Il controllo di interventi di policy e progetti cofinanziati dai Fondi Strutturali: la tecnica Earned Value Management

Jan. 18, 2023
Il controllo di interventi di policy e progetti cofinanziati dai Fondi Strutturali: la tecnica Earned Value Management

Jan. 18, 2023
Economy & Finance

This short Note is about the Earned Value Analysis and its role in monitoring policy actions and projects cofinanced by the Structural Funds.
Earned Value Analysis is an integrated cost/schedule control technique widely used for monitoring infrastructural projects, but it could be used for social policy interventions and grands as well.
Earned Value Analysis could improve not only effectiveness and efficiency of policy actions, but also their accountability

This short Note is about the Earned Value Analysis and its role in monitoring policy actions and projects cofinanced by the Structural Funds.
Earned Value Analysis is an integrated cost/schedule control technique widely used for monitoring infrastructural projects, but it could be used for social policy interventions and grands as well.
Earned Value Analysis could improve not only effectiveness and efficiency of policy actions, but also their accountability

Economy & Finance
Il controllo di interventi di policy e progetti cofinanziati dai Fondi Strutturali: la tecnica Earned Value Management

  1. 1. IL CONTROLLO DI INTERVENTI DI POLICY E PROGETTI COFINANZIATI DAI FONDI STRUTTURALI: LA TECNICA EARNED VALUE MANAGEMENT Antonio Bonetti Seminario 16.01.2023 Centro Studi F4R Lab Area di ricerca: EUROPA 4.0
  2. 2. * MANAGEMENT: the act of running an organisation and controlling a business or similar organisation (Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary; 8th Edition). Gestione s. f. [dal lat. gestio -onis, der. di gerĕre «condurre, amministrare», part. pass. gestus]. – 1. Attività di amministrazione di un’azienda pubblica o privata, esercitata direttamente dall’interessato (g. diretta o in economia), oppure esercitata, secondo un contratto o fuori contratto, da un soggetto diverso dall’interessato (g. di affari altrui) – Dizionario TRECCANI online Tutte le organizzazioni – siano esse pubbliche, private orientate al profitto o private senza scopo di lucro – sia quando eseguono i processi ordinari (routines), sia quando mettono in atto dei progetti specifici devono ‘gestire’ le attività e devono perseguire livelli desiderati nel rapporto fra benefici (qualità in senso lato) e costi sostenuti. Esistono varie definizioni di progetto, che sono state sviluppate soprattutto con riferimento alla realizzazione di opere infrastrutturali e/o di processi produttivi industriali. Alcuni strumenti qui proposti vanno sempre maneggiati con la dovuta cura quando si fa riferimento a processi di sviluppo socio-economico. Quale che sia la definizione che si adotta, certamente un progetto si può sintetizzare con il c.d. ‘triple constraint’ in cui i tre principali vincoli alla gestione dei progetti (‘portata’, ossia attività ed output da realizzare, budget e tempi di completamento) vengono rappresentati come vertici (o lati) di un triangolo (‘triangolo di Dempster’). Esistono anche varie definizioni del ‘ciclo di vita’ dei progetti. Quale che sia il tipo di progetto, tutte le varie possibili definizioni fanno riferimento fondamentalmente al ‘ciclo di Shewhart – Deming’ (ciclo Plan-Do-Check-Act). Antonio Bonetti a.bonetti@ymail.com Organizzazioni, progetti e creazione di valore
  3. 3. Qualità del Progetto ‘Scope’ (attività da eseguire e deliverable) Durata (schedule) Costo (budget) Antonio Bonetti a.bonetti@ymail.com Cronoprogramma e milestone Piano finanziario Work Breakdown Structure (WBS) Triple constraint dei progetti (‘triangolo di Dempster’) Il ‘triplo vincolo’ viene anche indicato come ‘triangolo di Demptser’ dal nome di Arthur Pentland Dempster, matematico-statistico che ha insegnato per molto tempo ad Harvard.
  4. 4. Ciclo di Shewhart - Deming (Ciclo ‘Plan-Do-Check-Act’) • Esecuzione • Controllo • Monitoraggio e valutazione • Ideazione e planning • Apprendimento dall’esperienza e revisione di progetti/processi ACT PLAN DO CHECK Antonio Bonetti a.bonetti@ymail.com Walter Shewhart (1891–1967) ed Edward Deming (1900-1993) sono considerati i padri del moderno controllo statistico della qualità e hanno contribuito ambedue a perfezionare il Ciclo PDCA. Va aggiunto per precisione che Deming riteneva più opportuno prevedere una autentica fase di “studio” in luogo della fase di “Check” e, quindi, ha proposto la variante del Ciclo ‘Plan-Do-Study-Act’.
  5. 5. Per tutte le organizzazioni alla base della fase ‘check’ del ‘ciclo di Shewhart – Deming’ vi è l’idea che, sia quando eseguono le routines, sia quando eseguono dei progetti (‘sforzi temporanei per raggiungere determinati risultati’), esse debbano rispettare il principio di ‘economia, efficacia ed efficienza’. PRINCIPI DI ECONOMIA, EFFICACIA ED EFFICIENZA (*) ECONOMIA: Tutte le risorse necessarie devono essere rese disponibili al momento opportuno, nella quantità e qualità necessarie e acquisite al miglior prezzo possibile EFFICIENZA: L’efficienza riguarda le attività (o gli output di un progetto) e, precisamente, la capacità di portarle a termine e di realizzare gli output minimizzando l’uso delle risorse EFFICACIA: Indica la misura in cui risorse e attività consentono di raggiungere livelli di output e di risultati preventivati (*) Il principio di ‘economia, efficacacia ed efficienza’, non a caso, è da sempre considerato un elemento fondamentale della c.d. ‘sana gestione finanziaria’ dei Fondi dell’UE Antonio Bonetti a.bonetti@ymail.com
  6. 6. L’approccio al controllo di gestione delle organizzazioni si è molto raffinato nel corso del tempo. Tuttavia, per tutte le organizzazioni, fondamentalmente, la fase ‘check’ viene implementata – sia per le routines sia per i progetti – facendo ricorso a degli indicatori che misurano ‘risultati interni’ e ‘risultati esterni’ (sulla base della copiosa letteratura in inglese si parla diffusamente di ‘Key Performance Indicators’). I ‘Key Performance Indicators’ (KPI) sono degli indicatori quantificati volti a misurare: ❑ l’utilizzo delle risorse disponibili, in primo luogo quelle finanziarie (‘principio di economia’); ❑ l’efficacia dei progetti, intesa come capacità di realizzare le attività pianificate e di completare gli output previsti nel piano operativo (‘principio di efficacia’); ❑ la capacità di realizzare le attività nei tempi previsti e, soprattutto, minimizzando il costo unitario degli output realizzati (‘principio di efficienza’). L’approccio al controllo dei progetti basato sui KPI fondamentalmente segue la seguente logica (ampiamente applicata anche ai Programmi cofinanziati dai Fondi Strutturali ed anche nel c.d. Sistema di Misurazione della Performance della PA introdotto prima dalla ‘riforma Brunetta’ e poi rilanciato dalla ‘riforma Madia’): ❑ sulla base di una accurata verifica della situazione di partenza si fissano dei valori target finali per gli indicatori di efficacia (e anche per gli indicatori di efficienza); ❑ si fissano dei valori target intermedi sia per gli indicatori di efficacia sia per gli indicatori di efficienza (in genere si fissano più valori target in corrispondenza di varie milestone associate al cronoprogramma); ❑ in itinere il controllo si esercita per ciascun KPI misurando lo scostamento rispetto ai target intermedi (approccio ‘distance to target’). Antonio Bonetti a.bonetti@ymail.com
  7. 7. Efficacia (adeguatezza dell’output rispetto a bisogni e aspettative degli utenti) Stato delle Risorse Impatto (conseguenze indotte sulla società) Contesto Attori esterni Amministrazione Output Prodotti Servizi Atti amministrativi Input Risorse umane Risorse economiche e finanziarie Risorse strumentali Efficienza (rapporto fra risorse utilizzate e output realizzato) Antonio Bonetti a.bonetti@ymail.com Fonte: PCM – Dipartimento Funzione Pubblica Ciclo della Performance nella PA
  8. 8. Livelli logici dei PR FESR OP 4 ‘Un’Europa più sociale’ (Pilastro Europeo dei diritti sociali) 4 Obb. Specifici Obiettivi Specifici (23) (*) Occupazione Livelli logici dei PR FSE Plus OP 1 – 5 per il 2021-2027 Istruzione e LifeLong Learning Inclusione sociale 3 Obb. Specifici 6 Obb. Specifici Azioni di policy Le azioni devono essere compatibili con: ❑ Campi di intervento indicati nella Tabella 1 dell’All. I al RDC; ❑ Condizioni abilitanti Azioni di policy Le azioni devono essere compatibili con: ❑ Campi di intervento indicati nella Tabella 1 dell’All. I al RDC per OP 4; ❑ Condizioni abilitanti Logica di programmazione ‘a cascata’ dei Programmi Regionali (PR) FESR e FSE Plus Antonio Bonetti a.bonetti@ymail.com
  9. 9. Monitoraggio e valutazione dei Programmi Regionali (PR) FESR e FSE Plus e approccio Key Performance Indicators (I) A fronte della logica di programmazione ‘a cascata’ descritta nella slide precedente, per tutti i PR del periodo 2021-2027, siano essi cofinanziati dal FESR o da FSE Plus, il fulcro strategico è costituito dal livello logico degli Obiettivi Specifici (OS), che sono 23 per il FESR e 13 per FSE Plus. A livello di OS, infatti, sono: ❑ Presentate le azioni di policy, i gruppi di destinatari di queste e altri elementi che le caratterizzano (si veda art. 22, par. 3, lett. D. del Reg. (UE) 2021/1060, ossia il Regolamento generale sui Fondi Strutturali 2021-2027); ❑ Riportate le varie distribuzioni delle risorse finanziarie allocate sugli OS per ‘campi di intervento’, forme di finanziamento, approccio territoriale seguito, tematiche secondarie FSE Plus e dimensione ‘parità di genere’; ❑ Riportati gli Indicatori di Realizzazione e gli Indicatori di Risultato (i Key Performance Indicators rispetto ai quali definire sistemi e strumenti di monitoraggio e misurare la capacità dei PR di completare gli interventi fisici e di raggiungere dei risultati rilevanti). Un sistema di monitoraggio e di valutazione fondato sulla logica dei KPI va definito anche a livello di azioni di policy. Sono infatti queste che consentiranno di raggiungere gli OS e, inoltre, sono i dati di monitoraggio raccolti a livello di beneficiari finali delle azioni che alimenteranno gli indicatori di realizzazione. Le azioni di policy, pertanto, si possono considerare dei progetti complessi rispetto ai quali vanno verificate in itinere: ❑ la capacità dei Dipartimenti regionali che le gestiscono di utilizzare pienamente le risorse finanziarie disponibili (contributo UE e cofinanziamento nazionale e regionale); ❑ l’efficacia e l’efficienza. Antonio Bonetti a.bonetti@ymail.com A titolo di completezza si ricorda che la programmazione degli interventi cofinanziati dai Fondi Strutturali 2021-2027 è imperniata su 5 Obiettivi di Policy (OP). FSE Plus interviene specificamente su OP 4 «Un’Europa più sociale».
  10. 10. Monitoraggio e valutazione dei Programmi Regionali (PR) FESR e FSE Plus e approccio Key Performance Indicators (II) Antonio Bonetti a.bonetti@ymail.com Obiettivi Specifici Azioni di policy Indicatori di Realizzazione Indicatori di Risultato Indicatori di avanzamento fisico a livello di azioni Indicatori di avanzamento finanziario a livello di azioni Dati di monitoraggio raccolti a livello di beneficiari Sono gli stessi Regolamenti, de facto, a definire un approccio di misurazione dell’andamento dei PR sulla base di KPI Lo stesso approccio di misurazione dell’andamento dell’attuazione sulla base di KPI si definisce per le azioni
  11. 11. Monitoraggio e valutazione dei Programmi Regionali (PR) FESR e FSE Plus e approccio Key Performance Indicators (III) Sia i PR FESR, sia i PR FSE Plus prevedono a livello di Obiettivi Specifici indicatori di realizzazione (per i quali vanno indicati sia il target intermedio 2024 sia quello finale al 2029) e indicatori di risultato, per i quali, invece, non viene richiesto di fissare dei target intermedi, bensì si devono indicare un valore ‘baseline’ e un valore target finale al 2029. Avendo cura di scegliere indicatori di realizzazione fisica pertinenti rispetto alla natura delle azioni di policy, anche per queste si potrebbero definire degli indicatori di avanzamento fisico (per i quali si potrebbero fissare target intermedi al 2024 e target finali al 2029). Seguendo l’approccio convenzionale si potrebbero definire anche indicatori di avanzamento finanziario (capacità di impegno delle risorse, capacità di spesa e velocità di spesa) e fissare dei target intermedi e finali. Indicatore di output Unità di Misura Target intermedio (2024) Target finale (2029) Indicatore di risultato Unità di Misura Valore di base (o di riferimento) Anno di riferimento Target finale (2029) Antonio Bonetti a.bonetti@ymail.com
  12. 12. Gli indicatori di realizzazione e di risultato quantificati (quantificati in relazione a scadenze e istanti di tempo ben definiti) costituiscono la base della c.d. ‘analisi di efficacia’, da intendersi come capacità dei progetti (o determinate azioni di policy) di completare le realizzazioni fisiche previste e di raggiungere i risultati prefissati. Questa analisi, in itinere, si attiene fondamentalmente alla c.d. logica ‘distance-to-target’ (v. slide che segue). Concretamente, si definisce un valore di un dato indicatore di realizzazione al momento di avvio del progetto (in gergo ‘baseline’); si fissa un valore target per quell’indicatore alla fine del progetto e, poi, considerando i due valori ‘estremi’, si fissano uno o più valori intermedi (saranno dei benchmark rispetto ai quali valutare l’avanzamento realizzativo del progetto) Se, genericamente, per un dato indicatore di risultato il target al mese ottobre 2023 è 100, alla fine del mese di ottobre 2023 l’efficacia di un progetto si valuterà ponendo a confronto il valore rilevato per quell’indicatore e il target quantificato in sede di formulazione del progetto. Per quantificare il valore target degli indicatori di realizzazione in genere ci si limita a considerare il costo medio di determinati progetti (o determinate azioni di policy) nel passato e fare il rapporto fra montante di risorse allocato su un certo tipo di azione e costo medio di quella azione. La quantificazione degli indicatori di risultato è più complessa. Monitoraggio fisico di progetti e azioni di policy ed analisi di efficacia (I) Antonio Bonetti a.bonetti@ymail.com
  13. 13. Format classico della tabella per l’analisi di efficacia (si può applicare sia agli indicatori di realizzazione, sia agli indicatori di risultato) Work Package di progetto o di azione di policy Indicatore (Definizione e Unità di Misura) Target quantificato (per il mese X) (a) Valore rilevato nel mese X (b) Efficacia (= b/a in %) Monitoraggio fisico di progetti e azioni di policy ed analisi di efficacia (II) Antonio Bonetti a.bonetti@ymail.com
  14. 14. A fronte di una logica ‘a compartimenti stagni’ che caratterizza l’approccio ‘Key Performance Indicators’ – per ciascun KPI si segue il progressivo ‘avanzamento’ e, in corrispondenza di determinate date intermedie del cronoprogramma, si misurano gli scostamenti rispetto a dei valori target – la tecnica Earned Value Management (EVM), che viene anche indicata come Earned Value Analysis, si basa su: ❑ Una logica di misurazione dell’avanzamento dei progetti integrata; ❑ Un forte ancoraggio al ‘triple constraint’; ❑ Una capillare suddivisione delle attività da realizzare (e dei task) di ciascuno degli operatori coinvolti nel progetto (in genere sintetizzata con la Work Break-down Structure); ❑ Una chiara individuazione delle responsabilità attuative (dei task operativi), che nel caso di progetti di piccole dimensioni si estrinseca nella c.d. ‘matrice di assegnazione delle responsabilità’; ❑ Tre variabili-chiave dell’EVM (Planned Value, Actual Cost e Earned Value); ❑ Due variabili derivate di controllo (Cost Variance e Schedule Variance); ❑ Due Indici di efficienza (Cost Performance Index e Schedule Performance Index). “Earned value management is a management methodology for integrating scope, schedule, and resources; for objectively measuring project performance and progress; and for forecasting project outcome. The application of earned value in the early initiation and planning phases of a project increases the validity and usefulness of the cost and schedule baseline and is an excellent verification of the project scope assumptions and the scope baseline”. Project Management Institute (PMI), Practice standard for Earned Value Management, 2nd edition 2011, p. 18. Antonio Bonetti a.bonetti@ymail.com Fondamenta della tecnica Earned Value Management (EVM)
  15. 15. Ambito del progetto (scope) 1. Attività 2. Deliverables 3. Output finali Tempo (durata) 1. Ciclo di vita del progetto (fasi di lavoro e sequenza e interdipendenza delle varie fasi) 2. Cronoprogramma (schedule) 3. Milestones Costi (budget) 1. Budget per fasi di attività 2. Budget per attività 3. Budget per output Aspetto tecnico del controllo Aspetto finanziario (contabile) del controllo Earned Value Management Antonio Bonetti a.bonetti@ymail.com
  16. 16. Pianifica (plan) Portata (scope) (*) Durata e piano temporale di attività (schedule) Budget (cost) Controlla (control) Misura (measure) Valuta (analyze) Elabora la reportistica (report) Implementa (execute) Attività da realizzare (work) Monitoraggio (record) Fonte: Project Management Institute (PMI), Practice standard for Earned Value Management, 2005, p. 3. Antonio Bonetti a.bonetti@ymail.com (*) Il termine ‘scope’ non è facilmente traducibile in Italiano. Si potrebbe tradurre come ‘ambito’ del progetto (oppure come ‘portata’ o anche, in modo più approssimativo, come ‘dimensione fisica’ del progetto). Il PMBOK, infatti, indica che l’area di conoscenza Project Management Scope (PMS) ‘include i processi richiesti per assicurare che tutte le attività da realizzare per sviluppare un progetto, e soltanto quelle attività, vengano inserite fra quelle per garantire il completamento del progetto’ (v. p. 51 dell’edizione 2000 della guida PMBOK).
  17. 17. Situazione desiderata al termine di un progetto (target finale di KPI relativi a efficacia ed efficienza) Stato(i) di avanzamento intermedio (target intermedio dei KPI) Situazione baseline MONITORAGGIO E VALUTAZIONE BASATO SU KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (KPI) Valutazione (giudizio) in itinere su efficacia ed efficienza Analisi degli scostamenti rispetto al target per ogni KPI Analisi degli scostamenti interni e in relazione a benchmark esterni MONITORAGGIO E VALUTAZIONE BASATO SU EARNED VALUE MANAGEMENT (EVM) Programmazione Giudizio in itinere Approccio integrato basato su: Variabili-chiave dell’EVM (Planned Value, Actual Cost e Earned Value) Variabili derivate di controllo (Cost Variance e Schedule Variance); Indici di efficienza (Cost Performance Index e Schedule Performance Index) Logica di programmazione in senso stretto assolutamente analoga, legata all’idea che un progetto debba produrre nel tempo un ‘cambiamento desiderato’a partire da una situazione baseline da migliorare. Logica di controllo interno, tuttavia, non ancorata a degli indicatori di avanzamento da monitorare in itinere, quanto a delle variabili chiave che consentono di tenere sotto controllo il ‘triplo vincolo’ (attività e deliverable da realizzare; tempi di esecuzione e rispetto dei vincoli di budget). Valutazione (giudizio) in itinere su efficacia ed efficienza Antonio Bonetti a.bonetti@ymail.com
  18. 18. EARNED VALUE MANAGEMENT (EVM) COME STRUMENTO DI CONTROLLO PER TENERE INSIEME ANALISI DI EFFICACIA E ANALISI DELL’EFFICIENZA IN SENSO LATO Analisi di efficacia (capacità di raggiungere dei target quantificati) FISICA FINANZIARIA Verifica del target di spesa sostenuta: (i) una certa data; (ii) alla consegna di un determinato deliverable Verifica del target di realizzazione fisica a: (i) una certa data; (ii) alla consegna di un determinato deliverable Verifica intermedia e finale su: (i) spese a consuntivo per le singole attività (vs spese previste); (ii) spese a consuntivo per i vari deliverables (vs spese previste) Antonio Bonetti a.bonetti@ymail.com Analisi di efficienza in senso lato RISPETTO DEI TEMPI OTTIMIZZAZIONE DELLE RISORSE Verifica ongoing della capacità di rispettare il cronoprogramma iniziale (di concludere le varie fasi attuative senza ritardi)
  19. 19. Le variabili fondamentali dell’Earned Value Analysis Planned Value (PV) al VI mese Budget Cost of Work Scheduled (BCWS) Il PV è quello riportato nel piano finanziario iniziale come costo atteso sostenuto al VI mese Actual Cost (AC) al VI mese Actual Cost of Work Performed (ACWP) L’AC è il semplice prodotto della quantità di output effettivamente prodotta dopo 6 mesi per i costi unitari a consuntivo dell’ouput Earned Value (EV) al VI mese Budget Cost of Work Performed (BCWP) L’EV rilevato al VI mese è il prodotto fra la quantità effettivamente prodotta e il costo unitario stimato per la elaborazione del budget Planned Value (PV) Budget Cost of Work Scheduled (BCWS) Stima iniziale dei costi cumulati a varie scadenze del progetto, prevedendo un certo ammontare di output prodotto e un certo costo unitario di produzione (“costo a budget”) Costo Unitario Previsto X Quantità Prevista (nel budget) Actual Cost (AC) Actual Cost of Work Performed (ACWP) Costo effettivo della quantità realizzata a una certa data, valorizzata sulla base dei costi effettivamente sostenuti Costo Unitario Effettivo X Quantità Effettiva (realizzata) Earned Value (EV) Budget Cost of Work Performed (BCWP) Costo della quantità effettivamente prodotta a una certa data, valorizzata usando il “costo a budget” (la stima del costo unitario usata in sede di formulazione iniziale del budget) Costo Unitario Previsto X Quantità Effettiva Antonio Bonetti a.bonetti@ymail.com
  20. 20. Le variabili derivate di controllo dell’Earned Value Analysis (I) Approccio KPI e verifica degli scostamenti Budget Variance (BV) = Actual Cost – Planned Valute Approccio EVM Earned Value (EV) = Budget Cost x Work Performed (Earned Value = Costi ‘a budget’ x quantità di output effettivamente realizzate) Ad una certa data si misura il valore di quanto realizzato con i costi ‘a budget’ (e non quelli effettivi) Cost Variance (CV = EV – AC) Schedule Variance (SV = EV – PV) Antonio Bonetti a.bonetti@ymail.com
  21. 21. Le variabili derivate di controllo dell’Earned Value Analysis (II) Antonio Bonetti a.bonetti@ymail.com Approccio KPI e verifica degli scostamenti Budget Variance (BV) = Actual Cost – Planned Value Approccio EVM Earned Value = Costi ‘a budget’ x quantità di output effettivamente realizzate Cost Variance (CV = EV – AC) Schedule Variance (SV = EV – PV) L’approccio tradizionale al controllo dei progetti considera in primo luogo gli scostamenti – misurati per varie date di rilevazione – fra utilizzo previsto nel piano finanziario delle risorse e ‘consumo’ effettivo delle risorse. La variabile Budget Variance, tuttavia, indica solo se vi sono dei divari fra spese effettive (actual cost) e spese previste (planned value) . L’introduzione dell’Earned Value consente di passare a una verifica dell’andamento delle spese che si basa su due variabili – Cost Variance e Schedule Variance – le quali consentono di tenere sotto controllo il ‘triple constraint’ nel suo complesso. Cost Variance indica in che misura vi sono difficoltà a ‘controllare’i costi degli input Schedule Variance indica in che misura vi sono difficoltà a realizzare le quantità di output programmate entro le scadenze fissate nel cronoprogramma
  22. 22. Interpretazione dei possibili valori di ‘Cost Variance’ e ‘Schedule Variance’ Cost Variance (CV) = EV – AC CV<0 La Cost Variance è negativa. A quella data si sta spendendo troppo e vi è un rischio ‘over-run’ (si rischia che il budget previsto non sia sufficiente). CV=0 Il progetto registra a quella data un perfetto allineamento fra profilo temporale di spesa previsto e profilo di spesa effettivo CV>0 La Cost Variance è positiva. A quella data emerge che per il lavoro eseguito la spesa è inferiore a quella prevista (economia di risorse) Schedule Variance (SV) = EV – PV SV<0 La Schedule Variance è negativa. A quella data l’output prodotto (il lavoro effettivamente eseguito) è inferiore agli obiettivi di produzione (a quella data) stabiliti inizialmente. Se non si apportano dei correttivi e si organizzano meglio le attività vi è il rischio che queste non vengano completate in tempo (‘over-run’in termini di tempo). SV=0 Il progetto registra a quella data un perfetto allineamento fra obiettivi di produzione iniziali e livelli effettivi di produzione SV>0 La Schedule Variance è positiva. A quella data emerge che il lavoro eseguito è maggiore di quanto si era stimato/pianificato inizialmente. Proseguendo secondo questi ritmi si potrebbe terminare il progetto (consegnare il prodotto finale) con un certo anticipo. Antonio Bonetti a.bonetti@ymail.com
  23. 23. Area di rischio ‘dilatazione dei costi’ SV>0 CV<0 Area di comfort SV>0 CV>0 Area killer SV<0 CV<0 Area di rischio ‘dilatazione dei tempi’ SV<0 CV>0 CV = 0 SV = 0 Antonio Bonetti a.bonetti@ymail.com
  24. 24. Attraverso la tecnica Earned Value Management (EVM) si possono anche migliorare in itinere le previsioni su tempi di completamento dei progetti e sui costi finali. Vanno introdotte altre quattro variabili: ❑ BAC – Budget At Completion (budget complessivo stimato inizialmente). ❑ POC – Percentage Of Completion (percentuale di lavoro realizzato a una certa data di controllo). ❑ ETC - Estimate To Complete (ad una certa data intermedia di misurazione fornisce la stima dei ‘costi residui a finire’, ossia dei costi ancora da sostenere effettivamente per terminare il progetto, stima che si può effettuare solo sulla base di nuove previsioni sulle condizioni di realizzazione delle attività da completare per la fase finale). ❑ EAC - Estimate At Completion (valore aggiornato, alla data di misurazione, del BAC, ossia del budget complessivo del progetto). In corrispondenza di quella data di controllo, quindi, l’Estimate At Completion sarà così definito: Estimate At Completion = Actual Cost + Estimate To Complete N.B. In corrispondenza di una certa data di controllo, l’Earned Value si può anche calcolare come prodotto fra BAC e POC: Earned Value = (budget totale) X (percentuale di lavoro realizzato) Per degli esempi sulla stima di Estimate At Completion (EAC) e Estimate To Complete (ETC) si rimanda a: MASTROFINI E. (a cura di); Guida ai temi ed ai processi di project management, Franco Angeli, Milano, II edizione, 2021, pp. 222-223. Antonio Bonetti a.bonetti@ymail.com
  25. 25. La tecnica Earned Value Management (EVM) si può applicare anche a: ❑ le organizzazioni pubbliche (Pubblica Amministrazione); ❑ le azioni di policy implementate per migliorare il benessere collettivo. Se prendiamo come termini di riferimento i Programmi co-finanziati dai Fondi Strutturali, tuttavia, va considerato che l’EVM si può applicare più facilmente a: ❑ progetti interni di ‘capacitazione istituzionale’ e/o volti a migliorare le procedure amministrative; ❑ progetti esterni di natura infrastrutturale, acquisizione di forniture, o azioni di sistema volte a rafforzare le competenze e capacità operative di soggetti attuatori (pensiamo, nell’ambito dei Programmi FSE Plus 2021-2027, a delle azioni di sistema per rafforzare la capacità operativa dei Centri Per l’Impiego). La lettura dell’avanzamento dei progetti di pubblica utilità della PA è più complesso nel caso di: ❑ ‘regimi di aiuto’ volti a sostenere la competitività del sistema produttivo (sussidi per la creazione di nuove imprese, sussidi per sostenere gli investimenti delle PMI e/o di imprese sociali cofinanziati dal FESR o anche sussidi alle imprese per salvaguardare i livelli occupazionali cofinanziati da FSE Plus); ❑ ‘azioni alle persone’ cofinanziate da FSE Plus (azioni per sostenere l’inserimento occupazionale, forme di work experience e altre azioni volte a sostenere i livelli occupazionali). Nel caso di azioni infrastrutturali (ad esempio la realizzazione di tot Km di nuove strade), stante il fatto che vi possono essere dei ritardi anche imputabili a fattori esterni (maltempo o altro), comunque i livelli di realizzazione fisica si possono associare direttamente alle attività. Per le azioni di pubblica utilità attuate tramite ‘regimi di aiuto’ e ‘azioni alle persone’ cofinanziate da FSE Plus non è così. Ad esempio, per le azioni di sostegno all’occupazione lo stesso raggiungimento di determinati indicatori di realizzazione fisica (numero di disoccupati formati) non è del tutto imputabile ai soggetti attuatori. Mutatis mutandis lo stesso vale per i sussidi alle imprese. Antonio Bonetti a.bonetti@ymail.com
  26. 26. La tecnica Earned Value Management (EVM) fornisce utili indicazioni, ma da interpretare con più cautela nel caso di ❑ ‘regimi di aiuto’ volti a sostenere la competitività del sistema produttivo (sussidi per la creazione di nuove imprese, per sostenere gli investimenti delle PMI e/o di imprese sociali cofinanziati dal FESR o anche per salvaguardare i livelli occupazionali cofinanziati da FSE Plus); ❑ ‘azioni alle persone’ cofinanziate da FSE Plus (azioni per sostenere l’inserimento occupazionale, forme di work experience e altre azioni volte a sostenere i livelli occupazionali). Per queste due tipologie di azioni di pubblica utilità sia la capacità di raggiungere determinati target di output, sia di conseguire i livelli desiderati di spesa rendicontabile alla Commissione viene a dipendere anche da fattori non controllabili dai soggetti attuatori. Per queste due tipologie di azioni pubbliche, infatti, quale che sia l’effort delle organizzazioni pubbliche la stessa capacità di raggiungere determinati livelli di realizzazione fisica (output) non dipende solo da attività e impegno dei soggetti attuatori, ma anche dal maggiore o minore effort dei potenziali destinatari finali. Regimi di aiuto Se si considerano i sussidi per sostenere gli investimenti delle imprese, ad esempio, la capacità di sostenere un determinato target di imprese (o di stimolare un determinato ammontare di investimenti) non viene solo a dipendere dalla qualità dei bandi o dalla capacità esecutiva dei Dipartimenti regionali e/o delle agenzie di sviluppo della Regione che gestiscono quegli aiuti, ma anche da fattori assolutamente non controllabili, quali l’andamento economico generale o anche l’introduzione di nuove leggi di incentivazione nazionali che sostengono strumenti di finanza agevolata più convenienti. Interventi di sostegno all’occupazione cofinanziati da FSE Plus Per le ‘azioni alle persone’ cofinanziate da FSE Plus le difficoltà di interpretare correttamente i valori realizzati ad una certa data è per certi versi anche più complesso che non nel caso di sussidi alle imprese. Facendo l’esempio molto semplice del corso di formazione a catalogo, va considerato che la possibilità di centrare il valore target di uno degli indicatori di realizzazione di FSE Plus viene a dipendere da: ❑ Capacità di sensibilizzare la platea di potenziali interessati e di stimolare il loro interesse; ❑ Capacità di trattenere i potenziali destinatari iscritti fino al termine del corso. Ben più complesso, ovviamente, è raggiungere anche dei risultati/impatti di medio termine soddisfacenti in termini di inserimento lavorativo dei disoccupati formati, che viene a dipendere dall’andamento della domanda di lavoro. Antonio Bonetti a.bonetti@ymail.com
  27. 27. Progetto Realizzare 20 alloggi di edilizia popolare (valore di 80.000 Euro per alloggio) nell’arco di 9 mesi BAC=1.600.000 Target a 6 mesi Realizzati 12 alloggi (al costo di 80.000 Euro) Avanzamento lavori dopo 6 mesi Realizzati 10 alloggi (al costo di 70.000 Euro) PV Costo previsto x Output previsto (80.000 x 12) 960.000 AC Costo effettivo x Output effettivo (70.000 x 10) 700.000 EV Costo previsto x Output effettivo (80.000 x 10) 800.000 CV = EV - AC (Costo previsto - Costo effettivo) x Output effettivo 100.000 SV=EV - PV (Costo previsto) x (Output effettivo - Output previsto) -160.000 Schedule Variance: EV – PV= - 160.000 Significa che la ditta che esegue i lavori per il Comune ha accumulato un ritardo che in termini monetari vale 160.000 Euro (e, quindi, corrisponde alla realizzazione di due alloggi a costi di budget). Il risparmio di costi rilevato, quindi, dipende dal fatto che si sta registrando, sulla base dei prezzi di mercato, un risparmio sui costi per unità abitativa, ma anche, in ampia parte, da un preoccupante ritardo dei lavori. Interpretazione dei possibili valori di ‘Cost Variance’ e ‘Schedule Variance’ per un progetto (autofinanziato) di edilizia popolare di un Comune Antonio Bonetti a.bonetti@ymail.com
  28. 28. Progetto Realizzare 4 Km di percorsi attrezzati in aree interne con contributi PR FESR di non oltre 200.000 in 4 mesi BAC=200.000 Costo medio previsto ('a budget') 50.000 Euro Target a 2 mesi Realizzati 2 Km con una spesa realizzata di 100.000 Euro Avanzamento lavori dopo 2 mesi Realizzati 1,8 Km per una spesa di 100.000 Euro Costo medio effettivo 55.555,6 Euro PV Costo previsto x Output previsto (50.000 x 2) 100.000 AC Costo effettivo x Output effettivo (55.555,6 x 1,8) 100.000 EV Costo previsto x Output effettivo (50.000 x 1,8) 90.000 CV = EV - AC (Costo previsto - Costo effettivo) x Output effettivo -10.000 SV=EV - PV (Costo previsto) x (Output effettivo - Output previsto) -10.000 Budget Variance: AC – PV= 0 Se si guardasse alla variabile Budget Variance sembrerebbe che il progetto stia procedendo in modo soddisfacente. Per farsi un’idea più precisa basta guardare solo agli addendi del Costo Effettivo (Actual Cost). Il costo effettivo di ogni Km di strada è più elevato e si è realizzato meno di quanto desiderabile (1,8 Km invece di 2 Km). Non a caso sia Cost Variance sia Schedule Variance sono negativi. Inoltre, qui il fatto che si stia spendendo di più significa che, a meno di efficaci riorganizzazioni delle procedure, al termine del periodo di spesa maturerà un montante di spesa in eccesso che non si potrà rendicontare (e l’intervento verrà completato in più di 4 mesi). Interpretazione dei possibili valori di ‘Cost Variance’ e ‘Schedule Variance’ per un progetto finanziato dal PR FESR volto a realizzare un percorso attrezzato in aree interne Antonio Bonetti a.bonetti@ymail.com
  29. 29. Schedule Variance: EV – PV= - 5.000 – Emerge che il progetto registra un ritardo che in termini monetari vale 5.000 Euro a fronte di una Cost Variance positiva (risparmio di spesa che, tuttavia, è anche spesa cofinanziata da FSE Plus che non potrà essere rendicontata). Il risparmio di costi rilevato quindi non va giudicato proprio positivamente per due motivi: ❑ L’azione di sostegno (formazione) dopo 3 mesi è riuscita a coinvolgere meno disoccupati di quanto previsto. Bisogna investigare se questo dipende da un approccio errato dei soggetti attuatori o da demotivazione dei potenziali destinatari (ipotesi dei lavoratori scoraggiati); ❑ Il costo – tutto compreso – per formare i disoccupati è inferiore a quello stimato inizialmente (il minor costo, al termine, significherà anche una spesa rendicontabile inferiore alle attese). Interpretazione dei possibili valori di ‘Cost Variance’ e ‘Schedule Variance’ per un progetto di sostegno all’inserimento occupazionale di disoccupati Progetto Erogare moduli formativi a favore di 25 disoccupati (per un costo stimato di 1.000 Euro) nell'arco di 6 mesi BAC= 25.000 Target a 3 mesi N. 15 disoccupati formati (per un costo medio di 1.000 Euro) Esito parziale rilevato dopo 3 mesi Formati N. 10 disoccupati (al costo di 800 Euro ciascuno) PV Costo previsto x Output previsto (1.000 x 15) 15.000 AC Costo effettivo x Output effettivo (800 x 10) 8.000 EV Costo previsto x Output effettivo (1.000 x 10) 10.000 CV = EV - AC (Costo previsto - Costo effettivo) x Output effettivo 2.000 SV=EV - PV (Costo previsto) x (Output effettivo - Output previsto) - 5.000 Antonio Bonetti a.bonetti@ymail.com
  30. 30. Dalla variabile chiave Earned Value agli indicatori di efficienza Cost Performance Index e Schedule Performance Index Earned Value (EV = CB * QE) Cost Variance (CV = EV – AC) Schedule Variance (SV = EV – PV) Cost Performance Index (CPI = EV/AC) Schedule Performance Index (SPI = EV/PV) CPI = CB/CE SPI = QE/QB Si ha CPI>1 se CB > CE Si ha CP<1 se CB < CE SPI > 1 se QE > QB SPI < 1 se QE < QB Antonio Bonetti a.bonetti@ymail.com Legenda: CB: Costo a budget – QB: quantità di output prevista a budget (prevista nel piano operativo) CE: costo effettivo – QE: quantità di output effettivamente realizzata
  31. 31. ANTONIO BONETTI - Esperto indipendente di pianificazione strategica, project management e fondi europei, direttore tecnico del Centro Studi F4R Lab Website/blog: http://www.bonetti4reforms.com Mailto: a.bonetti@ymail.com Il Centro Studi Funds for Reforms Lab (F4R Lab) è una associazione non riconosciuta fondata nel Febbraio 2017. F4R Lab persegue il fine della promozione della cultura, della ricerca scientifica e socio-economica e dell’innovazione istituzionale, tecnologica e sociale, nella prospettiva dello sviluppo umano e dell’incremento delle libertà di scelta di tutti gli individui. F4R Lab, mediante attività di ricerca socio-economica, di formazione e l’organizzazione di seminari e di campagne di sensibilizzazione su cultura, ricerca e innovazione tecnologica e sociale e su riforme istituzionali, economiche e sociali, intende diventare un laboratorio culturale di riferimento sui temi delle riforme delle politiche pubbliche e dell’accesso di tutti alla conoscenza, alla cultura e alle scelte pubbliche. Le aree di ricerca del Centro Studi sono EUROPA 4.0, SFERA PUBBLICA 4.0 e LEADER 4.0.

