Jun. 16, 2021

Ejercicios para aumentar las piernas y gluteos

Ejercicios para aumentar las piernas y gluteos, hola soy Antonio entrenador personal y especialista en nutricion...
https://ejerciciosparaaumentarlaspiernasygluteos.wordpress.com

Ejercicios para aumentar las piernas y gluteos

  1. 1. Ejercicios para aumentar las piernas y gluteos, los factores para aumentar los gluteos Moldea tu Pompis Hoy en el blog ejercicios para aumentar las piernas y gluteos nos dirigimos a hablar de uno de los argumentos
  2. 2. mas importantes, los factores para aumentar los gluteos y de esta forma saber los puntos a tener en cuenta cuando se quiere aumentar la masa muscular en piernas y gluteos … Hola soy Antonio entrenador personal y especialista en nutrición, en el blog ejercicios para aumentar las piernas y gluteos vamos a conversar con relación a los factores para aumentar los gluteos, conociendo estos factores podrás tener una idea completa de cómo activar la masa muscular en piernas y gluteos de una manera muy segura y natural, sigue leyendo… Los ejercicios para aumentar las piernas y gluteos son uno de los principios a tener en cuenta cuando se desea aumentar, moldear y tonificar los gluteos y piernas, los otros factores son la alimentación, la hidratación, la activación del metabolismo, la estimulación de las hormonas y el descanso, básicamente esos son los puntos a tener en cuenta para agrandar los gluteos y piernas… Vamos a ir hablando un poco de cada uno de los factores para educarse como moldear, aumentar y tonificar las fibras musculares de los músculos que ejercites… Primeramente tenemos los ejercicios para aumentar las piernas y gluteos con los ejercicios estimulamos las fibras musculares de los músculos que eduquemos, al agilizar las fibras musculares conquistamos que el organismo sepa hacia donde dirigir los nutrientes que comemos a través de la
  3. 3. conveniente nutrición, el metabolismo se aviva y encamina gran parte de los nutrientes a regenerar y fortalecer las fibras musculares… Los ejercicios para aumentar las piernas y gluteos tienen que ejecutarse en un comienzo con el peso del cuerpo por un par de semanas hasta que el metabolismo se aclimata a los ejercicios y se fortalece, prontamente si podrá incrementar con algo de peso como unas botellas o un libro que pese suficiente y permita que se mantenga en aumento la estimulación muscular y así activar los músculos de la mejor forma he ir perfeccionando en la ganancia de la masa muscular y de las grasas buenas para redondear y mejorar el apariencia de los gluteos… Se pueden hacer ejercicios para aumentar las piernas y gluteos por medio de 3 series de 12 repeticiones para cada ejercicio que se efectué, con esto ganamos realizar una correcta estimulación de las fibras musculares de gluteos y piernas… Luego de acostumbrarse a los ejercicios para aumentar las piernas y gluteos es beneficioso aumentar un poco el peso con el propósito de continuar manteniendo la intensidad del ejercicio, un peso como el de un libro, una botellas de agua, o algo equivalente que pese unos 2 kilos o 5 kilos, con esto se conserva la activación de los músculos, esto permite que las fibras musculares estén activadas y listas a fortalecerse, además podrás aumentar la masa muscular de gluteos y piernas hasta el punto que desees…
  4. 4. La alimentación, la alimentación tiene que ser equilibrada con proteínas, carbohidratos, grasas buenas y suplementos de proteínas naturales… Luego de los ejercicios para aumentar las piernas y gluteos la nutrición debe ser mas que todo a base de proteínas, proteínas como granos de lentejas, frijoles, también pollo, pescado, huevos, estas son las proteínas mas indicadas y mas adecuadas… Los carbohidratos deben ser controlados y mas que todo a base de arroz, verduras y vegetales como la lechuga, espinaca, papa, la zanahoria, yuca, cereales como la avena y frutas como banana, piña, coco, son de los mas saludables… Las grasas buenas como el aguacate o palta, el aceite de oliva, el aceite de coco son de los mas útiles… Los suplementos de batidos proteicos naturales, los batidos de proteínas utilizados como suplementos pueden ser a base de una mezcla de proteínas, hidratos de carbono y grasas buenas, un batido base es el de huevos, avena, aguacate banana, y leche, este batido es posible tomarlo una parte antes de los entrenamientos y una parte luego de hacer los ejercicios, de la misma manera es aceptable tomarlo en transcurso del día… Ahora hablemos aquí en el blog ejercicios para aumentar las piernas y gluteos sobre la hidratación, esta es una de las partes que también ayuda mucho a tener una buena salud
  5. 5. y que sirve mucho para tonificar, moldear y aumentar los gluteos y piernas, ya que por medio de la hidratación facilitamos que el fluido sanguíneo sea mas seguro y pueda alimentar a todas las células y las fibras musculares… Además que con la hidratación apropiada el cuerpo se ve mas enérgico y voluminoso, los músculos también se ven mas tonificados y es mas fácil elaborar el colágeno que contribuye mucho a tonificar las fibras musculares y toda la piel en general… La cantidad adecuada de agua que se debe tomar durante el día es el peso en kilogramos dividido por 7, es decir si pesas unos 70 kilos, podemos decir 70 entre 7 igual 10 vasos de agua que una persona de ese peso posiblemente debería tomar para estar tomando la cantidad de agua necesaria para estar con la correcta hidratación… La activación del metabolismo es uno de los factores mas importantes, ya que con la adecuada activación del metabolismo podemos producir la cantidad de hormonas necesarias para elaborar músculo de manera suficientemente fácil… Lo primero es hacer los ejercicios para aumentar las piernas y gluteos seguidamente de los ejercicios lo que continua es alimentarse bien con los alimentos apropiados y con proteínas mas que todo a razón de 2 gramos de proteínas por kilo de peso, si pesas 60 kilos, 60 por 2 120
  6. 6. gramos de proteínas para tener una ingesta de proteínas sana que auxilie a la elaboración de músculo en los gluteos y piernas… Otra de las cosas que se necesitan para activar el metabolismo es ingerir una buena cantidad de grasas buenas, recuerda que los gluteos están constituidos tanto por masa muscular como por grasas buenas, busca en lo posible comer con suficientes aguacates, coco, huevos, aceite de oliva, estas grasas buenas refuerzan mucho al metabolismo a producir todas las hormonas y así mantener de una buena salud y poder incrementar los músculos que estimulemos con los entrenamientos… La estimulación de las hormonas, este es otro de los principios importantes y relacionados con los puntos anteriores, con una apropiada estimulación a través de ejercicios para aumentar las piernas y gluteos de la hidratación, de la activación del metabolismo, de la alimentación, las hormonas también las puedes estimular con la ingesta de frutas y vegetales que contienen los nutrientes abundantes para fabricar las hormonas… Frutos y vegetales verdes, rojos, morados, amarillos y blancos, son los mas recomendados las lechugas, brócoli, los limones, fresas, remolacha, naranjas, piñas, cebollas, coliflor, estos son algunos ejemplos, es necesario nutrirse así de balanceado para darle al organismo múltiples vías metabólicas para poder producir todas las hormonas necesarias…
  7. 7. Y el descanso, en esta ocasión conversamos tanto al tiempo de descanso entre entrenamientos como al tiempo de sueño, lo adecuado es entrenar no mas de 4 días a la semana, con este tiempo conseguimos lograr que el organismo sienta tanto la estimulación del ejercicio como los días de descanso y de esta forma tenga oportunidad de regenerarse y de construir músculo… En cuanto al tiempo de sueño debería ser en lo posible antes de las 12 de la noche, en este tiempo es cuando se segrega en mayor cantidad la hormona del crecimiento, esta hormona es imprescindible para el aumento de la musculatura, si puedes en la medida de lo posible irte a dormir cerca de las doce de la noche o antes, podrás tener el tiempo adecuado para elaborar las hormonas y sentirás como se recargan las energías en tu organismo y te sientes mucho mas saludable el día siguiente, también procura dormir al menos 7 horas para conseguir buenos resultados… Las hormonas son la base te todos los procesos en el organismo y eso incluye la elaboración de la satisfactoria masa muscular, tienes que enfocarte en todos los principios, hacer ejercicios para aumentar las piernas y gluteos también alimentarte bien, buena hidratación, activación del metabolismo y descansar lo suficiente, con esto atendrás los mejores resultados… Los gluteos son de los músculos mas fáciles de formar ya que con ejercicios para aumentar las piernas y gluteos y sabiendo que no solo están constituidos por músculo sino que también tienen una gran cantidad de grasas buenas, con lo que si realizas los ejercicios mas efectivos y cuidas la
  8. 8. alimentación para tener los nutrientes suficientes y las hormonas actuando bien, conseguirás fácilmente aumentar la masa muscular de los gluteos y piernas en un tiempo prudente de un par de meses y de forma completamente natural… En este momento te invito a suscribirte a la pagina Moldea tu Pompis y te enviare el test hormonal para que sepas como se encuentran en este momento tus hormonas y así saber en que condición estas para aumentar la masa muscular en gluteos y piernas… Bueno después continuamos aprendiendo aquí en el blog ejercicios para aumentar las piernas y gluteos…

