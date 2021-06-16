Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ejercicio en casa para gluteos y piernas

https://ejercicioencasaparagluteosypiernas.wordpress.com

  1. 1. Ejercicio en casa para gluteos y piernas, los factores para aumentar los gluteos Moldea tu Pompis Hoy en el blog ejercicio en casa para gluteos y piernas vamos a conversar de uno de las cuestiones mas
  2. 2. importantes, los factores para aumentar los gluteos y de esta manera saber los puntos a tener en cuenta cuando se ansía aumentar los músculos en gluteos y piernas… Hola soy Antonio entrenador personal y especialista en nutrición, en el blog ejercicio en casa para gluteos y piernas vamos a dialogar con relación a los principios para aumentar los gluteos, notando estos factores podrás tener una idea genérica de cómo activar la masa muscular en piernas y gluteos de una manera muy efectiva y natural, sigue leyendo… Los ejercicio en casa para gluteos y piernas son uno de los elementos a tener en cuenta cuando se anhela moldear, aumentar y tonificar los gluteos y piernas, los otros factores son la estimulación de las hormonas, alimentación, la hidratación, la activación del metabolismo, y el descanso, básicamente esos son los puntos a tener en cuenta para engrosar los gluteos y piernas… Vamos a ir hablando un poco de cada uno de los factores para formarse en como aumentar, moldear y tonificar las fibras musculares de los músculos que adiestres… Primeramente tenemos los ejercicio en casa para gluteos y piernas con los ejercicios estimulamos las fibras musculares de los músculos que eduquemos, al movilizar las fibras musculares logramos que el organismo sepa hacia donde dirigir los nutrientes que comemos a través de la conveniente nutrición, el metabolismo se activa y dirige gran parte de los nutrientes a regenerar y robustecer los músculos…
  3. 3. Los ejercicio en casa para gluteos y piernas tienen que hacerse en un inicio con el peso del cuerpo por un par de semanas hasta que el metabolismo se aclimata a los ejercicios y se vigoriza, luego si podrá incrementar con algo de peso como unas botellas o un libro que pese suficiente y permita que se sostenga en aumento la ejercitación muscular y así activar los músculos de la mejor forma he ir perfeccionando en la ganancia de la masa muscular y de las grasas buenas para redondear y mejorar el estampa de los gluteos… Se pueden hacer ejercicio en casa para gluteos y piernas por medio de 3 series de 12 repeticiones para cada ejercicio que se efectué, con esto ganamos realizar una correcta estimulación de las fibras musculares de gluteos y piernas… Luego de acostumbrarse a los ejercicio en casa para gluteos y piernas es beneficioso aumentar un poco el peso con el propósito de continuar manteniendo la intensidad del ejercicio, un peso como el de unas botellas de agua, un libro, o algo similar que pese unos 2 kilos o 5 kilos, con esto se sostiene el trabajo de los músculos, esto permite que las fibras musculares estén activadas y listas a fortalecerse, asimismo podrás aumentar la masa muscular de gluteos y piernas hasta el punto que apetezcas … La alimentación, la alimentación tiene que ser equilibrada con proteínas, carbohidratos, grasas buenas y suplementos de proteínas naturales… Luego de los ejercicio en casa para gluteos y piernas la alimentación debe ser mas que todo a base de proteínas,
  4. 4. proteínas como huevos, pollo, pescado, granos como lentejas, frijoles, estas son las proteínas mas aconsejadas y mas saludables… Los carbohidratos deben ser controlados y mas que todo a base de arroz, verduras y vegetales como la espinaca, la lechuga, la zanahoria, papa, yuca, cereales como la avena y frutas como banana, piña, coco, son de los mas útiles… Las grasas buenas como el aceite de oliva, el aguacate o palta, el aceite de coco son de los mas saludables… Los suplementos de batidos proteicos naturales, los batidos de proteínas mas apropiados como suplementos pueden ser a base de una composición de proteínas, hidratos de carbono y grasas buenas, un batido base es el de huevos, avena, banana, aguacate y leche, este batido se puede tomar una parte antes de los entrenamientos y una parte luego de hacer los ejercicios, de igual forma es posible tomarlo en transcurso del dia… Ahora hablemos aquí en el blog ejercicio en casa para gluteos y piernas sobre la hidratación, esta es una de las partes que también ayuda mucho a tener una buena salud y que sirve mucho para tonificar, moldear y aumentar los gluteos y piernas, ya que por medio de la hidratación facilitamos que el fluido sanguíneo sea mas seguro y pueda alimentar a todas las células y las fibras musculares… Además que con la hidratación suficiente el cuerpo se ve mas resistente y voluminoso, las fibras musculares también
  5. 5. se ven mas tonificadas y es mas fácil elaborar el colágeno que contribuye mucho a tonificar las fibras musculares y toda la piel en absoluto… La cantidad adecuada de agua que se debe tomar durante el día es el peso en kilogramos dividido por 7, es decir si pesas unos 70 kilos, podemos decir 70 entre 7 igual 10 vasos de agua que una persona de ese peso seguramente debería tomar para estar tomando la cantidad de agua necesaria para estar con la adecuada hidratación… La activación del metabolismo es uno de los factores mas importantes, ya que con la apropiada activación del metabolismo podemos formar la cantidad de hormonas necesarias para confeccionar músculo de forma bastante fácil… Lo primero es hacer los ejercicio en casa para gluteos y piernas seguidamente de los ejercicios lo que continua es alimentarse bien con los alimentos propicios y con proteínas mas que todo a razón de 2 gramos de proteínas por kilo de peso, si pesas 60 kilos, 60 por 2 120 gramos de proteínas para tener una ingesta de proteínas beneficiosa que contribuya a la construcción de músculo en los gluteos y piernas… Otra de las cosas que se necesitan para activar el metabolismo es ingerir una buena cantidad de grasas buenas, recuerda que los gluteos están creados tanto por fibras musculares como por grasas buenas, busca en lo posible comer con suficientes aguacates, coco, huevos,
  6. 6. aceite de oliva, estas grasas buenas refuerzan mucho al metabolismo a producir todas las hormonas y así mantener de una buena salud y poder incrementar los músculos que estimulemos con los entrenamientos… La estimulación de las hormonas, este es otro de los elementos muy importantes y relacionados con los puntos anteriores, con una apropiada estimulación a través de ejercicio en casa para gluteos y piernas de la alimentación, de la hidratación, de la activación del metabolismo, las hormonas también las puedes avivar con la ingesta de frutas y vegetales que contienen los nutrientes abundantes para fabricar las hormonas… Frutos y vegetales verdes, morados, rojos, amarillos y blancos, son los mas recomendados fresas, las lechugas, brócoli, los limones, remolacha, naranjas, piñas, cebollas, coliflor, estos son algunos ejemplos, es necesario comer así de balanceado para darle al organismo múltiples vías metabólicas para poder fabricar todas las hormonas necesarias… Y el descanso, en esta oportunidad hablamos tanto al tiempo de descanso entre entrenamientos como al tiempo de sueño, lo adecuado es entrenar no mas de 4 días a la semana, con este tiempo buscamos lograr que el organismo sienta tanto la activación del ejercicio como los días de descanso y así tenga oportunidad de regenerarse y de construir la musculatura…
  7. 7. En cuanto al tiempo de sueño debería ser en lo posible antes de las 12 de la noche, en este tiempo es cuando se produce en mayor proporción la hormona del crecimiento, esta hormona es imprescindible para el aumento de la musculatura, si puedes en la medida de lo posible irte a dormir cerca de las doce de la noche o antes, podrás tener el tiempo necesario para crear las hormonas y sentirás como se recargan las energías en tu organismo y te sientes mucho mas saludable el día siguiente, también intenta dormir al menos 7 horas para lograr buenos resultados… Las hormonas son la base te todos los procesos en el organismo y eso incluye la elaboración de la satisfactoria masa muscular, tienes que enfocarte en todos los principios, hacer ejercicio en casa para gluteos y piernas también activación del metabolismo, alimentarte bien, buena hidratación y descansar lo suficiente, con esto conseguirás los mejores resultados… Los gluteos son de los músculos mas fáciles de formar ya que con ejercicio en casa para gluteos y piernas y sabiendo que no solo están constituidos por músculo sino que también están formados por una gran cantidad de grasas buenas, con lo que si haces los mas efectivos ejercicios y cuidas la alimentación para tener los nutrientes suficientes y las hormonas actuando bien, lograrás simplemente aumentar la masa muscular de los gluteos y piernas en un tiempo sensato de un par de meses y de manera del todo natural… En este momento te invito a suscribirte a la pagina Moldea tu Pompis y te enviare el test hormonal para que sepas como se encuentran en este momento tus hormonas y
  8. 8. así saber en que condición estas para aumentar la masa muscular en gluteos y piernas… Bueno luego seguimos conversando aquí en el blog ejercicio en casa para gluteos y piernas…

