditës. 14. Hypericum perforatum L. Lulebasani balç, lulegjaku, lule maji, agurdhurë e çpuar, bari i balsamoit, baç, bar i të premit, lulebalsami e shpuar, lule balsami, lule dregjze, granabitë, mokth, mokth i egër, çajmali, çaj bjeshke, çaj i egër, bar i majasilit, bar i rusave, barpremi, bar shurrëgjake Vendbanimi: Rritet në vende barishtore, buzë rrugëve, livadheve, kullotave, ka përhapje të zakonshme nga zona e ulët e deri në atë subalpine. Përshkrimi: Bimë barishtore shumëvjeçare, jo kërcellpushtuese 8-30 cm. Degët e lulesës të përpjetme. Petalet me njolla të zeza. Vjelja: Në kohen e lulëzimit, prehen lulet me bishtat e tyre në gjatësi deri 15cm. Bima nuk guxon te kete fryte. Në kërcellin e kësaj bime shpeshherë mbështjellët dredhja e arës (Convolvulus arvensis), ato bimë nuk i grumbullojmë, ose nga to duhet ta largojmë dredhjen. Edhe bimët që janë sulmuar nga insektet nuk duhet ti marrim. Më në fund me gërshërë i largojmë bishtat e luleve dhe mbeten vetëm lulet të cilat duhet ti pastrojmë dhe të i terim. Grumbullimi bëhet verës gjatë muajit qershor-gushtë, por gjatë fazës së vonë duhet kemi kujdes mos me i marrë bimët me fryte. Përdorimi konsiderohet një ndër bimë me shëruese. Është antiseptik më i mire natyral për luftimin e parazitëve të ndryshëm në organizëm. Përdoret kundër sëmundjeve të lukthit (gastritisit), kundër depresionit, sëmundjeve të veshkave, diarresë, thartirës së lukthit të ënjturit e mëlçisë. Receta: Lëngu i përfituar nga zierja e luleve pihet si çaj kundër gastritit dhe ulçerave të stomakut dhe duodenumit, si qetësues i dhembjeve të kokës me origjinë nervore. Mund të përdoret në
  13. 13. formë infuzi (një lugë gjelle në 0.5 litër ujë). Lulesat të zhytura në vaj (në këtë rast në një shishe 1 litërshe 250 gram masë futen në 0.5 litër vaj ulliri) mbasi përzihen mirë qëndrojnë për një kohë deri sa të marrë ngjyrën e kuqërremtë. Kur vaji ka marrë ngjyrë kullohet dhe pihet nga një lugë në mëngjes dhe një në mbrëmje kundër ulçerave të stomakut e duodenumit, kundër djegies, për të lyer plagët e qelbëzuara që përthihen me vështirësi dhe për të ndalur rrjedhjen e gjakut. 15. Juniperus communis L. Dëllinja e zezë, dëllinjë mëse e rëndomtë, dëllajë, dëllenjë, dëlli e bardhë, dëlli, dëlli e butë, dëllinjë e egër, dullajë, dullenjë egër, glli e butë, glli kshnellash, glli Vendbanimi: Më së shumti është e përhapur në viset kodrinore-malore, nëpër pyje të zhveshura dhe në djerrina. Përshkrimi: Rritet në lartësi deri në 11 m, ka hala të forta vezake, lulet mashkullore janë të verdha, ndërsa ato femërore të gjelbra, boqëzat janë në ngjyrë të zezë dhe kanë formë vezake. Vjelja: Mblidhen sythet (në fillim të pranverës) dhe boqëzat. Përdoret kundër reumës, të thatit në lukth, astmën bronkiale etj. Receta: Merren 2 kg kokrra dëllinjë dhe i fusim në një enë të madhe me 20 litra ujë, e mbulojmë enën dhe e vendosim në një vend të errët për 30 ditë. Përdoret kundër të thatit tri herë në ditë nga një gotë e ujit, pas buke. 16. Malva sylvestirs L. Mëllagë e zezë, mëllagë pyjesh, mëllagë, mullagë e zezë, lulëgjake, patlixhani i egër, lule fletëxhanë Vendbanimi: Rritet, pothuaj, kudo: nëpër vendbanime, në toka të punuara, në shkëmbinj e në vende të tjera. Përshkrimi: Ka kërcell të degëzuar me lartësi 30-40 cm, gjethet me bisht të gjatë, vezake dhe e tërë bima është e qimëzuar. Lulet gjenden në sqetullën e gjetheve dhe kanë ngjyrë vjollce. Vjelja: Zakonisht mblidhen gjethet dhe lulet, por ndonjëherë e tërë bima. Mbledhja bëhet në kohën e lulëzimit. Përdoret kundër kollit dhe gripit.
  14. 14. Receta: Merren 60 g gjethe dhe lule, përvëlohen në një litër ujë të posa-vluar, enën e mbulojmë dhe e lëmë të qëndrojë 30 minuta. Pasi të bëhet kullimi, lëngu i përfituar, për tri ditë me radhë, përdoret për pije në vend të ujit. 17. Matricaria chamomila L. Matrikarje, kamomili, matriharia, papudija Vendbanimi: Më shumë rritet në grunaja, në vreshta, rreth rrugëve si dhe në vendbanime. Përshkrimi: Ka gjatësi 10-55 cm, ka kërcell të drejtë dhe të zbrazur, gjethet janë pendore, lulet anësore janë të bardha, ndërsa lulet gypore në qendër, janë të verdha dhe kanë aromë të mirë. Vjelja: Lulet mblidhen prej majit deri në gusht, zakonisht herët në mëngjes apo pasdite, për shkak të nxehtësisë. Lulet e dorës së parë janë më kualitative. Gjithashtu, edhe gjethet e kësaj bime shërbejnë për shërim. Përdoret kundër ndezjeve të mukozës së lëkurës, kundër ngërçeve të fëmijëve, kundër pagjumësisë, lodhjes, reumës etj. Receta: I marrim 15 g kamomil dhe i përvëlojmë me një gotë ujë të nxehtë, e mbulojmë dhe e lëmë të qëndrojë 10 minuta. Ky çaj shëron ngërçet, lodhjen, qetëson nervat etj. 18. Melissa officinalis L. Bari i bletës, mickël, milcë mjekësore, spelinok, pselik, melisa Vendbanimi: Gjendet në vende me shkurre dhe rreth vendbanimeve, por edhe kultivohet. Përshkrimi: Ka gjatësi 20-100 cm, stolonet i ka mjaft të zhvilluara, gjethet vezake dhe me aromë të limonit, ndërsa lulet i ka të bardha e të verdha. Vjelja: Duhet që tërë bimën me kërcell ta presim të thahet nën hije, e pastaj, t’ia largojmë gjethet nga kërcelli. Përdoret kundër pagjumësisë, histerisë, vjelljes etj. Receta: Përvëlohen gjethet e thara në gjysmë litër ujë të vluar, pastaj ena mbulohet dhe lihet të qëndrojë dy orë. Pasi të kullohet përdoret për pije.
  15. 15. 19. Mentha piperita L. Mendër pipere, ajazmë, nenexhiku, mentolja Vendbanimi: Gjendet në kopshte dhe në vende të lagështa, kryesisht e kultivuar, kurse shumë rrallë në vende ku nuk kultivohet. Përshkrimi: Ka gjatësi 40-110 cm, rizomat i ka mjaft të zhvilluara, ka gjethe vezake të dhëmbëzuara, kurse lulet i ka ngjyrë manushaqe. Vjelja: Gjatë verës vilen gjethet (disa herë), ndërsa në kohën e lulëzimit të bimës, e tërë bima, së bashku me gjethe dhe me lule. Përdoret kundër gripit, për shërimin e organeve të frymëmarrjes dhe atyre të tretjes, si dhe kundër shtrëngimeve në stomak. Receta: Merren 100 g mendër piper, të cilat përvëlohen në një litër ujë të posavluar, e mbulojmë enën dhe e lëmë të qëndrojë 20 minuta, pastaj e kullojmë. Lëngu i përfituar pihet i nxehtë si çaj tri herë në ditë nga një gotë, pas buke. 20. Morus nigra L. Mani i zi, mën i zi, dud i zi, mure e zezë, Vendbanimi: Është mjaft e përhapur rreth rrugëve dhe në vendet malore. Përshkrimi: Arrin lartësi mjaft të lartë, deri 20 m, ka gjethe vezake dhe të dhëmbëzuara anash. Vjelja: Më së shumti shfrytëzohen frutat dhe gjethet. Përdoret për shërimin e mëlçisë, kundër skrrajave në zorrë, për shërimin nga diabeti, kundër pezmatimeve të gojës dhe të fytit etj. Receta: Merren 50 g gjethe të thara apo 100 g të njoma dhe përvëlohen në dy litra ujë, ena mbyllet dhe lihet të qëndrojë dy orë. Pasi të kullohet mund të përdoret për shërimin nga sëmundja e sheqerit (diabeti).
  16. 16. 21. Orchis morio L. Salep morio, lulepranvere, luleqyqeje, barqyqe Vendbanimi: Livadhe dhe kullota malore Përshkrimi: Bimët e gjinisë Orchis janë barishtore shumëvjeçare. Zhardhoku i plotë, sferik e më rrallë formë vezake apo eliptike. Kërcelli i gjatë 5-30 cm me ngjyrë gjelbër të ndritshme kurse duke shkuar kah lulesa merr ngjyrë vjollce, e në bazë gjenden gjethet me maje të cilat palosen për kërcelli. Lulesa kalliri në formë vezake e gjatë 4-8cm më së shpeshti me 7-20 lule. Lulet ngjyrë vjollce dhe aromë të mirë. Vjelja: Mund të mblidhen të gjitha llojet e gjinisë Orchis. Zhardhokët e llojeve te ndryshme të gjinisë Orchis mund janë formë sferike, vezake apo forma tjera. Me kujdes nxjerrët e tërë bima me zhardhokë. Shfrytëzohen vetëm zhardhokët e rinj, të fortë dhe të freskët. Zhardhokët e vjetër, të vyshkur e të butë së bashku me bimën përsëri i mbjellim në vendin e mëparshëm, 35 dhe gropa ngjeshët. Zhardhokët lahen me ujë të pastër, e tani në ujin tjetër të pastër nxehen afro 3 minuta, e tani i terim duke i fshi me leckë të pastër dhe i dërgojmë në tharje. Vërejtje: Të gjitha llojet e salepit janë të rrezikuara, sepse këto shfrytëzohen pa ndonjë kujdes me ç’rast numri i tyre gjithnjë po zvogëlohet në natyrë. Llojet e salepit janë të mbrojtura me CITES konventën ndërkombëtare, d.m.th. për të bërë tregti me këto bimë duhet poseduar certifikatë speciale. Ruajtja e vendbanimit: Në një vendbanim mund të merren afro 40 ٪ e bimëve, kurse 60 ٪ duhet të mbeten. Në të njëjtin vendbanim mund të mblidhet në çdo të tretin vit. Më së miri është që bima salepit të kultivohet, sepse kështu e mbrojmë ketë lloj bimor, e kjo njëherit është edhe dëshirë dhe leverdi për blerësit dhe fermerët. Përdoret zhardhokët e llojeve të salepit, të thara dhe të shtypura në formë mielli (4-10 g në një gotë ujë), përdoren për të përgatitur pije të ngrohta, zbutëse, kundër kollës. Lëngu i përfituar që njihet me emrin salep, përdoret edhe si pije freskuese. Në mjekësin popullore më të kërkuar janë zhardhokët sferik. Përdoret edhe si shtesë e barnave me veprim stimulues, sepse e qetësojnë mukozën e ngacmuar.
  17. 17. 22. Origanum vulgare L. Rigon, lule çaji, çaj mali, çaj i egër, çaj bjeshke, çaj rigoni Vendbanimi: Rritet në vende me bar, kullota, livadhe dhe në pyje të rralla dhe në shkurret, vende me diell. Përshkrimi: Bimë barishtore që rritet 30-80 cm, gjethet i ka vezake, lulet zakonisht kanë ngjyrë të kuqërremet e më rrallë ngjyrë të bardhë. Kjo bimë dallohet me aromë të këndshme. Vjelja: Mblidhen pjesët e sipërme të bimës kur është në fazën e lulëzimit të plotë. Gjatë verës prej qershorit deri ne gushtë Përdoret kundër kollit, astmës, gastritisit si dhe mënjanon shtrëngimet. Receta: Merren 10g të bimës së tharë përvëlohen me 150 ml ujë të porsavluar, qëndrojnë 15-20 minuta dhe pastaj kullohet. Përdoren 2-3 gota çaj gjatë ditës, preferohet të përdoret para ushqimit. 23. Papaver rhoeas L. Lulkuqi, lulëkuqe, perulinkë, lulë nuse, lulë boje, lulë e grunit, lulë e arave, bazhure, lulë e bukur, vnjezë, lule e kuqe, lulalle, lule e marrës, solokuq, paparune Vendbanimi: Rritet në fusha, në grunaja, rreth rrugëve si dhe rreth hekurudhave. Përshkrimi: Rritet 30-70 cm, ka kërcell të drejtë në të cilin xhindet lëngu i bardhë i ngjitshëm, gjethe pendore, lule ngjyrë të kuqe. Vjelja: Lulet mblidhen gjatë kohës së nxehtë dhe kur ato çelin, por me kujdes të madh, sepse janë ndjeshme dhe mund të dëmtohen. Përdoret kundër ftohjes, kundër kollit, kundër pagjumësisë dhe për shërimin e organeve të frymë- marrjes. Receta: Merren 20 g lulëkuqe të njoma dhe përvëlohen në gjysmë litër ujë të posavluar. Pas 10 minutave çaji kullohet e pastaj pihet i ngrohtë tri herë në ditë pas buke, kundër ftohjes dhe kollitjes.
  18. 18. 24. Plantago lanceloata L. Gjethedell heshtor, guhëdhelpne, kryebardhë, dejz, zokës, gjethi heshtor Vendbanimi: Rritet në livadhe, në kullosa, në djerrina dhe në male, në lartësi të ndryshme mbidetare. Përshkrimi: Arrin lartësinë 10-40 cm, ka gjethe të gjata lineare dhe të ngushta, lulet e formojnë kallirin e gjatë. Vjelja: Më së shumti mblidhen gjethet, por nganjëherë edhe e tërë bima. Përdoret për ndaljen e gjakderdhjes, kundër ndezjes së mushkërive, për shërimin e sëmundjeve të lukthit si dhe kundër jashtëqitjes dhe shtangimeve. Receta: Merren 50g gjethe dhe përvëlohen në një litër ujë, pastaj e mbulojmë enën dhe e lëmë të qëndrojë 30 minuta. Pasi të ftohet kullohet dhe pihet nga një gotë çaji, tri herë në ditë, pas buke. 25. Primula veris L. Aguliçja, aguliçe e vërtetë, lule lajthie, gjerdan, lule kam’sute, myzhdeja e pranverës Vendbanimi: Rritet në livadhe dhe rreth pyjeve. Përshkrimi: Ka gjethe të reja me formë vezake gjatore. Në mes të bimës, ndërmjet gjetheve, rritet lulja me ngjyrë të verdhë, e cila lulëzon herët në pranverë. Vjelja: Mblidhen gjethet, lulet dhe rrënjët. Rrënjët nxirren në pranverë, para lulëzimit. Përdoret kundër kokëdhembjes, kollitjes, ftohjes, astmës etj. Receta: Merren 20g gjethe të terura dhe i hedhim në 250 ml ujë. Zihen 5 minuta. Pasi të kullohet, përdoret për pije.
  19. 19. 26. Prunus spinosa L. Kulumbri, kulmari, kulumri, kulumbridhe, kumri Vendbanimi: Rritet rreth maleve, në fusha dhe në megja, vende të nxehta. Përshkrimi: Është shkurre që rritet deri në 5m, bima ka gjemba. Gjethet i ka eliptike dhe të sharrëzuara anash. Lulet janë me ngjyrë të bardhë, lulëzon prej marsit deri në maj ndërsa frytet fillojnë të pjekën prej gushtit. Vjelja: Pjesët që duhet të mblidhen janë: lulet dhe fryti. Lulet duhet të mblidhen në fillim të lulëzimit mars-prill. Fryti duhet të mblidhet sa është i fortë dhe para se të dëmtohet nga bryma dhe ngricat nga muaji tetor. Përdoret për shërimin nga diarreja, kundër shtrëngimeve, dizenterisë, pastrimin e gjakut, si dhe sëmundjeve në veshka. Receta: Merren 35- 40g lule të freskëta apo 5g të thara, përvëlohen në 250ml ujë të vakët, vlon për 1 minutë dhe kullohet për 10 minuta. Pihet nga një gotë çaj në ditë, pihet vetëm 3-4 ditë. 27. Rosa canina L. Trëndafil i egër, trëndafil qeni, krocë, kromë, kaqibardh, kaçe, Vendbanimi: Rritet në shkurre dhe rreth maleve. Përshkrimi: Arrin lartësinë deri në 2 m, ka gjethe vezake, eliptike, frytin e ka në formë vezake dhe ka ngjyrë të kuqe. Vjelja: Më së shpeshti mblidhet fryti (para pjekjes së plotë), gjithashtu mblidhen edhe gjethet dhe lulet. Përdoret kundër reumës, për shërimin e sëmundjeve të mëlçisë, për forcimin e eshtrave, për rregullimin e jashtëqitjes, kundër kollit, për rregullimin e qarkullimit të gjakut etj.
  20. 20. Receta: Merren kaçat të cilat nuk duhet të jenë të pjekura shumë, grimcohen dhe teren, merret një lugë kaça dhe hidhen në një gotë me ujë, valohet 10 minuta. Pasi të bëhet kullimi, lëngu i fituar përdoret për pije. 28. Rubus idaeus L. Mjedhër, mjedër, dredhëz, mithër, mjetër, njëtër, kampulëz, malinë, mjedra Vendbanimi: Rritet më shumë si e kultivuar, por edhe në pyje. Përshkrimi: Arrin lartësinë deri 2 m, ka rrënjë të forta, gjethe pendore, lule ngjyrë të bardhë, ndërsa fryti ngjyrë të kuqe. Vjelja: Mblidhen gjethet në kohën e lulëzimit, si dhe fryti në kohën e pjekjes. Përdoret për shërimin e sëmundjeve të ndryshme të lëkurës, kundër kollit, pezmatimit të mishit të dhëmbëve etj. Receta: Merret një grusht gjethe mjedre dhe përvëlohen në një litër ujë të posavluar. Ena e mbuluar lihet të qëndrojë një orë. Përdoret për plagë në lëkurë. 29. Rubus fruticosus L. Manaferra e egër Vendbanimi: Është mjaft e përhapur sidomos rritet në pyje, dhe rreth pyjeve në vende me dritë. Përshkrimi: Bimë me gjemba dhe me degëza të gjata, gjethet janë pendore, lulet me ngjyrë të bardhë apo trëndafili. Vjelja: Mblidhen gjethet gjatë muajve qershor-gushtë ndërsa frytet në muajt gushtë-shtator. Përdoret për shërimin e sëmundjeve të diarresë kronike, hemeroideve, plagëve të ndryshme etj. Receta: Merren 500 g gjethe të manaferrës, përvëlohen në 5 litra ujë të posavluar. Ena e mbuluar lihet të qëndrojë 1-2 orë, dhe në fund kullohet. Përdoret për plagë në lëkurë.
  21. 21. 30. Salvia officinalis L. Sherebelë mjekësore, sarushë, sarushte e egër, micël e egër, stebelë, gjumënesh, dunicë mali, lule andisfakë, kalifere Vendbanimi: Rritet në vende të nxehta, por mund të gjendet edhe në shkëmbinj gëlqeror. Përshkrimi: Shkurre që rritet 30-100 cm me rrënjë mjaft të fuqishme, gjethet i ka gjatore të ngushta gati eliptike me push të dendur. Lulet me ngjyrë trëndafili dhe kanë aromë të fortë. Vjelja: Mblidhen gjethet dhe degëzat e reja, të cilat mblidhen pas fazës së lulëzimit. Lulëzon prej majit deri në korrik. Mbledhja kryhet prej korrikut e deri ne shtator. Përdoret kundër etheve, kollit, paralizës epilepsisë, reumatizmit, pastërtisë së dhëmbëve, plagëve në trupë, pastrimin e gjakut, etj. Receta: Merren 20g gjethe të thara përvëlohen me 1 litër ujë të posavluar, qëndrojnë 15 minuta dhe pastaj kullohet. Përdoren 2-3 gota çaj gjatë ditës. 31. Sambucus nigra L. Shtogu, shtog i zi, kokërrzezë, Vendbanimi: Rritet në male, rreth përroskave, rreth rrugëve etj. Përshkrimi: Është shkurre e gjatë deri 4 m, gjethet i ka me bisht të gjatë, lulet ngjyrë të gjelbër e deri në ngjyrë kafe, të cilat më vonë marrin edhe ngjyrë të verdhë, fryti është i kuq. Vjelja: Mblidhen lulet (kur bima fillon të lulëzojë), gjethet dhe fryti i pjekur. Fryti mblidhet në vjeshtë, kur piqet. Përdoret kundër ftohjes, bronkitit, nde-zjeve të mushkërive, reumës. Receta: Merren 20 g gjethe dhe lule shtogu, të cilat përvëlohen në një litër ujë të posavluar, pastaj ena mbulohet dhe lihet të qëndrojë 20 minuta. Pasi të bëhet kullimi, lëngu i përfituar përdoret për pije, tri herë në ditë pas buke nga një gotë e çajit.
  22. 22. 32. Satureja montana L. Trumzë malesh Vendbanimi: Rritet në vende të thata dhe të nxehta, në vende gurishtore dhe shkëmbore. Përshkrimi: Bimë barishtore e drunjëzuar në bazë dhe rritet deri 40 cm. Gjethet i ka heshtore të ngushta dhe të shogëta. Lulet i kanë me ngjyrë të bardhë deri trëndafili. Vjelja: Lulëzon prej korrikut deri në shtator. Gjethet mblidhen menjëherë pas lulëzimit kur bien lulet, prej muajit gusht-tetor. Përdoret për shërimin e organeve të tretjes, sistemit urinarë dhe pezmatimit të lëkurës. Receta: Merren 10g gjethe të thara, të cilat i përvëlojmë në 150ml ujë të posavluar, ena qëndron për 15 minuta e mbyllur, pasi të ftohet e bëjmë kullimin. Përdoren 2-3 gotë çaj gjatë ditës. 33. Taraxacum officinale Weber Luleshurdhë mjekësore, krehër, lule gomari, tamëlqak i butë, lule ajce, lule dylli, luleshurdha Vendbanimi: Rritet në livadhe, në pemishte, në vende të rrafshëta dhe në vende kodrinore. Përshkrimi: Ka gjatësi deri në 40 cm, ka rrënjë të thella, e gjithë bima ka lëng qumështor, gjethet janë rozetë dhe të prera thellë. Vjelja: Vilen gjethet dhe rrënjët gjatë tërë vegjetacionit, e sidomos kur bima është në fazën e plotë të lulëzimit ose para lulëzimit. Përdoret për pastrimin e gjakut, kundër sëmundjeve të tëmthit dhe të mushkërive, për shërimin e rrugëve urinare etj. Receta: Merren 15 g luleshurdhe dhe përvëlohen me ujë të nxehtë, pastaj mbulohet gota dhe lihet të qëndrojë 10 minuta. Përdoret për pije si çaj.
  23. 23. 34. Thymus serpyllum L. Krasta, zhumbrica Vendbanimi: Më shumë gjendet në toka të pasura dhe të thella, në vende të nxehta e me diell. Përshkrimi: Bimë me kërcell cilindrik, gjethet në formë zemre, lulet ngjyrë të kuqërremtë ose të bardhë. Vjelja: Lulet mblidhen në fillim të lulëzimit dhe gjatë mbledhjes së tyre nuk duhet dëmtuar degëzat. Përdoret për organet e frymëmarrjes, organet e jashtëqitjes, organet e tretjes, kollin e madh etj. Receta: Merren 50 g kraste dhe përvëlohen në një litër ujë të posavluar, pastaj ena mbulohet dhe lihet të qëndrojë një orë. Pas kullimit, për shërimin e sëmundjeve të lartpërmendura, çaji pihet i nxehtë tri herë në ditë pas buke. 35. Tilia cordata Mill. Bliri, bli si zemër, bliri gjethevogël Vendbanimi: Rritet në shkurreta, pyje dhe në viset shpatore e sidomos në zonat e dushkut dhe të ahut. Kërkon toka të pasura dhe të thella. Përshkrimi: Bimë drunore e cila arrin lartësinë deri 30 m, sistemin rrënjor e ka mjaft të zhvilluar. Gjethet i kanë në formë zemre me maje të gjatë dhe anash të dhëmbëzuara. Lulet kanë ngjyrë të verdhë, dhe lulëzojnë prej fillimit të pranverës e deri në vjeshtë. Vjelja: Lulet mblidhen së bashku me brakte në fillim të lulëzimit, deri sa nuk ka çelur gjysma e bimës, vjelja preferohet të bëhet gjatë kohës me diell. Mbledhja kryhet prej qershorit e deri ne korrik. Përdoret kundër kollitjes, pengesave në proceset e frymëmarrjes, hipertensionit, qetësimit të nervave, dhe ftohjeve. Receta: Merren 50g gjethe të thara përvëlohen në 1 litër ujë të vakët, ena mbulohet dhe qëndron 15 minuta, pastaj kullohet dhe mund të pihet nga dy gota çaj në ditë.
  24. 24. 36. Tussilago farfara L. Thundërmushkë, rapuhë e egër, llapuh, llapush Vendbanimi: Rritet në vende me lagështi, të shembura në skarpate natyrale, ka përhapje të zakonshme nga zona e ulët e deri në atë subalpine. Përshkrimi: Bimë barishtore shumëvjeçare, 10-20cm. Gjethet zhvillohen pas lulëzimit, të gjëra të rrumbullakëta në bazë në formë zemre të dhëmbëzuara në formë këndesh. Kërcejtë 4-15cm, me luspa të kuqërremta. Kaptinëza skajore, e vetme, e verdhë që zhvillohet para gjethimit. Vjelja: Lulet, gjysmën e dytë të prillit, kurse gjethet gjatë muajve maj-gushtë. Përdoret lulet e thara përdoren në formë llapaje në infeksionet e venave, për të larë trupin me puçrra, në plage që shërohen me vështirësi dhe në ekczema. Lëngu i përfituar nga zierja e gjetheve dhe e luleve përdoret kundër skuqjes së stomakut, diarresë, kundër kollës, anginës, kundër reumës etj. Gjethet e grira si duhan përdoren kundër astmës. Receta: Lulet merren në formë infuzi (gjysma e lugës së gjellës në 500 ml ujë), për astmën bronkiale. Gjethet mund merren, gjithashtu nga goja, në formë infuzi, duke përdorur 2-4 g masë të grimcuar; ku doza ditore arrin deri 10g në ditë. 37. Urtica dioica L. Hithra, hithëz, hith, hith i butë Vendbanimi: Janë të përhapura mjaft, rriten në vende ruderale, rreth rrugëve, në male, nëpër djerrina etj. Përshkrimi: Mund të arrijnë lartësinë deri në 2 m, kanë kërcell dhe gjethe me qime. Gjethet janë vezake dhe të dhëmbëzuara anash, kurse fryti është kokërr.
  25. 25. Vjelja: Më se shumti mblidhet rrënja (në pranverë dhe vjeshtë). Gjethet mblidhen në vjeshtë, por edhe e tërë bima gjatë tërë vegjetacionit, kurse gjatë gushtit dhe shtatorit mblidhen edhe farat e tyre. Përdoret për shërimin e sëmundjeve në mushkëri, në lukth, kundër verdhëzës, kundër pagjakësisë, kundër pezmatimit të rrugëve urinare, për shërimin e reumës etj. Receta: Çaji përgatitet nga e tërë bima dhe rrënjët. Merren 25g të bimës së freskët apo 3 g të bimës së tharë dhe dy litra ujë. Hithrat qëndrojnë 12-16 orë në ujë, pastaj zihen për gjysmë ore dhe në fund bëhet kullimi. Përdoret duke e pirë dhe ndihmon shërimin e sëmundjeve të lartpërmendura. 38. Vaccinium myrtillus L. Boronicë, thrashegër mersinëze, qershi tokë, rrush mali, barikanari, gërzhigël, gjershaike, qershizë e egër Vendbanimi: Rritet shumë, sidomos, në bjeshke dhe nëpër kodra, si dhe në vende të lagështa, në ahishte dhe në bredh. Përshkrimi: Arrin lartësinë deri në 50 cm, ka gjethe vezake të dhëmbëzuara, lulet kanë ngjyrë të gjelbër apo trëndafili, fryti ka ngjyrë të zezë në të kaltër. Vjelja: Gjethet mblidhen prej majit deri në qershor, ndërsa frytet prej korrikut deri në gusht. Përdoret kundër kollitjes, për shërimin e sëmundjes së sheqerit, diarresë, për forcimin e gjakut, kundër ndezjes së fytit, mëshikëzës së tëmthit etj. Receta: Merren 30-60 g gjethe të terura, të cilat i hedhim në një litër ujë të posavluar. E lëmë të qëndrojë për një kohë të shkurtër. Pas kullimit, lëngu i përfituar mund të përdoret. 39. Valeriana officinalis L. Haraçin mjekësor, valeriana Vendbanimi: Rritet në vende të lagështa, rreth lumenjve, nëpër livadhe, si dhe nëpër shkëmbinj. Përshkrimi: Arrin gjatësinë deri 1 m dhe degëzohet vetëm në pjesën e sipërme, ka shumë rrënjëza, gjethet i ka pendore të prera, kurse lulet ngjyrë të kuqërremtë apo të bardhë. Vjelja: Rrënjët duhet të nxirren në vjeshtë apo në pranverën e hershme dhe duhet të pastrohen mirë. Lëvorja dhe farat mblidhen kur bima është në lulëzim.
  26. 26. Përdoret kundër ngatërresave nervore, dhimbjes së kokës, pagjumësisë, për shërimin e mëshikëzës e të tëmthit, për qetësimin e zemrës etj. Receta: Merren dy litra ujë të posavluar dhe në të hidhet një grusht haraçin, pastaj ena mbulohet dhe lihet të qëndrojë 30 minuta. Pas ftohjes kullohet dhe pihet i ngrohtë nga një gotë çaji në mëngjes dhe vonë në mbrëmje. 40. Viola odorata L. Manushaqe, vjollcë Vendbanimi: Rritet buzë gardheve e shkurreve dhe vende me bar në të gjithë zonën e ulët ku ka lagështi dhe pak diell. Përshkrimi: Gjethet formë veshke shytë. Lulet rreth 1,5cm, vjollcë të errëta. Vjelja: Lulet në pranverë, gjatë muajve mars-maj kurse rrënja në vjeshtë gjatë muajit shtator. Përdoret kundër kollës, gëlbazës dhe për të nxjerrë djersë. Lëngu i përfituar nga zierja e rrënjëve përdoret kundër dhembjeve të kokës, pagjumësisë, epilepsisë, për pastrimin e gjakut. Gjethet në formë llapaje, përdoren kundër plagëve të qelbëzuara, lungave, zgjebes, iritimit të lëkurës. Receta: Lulet pasi të thahen me kujdes në hije, merren në formë infuzi (1 g masë në një filxhan me ujë) ose në formë pluhuri (0.3-0.5 g në ditë) kundër kollës, gëlbazës. Përdoret edhe shurupi i përgatitur në këtë mënyrë: 10g petale të freskëta futen në 100gr ujë të zier në një enë të mbyllur dhe në lëngun që fitohet mbasi kullohen, tretet 100g sheqer. MBLEDHJA E BIMËVE MJEKËSORE Duhet pasur parasysh se mbledhja e bimëve mjekësore nuk është punë e lehtë. Për kryerjen e saj me sukses, sigurisht se kërkohet përvojë. Duhet fillimisht të njohim bimët që i mbledhim, sepse ato janë të ngjashme dhe çdo gabim eventual është vështirë të mënjanohet. Gjithashtu, gjatë vegjetacionit mblidhen pjesë të ndryshme të së njëjtës bimë. Është praktikë e mirë që gjatë një dite të mblidhet vetëm një lloj i bimës, në mënyrë që të mos vijë deri te përzierja e tyre. Mbledhja e bimëve fillon gjithmonë në kohë të mirë, zakonisht pas orës 10. Pas mbledhje se bimëve, ato duhet, menjëherë, të pastrohen. Lulet zakonisht mblidhen në fillim të lulëzimit të bimëve, pasi që atëherë kanë erë më të fortë dhe përmbajnë më shumë materie shëruese. Gjethet nuk guxojnë të lëndohen gjatë mbledhjes. Ato duhet të jenë të shëndosha dhe me ngjyrë të gjelbër. Rrënjët, pasi të nxirren, duhet të pastrohen dhe të copëtohen. Fara dhe frytet mblidhen kur të piqen, ndërsa lëvoret qërohen herët në pranverë, sepse, në këtë kohë, përmbajnë më shumë lëngje. Të gjitha bimët e mbledhura duhet të mblidhen në vende të pastra dhe jo në vende të ndotura (elektranat, rreth rrugëve, hekurudhave, fabrikave të ndryshme etj.). Të gjithë ata që mbledhin bimë mjekësore, duhet të kenë kujdes edhe nga minat kur kemi parasysh se vendi ynë ka 56 kaluar luftën vetëm para disa viteve, prandaj duhet të kontaktojnë me institucionet përkatëse, në mënyrë që të njihen me zonat e rrezikshme. SI DUHET TË MBLIDHEN BIMËT MJEKËSORE Gjatë mbledhjes së bimëve mjekësore duhet pasur kujdes. Sidomos, lulet dhe gjethet nuk guxojnë të lëndohen. Sa më shpejt që të jetë e mundur, ato duhet t’i vendosim në vendin ku duhet të thahen, sepse, nëse, për një kohë të gjatë, ato qëndrojnë, atëherë ato humbin përmbajtjen e materieve shëruese. Gjatë mbledhjes duhet pasur edhe mjete të caktuara, varësisht se cilën nga pjesët e bimës do ta mbledhim. Lulet këputen me dorë, por nganjëherë edhe me gërshërë. Pjesët mbitokësore mblidhen duke i prerë me thike, me gërshërë apo me drapër. Asnjëherë nuk duhet t’i
  27. 27. mbledhim të gjitha bimët në një rajon, sepse disa prej tyre duhet t’i lëmë, në mënyrë që ato të shumëzohen. RREZIKU NGA BIMËT HELMUESE Gjatë mbledhjes së bimëve rëndësi të veçantë duhet t’u kushtojmë bimëve helmuese. Personat që i mbledhin këto bimë duhet t’u përmbahen disa këshillave që nga mbledhja e tyre e deri te paketimi. Fëmijët dhe gratë shtatzëna nuk guxojnë të manovrojnë me bimë helmuese. Gjate punës me bimë nuk lejohet ushqimi, duhani si dhe prekja e syve me dorë. 57 Pas çdo pune duhet pastruar duart me sapun dhe me ujë të nxehtë. Bimët helmuese, gjithmonë, duhet t’i përgatisim ndaras dhe në objekte të veçanta nga bimët tjera. Nëse vjen deri te helmimi, menjëherë duhet të lajmërohemi te mjeku dhe t’i tregojmë se për cilën bimë helmuese bëhet fjalë. Rëndësi te veçantë ka edhe mbledhja e rrënjëve. Duhet pasur kujdes që ato të mos përmbajnë shtesa të ndryshme që kanë mundur të mbesin gjatë nxjerrjes. Prandaj bari i përfituar duhet të jetë plotësisht i pastër, homogjen dhe i bimës së njëjtë. METODAT E THARJES SË BIMËVE MJEKUESE Tharja është operacion i cili vjen pas mbledhje së bimëve mjekuese dhe ka rëndësi të veçantë për kualitetin e përgatitjes së bimëve mjekuese. Është me rëndësi që sa më shpejt që është e mundur të bëhet tharja e bimëve, për arsye se pengohet ndikimi negativ i fermenteve në zbërthimin e materieve shëruese në bimë. Kështu që me tharjen e shpejtë të bimëve arrijmë të ruajmë ngjyrën natyrale të bimës. Bimët mjekuese nuk lejohet që të thahen në kohë të vrenjtur. Ato duhet të thahen në kohë me diell dhe gjithmonë nën hije. Në diell mund të thahen vetëm rrënjët dhe frytet. THARJA NATYRORE Tharja natyrore bëhet në temperatura normale, si: në garazhe, në tavane të shtëpive dhe në vende të ndryshme. Por gjithmonë duhet të kemi parasysh kohën, sepse, nëse koha është e ftohtë, atëherë lokalet ku bëhet tharja, duhet të ngrohen, por temperatura nuk guxon të arrijë mbi 50 ºC. THARJA ARTIFICIALE Kryhet me rritjen e temperaturës, me tharëse speciale. Vendi ku vendosen bimët duhet të jetë prej druri apo prej betoni dhe i mbuluar me karton apo me rrogoz. Duhet pasur kujdes që gjatë tharjes të ketë ventilim të duhur për shkak të ajrit të pastër. Me rëndësi është të vlerësojmë kohën kur bima të jetë tharë. Nëse e teprojmë me tharje, bimët, gjatë paketimit, copëtohen. PAKETIMI I BIMËVE MJEKUESE Pas tharjes së bimëve, ato, menjëherë, duhet të paketohen, e sidomos bimët që thithin më shumë lagështi. Ato bimë paketohen në paketim të dyfishtë nga letra (disa lule dhe gjethe). Disa lloje të bimëve pas tharjes copëtohen lehtë. Për të mos ndodhë një gjë e tillë, ato bimë duhet t’i lëmë të ftohen gjatë gjithë natës, e pastaj t’i paketojmë. Është me rëndësi të dimë se gjatë paketimit nuk duhet të bëjmë shtypjen e bimëve dhe duhet të jemi të kujdesshëm që të paketohen vetëm bimët e
  28. 28. pastruara nga papastërtitë e ndryshme organike e inorganike. Ka ambalazhe të ndryshme për paketimin e bimëve, varësisht se cilën pjesë të bimës së tharë e paketojmë (letër, karton, qese etj). Ambalazhi ka rëndësi të veçantë për të mos ardhur deri te prishja e këtyre barnave, sidomos nga lagështia, nga drita, nga papastërtia, nga temperatura, nga insektet e ndryshme etj. Çdo paketim duhet të ketë etiketën me emrin e barit dhe shënime të tjera të nevojshme, si: klasa, viti i vjeljes dhe mundësisht edhe prejardhja e barit të përgatitur. Depot për deponimin e këtyre barnave duhet të jenë të thara, të pastra dhe të ajrosura. Në fund duhet të theksojmë se të gjitha barnat mjekuese nuk guxojnë të ruhen më shumë se një vit e disa edhe më pak, sepse i humbin vetitë e tyre mjekuese. Në mënyrë që t’i ruajmë më të mirë, mundemi që përmes presimit t’i paketojmë, si dhe përmes trierit t’i pastrojmë. Vërejtje: Disa lloje të bimëve mjekësore janë të rrezikuara, sepse gjinden në listën e kuqe, por ne duhet pasur kujdes gjate mbledhjes së tyre qe të mos shfrytëzohen pa ndonjë kujdes me ç’rast numri i tyre gjithnjë po zvogëlohet në natyrë. Disa prek tyre janë të mbrojtura me CITES konventën ndërkombëtare, d.m.th. për të bërë tregti me këto bimë duhet poseduar certifikatë speciale. Prandaj duke mbrojtur bimët e mbrojmë edhe natyrën, keni kujdes gjate mbledhjes se tyre, duke i ruajtur bimët do ti mbrojmë gjeneratat e ardhshme.

×