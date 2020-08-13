Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
10 LIBROS SOBRE EMOCIONES Y POL�TICA
La democracia sentimental Manuel Arias Maldonado Se otorga un papel cada vez mayor a los afectos en nuestros procesos de p...
Emociones pol�ticas Martha C. Nussbaum Los partidarios del liberalismo suelen dar por supuesto que una teor�a de los senti...
El gobierno de las emociones Victoria Camps �Nos gobiernan las emociones? �Son positivas para el discurso pol�tico? �Ser�a...
La monarqu�a del miedo Martha C. Nussbaum La globalizaci�n ha producido sensaciones de impotencia en millones de personas ...
Estados nerviosos William Davies Un diagn�stico de la contemporaneidad, remont�ndose a los comienzos de la Ilustraci�n par...
Pensar r�pido, pensar despacio Daniel Kahneman Kahneman nos ofrece una revolucionaria perspectiva del cerebro y explica lo...
Geopol�tica de las emociones Dominique Moisi El miedo domina Europa y Estados Unidos, la esperanza predomina en Asia y la ...
The political mind George Lakoff La raz�n es f�sica, en su mayor�a inconsciente, metaf�rica, cargada de emociones y ligada...
La inteligencia emocional Daniel Goleman Goleman describe a la inteligencia emocional como el conjunto espec�fico de aptit...
Gestionar las emociones pol�ticas Antoni Guti�rrez-Rub� Necesitamos un nuevo lenguaje que sea capaz de explicar la nueva r...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

10 LIBROS SOBRE EMOCIONES Y POLÍTICA

49 views

Published on

Un listado de 10 libros sobre emociones y política, desde Martha Nussbaum a William Davies, y desde Daniel Kahneman a George Lakoff.

Published in: News & Politics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

10 LIBROS SOBRE EMOCIONES Y POLÍTICA

  1. 1. 10 LIBROS SOBRE EMOCIONES Y POL�TICA
  2. 2. La democracia sentimental Manuel Arias Maldonado Se otorga un papel cada vez mayor a los afectos en nuestros procesos de percepci�n, cognici�n y decisi�n. Las neurociencias parecen indicar que nuestra soberan�a individual es menor de lo que cre�amos. As� pues, �somos individuos pol�ticamente racionales o m�s bien ciudadanos sentimentales? Fuente: https://amzn.to/3fOuMqv
  3. 3. Emociones pol�ticas Martha C. Nussbaum Los partidarios del liberalismo suelen dar por supuesto que una teor�a de los sentimientos p�blicos ir�a en contra de la libertad y la econom�a. Nussbaum pone en cuesti�n este supuesto y nos explica c�mo una sociedad decente puede utilizar recursos de la psicolog�a humana limitando los perjuicios. Fuente: https://bit.ly/3ix9W0C
  4. 4. El gobierno de las emociones Victoria Camps �Nos gobiernan las emociones? �Son positivas para el discurso pol�tico? �Ser�a �tica una soberan�a del sentimiento? Fuente: https://amzn.to/3aiT0YH
  5. 5. La monarqu�a del miedo Martha C. Nussbaum La globalizaci�n ha producido sensaciones de impotencia en millones de personas en Occidente. Ese sentimiento de indefensi�n genera resentimiento y un af�n por buscar culpables. Se culpa a los inmigrantes. Se culpa a los musulmanes. Se culpa a otras razas. Se culpa a la �lite cultural. Fuente: https://bit.ly/3fLVIXX
  6. 6. Estados nerviosos William Davies Un diagn�stico de la contemporaneidad, remont�ndose a los comienzos de la Ilustraci�n para explicar el ascenso de los expertos y las estad�sticas como elementos centrales de gobierno, hasta la situaci�n actual, donde el conocimiento y la autoridad de los expertos se ven profundamente cuestionados, dando lugar a reg�menes y figuras populistas que apelan a las emociones como principal fuente de adhesi�n pol�tica. Fuente: https://bit.ly/32mmzHa
  7. 7. Pensar r�pido, pensar despacio Daniel Kahneman Kahneman nos ofrece una revolucionaria perspectiva del cerebro y explica los dos sistemas que modelan c�mo pensamos. El sistema 1 es r�pido, intuitivo y emocional, mientras que el sistema 2 es m�s lento, deliberativo y l�gico. Fuente: https://amzn.to/2OpKOf5
  8. 8. Geopol�tica de las emociones Dominique Moisi El miedo domina Europa y Estados Unidos, la esperanza predomina en Asia y la humillaci�n abunda en los pa�ses �rabes. Esta distinci�n emocional, lejos de ser reduccionista o estereot�pica, es una clara llamada para entender al �otro� en la era de la globalizaci�n. Fuente: https://amzn.to/3iCqJ2y
  9. 9. The political mind George Lakoff La raz�n es f�sica, en su mayor�a inconsciente, metaf�rica, cargada de emociones y ligada a la empat�a, y hay explicaciones biol�gicas detr�s de nuestros procesos de pensamiento moral y pol�tico. Fuente: https://amzn.to/31OCbkR
  10. 10. La inteligencia emocional Daniel Goleman Goleman describe a la inteligencia emocional como el conjunto espec�fico de aptitudes que se hallan impl�citas dentro de las capacidades abarcadas por la inteligencia social. Tomar conciencia de nuestras emociones, comprender los sentimientos de los dem�s, tolerar las presiones y frustraciones y adoptar una actitud emp�tica y social son algunos de sus aportes. Fuente: https://bit.ly/341iIQF
  11. 11. Gestionar las emociones pol�ticas Antoni Guti�rrez-Rub� Necesitamos un nuevo lenguaje que sea capaz de explicar la nueva realidad que nos envuelve, el desprestigio de la pol�tica, la desafecci�n, los miedos que hoy contaminan los escenarios pol�ticos de todo el mundo. Y para ello, es imprescindible que la pol�tica democr�tica se rearme con mayores fundamentos de psicolog�a social y neurociencia Fuente: http://bit.ly/2spwH27

×