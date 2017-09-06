TRASLADOS ENTRE ALMACENES Ejemplo 2: Verificar STOCK en libre Utilización de donde será trasladado: Centro: 1080 Almacén: ...
DETALLE DEL TRASPASO Transacción MB1B INDICAR: Texto de Cabecera Clase de Movimiento “301” TR Trasladar centro a centro Ce...
Dar ENTER Posterior a este paso, se procede a contabilizar ó Se visualiza el documento contable, Transacción MB03
VISUALIZAR STOCK DE ALMACENES Verificar STOCK en libre Utilización de donde se trasladó: Centro: 1080 Almacén: AEXI
Verificar STOCK en libre Utilización donde se recibió: Centro: 1050 Almacén: AMED
Traslados entre almacenes opc2

×