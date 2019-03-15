Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[READ] Black Hat Python: Python Programming for Hackers and Pentesters Pdf to download this book the link is on the last p...
Description In this Amazon Chart and Washington Best Seller, a devastating secret is Relevaled, and a Family come terms wi...
q q q q q q Book Details Author : Justin Seitz Pages : 171 pages Publisher : No Starch Press Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1593...
Book Appearances
if you want to download or read Black Hat Python: Python Programming for Hackers and Pentesters click link in the next page
Download Black Hat Python: Python Programming for Hackers and Pentesters Download Black Hat Python: Python Programming for...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[READ] Black Hat Python: Python Programming for Hackers and Pentesters Pdf

2 views

Published on

[PDF] Download Black Hat Python: Python Programming for Hackers and Pentesters Ebook | READ ONLINE

Download => https://nv.playstier.com/?book=1593275900
Download Black Hat Python: Python Programming for Hackers and Pentesters read ebook Online PDF EPUB KINDLE

Black Hat Python: Python Programming for Hackers and Pentesters pdf download
Black Hat Python: Python Programming for Hackers and Pentesters read online
Black Hat Python: Python Programming for Hackers and Pentesters epub
Black Hat Python: Python Programming for Hackers and Pentesters vk
Black Hat Python: Python Programming for Hackers and Pentesters pdf
Black Hat Python: Python Programming for Hackers and Pentesters amazon
Black Hat Python: Python Programming for Hackers and Pentesters free download pdf
Black Hat Python: Python Programming for Hackers and Pentesters pdf free
Black Hat Python: Python Programming for Hackers and Pentesters pdf
Black Hat Python: Python Programming for Hackers and Pentesters epub download
Black Hat Python: Python Programming for Hackers and Pentesters online ebooks
Black Hat Python: Python Programming for Hackers and Pentesters epub download
Black Hat Python: Python Programming for Hackers and Pentesters epub vk
Black Hat Python: Python Programming for Hackers and Pentesters mobi
Download Black Hat Python: Python Programming for Hackers and Pentesters PDF - KINDLE - EPUB - MOBI
Black Hat Python: Python Programming for Hackers and Pentesters download ebook PDF EPUB book in english language
[DOWNLOAD] Black Hat Python: Python Programming for Hackers and Pentesters in format PDF
Black Hat Python: Python Programming for Hackers and Pentesters download free book in format PDF
#book #readonline #ebook #pdf #kindle #epub

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[READ] Black Hat Python: Python Programming for Hackers and Pentesters Pdf

  1. 1. [READ] Black Hat Python: Python Programming for Hackers and Pentesters Pdf to download this book the link is on the last page
  2. 2. Description In this Amazon Chart and Washington Best Seller, a devastating secret is Relevaled, and a Family come terms with the past. When it comes to creating powerful and effective hacking tools, Python is the language of choice for most security analysts. But just how does the magic happen?In Black Hat Python, the latest from Justin Seitz (author of the best-selling Gray Hat Python), you'll explore the darker side of Python's capabilities writing network sniffers, manipulating packets, infecting virtual machines, creating stealthy trojans, and more. You'll learn how to:Create a trojan command-and-control using GitHubDetect sandboxing and automate common malware tasks, like keylogging and screenshottingEscalate Windows privileges with creative process controlUse offensive memory forensics tricks to retrieve password hashes and inject shellcode into a virtual machineExtend the popular Burp Suite web-hacking toolAbuse Windows COM automation to perform a man-in-the- browser attackExfiltrate data from a network most sneakilyInsider techniques and creative challenges throughout show you how to extend the hacks and how
  3. 3. q q q q q q Book Details Author : Justin Seitz Pages : 171 pages Publisher : No Starch Press Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1593275900 ISBN-13 : 9781593275907
  4. 4. Book Appearances
  5. 5. if you want to download or read Black Hat Python: Python Programming for Hackers and Pentesters click link in the next page
  6. 6. Download Black Hat Python: Python Programming for Hackers and Pentesters Download Black Hat Python: Python Programming for Hackers and Pentesters OR

×