https://reader.ebookexprees.com/niceread/B08PB9P9XM UPDATED for 2021. There are two editions of the FERSGUIDE. This version is the correct version if you are a Regular FERS participant. If you are a Law Enforcement Officer (LEO), Firefighter (FF), Customs and Border Protection Officer (CPBO), Border Patrol Agent (BPA), Air Traffic Controller (ATC), Nuclear Materials Courier, Diplomatic Security Service agent or other Special Category Employee covered by the special provisions of the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS) granted to these employees, then you should be purchasing the FERSGUIDE for Special Category Employees. The FERSGUIDE is authored by Dan Jamison, CPA. Dan Jamison is a nationally recognized subject-matter expert on retirement benefits for federal employees and annuitants. Dan has been a CPA for over 30 years and holds active licenses in good standing in Virginia and Florida. Dan holds a Master’s Degree in Accounting from the University of Florida and earned his undergraduate accounting degree there as well. Dan retired from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in 2013 after 21 years as a Special Agent Accountant. Dan started writing the FERSGUIDE over 20 years ago, when the document lurked around only in the FBI’s email system until the advent of the Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTFs) and then the FERSGUIDE spread from the JTTFs to the participating JTTF agencies where it quickly gained popularity outside of the FBI. Dan updates the FERSGUIDE annually with new content and updated figures.