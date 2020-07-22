Successfully reported this slideshow.
LIDERAZGO POLÍTICO EN TIEMPOS DE CRISIS Y DESCONFIANZA Antoni Gutiérrez-Rubí @antonigr
VIVIMOSTIEMPOS DE INCERTIDUMBRE @ideograma
VUCA
Término acuñado por el Army War College de Estados Unidos para describir la realidad para que debía prepararse esta instit...
Posteriormente fue adoptado por los líderes empresariales y expertos en gestión económica para describir el ambiente caóti...
Vivimos en un momento VUCA, acrónimo en inglés de volatilidad, incertidumbre, complejidad y ambigüedad. Un momento en el q...
Volátil
Incierto
Complejo
Ambiguo
@ideograma
CR SIS @ideograma
CR SIS imprevisible inimaginable incierta inclemente iniciática @ideograma
olatility ncertainty omplexity mbiguity V U C A
olatility ncertainty omplexity mbiguity V U C A Frágil Vulnerable
Y EN UN CONTEXTO DE DESCONFIANZA @ideograma
Fuente: Edelman Trust Barometer 2020@ideograma
Fuente: Edelman Trust Barometer 2020 El 66% de las personas no confía en que los líderes actuales puedan abordar con éxito...
Fuente: Edelman Trust Barometer 2020@ideograma
Fuente: Edelman Trust Barometer 2020@ideograma Los gobiernos son percibidos como incompetentes y poco éticos.
Mientras que en América Latina 8 de cada 10 no confían en el otro (14%), en los países nórdicos 8 de cada 10 sí confían. @...
Fuente: Latinobarómetro@ideograma
La confianza interpersonal se mantiene en el mismo nivel (14%) por segundo año consecutivo. Fuente: Latinobarómetro@ideogr...
Fuente: Barómetro de las Américas 2018/2019@ideograma
Fuente: Barómetro de las Américas 2018/2019 El apoyo a la democracia está en su punto más bajo en la región de Latinoaméri...
Fuente: Barómetro de las Américas 2018/2019@ideograma
Fuente: Barómetro de las Américas 2018/2019@ideograma
Fuente: Barómetro de las Américas 2018/2019 La satisfacción con la democracia es una tendencia a la baja desde 2010. Actua...
CLASE POLÍTICA SOCIEDAD @ideograma
¿Cómo se gobiernan sociedades constantemente conectadas, enfadadas y con miedo? @ideograma
NUEVOS MODELOS DE LIDERAZGOS @ideograma
La pandemia dejará una huella emocional colectiva profunda en la sociedad
A los viejos liderazgos, se imponen nuevos liderazgos. Y nuevos valores. No hay nada más revolucionario que los valores. @...
LIDERAZGO EMPÁTICO PREPARADO TECNOLÓGICO HUMILDE Y COOPERATIVO TRANSFORMACIONAL EFICAZ Y GENEROSO FEMINIZADO @ideograma
La política debe rearmarse moralmente para entender, abrazar y canalizar un estado de ánimo de alta emocionalidad. O se en...
Es tiempo de moderados sensibles. De sobrios atentos. De serios amables. El resto, prescindible. @ideograma
Fuente: eldiario.es @ideograma
Puede que no hayamos experimentado algo así en nuestras vidas, pero sabemos cómo cuidarnos unos a otros y, en este momento...
@ideograma
Necesitamos liderazgos sustentados en la ciencia. Líderes más y mejor preparados científica- técnicamente. Y, también, equ...
https://bit.ly/39k2en9 https://bit.ly/32AFYEd @ideograma
https://bit.ly/32Aho6o https://bit.ly/32Aho6o https://bit.ly/39bV3xn
Líderes que conviertan la disrupción que supone la Inteligencia Artificial en oportunidad. Que reflexionen sobre un nuevo ...
Liderazgos que consoliden la defensa de derechos digitales y eficacia. Que se comprometan con la regulación de la Intelige...
El uso correcto de los datos públicos y de la #IA tiene que servir para dar respuesta a los problemas y facilitar la democ...
Líderes humildes, conscientes de sus limitaciones. Aprender a liderar desde el desconcierto, con liderazgos cuestionados p...
La política debe abandonar la lógica hiperpersonalista y la arrogancia. No es momento para el follow me, sino para un mode...
Salvador Illa, ministro de Sanidad español, agradeció a todos los grupos parlamentarios sus aportaciones durante la crisis...
La construcción de consensos (políticos, sociales) es imprescindible. No es suficiente con mostrarse dispuesto, hay que pe...
Fuente: Casa Rosada @ideograma
La nueva normalidad plantea el desafío de cooperación y coordinación a nivel global, estatal, intraestatal. No se puede ge...
Como decía Martin Luther King: «Un buen líder no es un buscador de consensos, sino un moldeador de consensos». @ideograma
Líderes que guíen cambios en el comportamiento. El liderazgo no es sólo gestión. Debe tener una visión de futuro para ser ...
Un mundo en el que hay que reformar las estructuras de gobernanza internacional fomentar la cooperación internacional, sab...
«Ninguna democracia puede cambiar las conductas de sus ciudadanos a la fuerza; al menos, no sin incurrir en grandes costos...
Generosidad eficiente La narrativa que está demandando el mundo que nos enfrentamos es conciliar los generales y los valor...
Y todo ello sólo puede hacerse desde la generosidad; en el manejo de los tiempos, tiempos, en la fórmula de aproximación a...
Es el liderazgo político que reconoce su debilidad, pero que, al mismo tiempo, es empático y comprende que el otro es fund...
Es tiempo de integrar nuevos valores frente a una nueva sociedad. Hoy la ciudadanía valora mucho más la cercanía, la calid...
Algunos ejemplos de liderazgos femeninos que, por sus acciones, decisiones y maneras de comunicar, se han ganado el voto d...
Angela Merkel, Canciller de Alemania Se ha destacado por el modo en que se ha comunicado con la ciudadanía alemana. @ideog...
Katrín Jakobsdóttir, primera ministra de Islandia Se han caracterizado por poner la tecnología al servicio de la comunidad...
Han llamado la atención por dirigirse en sus conferencias, especialmente, a niños y niñas. Ada Colau, alcaldesa de Barcelo...
@ideograma
Los nuevos liderazgos deben incluir la perspectiva de género como una herramienta transversal en todos los ámbitos de nues...
Hoy la mejor manera de garantizar el progreso es el feminismo y el ecologismo. @ideograma
  1. 1. LIDERAZGO POLÍTICO EN TIEMPOS DE CRISIS Y DESCONFIANZA Antoni Gutiérrez-Rubí @antonigr
  2. 2. VIVIMOSTIEMPOS DE INCERTIDUMBRE @ideograma
  3. 3. VUCA
  4. 4. Término acuñado por el Army War College de Estados Unidos para describir la realidad para que debía prepararse esta institución, en el multilateral que resultó del final de la Guerra Fría.
  5. 5. Posteriormente fue adoptado por los líderes empresariales y expertos en gestión económica para describir el ambiente caótico, turbulento y rápidamente cambiante de la nueva normalidad.
  6. 6. Vivimos en un momento VUCA, acrónimo en inglés de volatilidad, incertidumbre, complejidad y ambigüedad. Un momento en el que la fuerza no tiene que ver con el tamaño o la posición
  7. 7. Volátil
  8. 8. Incierto
  9. 9. Complejo
  10. 10. Ambiguo
  11. 11. @ideograma
  12. 12. CR SIS @ideograma
  13. 13. CR SIS imprevisible inimaginable incierta inclemente iniciática @ideograma
  14. 14. olatility ncertainty omplexity mbiguity V U C A
  15. 15. olatility ncertainty omplexity mbiguity V U C A Frágil Vulnerable
  16. 16. Y EN UN CONTEXTO DE DESCONFIANZA @ideograma
  17. 17. Fuente: Edelman Trust Barometer 2020@ideograma
  18. 18. Fuente: Edelman Trust Barometer 2020 El 66% de las personas no confía en que los líderes actuales puedan abordar con éxito los desafíos de sus países. @ideograma
  19. 19. Fuente: Edelman Trust Barometer 2020@ideograma
  20. 20. Fuente: Edelman Trust Barometer 2020@ideograma Los gobiernos son percibidos como incompetentes y poco éticos.
  21. 21. Mientras que en América Latina 8 de cada 10 no confían en el otro (14%), en los países nórdicos 8 de cada 10 sí confían. @ideograma
  22. 22. Fuente: Latinobarómetro@ideograma
  23. 23. La confianza interpersonal se mantiene en el mismo nivel (14%) por segundo año consecutivo. Fuente: Latinobarómetro@ideograma
  24. 24. Fuente: Barómetro de las Américas 2018/2019@ideograma
  25. 25. Fuente: Barómetro de las Américas 2018/2019 El apoyo a la democracia está en su punto más bajo en la región de Latinoamérica el Caribe. @ideograma
  26. 26. Fuente: Barómetro de las Américas 2018/2019@ideograma
  27. 27. Fuente: Barómetro de las Américas 2018/2019@ideograma
  28. 28. Fuente: Barómetro de las Américas 2018/2019 La satisfacción con la democracia es una tendencia a la baja desde 2010. Actualmente, solo alcanza al 39,6% de las personas en América Latina y el Caribe. @ideograma
  29. 29. CLASE POLÍTICA SOCIEDAD @ideograma
  30. 30. ¿Cómo se gobiernan sociedades constantemente conectadas, enfadadas y con miedo? @ideograma
  31. 31. NUEVOS MODELOS DE LIDERAZGOS @ideograma
  32. 32. La pandemia dejará una huella emocional colectiva profunda en la sociedad
  33. 33. A los viejos liderazgos, se imponen nuevos liderazgos. Y nuevos valores. No hay nada más revolucionario que los valores. @ideograma
  35. 35. La política debe rearmarse moralmente para entender, abrazar y canalizar un estado de ánimo de alta emocionalidad. O se entiende el corazón de las personas u otras fuerzas entenderán mejor sus tripas. @ideograma
  36. 36. Es tiempo de moderados sensibles. De sobrios atentos. De serios amables. El resto, prescindible. @ideograma
  37. 37. Fuente: eldiario.es @ideograma
  38. 38. Puede que no hayamos experimentado algo así en nuestras vidas, pero sabemos cómo cuidarnos unos a otros y, en este momento, qué podría ser más importante que eso… Por favor, sé fuerte y sé amable. @ideograma
  39. 39. @ideograma
  41. 41. Necesitamos liderazgos sustentados en la ciencia. Líderes más y mejor preparados científica- técnicamente. Y, también, equipos de apoyo a la toma de decisiones con expertos. @ideograma
  42. 42. https://bit.ly/39k2en9 https://bit.ly/32AFYEd @ideograma
  43. 43. https://bit.ly/32Aho6o https://bit.ly/32Aho6o https://bit.ly/39bV3xn
  45. 45. Líderes que conviertan la disrupción que supone la Inteligencia Artificial en oportunidad. Que reflexionen sobre un nuevo Humanismo Tecnológico para el desarrollo de tecnología al al servicio de la ciudadanía. @ideograma
  46. 46. Liderazgos que consoliden la defensa de derechos digitales y eficacia. Que se comprometan con la regulación de la Inteligencia Artificial y del uso masivo de datos. Equilibrio entre seguridad y libertad. @ideograma
  47. 47. El uso correcto de los datos públicos y de la #IA tiene que servir para dar respuesta a los problemas y facilitar la democratización. Liderar la autorregulación y el comportamiento ético. @ideograma
  49. 49. Líderes humildes, conscientes de sus limitaciones. Aprender a liderar desde el desconcierto, con liderazgos cuestionados permanentemente y que, por tanto, nunca llegan a alcanzar lo que se espera de ellos. @ideograma
  50. 50. La política debe abandonar la lógica hiperpersonalista y la arrogancia. No es momento para el follow me, sino para un modelo que apueste por la inteligencia colectiva y la colaboración. @ideograma
  51. 51. Salvador Illa, ministro de Sanidad español, agradeció a todos los grupos parlamentarios sus aportaciones durante la crisis. @ideograma
  52. 52. La construcción de consensos (políticos, sociales) es imprescindible. No es suficiente con mostrarse dispuesto, hay que perseguirlos y hacerlos posible. Líderes que suman, integran y cohesionan. @ideograma
  53. 53. Fuente: Casa Rosada @ideograma
  54. 54. La nueva normalidad plantea el desafío de cooperación y coordinación a nivel global, estatal, intraestatal. No se puede gestionar de manera eficaz esta situación sin una concertación, sin una acción coordinada en gobernanza global, pero, sobre todo, en la supranacionalidad. @ideograma
  55. 55. Como decía Martin Luther King: «Un buen líder no es un buscador de consensos, sino un moldeador de consensos». @ideograma
  57. 57. Líderes que guíen cambios en el comportamiento. El liderazgo no es sólo gestión. Debe tener una visión de futuro para ser capaz de entender en qué mundo entramos. @ideograma
  58. 58. Un mundo en el que hay que reformar las estructuras de gobernanza internacional fomentar la cooperación internacional, saber entenderse entre líderes y, por tanto, interlocutar de manera constructiva. Hay que ir más allá de la pura gestión de la pandemia. @ideograma
  59. 59. «Ninguna democracia puede cambiar las conductas de sus ciudadanos a la fuerza; al menos, no sin incurrir en grandes costos. Para implementar una respuesta colectiva coordinada, la transparencia y la información precisa son mucho más eficaces que la coerción» Jens Spahn, ministro de Salud de Alemania Fuente: RED/ACCIÓN@ideograma
  61. 61. Generosidad eficiente La narrativa que está demandando el mundo que nos enfrentamos es conciliar los generales y los valores en conflicto: justicia, libertad, responsabilidad. @ideograma
  62. 62. Y todo ello sólo puede hacerse desde la generosidad; en el manejo de los tiempos, tiempos, en la fórmula de aproximación a la cooperación. @ideograma
  63. 63. Es el liderazgo político que reconoce su debilidad, pero que, al mismo tiempo, es empático y comprende que el otro es fundamental para poder salir adelante en una situación compleja. Crear una narrativa de reconstrucción y, por tanto, de imaginación. @ideograma
  65. 65. Es tiempo de integrar nuevos valores frente a una nueva sociedad. Hoy la ciudadanía valora mucho más la cercanía, la calidez, la claridad con la que son transmitidos los mensajes. @ideograma
  66. 66. Algunos ejemplos de liderazgos femeninos que, por sus acciones, decisiones y maneras de comunicar, se han ganado el voto de confianza de la ciudadanía y de la prensa internacional. @ideograma
  67. 67. Angela Merkel, Canciller de Alemania Se ha destacado por el modo en que se ha comunicado con la ciudadanía alemana. @ideograma
  68. 68. Katrín Jakobsdóttir, primera ministra de Islandia Se han caracterizado por poner la tecnología al servicio de la comunidad. Sanna Marin, primera ministra de Finlandia @ideograma
  69. 69. Han llamado la atención por dirigirse en sus conferencias, especialmente, a niños y niñas. Ada Colau, alcaldesa de Barcelona Mette Frederiksen, primera ministra de Finlandia @ideograma
  70. 70. @ideograma
  71. 71. Los nuevos liderazgos deben incluir la perspectiva de género como una herramienta transversal en todos los ámbitos de nuestras vidas y como reflejo en todos los ámbitos de la Administración pública. @ideograma
  72. 72. Hoy la mejor manera de garantizar el progreso es el feminismo y el ecologismo. @ideograma
