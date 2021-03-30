Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Description UPDATED for 2021. There are two editions of the FERSGUIDE. This version is the correct version if you are a Re...
Book Details ASIN : B08PB9P9XM
IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ The FERSGUIDE: Retirement Benefits Guide for Regular FERS, CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD IN THE NE...
DOWNLOAD OR READ The FERSGUIDE: Retirement Benefits Guide for Regular FERS by click link below GET NOW The FERSGUIDE: Reti...
EBOOKS
READ
DOWNLOAD
EPUB
KINDLE
BESTSELLER
PAPERBACK
HARDCOVER
IPAD
ANDROID
THANK YOU
✔[PDF]❤readonline⚡ The FERSGUIDE Retirement Benefits Guide for Regular FERS
✔[PDF]❤readonline⚡ The FERSGUIDE Retirement Benefits Guide for Regular FERS
✔[PDF]❤readonline⚡ The FERSGUIDE Retirement Benefits Guide for Regular FERS
✔[PDF]❤readonline⚡ The FERSGUIDE Retirement Benefits Guide for Regular FERS
✔[PDF]❤readonline⚡ The FERSGUIDE Retirement Benefits Guide for Regular FERS
✔[PDF]❤readonline⚡ The FERSGUIDE Retirement Benefits Guide for Regular FERS
✔[PDF]❤readonline⚡ The FERSGUIDE Retirement Benefits Guide for Regular FERS
✔[PDF]❤readonline⚡ The FERSGUIDE Retirement Benefits Guide for Regular FERS
✔[PDF]❤readonline⚡ The FERSGUIDE Retirement Benefits Guide for Regular FERS
✔[PDF]❤readonline⚡ The FERSGUIDE Retirement Benefits Guide for Regular FERS
✔[PDF]❤readonline⚡ The FERSGUIDE Retirement Benefits Guide for Regular FERS
✔[PDF]❤readonline⚡ The FERSGUIDE Retirement Benefits Guide for Regular FERS
✔[PDF]❤readonline⚡ The FERSGUIDE Retirement Benefits Guide for Regular FERS
✔[PDF]❤readonline⚡ The FERSGUIDE Retirement Benefits Guide for Regular FERS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

✔[PDF]❤readonline⚡ The FERSGUIDE Retirement Benefits Guide for Regular FERS

17 views

Published on

https://reader.ebookexprees.com/niceread/B08PB9P9XM UPDATED for 2021. There are two editions of the FERSGUIDE. This version is the correct version if you are a Regular FERS participant. If you are a Law Enforcement Officer (LEO), Firefighter (FF), Customs and Border Protection Officer (CPBO), Border Patrol Agent (BPA), Air Traffic Controller (ATC), Nuclear Materials Courier, Diplomatic Security Service agent or other Special Category Employee covered by the special provisions of the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS) granted to these employees, then you should be purchasing the FERSGUIDE for Special Category Employees. The FERSGUIDE is authored by Dan Jamison, CPA. Dan Jamison is a nationally recognized subject-matter expert on retirement benefits for federal employees and annuitants. Dan has been a CPA for over 30 years and holds active licenses in good standing in Virginia and Florida. Dan holds a Master&#8217;s Degree in Accounting from the University of Florida and earned his undergraduate accounting degree there as well. Dan retired from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in 2013 after 21 years as a Special Agent Accountant. Dan started writing the FERSGUIDE over 20 years ago, when the document lurked around only in the FBI&#8217;s email system until the advent of the Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTFs) and then the FERSGUIDE spread from the JTTFs to the participating JTTF agencies where it quickly gained popularity outside of the FBI. Dan updates the FERSGUIDE annually with new content and updated figures.

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

✔[PDF]❤readonline⚡ The FERSGUIDE Retirement Benefits Guide for Regular FERS

  1. 1. Description UPDATED for 2021. There are two editions of the FERSGUIDE. This version is the correct version if you are a Regular FERS participant. If you are a Law Enforcement Officer (LEO), Firefighter (FF), Customs and Border Protection Officer (CPBO), Border Patrol Agent (BPA), Air Traffic Controller (ATC), Nuclear Materials Courier, Diplomatic Security Service agent or other Special Category Employee covered by the special provisions of the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS) granted to these employees, then you should be purchasing the FERSGUIDE for Special Category Employees. The FERSGUIDE is authored by Dan Jamison, CPA. Dan Jamison is a nationally recognized subject-matter expert on retirement benefits for federal employees and annuitants. Dan has been a CPA for over 30 years and holds active licenses in good standing in Virginia and Florida. Dan holds a Master’s Degree in Accounting from the University of Florida and earned his undergraduate accounting degree there as well. Dan retired from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in 2013 after 21 years as a Special Agent Accountant. Dan started writing the FERSGUIDE over 20 years ago, when the document lurked around only in the FBI’s email system until the advent of the Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTFs) and then the FERSGUIDE spread from the JTTFs to the participating JTTF agencies where it quickly gained popularity outside of the FBI. Dan updates the FERSGUIDE annually with new content and updated figures.
  2. 2. Book Details ASIN : B08PB9P9XM
  3. 3. IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ The FERSGUIDE: Retirement Benefits Guide for Regular FERS, CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD IN THE NEXT PAGE
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD OR READ The FERSGUIDE: Retirement Benefits Guide for Regular FERS by click link below GET NOW The FERSGUIDE: Retirement Benefits Guide for Regular FERS OR CLICK THE BUTTON HERE
  5. 5. EBOOKS
  6. 6. READ
  7. 7. DOWNLOAD
  8. 8. EPUB
  9. 9. KINDLE
  10. 10. BESTSELLER
  11. 11. PAPERBACK
  12. 12. HARDCOVER
  13. 13. IPAD
  14. 14. ANDROID
  15. 15. THANK YOU

×