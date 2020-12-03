CHYTATY ONLAYN/// Kind of Hindu

What if only kind of knowing your family?s heritage is actually kind of lame? For Mindy Kaling, the number one bestselling author of Why Not Me?, the search for an answer begins with an Edible Arrangement of chocolate-covered strawberries and a Hindu priest.Like Kelly Kapoor on The Office, Mindy is engaged with her Indian heritage to the extent that it is fun and convenient. So apart from a tolerance for spicy foods and an appreciation for Ravi Shankar, Mindy isn?t all that Hindu. Her daughter?s Jewish godfather?TV and film?s B.J. Novak?prompts her to reconsider her religious beliefs and ask herself: How Indian do I want my daughter to be?From the acclaimed writer, actor, director, producer, and New York Times bestselling author comes Nothing Like I Imagined. In these essays, Mindy Kaling shares the latest chapters of a multitasking life in Hollywood. Read or listen to them in a single setting. Either way, they?re pitch-perfect. .

