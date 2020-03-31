Successfully reported this slideshow.
La nostra Circular Farm offre prodotti sani e genuini realizzati in modo naturale e sotenibile.

Listino prodotti Circular Farm

  1. 1. I NOSTRI PRODOTTI A CASA TUA! Spedizioni Consegne con Cargobike LISTINO PRODOTTI CIRCULAR FARM LA FATTORIA URBANA CIRCOLARE FUNGHI ESPRESSO DAL FONDO DEL CAFFE’
  2. 2. CONSEGNE A DOMICILIO . . .RIGOROSAMENTE A PEDALI! Effettuiamo consegne a domicilio con Cargo Bike all’interno della zona metropolitana di Firenze ORARIO CONSEGNE: Martedì e Venerdì 9:00-18:00 Il costo per la consegna è di 5€ Per spese superiori ai 30€ la consegna è GRATUITA   
  3. 3. FUNGHI FRESCHI PLEUROTUS OSTREATUS Spesso e carnoso, si presta alla preparazione di contorni: grigliato, gratinato o trifolato. 5,00 € / 500g SHIITAKE (Lentinula edodes) Lo Shiitake, chiamato anche fungo della salute, è un fungo giapponese dal sapore unico e dalle mille proprietà nutraceutiche: immunostimolante epatoprotettivo supporta la ﬂora batterica intestinale; contribuisce ad abbassare il colesterolo contrasta carie e arteriosclerosi 10,00 € / 500g     
  4. 4. CHIPS DI FUNGHI Uno snack innovativo da mangiare in tutti momenti della giornata, le chips di funghi sono ottime abbinate alla birra. Possono essere reidratate e utilizzate nella preparazione di paste o risotti. 3,50 € / barattolo 20g FUNGHI SOTT’OLIO I nostri funghi vengono tagliati in sottili listarelle e sbollentati in acqua e aceto con sale e zucchero. Una volta scolati e asciugati vengono invasettati con olio extra vergine di oliva, una foglia di alloro e uno spicchio di aglio. Ottimi come antipasto o come contorno. 6,50 € / barattolo 200g
  5. 5. RAGU’ DI PLEUROTUS Preparato con ricetta tradizionale, il nostro ragù viene cotto a fuoco lento per circa 4 ore. Adatto a diete vegetariane e vegane, è un ottimo condimento per paste o crostini. 6,00 € / barattolo 220g TRIPPA DI PLEUROTUS La Trippa di funghi è un sugo saporito: le fette di Pleurotus tagliate a listarelle lo fanno assomigliar proprio alla trippa. Adatto a diete vegetariane e vegane, la nostra Trippa di funghi può essere utilizzato come condimento per primi o antipasti. 7,00 € / barattolo 300g
  6. 6. KIT FUNGHI ESPRESSO PRONTO ALL’USO Il kit Funghi Espresso in cartone contiene del substrato inoculato pronto per la coltivazione. Per attivare la crescita del micelio è sufficiente aprire la scatola, intagliare la plastica che ricopre il substrato, e bagnare una volta al giorno. In un mese il kit produce da 350g a 500g di funghi, distribuiti in 2/3 cicli di fruttiﬁcazione. Istruzioni all’interno. Varietà disponibili: Pleurotus ostreatus Pleurotus cornucopiae Pleurotus djamor 15,00 € / pz.   
  7. 7. KIT “FAI DA TE” IL TUO KIT FUNGHI ESPRESSO Questo kit ti permette di riciclare il fondo di caffè prodotto a casa: prova a replicare l’intero processo di produzione Funghi Espresso! Il secchiello contiene micelio (seme di fungo) e silver skin (tegumento esterno del chicco di caffè verde). Con ogni secchiello è possibile riciclare circa 1,5kg di fondo di caffè e produrre circa 500 g di funghi freschi. Istruzioni all’interno. Varietà disponibili: Pleurotus ostreatus Pleurotus cornucopiae Pleurotus djamor 12,00 € / pz.   
  8. 8. HUMUS DI LOMBRICO ...perché non buttiamo via niente! Il substrato esausto proveniente dalla coltivazione dei funghi viene compostato e successivamente inserito nella nostra lombricaia. Il prodotto ﬁnale è un ottimo humus da poter utilizzare come fertilizzante naturale. 3,00 € / 1,2kg INSALATE La nostra insalata viene coltivata in modo naturale senza l'utilizzo di concimi chimici minerali. La confezione comprende due cesti di insalata (varietà Salanova, Canasta e Pesciatina) a seconda della disponibilità. 1,00 € / pz
  9. 9. NON ESISTONO RIFIUTI MA RISORSE
  10. 10. INFO E CONTATTI Via di Triozzi 31/A - Scandicci (FI) Punto vendita aziendale Lun-Ven 9:00 -18:00 Sab 9:00 -13:00 +39 329 7490279 info@circularfarm.it www.circularfarm.it CIRCULAR FARM LA FATTORIA URBANA CIRCOLARE www.funghiespresso.com info@funghiespresso.com FUNGHI ESPRESSO DAL FONDO DEL CAFFE’

