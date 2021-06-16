Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Ejercicio para aumentar piernas y gluteos, los factores para aumentar los gluteos Moldea tu Pompis Hoy en el blog ejercicio para aumentar piernas y gluteos vamos a platicar de uno de las ideas mas importantes, los
  2. 2. factores para aumentar los gluteos y así conocer los puntos a tener en cuenta cuando se ansía aumentar los músculos en gluteos y piernas… Hola soy Antonio entrenador personal y especialista en nutrición, en el blog ejercicio para aumentar piernas y gluteos vamos a hablar con relación a los componentes para aumentar los gluteos, sabiendo estos factores podrás tener una idea general de cómo activar la masa muscular en piernas y gluteos de una manera muy segura y natural, sigue leyendo… Los ejercicio para aumentar piernas y gluteos son uno de los componentes a tener en cuenta cuando se aspira aumentar, moldear y tonificar los gluteos y piernas, los otros factores son la alimentación, la hidratación, la activación del metabolismo, la estimulación de las hormonas y el descanso, primordialmente esos son los puntos a tener en cuenta para engrosar los gluteos y piernas… Vamos a ir hablando un poco de cada uno de los factores para formarse en como aumentar, moldear y tonificar las fibras musculares de los músculos que practiques… Primeramente tenemos los ejercicio para aumentar piernas y gluteos con los ejercicios impulsamos las fibras musculares de los músculos que preparemos, al activar las fibras musculares conseguimos que el organismo sepa hacia donde dirigir los nutrientes que ingerimos a través de la adecuada alimentación, el metabolismo se activa y dirige
  3. 3. gran parte de los nutrientes a regenerar y fortalecer las fibras musculares… Los ejercicio para aumentar piernas y gluteos tienen que realizarse en un inicio con el peso del cuerpo por un par de semanas hasta que el organismo se acostumbra a los ejercicios y se fortalece, inmediatamente si podrá incrementar con algo de peso como unas botellas o un libro que pese suficiente y permita que se sostenga en aumento la ejercitación muscular y así activar los músculos de la mejor forma he ir perfeccionando en la obtención de la masa muscular y de las grasas buenas para redondear y mejorar el aspecto de los gluteos… Se pueden hacer ejercicio para aumentar piernas y gluteos por medio de 3 series de 12 repeticiones para cada ejercicio que se realice, con esto obtenemos realizar una apropiada estimulación de las fibras musculares de gluteos y piernas… Luego de acostumbrarse a los ejercicio para aumentar piernas y gluteos es ventajoso aumentar un poco el peso con la idea de continuar manteniendo la intensidad del ejercicio, un peso como el de unas botellas de agua, un libro, o algo parecido que pese unos 2 kilos o 5 kilos, con esto se conserva la activación de los músculos, esto permite que las fibras musculares estén activadas y listas a fortalecerse, asimismo podrás aumentar la masa muscular de gluteos y piernas hasta el punto que quieras… La alimentación, la alimentación tiene que ser equilibrada con proteínas, carbohidratos, grasas buenas y suplementos de proteínas naturales…
  4. 4. Luego de los ejercicio para aumentar piernas y gluteos la alimentación debe ser mas que todo a base de proteínas, proteínas como pescado, pollo, huevos, granos como lentejas, frijoles, estas son las proteínas mas indicadas y mas adecuadas… Los carbohidratos deben ser observados y mas que todo a base de arroz, verduras y vegetales como la lechuga, espinaca, papa, la zanahoria, yuca, cereales como la avena y frutas como banana, piña, coco, son de los mas usados… Las grasas buenas como el aceite de coco, el aceite de oliva, el aguacate o palta, son de los mas recomendados… Los suplementos de batidos proteicos naturales, los batidos de proteínas usados como suplementos pueden ser a base de una combinación de proteínas, hidratos de carbono y grasas buenas, un batido base es el de huevos, banana, avena, aguacate y leche, este batido se puede tomar una parte antes de los entrenamientos y una parte luego de realizar los entrenamientos, de igual forma es posible tomarlo en transcurso del dia… Ahora hablemos aquí en el blog ejercicio para aumentar piernas y gluteos sobre la hidratación, esta es una de los elementos que también colabora mucho a tener una buena salud y que sirve mucho para aumentar, moldear, y tonificar los gluteos y piernas, ya que por medio de la hidratación facilitamos que el fluido sanguíneo sea mas seguro y pueda alimentar a todas las células y las fibras musculares…
  5. 5. Además que con la hidratación apropiada el cuerpo se ve mas enérgico y voluminoso, los músculos también se ven mas tonificados y es mas fácil producir el colágeno que ayuda mucho a tonificar las fibras musculares y toda la piel en general… La cantidad adecuada de agua que se debe tomar durante el día es el peso en kilogramos dividido por 7, es decir si pesas unos 70 kilos, podemos decir 70 entre 7 igual 10 vasos de agua que una persona de ese peso seguramente debería tomar para estar tomando la cantidad de agua necesaria para estar con la correcta hidratación… La activación del metabolismo es uno de los puntos mas primordiales, ya que con la correcta activación del metabolismo podemos formar la cantidad de hormonas necesarias para confeccionar músculo de forma bastante fácil… Lo primero es hacer los ejercicio para aumentar piernas y gluteos próximo a los ejercicios lo que continua es alimentarse bien con los alimentos adecuados y con proteínas mas que todo a razón de 2 gramos de proteínas por kilo de peso, si pesas 60 kilos, 60 por 2 120 gramos de proteínas para tener una ingesta de proteínas conveniente que contribuya a la construcción de músculo en los gluteos y piernas… Otra de las cosas que se necesitan para activar el metabolismo es ingerir una correcta cantidad de grasas buenas, recuerda que los gluteos están creados tanto por fibras musculares como por grasas buenas, busca en lo posible comer con suficientes coco, aguacates, huevos,
  6. 6. aceite de oliva, estas grasas buenas favorecen mucho al metabolismo a crear todas las hormonas y así conservar de una buena salud y poder agrandar los músculos que activemos con los entrenamientos… La estimulación de las hormonas, este es otro de los factores muy importantes y relacionados con los puntos anteriores, con una adecuada estimulación a través de ejercicio para aumentar piernas y gluteos de la hidratación, de la activación del metabolismo, de la alimentación, las hormonas también las puedes avivar con la ingesta de frutas y vegetales que contienen los nutrientes necesarios para construir las hormonas… Frutos y vegetales rojos, verdes, morados, amarillos y blancos, son los mas recomendados los limones, las lechugas, brócoli, fresas, remolacha, naranjas, piñas, cebollas, coliflor, estos son algunos ejemplos, es necesario comer así de suficiente para darle al organismo múltiples vías metabólicas para poder producir todas las hormonas necesarias… Y el descanso, en esta ocasión conversamos tanto al tiempo de descanso entre entrenamientos como al tiempo de sueño, lo ideal es entrenar no mas de 4 días a la semana, con este tiempo buscamos lograr que el organismo sienta tanto la activación del ejercicio como los días de descanso y así tenga oportunidad de regenerarse y de construir la masa muscular…
  7. 7. En cuanto al tiempo de sueño debería ser en lo posible antes de las 12 de la noche, en este tiempo es cuando se segrega en mayor cantidad la hormona del crecimiento, esta hormona es imprescindible para el aumento de la musculatura, si puedes en la medida de lo posible irte a dormir cerca de las doce de la noche o antes, podrás tener el tiempo necesario para crear las hormonas y sentirás como se recargan las energías en tu organismo y te sientes mucho mas saludable el día siguiente, también gestiona dormir al menos 7 horas para obtener buenos resultados… Las hormonas son la base te todos los procesos en el organismo y eso incluye la formación de la apropiada masa muscular, tienes que estar atenta a todos los ingredientes, hacer ejercicio para aumentar piernas y gluteos también alimentarte bien, activación del metabolismo, buena hidratación y descansar lo necesario, con esto conseguirás los mejores resultados… Los gluteos son de los músculos mas fáciles de formar ya que con ejercicio para aumentar piernas y gluteos y sabiendo que no solo están formados por músculo sino que también están constituidos por una gran cantidad de grasas buenas, con lo que si te ejercitas con los ejercicios mas utiles y cuidas la alimentación para tener los nutrientes suficientes y las hormonas marchando bien, conseguirás fácilmente aumentar la masa muscular de los gluteos y piernas en un tiempo sensato de un par de meses y de manera del todo natural… En este momento te invito a suscribirte a la pagina Moldea tu Pompis y te enviare el test hormonal para que
  8. 8. sepas como se encuentran en este momento tus hormonas y así saber en que condición estas para aumentar la masa muscular en gluteos y piernas… Bueno después continuamos aprendiendo aquí en el blog ejercicio para aumentar piernas y gluteos…

