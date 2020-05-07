An introduction to Kanban

Talk delivered by Antoinette Coetzee at a Kenya Meetup - March 2020



Abstract:

Kanban has been around for a long time in the world of manufacturing. In the last 20 or so years it has moved into knowledge work and service spaces as well. How does it work? How is it different from Agile frameworks like Scrum? What is it well suited to?



Join this session to learn the basics of Kanban, the underlying principles, find out where it is useful and how to go about setting up your very own Kanban board.