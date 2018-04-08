Successfully reported this slideshow.
EMOZIONI E M E R G E N Z E E D U C AT I V E
D I S A B I L I T A ’ E I N C L U S I O N E A M B I T O B A 1 E M E R G E N Z E E D U C AT I V E A . A . 2 0 1 7 / 2 0 1 8
"Non si vede bene che col cuore. L'essenziale è invisibile agli occhi". ANTOINE DE SAINT-EXUPERY, "Il piccolo principe"
ETIMOLOGIA La radice della parola “emozione” corrisponde al verbo latino MOVEO, “muovere”. Possiamo intendere tutte le emo...
COSA SONO LE EMOZIONI • Una delle definizioni  più utili  si ricava dalla parola in inglese  E-motion con “E” che sta per ...
L'EMOZIONE E' uno stato psichico affettivo e momentaneo che consiste nella reazione opposta all'organismo a percezioni o r...
CHE COSA E' UN EMOZIONE Le emozioni vengono considerate come reazioni ad uno stimolo ambientale, di breve durata, che prov...
COMPONENTE FISIOLOGICA • Le emozioni hanno una componente fisiologica ovvero le famose farfalle nello stomaco, la sensazio...
MAPPA SOMATICO SENSORIALE
PERCHE’ SONO IMPORTANTI Quello che provi determina quello che pensi, dici e fai.  Ogni stato emotivo stimola una serie di ...
CLASSIFICAZIONE DELLE EMOZIONI: PRIMARIE Le emozioni primarie, in quanto si manifestano nei periodi iniziali della vita so...
CLASSIFICAZIONE DELLE EMOZIONI:SECONDARIE • Compaiono dopo il secondo anno di vita e sono espressioni dell'emergere della ...
A COSA SERVONO • FUNZIONE CAMPANELLO:ci segnalano attraverso una valutazione automatica che sta accadendo qualcosa di impo...
COME GESTIRE LE EMOZIONI • Saper gestire le emozioni è una delle competenze più importanti che puoi acquisire nella vita. ...
COSE CHE NON DEVI FARE CON UN EMOZIONE NEGATIVA Ecco qui brevemente elencati  i 3 principali. 1) EVITARLA In genere quando...
COSE CHE NON DEVI FARE CON UN EMOZIONE NEGATIVA 2) OPPORGLI RESISTENZA. Un’altra strategia comune è quella di negare l’esp...
COSE CHE NON DEVI FARE CON UN EMOZIONE NEGATIVA 3) IDENTIFICARTI CON ESSA. • Un altro sbaglio tipico è identificarsi con l...
I 5 PILASTRI PER GESTIRE LE EMOZIONI • LA CONOSCENZA PROPRIA EMOZIONI-PENSIERI CREDENZE -ATTITUDINI • IL CONTROLLO DELLE E...
I PASSI DA COMPIERE PER GESTIRE 1 Accogli l’emozione: Falla entrare ed ascolta cosa vuole dirti. Quanto è forte in suo mes...
TEORIE SULLE EMOZIONI La teoria perifericao viscerale di William James:secondo la quale “non piangiamo perché siamo tristi...
TEORIE SULLE EMOZIONI Teoria cognitivo-attivazionale Schacter: egli associò alla comunque imprescindibile attivazione fisi...
TEORIE SULLE EMOZIONI Teorie dell'appraisal: appraisal è un termine inglese (valutazione, perizia), con cui si designa la ...
TEORIE SULLE EMOZIONI Teorie interpretative delle emozioni: secondo le teorie interpretative, l’emozione è composta di aro...
A Bun qualsiasi evento o situazione E' la reazione emotiva al comporta mento che ne deriva COMPRENDE I PENSIERIVALUTATIVI ...
"La vita è una commedia per coloro che pensano e una tragedia per coloro che sentono". HORACE WALPOLE.
PENSIERI CHE CREANO PROBLEMI LE CARATTERISTICHE DEI PENSIERI IRRAZIONALI SONO ESSENZIALMENTE LE SEGUENTI: • DESCRIVONO IN ...
PENSIERI CHE CREANO PROBLEMI I PRINCIPALI CONTENUTI IRRAZIONALI COLLEGATI A REAZIONI EMOTIVE ECCESSIVE SONO I SEGUENTI: PE...
PENSIERI CHE CREANO PROBLEMI • PENSIERO CATASTROFICO: consiste nell’esagerare oltremodo l’aspetto spiacevole o doloroso di...
PENSIERI CHE CREANO PROBLEMI • SVALUTAZIONE GLOBALE DI SE' O DEGLI ALTRI: consiste nel ritenere che poiché non si è riusci...
PENSIERI CHE CREANO PROBLEMI • INDISPENSABILITA',BISOGNI ASSOLUTI : è un modo di pensare che ci porta erroneamente a consi...
PENSIERI CHE CREANO PROBLEMI GENERALIZZARE: significa pensare in termini di «sempre», «mai», «tutti», «nessuno».Ad esempio...
Quando le emozioni sopraffanno la concentrazione, quel che viene effettivamente annientato è una capacità mentale che gli ...
PROMUOVERE LA SPERANZA “Gli studenti più inclini alla speranza si prefiggono obiettivi più ambiziosi e sanno quanto devono...
PROMUOVERE LA SPERANZA I ricercatori moderni sono sempre più consapevoli del fatto che la speranza non si limita a offrire...
TRASFORMARE PENSIERI IRRAZIONALI – Cosa c’è di vero in quello che penso, quali fatti potrei avere ignorato? – C’è qualche ...
TRASFORMARE PENSIERI IRRAZIONALI PENSIERO ASSOLUTISTICO («devi assolutamente», «bisogna per forza») può essere sostituito ...
TRASFORMARE PENSIERI IRRAZIONALI SVALUTARE TOTALMENTE SE STESSI O GLI ALTRI con aggettivi denigratori può essere superata ...
TRASFORMARE PENSIERI IRRAZIONALI PENSIERI CHE GENERALIZZANO(«sempre», «mai», «nessuno») possono essere trasformati ricorre...
OTTIMISMO Essere ottimista, come pure essere inclini alla speranza, significa nutrire forti aspettative che, in generale, ...
OTTIMISMO Seligman definisce l'ottimismo sulla base del modo in cui gli individui spiegano a se stessi i propri successi e...
OTTIMISMO E SUCCESSO SCOLASTICO Di fronte a una delusione (come il vedersi rifiutato per un impiego) gli ottimisti tendono...
DIALOGO INTERIORE • INDIVIDUARE LO STILE DI PENSIERO ABITUALE DEI GENITORI • INDIVIDUARE I MODI DI PENSARE VOSTRI • TRASFO...
GESTIRE LE EMOZIONI Gestire le emozioni è diverso da soffocarle!! Significa affrontare gli eventi emotivi in maniera emozi...
BIBLIOGRAFIA • Daniel Goleman, Intelligenza sociale,Burp Rizzoli,2010 • Daniel Goleman, Intelligenza ecologica,Burp Rizzol...
CONTATTI E…..SE LONTANOVUOI VOLARE DAL PEDAGOGISTA DEVI ANDARE A. Cimmarrusti antonettacimmarrustipedagogista.wordpress.com
