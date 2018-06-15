Successfully reported this slideshow.
On the Security of Bike Sharing Services Antoine Neuenschwander AREA41 June 15th 2018
whoami Information Security Passionate Hobby Penetration Tester Beekeeper You can find me on Twitter: @ant0inet
Bike Sharing Services in Zurich Jul 2017 Oct 2016 Jan 2018 May 2018
Bike Sharing How To Install Mobile App Sign-up Buy credits Locate a bike on the map Start lease, ride & end lease Leave bi...
Risks & Threats OPERATIONAL ISSUES – payment bypass – service availability – data protection BUSINESS IMPACT – financial l...
Smide BASED IN ZURICH backed by an insurance company HIGH-END E-BIKES CHF 6’500 unit price FLEET approx. 400 bikes (accord...
Smide – Tracking smide GPS link GSM link REST
GET https://intern.smide.ch/api/v1/bikes HTTP/1.1 Accept: text/event-stream HTTP/1.1 200 OK Content-Type: text/event-strea...
Smide – Theft Protection Theft mode is activated if the locked ST2 S is moved or pushed for an extended period of time. Th...
Smide – Booking Process vacant/ locked booked/ unlocked booked/ locked
POST /api/v1/user/login HTTP/1.1 Content-Type: application/json { "email": "foo@example.com", "logintype": "password", "pa...
<JWT-User1> = eyJhbGciOiJIUzUxMiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpc3MiOiJ1c2VycyIsI nVpZCI6IjAxMjM0NTY3ODlhYmNkZWYwMTIzNDU2NyIsInRpZC...
Smide – Booking Process vacant/ locked booked/ unlocked booked/ locked
POST /api/v1/booking HTTP/1.1 Authorization: Bearer <JWT USER-1> Content-Type: application/json {"bikeId": "133", "userId"...
Smide – Booking Process vacant/ locked booked/ unlocked booked/ locked
PUT /api/v1/booking/12345/usage HTTP/1.1 Authorization: Bearer <JWT USER-1> Content-Type: application/json {"pin": 0, "usa...
PUT /api/v1/booking/12345/usage HTTP/1.1 Authorization: Bearer <JWT USER-2> Content-Type: application/json {"pin": 0, "usa...
Vuln Report 24.06.2017, 1:30 sent vuln report to info@smide.ch 24.06.2017, 14:19 got receipt from customer support 28.06.2...
oBike HQ IN SINGAPORE deployed in 16 countries LOW-END BIKES single speed unit price estimation approx. USD 200 MAINTENANC...
oBike – Tracking oBike G PS link BLE link REST
HTTP/1.1 200 Content-Type: application/json;charset=UTF-8 { "data": { "iconUrl": null, "list": [{ "id": "041002258", "long...
PUT /api/v1/bike/location HTTP/1.1 Host: mobile.o.bike Authorization: Bearer <AuthToken> { "latitude": 47.3728299, "longit...
https://fccid.io/2ALWC-HBT203/Internal-Photos/Internal-photos-3381070
https://fccid.io/2ALWC-HBT203/Internal-Photos/Internal-photos-3381070
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vl3Gl8w8n-Q
The AES encryption/decryption core allows the user to encrypt and decrypt data using the AES algorithm with 128-bit keys. ...
BLE Command Structure 67 74 preamble 0D length 86 cmd 59 AE B6 .. 39 31 payload check FD 0x8X mobile → oBike 0x4X oBike → ...
BLE Init 67 74 preamble 00 length 86 cmd check 86 request 67 74 preamble 00 length 46 cmd check 46 response
BLE Store Coordinates 67 74 preamble 13 length 81 cmd 30 38 2e 35 33 30 38 34 32 32 08.5308422 request check b7 34 37 2e 3...
BLE Receive Challenge 67 74 preamble 13 length 41 cmd 00 11 51 00 constant (unknown) response check 28aa unknown 06 ef 5f ...
BLE Send Response 67 74 preamble 18 length 82 cmd 8b key idx request check 77 00 00 01 23 45 67 00 user id 2a 72 9d 59 tim...
67 74 preamble 18 length 46 cmd response check 8b 00 00 01 23 45 67 00 user id 59 9d 72 2a timestamp (big endian) 44 31 39...
https://fccid.io/2ALWC-HBT203/Internal-Photos/Internal-photos-3381070 Texas Instruments CC2541 Debug Pads
https://www.pentestpartners.com/security-blog/dumping-cc2540-firmware-an-iot-how-to/
http://web.archive.org/web/20180102175104/http://www.comp.nus.edu.sg/~hug h/CS3235/CS3235-SemI-2017-18-FinalProjects.pdf
OBIKE MOBILE APP BACKEND challenge response acknowledgement unlock bike start billing BLE HTTP
HTTP/1.1 200 Content-Type: application/json;charset=UTF-8 { "data": { "code": 400, "error": "The bike needs to be repaired...
HTTP/1.1 200 Content-Type: application/json;charset=UTF-8 { "data": { "code": 500, "error": "Server is busy,please try lat...
POST /api/v1/bike/list HTTP/1.1 Host: mobile.o.bike { "value": "1a585fffc27493e530e50c48b834f0df905fa023d59a7db8d64bae3947...
$ hexdump -C lib/x86/libobike.so ... 00001c90 65 fc 5b 5d c3 41 45 53 2f 43 42 43 2f 50 4b 43 |e.[].AES/CBC/PKC| 00001ca0 ...
REST Encryption AES-128 CBC plaintext SHA1 "oBaddX4buhBMG" "&" MAC plaintext MAC"&" ciphertext "oBAddMYFUzLed" app version...
POST /api/v1/bike/list HTTP/1.1 Host: mobile.o.bike { "value": "1a585fffc27493e530e50c48b834f0df905fa023d59a7db8d64bae3947...
Conclusions ◎ Think about what could go wrong which risks are you willing to accept? ◎ Perform security audits get rid of ...
Thanks! Any questions? 195.176.3.20 http://github.com/antoinet/obike @ant0inet @BrokenOBikes
HTTP/1.1 200 Content-Type: application/json;charset=UTF-8 { "data": { "iconUrl": null, "list": [{ "id": "041002258", "long...
726934686572616C ri4heral 69376F6E53696D39 i7onSim9 726934686572616C ri4heral 6F6E384C30503166 on8L0P1f 7469376F6E53696D t...
