PLATAFORMA SAKAI ANASTACIO COLON

Navegadores Cualquiera de los navegadores actuales permite acceder a la plataforma Sakai:  Internet Explorer (a partir de...
Otros programas necesarios.  A continuación se encuentra una lista del software más comúnmente utilizado para acceder a t...
Otras recomendaciones. Es fundamental el acceso a una conexión a Internet para acceder a la plataforma. No es recomendable...
  1. 1. ARMADA DEL ECUADOR ESCUELA SUPERIOR NAVAL CMDTE. RAFAEL MORAN VALVERDE SALINAS SAKAI NAVEGADORES GM1/A ANASTACIO ANASTACIO COLON ANTONIO
  2. 2. Navegadores Cualquiera de los navegadores actuales permite acceder a la plataforma Sakai:  Internet Explorer (a partir de la versión 7)  Mozilla Firefox (a partir de la versión 2)  Google Chrome  Apple Safari Las últimas versiones serán siempre las más seguras para navegar.  Es probable que se requiera la instalación de determinados plug-ins para visualizar correctamente algunos componentes del entorno (Por ejemplo Java JRE 7). SAKAI NAVEGADORES
  3. 3. Otros programas necesarios.  A continuación se encuentra una lista del software más comúnmente utilizado para acceder a todas las opciones que permiten los cursos online en Sakai.  Videoconferencia  Plugins de vídeo  Visor de PDF  Software de ofimática  Programas para comprimir y descomprimir  Lector de RSS
  4. 4. Otras recomendaciones. Es fundamental el acceso a una conexión a Internet para acceder a la plataforma. No es recomendable tener abiertas varias pestañas del navegador al mismo tiempo. Se aconseja tener un servicio de Anti-virus instalado y actualizado en el equipo personal. Dependiendo del tipo de contenidos existentes, una tarjeta de sonido y unos altavoces pueden resultar necesarios. Es posible que se necesite el acceso a una impresora, escáner o fax para la entrega de algunas tareas.

