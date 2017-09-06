Traslados entre almacenes opc1

TRASLADOS ENTRE ALMACENES De almacén a almacén (dentro del mismo centro) Un traslado de almacén a almacén dentro del mismo...
2 - Se visualiza el material 1001440 con stock en centro 1080 y almacén AEXI Stock: 383 Unidades DETALLE DE TRASLADO 1. In...
A su vez, se debe indicar “TRASPASO” y “OTROS” Completa los campos “DE” y “A” DE A Material Material Centro (Donde está) C...
Indicar la cantidad a trasladar en cejilla “CANTIDAD” o bien en la pantalla inicial Una vez completa la información, dar v...
Verificación de Stock posterior al traslado Centro: 1050 Almacén: AMED
Centro: 1080 Almacén: AEXI
Se incrementa la cantidad de stock para centro 1080 y almacén AEXI en 25 Unidades.
  1. 1. TRASLADOS ENTRE ALMACENES De almacén a almacén (dentro del mismo centro) Un traslado de almacén a almacén dentro del mismo centro provoca simplemente la actualización de las cantidades de stock de ambos almacenes. El valor de stocks no se modifica y el evento no es relevante para Finanzas. Un traslado de almacén a almacén puede realizarse para todo tipo de stocks. Transacción: MIGO EJEMPLO: 1 - Se visualiza el material 1001440 con stock en centro 1050 y almacén AMED Stock: 25 Unidades
  2. 2. 2 - Se visualiza el material 1001440 con stock en centro 1080 y almacén AEXI Stock: 383 Unidades DETALLE DE TRASLADO 1. Ingreso a la Transacción MIGO 2. Completa los datos del material a trasladar. 3. Indicar clase de movimiento “301”
  3. 3. A su vez, se debe indicar “TRASPASO” y “OTROS” Completa los campos “DE” y “A” DE A Material Material Centro (Donde está) Centro (Donde va) Almacén (Donde está) Almacén (Donde va)
  4. 4. Indicar la cantidad a trasladar en cejilla “CANTIDAD” o bien en la pantalla inicial Una vez completa la información, dar verificar Posterior a verificar, dar contabilizar Para verificar el documento material creado, ingresa a la transacción: MB03
  5. 5. Verificación de Stock posterior al traslado Centro: 1050 Almacén: AMED
  6. 6. Centro: 1080 Almacén: AEXI
  7. 7. Se incrementa la cantidad de stock para centro 1080 y almacén AEXI en 25 Unidades.

