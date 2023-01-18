Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
This short Note is about the Earned Value Analysis and its role in monitoring policy actions and projects cofinanced by the Structural Funds.
Earned Value Analysis is an integrated cost/schedule control technique widely used for monitoring infrastructural projects, but it could be used for social policy interventions and grands as well.
Earned Value Analysis could improve not only effectiveness and efficiency of policy actions, but also their accountability
