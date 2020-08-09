Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tiro policial: Posición Isósceles Moderna-Dinámica, la más natural para el tiro a dos manos Cordobess@ No comments Sobre p...
La posición en cuestión, era una en la que yo, proyectaba ambos brazos totalmente extendidos hacia delante, asiendo el arm...
algunos aspectos que favorecen la adsorción de retroceso. Pero además, con el tiempo, he descubierto, afortunadamente para...
técnicas y de ahí lo eficaz de la transición de una a otra. Posición Isósceles: cada día más extendida En mi opinión, es l...
Es muy sencillo explicar todo esto a un alumno o a un agente al que tratamos de instruir, y es fácilmente asimilado por el...
estudiado, muy profundamente, la fisiología y la psicología durante el enfrentamiento, llegando a la conclusión de que las...
Este asunto es ampliamente tratado, desde hace años en España, por el Sr. Pecci, tanto en su libro como en sus programas d...
Las prácticas de tiro deben simular con veracidad un enfrentamiento real El D.I., no sabe que no sabe. Es incompetente por...
Con la filosofía adecuada del entrenamiento, y con interés por parte del alumno, el C.I. se convierte en un C.C. El Consci...
Desfendundar con pericia es clave para responder con rapidez a un ataque Estoy seguro de que, todos los que están ahora le...
seguridad. Son varias las formas o modalidades de interrupción que una pistola puede sufrir durante una sesión de tiro, y ...
Fallo de disparo A veces, con las prisas y los nervios en los entrenamientos se produce una mala introducción del cargador...
y al avanzar nuevamente hacia delante la corredera, se introducirá un nuevo cartucho en la recámara, (siempre que quede al...
sólo es recomendable en caso de recarga de emergencia. Algunos instructores enseñan a, desde el inicio, desechar el cargad...
del cargador, provocarán trabas en la secuencia de tiro. El empleo de cartuchos de fuego real cargados débilmente también ...
Ilan Arzooan impartiendo una clase de Krav Maga La formación profesional en materia de seguridad y vigilancia es un sector...
Además del tiro, otra materia muy importante es la de defensa personal. Esta asignatura también se imparte todos los días ...
Los alumnos también practican con cartuchos Simunition -Después de todo el curso, ¿cómo realizan la evaluación final?, ¿qu...
-Una vez concluido el curso, ¿cuáles son las principales salidas profesionales de sus alumnos? Guardian posee una base de ...
En un combate real, esta pregunta, y otras muchas que he ido sacando en mis escritos se reducen a una sola, “¿Qué es lo qu...
reacción, el menor espacio, etc., dificultan enormemente alinear el arma con ese blanco. La mayoría los disparos irán a lo...
abdomen inferior y cuádriceps, recuerden una cosa: el hombre suele tener una reacción más psicológica que real ante los im...
Un tirador táctico (del tipo que sea) necesita aprender la exacta localización de esos puntos de impacto, de tal manera qu...
Un disparo efectivo contra el sistema nervioso central (SNC) requiere un impacto en la espina dorsal, sobre la cruz de los...
Un impacto en el corazón, obviamente, causará una seria pérdida de sangre que derivará en desmayo y posterior muerte, a lo...
  1. 1. Tiro policial: Posición Isósceles Moderna-Dinámica, la más natural para el tiro a dos manos Cordobess@ No comments Sobre posiciones, técnicas o posturas de tiro policial y defensa, se ha escrito mucho y aún más fotografías se han realizado y publicado de esas posiciones, las cuales, a veces, reciben nombres de difícil pronunciación y memorización. No está mal el conocer todo lo que se ha usado, innovado y publicado respecto a las posiciones o técnicas de tiro, es más, es bueno conocerlo todo, porque así se puede llegar a entender la evolución del tiro, del entrenamiento policial y la realidad de un enfrentamiento. Todo suma. No pretendo analizar todas y cada una de las posiciones de tiro que se vienen usando, internacionalmente, en el “mundo” policial; son muchas y, algunas, con variantes, con lo cual el artículo se extendería más de lo que pretendo. Por ello, no voy abandonar la causa principal que originó este artículo: dar a conocer, con énfasis, las virtudes de la técnica Isósceles Moderna- Dinámica. Mi paso desde Weaver a otras técnicas más naturales… Admito que, durante muchos años he sido tirador desde posición Weaver, si bien, en ocasiones, usaba otras como la Californiana u otras de tiro a una sola mano. Hasta aquí, todo normal; en España es lo que había y, por desgracia, lo único que sigue habiendo en demasiados programas de formación policial. Cuando la principal de mis posiciones de tiro era la Weaver, un amigo me filmó en video durante un entrenamiento y tras ello analizamos las imágenes obtenidas. Después de ese día dejé de usar la técnica Weaver. En ese video se me veía tirar apuntando, sin límite de tiempo y con tranquilidad, a distintas distancias y siempre en Weaver. Los resultados eran casi siempre satisfactorios para mí. Lo curioso del asunto es que, cuando los ejercicios de entrenamiento eran bajo presión “extrema”, a distancias cortas o medias, y llegaba el momento del desenfunde y del tiro de emergencia, NO SIEMPRE ME SALÍA LA POSICIÓN WEAVER. En esos casos, muchas veces y sin que yo lo pensara o lo predeterminará, me salía algo similar a la posición POLICÍA AGACHADO pero sin paralelismo de pies, o sea que, las piernas estaban algo más abiertas a la vez que los pies.
  2. 2. La posición en cuestión, era una en la que yo, proyectaba ambos brazos totalmente extendidos hacia delante, asiendo el arma con ambas manos a la altura de la cara y centrada a su vez con la cabeza, quedando los brazos paralelos al suelo y ambos, a la vez, perpendiculares al tronco, pero, con éste, ligeramente hacia delante. Las piernas quedaban flexionadas y abiertas. Además de que salía sin intención premeditada, los disparos se desencadenaban muy rápidos y con buena precisión, seguramente eran más precisos que en la posición que tenía archi entrenada, la Weaver. Creo que lo más sorprendente es que el encare o toma de miras -en el caso de que me diera tiempo a tomarlas- era infinitamente más natural y rápido. Simetría en los brazos: posición muy natural e instintiva No olvidemos que el ser humano ha evolucionado mucho desde que “bajó del árbol” y lo ha conseguido porque ha sobrevivido a sus enemigos (otros seres iguales y animales predadores). También ha conseguido vivir, de su caza, gracias a que COMBATE DE MODO FRONTAL. El humano, NO combate o hace frente a la agresión y a la amenaza de modo lateral ni de espaldas sino que ante la percepción del peligro, ya sea éste, percibido por el sentido de la vista, oído u olfato, -órganos que se encuentran simétricamente y estratégicamente localizados en la cabeza- el humano se gira y desde una POSICIÓN FRONTAL, combate. Esa frontalidad se alcanza de modo involuntario, es la fisiología humana la que nos impide hacer otra cosa. Por ello, la posición o técnica ISÓSCELES es la más natural e instintiva, pues el arma queda simétricamente centrada ante la cara del agente-tirador, y allá donde éste mire dirigiendo su cabeza o cuerpo, irá de modo natural el arma, y a su vez, la boca de fuego quedará enfrentada a la zona de riesgo. Tras aquel análisis, o mejor dicho, tras ese autodescubrimiento, -el que expresé antes sobre la sesión de tiro filmada- saqué conclusiones y esas conclusiones me han guiado por una nueva forma de entender el entrenamiento, y por ende, también el enfrentamiento. La conclusión más elocuente que puedo extraer de lo descubierto es que: cuando la cosa se pone difícil, no valen las técnicas que haya que aprender de modo mínimamente complejo, ni las técnicas que requieran el uso de varios grupos musculares y aplicar distintas presiones, ángulos o movimientos. Las maniobras o técnicas que sean levemente complicadas en el campo de tiro, en el momento crucial del enfrentamiento, y cuando la mente y el cuerpo están experimentando una serie de cambios psicológicos y fisiológicos, -por verse en grave riesgo- esas técnicas, se convierten en imposibles de realizar, y en el mejor de los casos, serán menos rápidas y eficaces. Es muy sencillo, veamos. Si una cosa nos “sale” por instinto y de modo automático sin pensarlo en una situación de máximo estrés, como consecuencia de un estímulo, y también “aparece” durante un entrenamiento, es casi seguro que nos “saldrá” en situación real de enfrentamiento. Así pues, ¿Qué necesidad tenemos de entrenar cosas que de ante mano sabemos que, posiblemente, no nos van a “salir”…? ¿No es mejor, más eficaz, y hasta más económico, entrenar lo que parece que, por instinto natural y de modo automático, nos va a “salir” sin pensarlo…? Desde que me pasó aquello, no he dejado de entrenar y enseñar esa técnica, eso sí, modificando
  3. 3. algunos aspectos que favorecen la adsorción de retroceso. Pero además, con el tiempo, he descubierto, afortunadamente para mi, que aquellos que más saben del asunto, que más experiencia tienen y que son, en nuestro país, las máximas autoridades en tiro policial, llevan años practicando, enseñando y difundiendo dicha técnica. Don Javier Pecci, Presidente de la Asociación Española de Instructores de Tiro Policial (A.E.I.T.P.), la denomina Técnica Isósceles Moderna Dinámica, solo que, él, ha mejorado la técnica que yo definía. Don Javier Pecci ha modificado la posición de los codos, o quizás, él solo ha sido quien ha introducido la técnica, a nivel policial, en España. Ahora, los brazos no están completamente estirados sino que los codos se doblan y apuntan en dirección al suelo, -a los pies- esto permite una mejor absorción de “impacto” del retroceso. Las piernas se abren algo más que en aquella posición de Policía Agachado y el cuerpo se deja ir, levemente, hacia delante. Esta técnica permite la transición, o paso rápido, de una técnica a otra, aún usando técnicas de tiro distintas pero que comparten la misma filosofía y dinámica. El paso de una técnica a otra se hace necesario en virtud de la distancia del blanco y de la necesidad de abrir fuego más o menos rápido. La Isósceles Moderna Dinámica conserva la misma filosofía de movimientos y agarres de otras
  4. 4. técnicas y de ahí lo eficaz de la transición de una a otra. Posición Isósceles: cada día más extendida En mi opinión, es la técnica más eficaz en tiro de respuesta a dos manos, no en vano, es la más usada, desde hace años, por los tiradores deportivos de I.P.S.C. (modalidad deportiva de recorridos de tiro, que no hay que confundir con el tiro policial o el tiro defensivo). Estos tiradores deportivos, - en su mayoría- dejaron aparcada hace años a la técnica Weaver y sus variantes, y lo hicieron en favor de la Isósceles y sus variantes. Los tiradores de I.P.S.C., hacen miles de disparos al año, así pues, saben sacar partido al arma y suelen saber lo que hacen con ella. Personalmente, he comprobado lo innato de esta técnica. A veces, he pedido a personas NO tiradoras, que empuñaran un arma corta para que, a la señal que yo les diera, adoptaran una posición de tiro a dos manos de modo reactivo; creo que todas esas personas acabaron -aún siendo su primera vez- en una posición Isósceles Moderna, o al menos en algo muy parecido. La prueba la he realizado hasta con niños, (usando armas inertes de goma) siendo idéntico el resultado. Cuando adquirí el Manual de Tiro Táctico Policial y de Defensa, escrito por D. Javier Pecci, descubrí, con asombro, que eso que yo había experimentado burdamente, eso que yo había descubierto casi por casualidad, sin medios y sin propósito de estudio, ya había sido estudiado y analizado minuciosamente por el autor de dicha obra. Por cierto, para mí, obra maestra. Así pues, D. Javier Pecci, en su libro, manifiesta, que él, ya llegó a esas conclusiones en 1993, cuando tuvo ocasión de estar en EE.UU entrenando con los mejores tiradores de IPSC de aquel país, a los cuales analizó, in situ, en lo relativo a movimientos y técnicas. Después, en España, trasladó a la práctica una serie de ideas y estudió el comportamiento de una ingente cantidad de alumnos policías, a los que provocaba una serie de estímulos para observar sus respuestas con el arma. Dicho estudio culminó con la misma conclusión, y es que: la técnica Isósceles Moderna es la más fácil y rápida de adoptar, a dos manos, en situación de estrés máximo, incluso para aquellos que jamás la entrenaron. Es innata. Yo llegué a dicha conclusión por casualidad, sin darme cuenta y el Profesor Pecci, llegó por un concienzudo y profesional estudio que duró mucho tiempo, y que le hicieron consumir 25.000 cartuchos, según, él mismo confiesa en su obra.
  5. 5. Es muy sencillo explicar todo esto a un alumno o a un agente al que tratamos de instruir, y es fácilmente asimilado por ellos. He comprobado que la gente acepta estas explicaciones o lecciones, siempre que realmente está dispuesta a mejorar. Todos llegan a comprender aquello de que el ser humano hace frente a sus agresiones de modo frontal y por ello, además, de modo simétrico. La posición isósceles, en cualquiera de sus modalidades, es la que ofrece esa simetría innata que nuestro cuerpo busca alcanzar, por instinto, en las situaciones más difíciles, sobretodo cuando de sobrevivir se trata. Leve, pero justa, reseña a los pioneros. Ellos abrieron el camino… El 24 de febrero de 1998, el Coronel Applegate, del ejército norteamericano, ante una Asociación de Instructores de Tiro Policial, en Saettle, (Washington) pronunció una Conferencia, que me atrevo a calificar de histórica. En esa Conferencia, Applegate, defendió y razonó, los mismos principios que estamos tratando en este artículo, y los defendió con argumentos de peso y basados en infinitas experiencias personales o cercanas, en cualquier caso, experiencias estudiadas y analizadas. Rex Applegate, durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial, estudió todo lo que rodea el tiro defensivo con arma corta, poniendo sus “miras” en la adecuada formación policial y militar. Puso el máximo interés en todo lo relativo al empleo eficaz del arma corta en distancias extremas y en lugares cerrados, lo que hoy llamamos CQB. Applegate, durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial, fue instructor de combate en los servicios de espionaje de su país, en lo que hoy se conoce como C.I.A., de hecho, él, sentó los cimientos de muchos métodos que aún se usan en la organización. Nuestro personaje, entrenó con un hombre casi leyenda, con el mismísimo: William Fairbairn. En la década de los años 20 del siglo pasado, Fairbairn era conocido por su conocimiento sobre diversas artes marciales, por ello, recorrió numerosos países con el encargo de instruir a tropas militares y policiales en el empleo de técnicas defensivas. Cuando fue contratado, como instructor, por la Policía Municipal de Shangai, (China) pudo desarrollar técnicas defensivas con arma corta a distancias extremas. Fairbairn, se personaba en las escenas de los enfrentamientos, y allí, en “caliente”, analizaba las reacciones instintivas de los agentes a los que instruía. De sus observaciones, extrajo conclusiones y muchas de ellas coincidían con las que ya había obtenido de en sus estudios sobre combates con cuchillos y con manos vacías. Ambos personajes sentaron cátedra con sus postulados, y deben ser atendidos, leídos y estudiados con el respeto y atención que requieren los profesionales de su talla. Fairbairn alcanzó el empleo de Capitán y fue especialmente famoso como gran maestro de las artes marciales. Un fiel colaborador de Fairbairn fue, Eric A. Sykes, principalmente en la etapa del turbulento Shangai de entre guerras. Sykes, comenzó su andadura, junto a su amigo, siendo Sargento y la finalizó con el empleo de Capitán. Los principios que defendió el señor Applegate, personalmente, yo, los sigo todos fielmente, pese a que sus ideas nacieran hace ya más de 70 años. Él, defiende el empleo de técnicas naturales e instintivas de tiro, técnicas que no requieren de complejidad en su ejecución. Cuando se entra en situación real y extrema de enfrentamiento o combate, casi nada mínimamente complejo, puede llevarse acabo con eficacia. Esto es algo que tanto Applegate como Fairbairn sabían por propias experiencias reales. Applegate llegó a mejorar muchas de las técnicas de su amigo Fairbairn. La Ciencia estudia los enfrentamientos armados Los estudios científicos que avalan la teoría de la defensa y ataque frontal, y de la simetría física en las agresiones extremas, son teorías de los Profesores Sidlle y Grossman. Estos profesores han
  6. 6. estudiado, muy profundamente, la fisiología y la psicología durante el enfrentamiento, llegando a la conclusión de que las técnicas que requieren de habilidades motoras complejas, (uso de varios órganos musculares a la vez y realización de varias tareas al mismo tiempo) no son eficaces en enfrentamientos reales, obligando al tirador, (en caso de tener tiempo) a, innatamente, cambiar su técnica por una más sencilla y natural. En 1997, Bill Borroughs, ex-Director de la Academia de Entrenamiento de Sig Sauer en USA, estudió los entrenamientos de 157 agentes, a este trabajo se le viene llamando El Estudio Burroughs. De esos 157 agentes de policías, cada uno usaba una técnica distinta de tiro en los entrenamientos, así pues: el 47% usaban posición Weaver, el 17% Posición Isósceles Moderna y el 36% disparaban con técnicas de tiro una sola mano. Tras poseer esos datos, el analista e instructor, recreó 188 escenarios policiales cotidianos sin que los agentes patrulleros los conocieran de antemano. Las armas fueron dotadas del sistema de entrenamiento Simunition. Las resoluciones fueron filmadas, y tras ello analizadas para obtener conclusiones. De las imágenes de todas las actuaciones, realizadas con un nivel alto de estrés, se sacaron las siguientes conclusiones: Solo el 19% pudieron usar la Posición Weaver. El 59% usó la posición Isoscélica y el 7% usó, tan solo, una mano para disparar. Fue preocupante que el 15% no respondieron a la agresión, se bloquearon. Los datos acreditan que, las técnicas simétricas Isoscélicas son las más naturales e instintivas en situaciones límites y extremas. En 1989, el llamado Estudio Westmorland ya había trabajado sobre lo mismo. En esa ocasión se usó, como “conejillos de indias”, a funcionarios policiales de una unidad especial de vigilancia penitenciaria, y se recrearon situaciones extremas con munición no letal de entrenamiento. El resultado final del estudio coincidió con las tesis y conclusiones de Bill Borroughs y de su trabajo, 8 años después. Los resultados obtenidos, de ambos estudio, demuestran que ante situaciones de enfrentamiento imprevisto, los trastornos que sufre el organismo impiden actuar de un modo complejo aún estando entrenado en el uso de una posición o técnica concreta. El cuerpo y la mente, por instinto, buscan la forma más rápida y natural de responder. Esto es algo de lo que ya hemos hablado antes. Por cierto, en los trabajos realizados por los instructores Westmorland y Borroughs, aún existiendo casi una década de diferencia entre ambos, un porcentaje cercano al 20% de los agentes “analizados”, no supieron o pudieron reaccionar ante un ataque. Principalmente, las grandes dosis de adrenalina que, en situación real de estrés de combate, se distribuyen por el cuerpo, son las responsables de que el humano se muestre extremadamente torpe en sus movimientos y reacciones.
  7. 7. Este asunto es ampliamente tratado, desde hace años en España, por el Sr. Pecci, tanto en su libro como en sus programas de formación dentro de la Academia de P.L. de la Comunidad de Autónoma de Madrid, en la cual es un profesor muy aclamado. D. Javier Pecci, también es el director de los programas de formación para Instructores y Monitores en la referida Academia. Y usted, ¿qué técnicas usa? XXX Manejo profesional de las armas de fuego: Los 5 niveles de pericia Cordobess@ 4 comments Desde que el arma abandona la funda, debe dirigir su boca hacia el objetivo Muchos profesores de tiro policial de todo el mundo son los que usan la clasificación de niveles de competencia y pericia en el manejo de armas que seguidamente detallaré. Aún internacionalmente muy extendida entre los profesionales de la enseñanza del tiro y la táctica policial, nadie es capaz de confirmar cuándo, dónde y quién creó tal división de niveles de capacidad profesional. En cualquier caso, creo que todos convendrán conmigo en que, la clasificación, es ingeniosa, didáctica y extremadamente acertada. Lean y juzguen: Primer Nivel: INTENCIONALMENTE INCOMPETENTE (I.I.) Aunque parezca mentira, estos, los I.I.s, son aquellos que están obligados a llevar armas, y las portan, por obligación imperiosa de la LEY. Estos, además, conocen perfectamente sus nulas habilidades, pese a ello, se niegan -cerrándose en banda- a mejorar su pericia. El I.I., por vaguedad y miedo al ridículo, no participa de los entrenamientos de su unidad o plantilla –sabe de su torpeza en la materia-. Las páginas de los periódicos están llenas de noticias protagonizadas por sujetos de este perfil. Por desgracia, los I.I.s., con demasiada frecuencia, provocan accidentes que acaban con las vidas propias, de vecinos, familiares o compañeros. Por regla general, y aún siendo obligados a acudir a tiradas reglamentarias, no se sacará nada positivo de ellos. Gastaremos tiempo, munición y esfuerzos, para nada. Segundo Nivel: DESCONOCEDOR DE SU INCOMPETENCIA (D.I.)
  8. 8. Las prácticas de tiro deben simular con veracidad un enfrentamiento real El D.I., no sabe que no sabe. Es incompetente porque aún no sabe que es un Incompetente. Normalmente, estos sujetos, han sido entrenados o formados de modo muy básico, a veces, ni eso. Seguramente, los profesionales de este perfil, nunca se han visto en una situación real que les haya dejado al “descubierto” sus carencias. Sin embargo, conozco casos de D.I. que ante una situación real, se han visto y se han sabido, NO PREPARADOS, pese a lo cual, han preferido gastar su tiempo en cualquier cosa antes de asumir que requieren de formación “extra”. Me atrevo a decir, que dentro de este perfil, es donde más profesionales de las Fuerzas de Seguridad se encuentran. Son Desconocedores de su Incompetencia, aquellos que solo acuden a los ejercicios de tiro reglamentarios en su institución policial; además, son los que suelen acudir sin interés alguno. Estos mismos, dan por buena y sobrada esa formación o entrenamiento periódico –demasiadas veces, muy periódico-. La mayor parte, de los que están dentro del perfil D.I., se dan cuenta de sus lagunas y paupérrimas habilidades, en los peores momentos, a veces, demasiado tarde, estos es: cuando ya han sido agredidos de modo grave con armas de fuego u otros instrumentos. La mayoría nunca lo descubrirá. Tercer Nivel: El CONSCIENTEMENTE INCOMPETENTE (C.I.) Manejar con destreza las armas es vital para un profesional Si el Desconocedor de su Incompetencia sobrevive a su primer encuentro armado, o es testigo próximo de algo similar en la persona de un compañero, se convertirá en un Conscientemente Incompetente –ahora, sabe que NO SABE. Seguramente, tan pronto tenga tiempo, buscará ayuda formativa. Ha despertado, “le ha visto las orejas al lobo” y no quiere que vuelva a ocurrir. Desde ya, se convierte en un tipo con interés por el tiro y el manejo del arma. Atenderá las explicaciones y lecciones de los instructores, y estará motivado. Ahora no criticará a los que se entrenaban mientras él no lo hacía. Ahora, quiere alcanzar cierto grado de pericia. Cuarto Nivel: El CONSCIENTEMENTE COMPETENTE (C.C.)
  9. 9. Con la filosofía adecuada del entrenamiento, y con interés por parte del alumno, el C.I. se convierte en un C.C. El Conscientemente Competente llegará a manejar su arma con habilidad y seguridad, solventará interrupciones y desenfundará con celeridad ante la señal del instructor. Llega a entender que su disparo debe impactar en el blanco que él quiere impactar, pues de no ser así, dará donde no quiere impactar, y ello puede provocar lesiones o daños innecesarios. Un riesgo muy alto que nunca se debe correr. Nosotros somos lo “buenos”, es el “malo” el que por serlo, se puede permitir cualquier cosa. El C.C. conoce las posiciones de tiro. Conoce variadas técnicas defensivas para usar en determinados supuestos; se siente cómodo en la galería, aún cuando se le instruye bajo presión. Pero pese a todo eso, todavía no reacciona de modo instintivo ante situaciones extremas. Quinto Nivel: El INCONSCIENTEMENTE COMPETENTE (I.C.) El I.C., es el menos común de los perfiles. Este perfil se puede denominar como: de Maestría. No es fácil encontrar a muchos Inconscientemente Competentes, en una misma plantilla policial. El I.C. tras muchas horas de entrenamiento, miles de disparos, años y años de repetición de ejercicios, maniobras y manipulaciones con su arma, ante el indicio de ataque, es capaz de reaccionar instintivamente y salir de la línea de tiro de su potencial agresor. Un instructor debe enseñar a los alumnos la realidad de un enfrentamiento Sabrá cubrirse de modo eficaz, y a la par que sale de la línea de tiro, será capaz de desenfundar y dirigir su arma al blanco u objetivo. También, el I.C., ha preparado su mente -no solo su cuerpo y equipo- para el enfrentamiento a vida o muerte. Ha reflexionado mil veces sobre la posibilidad de tener que usar su arma contra otra persona que pudiera tratar de quitarle la vida, y ante esa reflexión, asume que, llegado el caso…lo hará. Disparará contra quien tenga que hacerlo –siempre con la estricta observancia de lo que el Ordenamiento Jurídico establece respecto al empleo de armas y la legítima defensa-. El Inconscientemente Competente, es ese que: ante una interrupción de su arma, y tan pronto ésta – la interrupción- se produce, consigue resolver la traba y devolver el arma a situación de fuego eficaz, en décimas de segundos. En conclusión
  10. 10. Desfendundar con pericia es clave para responder con rapidez a un ataque Estoy seguro de que, todos los que están ahora leyendo este artículo, conocen a compañeros que podrían perfectamente encajar en todos los niveles que se han descrito ¿verdad que sí? También estoy seguro de que la mayoría de esos compañeros “identificados” como integrantes de alguno de estos niveles, encajan en los perfiles de los niveles 1º, 2º y 3º. Llegados a esa conclusión: le insto a usted a que participe de algún modo en mejorar las capacidades de sus semejantes más próximos. Trate de hacerles entender que deben tomarse más enserio esta materia. Intente hacer llegar este artículo a esos compañeros, puede que algún día, tanto usted como ellos, se sientan mejor sabiendo que al menos, se intentó… Además de a sus compañeros, traslade este texto, o su filosofía, a sus mandos o responsables políticos y sindicales, pues ellos, más que nadie, son los responsables de los “estancamientos”. Reacuérdenles que, la Administración está obligada a formar de modo continuo y permanente a los funcionarios, y que esta materia, la de tiro y armamento, no pica, no provoca ronchas, no contagia enfermedades, todo lo contrario. De una mala formación, se deriva una mala praxis, y de ella se pueden derivar daños y lesiones, propias o ajenas y a veces, muertes innecesarias. De esas muertes, después, no solo el funcionario deberá responder, sino que la propia Administración también tendrá, en muchos casos, que hacerlo. XXX Interrupciones y trabas en una pistola durante la secuencia de tiro Cordobess@ No comments Una interrupción o traba del arma de fuego durante un enfrentamiento es, seguramente, la pesadilla de más de un profesional de las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad. Incluso para los profesionales altamente cualificados siempre será un motivo extra de tensión. Durante un entrenamiento en la galería, el tirador se podría permitir una resolución más o menos hábil y rápida, pero en el curso de un enfrentamiento la resolución de la traba debe hacerse de modo súbito y con total eficacia y
  11. 11. seguridad. Son varias las formas o modalidades de interrupción que una pistola puede sufrir durante una sesión de tiro, y también son varios sus motivos u orígenes. Por tanto, existen diversas formas de solventar las trabas y devolver al arma a situación de fuego. Las trabas se pueden dividir o estudiar según su origen. Principalmente, se deben a fallos mecánicos del arma, fallos en la alimentación o fallos de la munición, si bien, algunos de esos fallos pueden ser causados directamente por la acción del tirador. Cuando el fallo está en una avería del arma, será muy difícil alcanzar una rápida resolución, incluso si se produce durante el entrenamiento. Más complicado será en mitad de un enfrentamiento armado real. No obstante, con un buen entrenamiento guiado por un profesional la traba se podrá solucionar con cierta diligencia, no tanto la avería del arma. La inmensa mayoría de veces, las interrupciones del arma durante una secuencia de tiro son provocadas por la munición; por una mala alimentación del arma, -a veces, como ya se dijo, propiciadas por el usuario- o por una mala expulsión de la vaina, causada generalmente por problemas del cartucho. En este mismo artículo veremos las deformaciones o alteraciones que se producen en la munición por una mala praxis del usuario. Acerrojamiento incompleto La interrupción más sencilla de solucionar durante la secuencia de tiro puede que sea la que llamaremos de acerrojamiento incompleto. Este mal acerrojamiento se produce casi siempre que el tirador acompaña la corredera en su recorrido de avance cuando se alimenta la recámara. Para evitarlo, los instructores suelen hacer hincapié en que la corredera se debe dejar avanzar con toda la fuerza que le proporciona el muelle recuperador. El mecanismo que interviene en este caso es el interruptor o desconector de disparo, el cual, al estar la corredera parcialmente abierta, impide que se pueda producir el disparo. También un débil empuñamiento, principalmente de la mano fuerte, podrá favorecer que se produzca un mal acerrojamiento. La munición en mal estado y con poca fuerza o poca carga de proyección también puede originar este tipo de interrupciones. Cuando el cartucho disparado carece de potencia, no aporta suficiente energía a la corredera para que alcance su posición más retrasada y por ello no regresará a la posición de cierre con toda la fuerza que se precisa. Cuando se produce esta traba, la recámara queda entreabierta y deja ver la parte trasera del cartucho, quedando alimentada la recámara de forma incompleta. Para dejar el arma en condiciones óptimas de disparo, basta con dar un seco y brusco golpe sobre la parte trasera de la corredera. Si el arma tiene martillo externo, será mejor golpear la zona más alta de la corredera, cerca del alza. Conseguiremos así que la corredera avance unos milímetros y complete el cierre de la recámara. El golpe se debe aplicar con la palma de la mano débil y en dirección desde el alza al punto de mira. Seguramente, sobra decir que para esta maniobra lo primero que hay que hacer es extraer el dedo del arco guardamonte, o sea, que el dedo no esté en contacto con el disparador. Esto no solo sirve para estos casos, sino para todas aquellas situaciones o manipulaciones en que no exista inmediata intención de disparar. Si no se consigue obturar el arma, tras dos intentos yo recomiendo lo siguiente: extraer el cargador, tirar de la corredera para extraer el cartucho o vaina que se aloje en la recámara, volver a introducir otro cargador, o el mismo que hemos extraído (si tuviera suficiente munición) y volver a montar el arma.
  12. 12. Fallo de disparo A veces, con las prisas y los nervios en los entrenamientos se produce una mala introducción del cargador en su alojamiento. En este caso, cuando la corredera avance para alcanzar la obturación, no podrá arrastrar hasta la recámara al primer cartucho que asoma por los labios del cargador. Por ello, tras cerrarse la corredera y presionar el disparador, no se producirá disparo alguno. Otra incidencia muy similar a la referida anteriormente puede ser que, incluso estando correctamente introducido el cargador, éste se libere mediante la presión involuntaria del retén del cargador, asomando más de lo debido por la zona de carga. Esta incidencia tiene fácil solución: sólo hay que golpear el cargador con energía hacia el interior del arma, y tras ello, montarla. Otra “modalidad” de fallo de disparo podría ser aquella en la que se presiona el disparador, y aún estando el cartucho en la recámara y el cargador bien introducido, no se produce el disparo. En estos casos el problema puede venir por defectos en el cartucho o por avería en el sistema mecánico de disparo del arma. En el segundo supuesto, la resolución será harta complicada in situ, pues se requerirá casi siempre de la intervención de un mecánico de armas, amén de precisar de piezas nuevas de recambio. Si por el contrario nos encontramos con un problema en el cartucho, la resolución de la traba será rápida y sencilla. En este caso bastará con tirar hacia atrás de la corredera y dejarla avanzar. De este modo conseguiremos extraer el cartucho defectuoso que alimenta la recámara, y a la par la volveremos a alimentar con el cartucho que ocupa el primer lugar en el cargador. Fallo de expulsión Esta traba se produce casi siempre por un mal estado de la carga de proyección del cartucho o por insuficiencia de la propia carga de proyección. Cuando esto ocurre, aún habiendo expulsado al proyectil, suele quedarse la vaina dentro de la recámara. Puede darse el caso de que lo que ocupa la recámara sea un cartucho entero y percutido, el cual, por fallo de la cápsula de ignición o de la pólvora, no ha provocado el disparo. También puede ocurrir que la vaina quede atrapada entre la corredera y la parte anterior del cañón, o atrapada en la ventana de expulsión y sin permitir el cierre del arma. En este caso, podremos ver con nuestros propios ojos que el arma está interrumpida por la propia vaina no expulsada. En todos estos casos será muy fácil y rápido solventar la interrupción. Una vez detectado el problema, sólo habrá que girar el arma hacia el lado de la ventana de expulsión, facilitando así la caída de la vaina. A la vez que se hace el giro, habrá que tirar hacia atrás de la corredera. Tras ello,
  13. 13. y al avanzar nuevamente hacia delante la corredera, se introducirá un nuevo cartucho en la recámara, (siempre que quede al menos un cartucho en el cargador). Un agarre débil, suave, o flojo del arma, provoca también la no alimentación. En este caso, tras disparar con esa mano-muñeca “floja”, la vaina del cartucho disparado podrá quedar en modo “chimenea” o similar, interrumpiendo el avance de la corredera. Por consiguiente, quedaría impedida la nueva alimentación de la recámara. Doble alimentación Esta modalidad de mala alimentación es la de más compleja resolución. Se produce cuando durante la secuencia de tiro un cartucho se queda alojado en la recámara, y a la par, otro cartucho trata de entrar en la misma, sin que ello sea posible por estar ya ocupada. Esto provocará la inutilización momentánea del arma. También puede darse el caso de que se haya producido un disparo y la vaina se haya “soltado” de la uña extractora, quedando la vaina nuevamente en la recámara. Otras veces será el tirador quien, por no tirar completamente de la corredera, al tratar de extraer un cartucho de la recámara, dejará a ese cartucho allí alojado, mientras que en el avance incompleto de la corredera, otro cartucho habrá tratado de llegar al mismo sitio. Es frecuente que cuando se detecta una interrupción de acerrojameinto incompleto, el tirador trate de solventarla tirando de la corredera en vez de golpearla hacia delante. Si se hace eso, se provocará una doble alimentación. La maniobra o manipulación que devuelve el arma a situación de fuego es la más laboriosa de cuantas hemos analizado en este artículo, máxime durante la dinámica de un enfrentamiento. Una vez detectada la traba, debemos extraer de un tirón y con la mano débil el cargador. Tras ello, hay que tirar de la corredera con energía. A la par que se hace lo anteriormente descrito, se debe girar el arma lateralmente hacia el lado de la ventana de expulsión. Efectuada esta maniobra, el cartucho o vaina que ocupaba la recámara habrá caído al suelo y podremos introducir nuevamente el cargador. Ya solo restará volver a montar el arma para que el primer cartucho, que asoma por los labios del cargador, sea introducido en la recámara por el arrastre de la corredera. Con el entrenamiento adecuado se aprende un “truco” que ayuda a mejorar la devolución, con más garantías, del arma a situación de fuego. Me refiero a rozar o golpear al cargador contra nuestro muslo. Con ello conseguimos que el cartucho que estaba intentando entrar en la recámara, y que ocupa el primer lugar en el cargador, caiga al suelo. Ese cartucho estará siempre sobresaliendo excesivamente de los labios del cargador, y podría producir una nueva interrupción. Con este “truco” eliminamos ese riesgo. Si el cargador que hemos extraído del interior del arma posee pocos cartuchos, mejor será dejarlo caer al suelo e introducir otro con más munición. Lo de dejarlo caer
  14. 14. sólo es recomendable en caso de recarga de emergencia. Algunos instructores enseñan a, desde el inicio, desechar el cargador que extraemos y proponen usar un cargador nuevo. La verdad es que esa recomendación se traduce en una rápida solución, pero solo en los casos de tiradores/agentes que porten suficientes cargadores y además los lleven en el lugar adecuado. Si el cargador nuevo que pretendemos usar, siguiendo ese consejo, está a “trasmano”, no seremos tan rápidos como queríamos. Estas manipulaciones se pueden hacer con bastante rapidez, pero requieren de entrenamiento guiado por un Instructor avezado. En situación real de confrontación armada será bastante más dificultosa la maniobra. A veces, lo que en el campo de tiro resulta fácil y cómodo de ejecutar, en el momento del “a vida o muerte” puede que sea imposible llevar a término. El Tap-Rack-Bang (TRB) Esta técnica es una eficaz y rápida forma de solventar con garantías casi todas las interrupciones que hemos desmenuzado en este artículo, a excepción de las de doble alimentación y acerrojamiento incompleto. Es cierto que cada tipo de interrupción posee una manera “directa” de ser solventada, pero esto requiere que el tirador advierta ante qué modalidad de traba se encuentra. Advertirlo de modo claro conlleva tiempo. En un entrenamiento se podría hacer, pero es un lujo que no siempre podremos permitirnos en una acción real. El nombre de la técnica TRB nace del sonido que provocan las siguientes maniobras: Golpe a la base del cargador (Tap); Tirar de la corredera hacia atrás para expulsar una vaina o cartucho alojado en la recámara, o una vaina atrapada en la ventana de expulsión, y la liberación de la corredera, para que alimente nuevamente la recámara con otro cartucho (Rac); y finalmente, el sonido del disparo que pretendíamos y que la traba impedía (Bang). La filosofía de esta técnica consiste en que, en el momento que se accione el disparador y no se produzca el disparo, el tirador, aún sin saber la causa concreta de la interrupción, golpee el cargador hacia arriba, por si se trata de una mala alimentación por incompleto alojamiento del cargador; arrastre de la corredera y posteriormente la libere; y finalmente, siempre que no estemos ante la doble alimentación o un incompleto acerrojamiento, se produzca el disparo. Todos los supuestos que se han descrito son fácilmente reproducibles durante el entrenamiento, bien en tiro en seco o bien en fuego real dentro de la galería de tiro. Para ello se deben usar cartuchos dummy o aliviapercutores, los cuales debidamente mezclados con cartuchos reales dentro
  15. 15. del cargador, provocarán trabas en la secuencia de tiro. El empleo de cartuchos de fuego real cargados débilmente también provocará interrupciones. Cartuchos modificado No son pocas las ocasiones en que detectamos problemas de alimentación en las pistolas de nuestros compañeros de trabajo, estando motivadas, en este caso, por defectos físicos de algún cartucho. Casi siempre esos cartuchos serán el primero o el segundo de los situados en la “parrilla de salida” del cargador. Quienes trabajan con cartucho en recámara, cosa que recomiendo si se está bien adiestrado y mentalizado, suelen introducir diariamente en la recámara de su pistola un cartucho de los que se encuentra en el cargador. Casi siempre lo harán montando el arma de modo natural. Esta maniobra, tras muchas repeticiones, provoca en los cartuchos, a la larga, y si no son “permutados” por otros nuevos, alteraciones físicas. Básicamente, estos cartuchos pueden sufrir dos tipos de alteraciones: la “elongación” o el acortamiento. La primera corresponde a un aumento accidental de la longitud total del cartucho. La otra forma es la contraria, un acortamiento de la longitud total del cartucho. Con ambas alteraciones se pueden sufrir muy serias interrupciones en la secuencia de tiro del arma. Debe saberse que, en caso de repetir día tras día la maniobra de alimentación del arma y su posterior vaciado, para nuevamente proceder a la alimentación, dependiendo de que tipo de rampa de alimentación posea el arma, se producirá una u otra “malformación” en el cartucho. El mero hecho de estar ahí, en los cargadores, en la recámara, y en sus fundas, ya es motivo de “desgaste” para los cartuchos. La inercia a la que está sometido el cartucho ubicado en la recámara puede favorecer su alargamiento por “deslizamiento” hacia fuera del proyectil. Carreras, saltos, movimientos bruscos, etc., ayudarán a ello. La continua exposición al sol, al frío, a la humedad y en general a las inclemencias del tiempo, afectarán al mantenimiento general del cartucho. Por otro lado, el acortamiento de la longitud del cartucho se produce con el continuo “choque” del proyectil contra la rampa de alimentación. Esto será más frecuente en según que tipo de arma. Para evitar esas “elongaciones” o acortamientos existen varios remedios, pero no entraré a fondo en ellos. Solo me limitaré a dar unos consejos básicos y genéricos. Les recomiendo que procedan, con cierta frecuencia, a cambiar los cartuchos de los cargadores, sean o no sean utilizados en maniobras de alimentación. Usen cartuchos de manipuleo o alivapercutores para ejercitar la maniobra de alimentación del arma o en las manipulaciones de resolución de interrupciones. Así evitarán la posibilidad de accidentes y además aliviarán “fatiga” innecesaria a los cartuchos reales. Articulo de Armas.es XXX Ilan Arzooan: "Las nuevas amenazas terroristas exigen una formación más avanzada en técnicas de tiro" Cordobess@ No comments
  16. 16. Ilan Arzooan impartiendo una clase de Krav Maga La formación profesional en materia de seguridad y vigilancia es un sector en pleno crecimiento. Las amenazas procedentes del terrorismo internacional y las nuevas situaciones de combate urbano obligan a los profesionales de la seguridad a mejorar su preparación teórico-práctica. Este enriquecimiento profesional se consigue a través de cursos formativos que imparten las distintas empresas de seguridad ubicadas en nuestro país. Una de las más prestigiosas y reconocidas en España es Guardian LTD Israel, una compañía fundada por miembros de los servicios especiales de seguridad del estado de Israel. Ilan Arzooan es uno de sus responsables y con él hemos hablado sobre la formación nacional de profesionales de la seguridad y la defensa. -¿Sobre qué pilares se sustenta la formación que imparten en su compañía? Lo más importante de los cursos que ofrecemos en Guardian es que prácticamente todo se basa en la formación práctica. De hecho, si hablamos de porcentajes, prácticamente un 90% de las actividades de los cursos son puramente prácticas, por lo que el contacto directo con la realidad es mucho mayor. El 10% restante se destina a la formación teórica, la cual realizamos mediante la proyección de DVDs que muestran situaciones reales de ataques, asesinatos, etc. -¿Cuáles son las principales asignaturas de sus cursos?, ¿a cuál de ellas conceden mayor importancia? Nuestros cursos constan de 5 asignaturas o temarios básicos: técnicas de tiro, combate en zona urbana, simulacros de protección, defensa personal, conducción operativa, y por último técnicas de seguimiento y contravigilancia. De todas ellas, sin duda la más importante es la de técnicas de tiro. Todos los días que dura el curso dedicamos varias horas al entrenamiento con armas de fuego. En España, sólo preparamos a los alumnos con arma corta, por lo general con pistolas Glock, mientras que en los cursos que impartimos en Israel también hacemos disparos con fusil de asalto y subfusiles (M16, UZI, etc.). En la formación en tiro adoptamos las mismas técnicas avanzadas que utilizan las fuerzas especiales de Israel. -¿Qué destacaría del resto de asignaturas?
  17. 17. Además del tiro, otra materia muy importante es la de defensa personal. Esta asignatura también se imparte todos los días del curso y está basada en la famosa técnica israelí Krav Maga. Se trata de un arte marcial que utilizan las fuerzas especiales del ejército de Israel, y que destaca sobre todo porque usa técnicas muy eficaces y su proceso de formación es muy rápido. El Krav Maga se basa en la lucha cuerpo a cuerpo y en saber cómo actuar en un enfrentamiento a manos vacías contra un oponente con arma blanca (cuchillo, navaja, bastón…). Esta técnica goza de gran aceptación en España, ya responde muy bien a la legislación española, la cual penaliza al profesional que usa un arma de fuego contra un oponente armado con un arma blanca. De esta forma, el profesional aprende a repeler una agresión sin necesidad de echar mano de su arma de fuego. -¿Dónde se imparten sus cursos en España? Alumnos disparando en un curso celebrado en Israel Guardian lleva impartiendo cursos en España desde mayo de 2006. El lugar donde realizamos esta formación teórico-práctica es en la ciudad de Soria, concretamente en la Escuela Nacional de Especialidades de Seguridad (E.N.E.). Aquí tenemos habilitada una sección donde, por ejemplo, impartimos la asignatura del combate urbano. Construimos y simulamos edificios, donde los alumnos practican la entrada, realizan operaciones de rescate, etc. Todo siempre con el máximo realismo posible. -¿Qué considera más importante para un profesional de la seguridad: saber cómo responder a un ataque, o saber cómo evitarlo? Si hablamos de importancia, ambas cosas lo son. Pero nosotros siempre les decimos a nuestros alumnos que si se produce un ataque es un fracaso. Luego, siempre puedes responder eficazmente al ataque y salvarlo de la mejor forma posible, pero antes deberías haber sabido cómo evitarlo. Por esto es por lo que impartimos la asignatura de técnicas de seguimiento y contravigilancia, para que el profesional aprenda a recopilar información, analizarla y así adelantarse a un posible ataque. En este sentido, les enseñamos técnicas para que reconozcan si alguien les está siguiendo o les está observando. Son técnicas para evitar el seguimiento tanto peatonal como motorizado. Es, por tanto, una asignatura de gran importancia a la que dedicamos prácticamente un día entero de nuestros cursos formativos.
  18. 18. Los alumnos también practican con cartuchos Simunition -Después de todo el curso, ¿cómo realizan la evaluación final?, ¿qué elementos o aspectos son los que más valoran? Al final de cada curso realizamos lo que denominamos simulacros de protección. En este caso, reproducimos una situación de la forma más verosímil posible y utilizamos armamento Simunition FX para luego controlar y contar los disparos. Esta es la prueba más importante y la que marca el nivel de cada alumno, pues para el simulacro utilizamos todos los elementos que posteriormente el profesional se va a encontrar en la vida real: ponemos público, usamos aparatos de radio, entradas y salidas de vehículos… Aquí es donde se comprueba si efectivamente el profesional sabe resolver con eficacia esta situación, teniendo en cuenta que también tratamos de producirle la misma tensión y adrenalina que se experimenta en una situación real. -¿Cuál es el perfil de los alumnos que asisten a sus cursos?, ¿qué requisitos deben reunir? Básicamente, son miembros de las fuerzas del orden (policías locales, nacionales, Guardias Civiles, o militares) o vigilantes y escoltas con título profesional. Es decir, que sólo impartimos formación a profesionales. En cuanto a los requisitos, aparte del buen nivel teórico-práctico en materias de tiro y seguridad, también es importante que el profesional sepa “saber estar". Hay que tener en cuenta que en muchas ocasiones, el escolta puede acompañar a un alto cargo político, o a un conocido empresario, y por tanto, debe saber comportarse y actuar con criterio en estas situaciones. -¿Cuál es el nivel formativo de los profesionales españoles respecto al resto de Europa? En líneas generales, el profesional español está bien formado a nivel teórico-práctico, aunque también es cierto que las nuevas amenazas terroristas a las que estos profesionales se enfrentan hoy en día requieren una mayor formación en la parte técnica y práctica. Hay que avanzar en esta materia para poder responder eficazmente a esta nueva situación internacional.
  19. 19. -Una vez concluido el curso, ¿cuáles son las principales salidas profesionales de sus alumnos? Guardian posee una base de datos propia en la que figuran todos los alumnos que han completado alguno de nuestros cursos. En muchas ocasiones, echamos mano de esta base de datos cuando alguna empresa de seguridad española nos llama buscando profesionales. Por otro lado, nuestra compañía también tiene su propia red de escoltas y vigilantes (no estamos habilitados para vigilantes, sólo escoltas), por lo que si lo consideramos necesario, también pueden trabajar con nosotros. En el caso del sector privado, cuando los vigilantes o escoltas finalizan nuestro curso, les concedemos unos diplomas oficiales que poseen un reconocimiento conjunto de Guardian LTD Israel y de la Asociación Española de Escoltas. Otro valor añadido que aportan nuestros cursos es que, una vez completados, además del diploma que acabo de mencionar, también concedemos al profesional una tarjeta magnética que les autoriza a trabajar como escoltas en otros países y en empresas internacionales. -¿Qué demanda tienen estos cursos de formación profesional en España? Muy alta, de hecho, en todos los cursos que hemos realizado hasta el momento en España hemos cubierto todas las plazas. En este sentido, hay que señalar que las plazas de todos nuestros cursos son limitadas y que, normalmente, se llenan rápidamente. Ocasionalmente, también realizamos cursos institucionales para unidades especiales de las fuerzas del orden. Pueden encontrar más información sobre los cursos de Guardian en la webGuardian Spain Entrevista extraida de armas.es XXX Precisión en armas de fuego: ¿Realmente es tan importante? Cordobess@ No comments Por Cecilio Andrade extraido de Armas.es
  20. 20. En un combate real, esta pregunta, y otras muchas que he ido sacando en mis escritos se reducen a una sola, “¿Qué es lo que usted cree?” En ella se reduce todo, lo que usted crea es lo que usted sentirá, y en definitiva será lo que usted hará, o mejor dicho, será como usted reaccionará. Mi opinión es que en un enfrentamiento armado, siendo la precisión muy deseable, en la mayor parte de las ocasiones, por la situación en sí de sorpresa, reacción, premura de tiempo… buscar precisión no solo será imposible, sino que además puede resultar contraproducente. Piensen tan solo en una cosa: cualquier impacto en el adversario es bueno para usted y malo para él. Así mismo, la reacción, los movimientos, la capacidad de impactar (aun sin ser precisos ni agrupados) le ampliará sus posibilidades de supervivencia y retardará el ciclo OODA del adversario (sobre este punto, aunque he escrito sobre ello, creo que lo mejor es remitirles al instructor y amigo Ernesto Pérez Vera y su artículo “OODA, el iter de la reacción (Observar-Organizar-Decidir-Actuar)” Tiro Defensivo En muchos de mis artículos anteriores he escrito que en las prácticas debemos exigirnos un porcentaje lo más cercano posible al 100%, y nunca por debajo del 50% en nuestra eficacia con las armas. Ahora bien, en otros artículos, y en base a datos estadísticos contrastados, explico que en los enfrentamientos reales raro es un nivel de eficacia superior al 20%, quedando el promedio entre el 15 y el 25% en el mejor de los casos. ¿Dónde creen ustedes que estaría ese promedio real si no se exigiera ese mínimo del 50% en los adiestramientos? En mi opinión, muy por debajo del 10%, dentro de parámetros de supervivencia imposibles. Un enfrentamiento armado se reduce a una cosa: “no ser alcanzado para alcanzar”. Tan sencilla de comprender y tan complicada de llevar a la práctica. ¿Verdad? Este sencillo punto, en la mayoría de los casos, es el que también nos da la explicación de la baja tasa de aciertos respecto a las prácticas de tiro, por muy estresantes que queramos ponerlas. No queremos ser alcanzados, es evidente, es natural y es instintivo, y ello hace que nuestra capacidad de respuesta eficaz baje a escalones tan bajos. La situación la dicta la acción, no la técnica, por más que muchos insistan en ello, incluso yo mismo en mis clases. Pero una clase, por muy… ¿enérgico? que sea el instructor, jamás tendrá el factor fisiológico y psíquico de “no quiero que me den, si lo hacen moriré”. En el campo de tiro, si se reacciona mal todo queda en unas palabras o unas cervezas a posteriori. En la realidad, todos sabemos dónde queda el que se equivoque más. Es muy importante la puntería, la eficacia de nuestros disparos, pero ¿debemos prestarle toda nuestra atención? En un artículo polémico que publiqué hace ya algún tiempo (ver articulo) , comenté lo que suele ocurrir con impactos en según qué zonas y puntos concretos de un blanco humano. Fue un artículo polémico pues muchos pensaban que yo enseñaba donde disparar para matar. Quien siga la línea argumental de mis escritos sabrá que en un enfrentamiento armado en el que la vida de uno mismo está en juego no existe el concepto de “disparar a matar”, solo el de “disparar para sobrevivir”, ya que nuestro cerebro no puede hacer otra cosa que poner el piloto automático del instinto inconsciente de supervivencia. Inconsciente y por tanto no controlable como para pensar en milésimas de segundo “voy a poner un impacto aquí, otro allí…” No. Disparará dónde, cómo y cuándo pueda y la situación se lo permita, y con suerte, podrá contarlo más o menos intacto. En el artículo antes citado, diserté sobre los impactos en el corazón, “el centro del centro de masas”. Hoy añadiré que ese blanco, amén de reducido en tamaño, está muy alto para muchas de las situaciones en distancias cortas o muy cortas. A cinco o seis metros es fácil, relativamente al menos y con entrenamiento, poner nuestros disparos en un blanco del tamaño de una mano pequeña. Pero si esa distancia se reduce a menos de dos metros, la premura de tiempo, el poco margen de
  21. 21. reacción, el menor espacio, etc., dificultan enormemente alinear el arma con ese blanco. La mayoría los disparos irán a lo que se denomina “centro de masas”, el tórax. Es cierto que expliqué que tanto los pulmones como las arterias, como el corazón mismo son blancos muy rentables. Así como lentos en producir la incapacitación. Pero ello no significa que no afecten a la eficacia del adversario, incluso si sobrevive, para poder dañarnos. También comenté sobre los impactos en el cráneo y el Sistema Nervioso Central (SNC), pero a este blanco se deben aplicar ahora las mismas explicaciones que para el corazón, con el añadido de estar más arriba, moverse más y normalmente estar más a cubierto con los hombros, brazos y el arma adversaria. Esas tres zonas son las habituales en toda instrucción, las buscadas, las entrenadas, y, curiosamente, en la mayor parte de los enfrentamientos, las menos alcanzadas. Son las zonas que se suelen aplicar en los “concursos” de tiro: un impacto vale más según la zona. Piensen en una cosa, un disparo en la zona del cuello, en un concurso, nos dará menos puntos, ¿y en la realidad?, ¿qué creen ustedes? Si no lo creen así hagan dos cosas. Primero busquen todos los datos que puedan reunir sobre enfrentamientos armados y analícenlos. Segundo, prueben con municiones de entrenamiento o armas de airsoft, sobre todo con las protecciones justas, que “piquen” los fallos. Créanme, muchos profesionales han cambiado de punto de vista gracias a este último punto. Debemos alcanzar al adversario donde nos sea posible, el codo, el pie, el hombro, el pecho, el abdomen… ello mermará su eficacia indudablemente, y nos acercará a, por un lado provocar su rendición o, si ello no es así, a facilitar su neutralización. Moviéndonos nosotros, y muy probablemente el adversario también, añadiendo posiblemente una iluminación pobre, la mejor técnica es buscar el centro de masas del cuerpo completo en el centro del abdomen, o como decían los viejos pistoleros, en la hebilla del cinturón como se llevaba en aquellos tiempos, en el centro del abdomen. Fairbairn y Sykes ya lo expusieron así en su documentado (más de 600 enfrentamientos reales) y magnífico libro “Shooting to Live”. Con un buen programa de entrenamiento podremos con el tiempo, reaccionar, movernos y disparar eficazmente, alcanzando con mayor precisión el tórax. Pero, se necesita un adiestramiento real y eficaz, y tiempo. Mientras, debemos sentirnos justamente satisfechos alcanzando con todos nuestros disparos (o la mayoría) dentro de la silueta humana. Si nuestros disparos fuesen principalmente al
  22. 22. abdomen inferior y cuádriceps, recuerden una cosa: el hombre suele tener una reacción más psicológica que real ante los impactos cerca de sus supuestas “joyas de la familia”, e instintivamente se reacciona de forma muy exagerada ante cualquier impacto y riesgo de pérdida. A nivel fisiológico, les remito al artículo que ya comenté. Por otra parte, en distancias extremadamente cortas y/o de contacto, el alcanzar esa “zona” es lo más fácil y común. Si a ello añadimos que no será “un” impacto, si no varios, el efecto traumático y físico no necesita mayor explicación. Resumiendo, mientras usted logre alcanzar a su adversario, eso es bueno para usted y los suyos, y malo para el adversario. Puede que su agrupación no sea de libro, pero mientras se mantenga enfocado, en movimiento y luchando, usted gana. La supervivencia, la lucha por sobrevivir, mejor dicho, no es una tarea agradable. Al contrario, implica miles de factores y detalles, aparentemente nimios, que pueden dar al traste con la más cara instrucción, o favorecer al más claro y decidido. Esta lucha no es algo nuevo, no existe diferencia entre sobrevivir al combate hoy o hace 3.000 años. La concienciación, el enfoque realista en todos sus parámetros, el trabajo, el estudio y sobre todo, su deseo de poder seguir cuidando de los suyos, siguen siendo los únicos puntos a considerar como profesional armado. XXX Tiros colocados: puntos vitales donde emplazar nuestros disparos Cordobess@ No comments Cordobess@: Un Articulo Polemico pero real de Cecilio Andradre en el cual intenta explicar que sucede al disparar a los diferentes puntos o zonas vitales del cuerpo humano, buscando un enfoque realista en todos sus parametros en el cual entra en cuestion el que la vida de uno mismo está en juego y no existe el concepto de “disparar a matar”, solo el de “disparar para sobrevivir” Actualmente, la sociedad impone una especie de tabú a la hora de hablar de la vida humana, por lo que, generalmente, nuestros blancos de entrenamiento son abstractos y carecen de los detalles suficientes como para entender dónde o por qué estamos emplazando un disparo. Es muy difícil, por no decir imposible, encontrar blancos de entrenamiento en los que vengan reflejados el cerebro, la espina dorsal, los riñones o las arterias, a pesar de que, verdaderamente, esos son nuestros verdaderos objetivos. Y no la simple silueta negra que no refleja nada. El concepto del emplazamiento del disparo cobrará importancia en el momento en el que busquemos que nuestro objetivo quede incapacitado de forma instantánea, o bien queramos lo contrario.
  23. 23. Un tirador táctico (del tipo que sea) necesita aprender la exacta localización de esos puntos de impacto, de tal manera que pueda emplazar su disparo correctamente, sobre todo en los casos de secuestros o simplemente de personal hostil reteniendo a personas inocentes. De igual modo, se debe saber dónde emplazar el disparo en un sujeto que está parcialmente oculto o protegido por un chaleco antibala (o saber esperar a una mejor exposición del blanco). Estos conocimientos son especialmente importantes para tiradores de unidades de elite, aunque nunca está de más su conocimiento por parte de los tiradores en general, que se pueden enfrentar a cualquier situación similar en cualquier momento. ¿Cómo es de rápida la incapacitación “instantánea? Casi cualquier impacto de fusil y pistola que penetre en la cavidad craneal matará al individuo. Pero la cuestión es con qué rapidez lo hará. Estamos hablando de cavidad craneal, no de la cabeza en general. Esto es porque cerca de dos tercios de la cabeza están formados por tejidos y huesos que, a no ser que se produzca una herida demasiado seria (metralla, etc.), no se producirá necesariamente una incapacitación instantánea. Pero los proyectiles que alcanzan la cavidad craneal, generalmente llevan a resultados críticos. El tejido del cerebro es relativamente maleable y líquido, es decir, un medio idóneo para transmitir la cavidad temporal. Como el cráneo es un compartimento sellado, es la única parte del cuerpo humano que puede “explosionar" violentamente como si fuese un tetra-brick de leche que se pisa con fuerza. Esta es una observación gris, pero verdadera. Los disparos precisos, como son los disparos a la cabeza, requieren puntos de referencia muy claros para conseguir los resultados más efectivos y rápidos posibles, más rápidos si cabe que la llamada “incapacitación rápida" que aquí distinguiremos de la “incapacitación instantánea". Pero, ¿qué rapidez tiene esa incapacitación instantánea? Esta incapacitación es más rápida que la presteza con la que el cerebro del objetivo pueda decidir disparar y mandar el impulso nervioso a su dedo índice. Nuestro proyectil va a ser el elemento que “interfiera" esa señal cortando el camino de ese sistema nervioso. Podemos, incluso, computar lo rápido que esto ocurre. Así, por ejemplo, un proyectil de 7,62x51mm tarda aproximadamente 0,12 segundos para recorrer una distancia de 100m hasta un objetivo, añadiéndole 0,0000516 segundos (media millonésima de segundo) para atravesar el centímetro que hay desde la piel hasta la columna vertebral del blanco. Debemos contrastar esto con los 10 ó 15 segundos en los que un objetivo puede mantener la consciencia después de haber recibido un impacto en el corazón.
  24. 24. Un disparo efectivo contra el sistema nervioso central (SNC) requiere un impacto en la espina dorsal, sobre la cruz de los hombros, a través del “tallo del cerebro", o en el sistema motor nervioso, situado a los lados de la cabeza. El sistema motor nervioso lo encontraremos aproximadamente 1 centímetro por encima de las orejas, justo debajo de la nariz y en el cuello. El disparo de frente puede causar problemas debido a que los dientes y los diferentes huesos pueden hacer que el proyectil no llegue al punto deseado. Pero, realmente, ¿cuál es la distancia máxima para intentar disparos al cerebro o al SNC? Una cavidad craneal humana típica puede tener unos 18cm de largo, 14 de ancho y 10 de alto. Si somos tiradores con agrupamientos de 1 MOA, ese agrupamiento equivaldrá a 12cm a 400m. Esa será la distancia máxima a la que debemos intentar un disparo a la cabeza del objetivo, por supuesto, tendido y con apoyo y teniendo en cuenta que a esa distancia y contra ese tipo de blanco un error (miss) es aceptable. Ahora bien, para asegurarnos debemos centrarnos en la distancia de 300m para abatir cabezas. Más aún, si nuestro disparo va a estar emplazado en la espina dorsal, riñones, hígado, o en el SNC, deberíamos pensar en reducir la distancia teniendo en cuenta que a una distancia de 200m batir precisamente ese tipo de puntos requiere que uno sea un tirador excepcional y que lleve su arma y su munición al límite de sus posibilidades. Tácticamente, si no podemos hacer fuego a 200m para impactar en el SNC del enemigo, se disparará al torso teniendo en cuenta que esto no significa, necesariamente, una incapacitación rápida ni instantánea. En resumen, y tomando como base todo lo anterior, cada tirador debe ser consciente de su nivel de tiro y adiestramiento y saber y tener en cuenta que, después de una infiltración y de un acecho, las condiciones de tiro o se entrenan o variarán muchísimo. Todo se debe entrenar en los periodos de adiestramiento y no dejar nada a la improvisación. Mientras unos tiradores tendrán como límite para disparar a la cabeza 200m, otros podrán tenerlo a 300 o aventurarse, siempre basándose en pruebas anteriores, a 350, 400 metros, o más. Colocación de los disparos y sus efectos Un disparo al centro del pecho del blanco impactará en un “entorno rico en objetivos"", que llevará al enemigo, la mayoría de las veces, a una incapacitación rápida. Se puede observar que la mayoría de los objetivos se encuentran alrededor del centro del torso, incluyendo el corazón con sus arterias, la espina dorsal, justo detrás del corazón, y otros elementos tales como hígado, estómago o riñones, aparte del cuello.
  25. 25. Un impacto en el corazón, obviamente, causará una seria pérdida de sangre que derivará en desmayo y posterior muerte, a los 10 ó 15 segundos. Un impacto en la espina dorsal es un impacto en el SNC con incapacitación instantánea y posible muerte. Un impacto en el hígado provocará una pérdida rápida de sangre, teniendo un efecto similar al impacto en el corazón. El tejido blando del hígado es especialmente vulnerable al daño producido por la cavidad temporal, significando que un error (miss) cercano también le puede hacer daño. Más abajo del torso tenemos los riñones, probablemente los órganos que más sufran por la más ligera herida, y que pueden incapacitar al enemigo. Al igual que el hígado, su textura blanda hace que sean dañados por la cavidad temporal del impacto. Las arterias son también buenos objetivos, especialmente la femoral, que recorre la parte interior de las piernas, y la carótida, en el cuello. Como el cuello también contiene la espina dorsal, se convierte en un buen punto de impacto. Los impactos a los lados del objetivo son un caso especial desde el momento en que los huesos de los brazos pueden parar el impacto, especialmente si hacemos fuego con un 9mm o un 5,56mm. Los brazos también pueden desviar los proyectiles hacia cualquier punto del torso. Esta situación es la idónea para impactar en el cuello o en los riñones si estas zonas están a la vista, pero tácticamente, y teniendo en cuenta que el perfil de un individuo es más estrecho que su frente, se podría considerar esperar a que el objetivo se dé la vuelta, mostrándonos su frente o su espalda. Los impactos en los pulmones son también de interés, aunque no necesariamente causan un sangrado grande o inconsciencia, pero sí causarán dificultades respiratorias que limitarán la movilidad del enemigo, así como un gran dolor que reducirá su efectividad. Por último, los impactos en los huesos causan un dolor tremendo e inmovilidad, pero es bastante difícil impactar en ellos a propósito. Articulo de Cecilio Andrade

