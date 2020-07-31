Successfully reported this slideshow.
Revisión bibliográfica de HLA (antígeno leucocitario común)

HLA (antígeno leucocitario común o antígeno leucocitario humano)

Revisión bibliográfica de HLA (antígeno leucocitario común)

  1. 1. pág. 1 Anthony Vélez Roldán, Jorge Cañarte Alcívar; HLA (antígeno leucocitario común) Catedra de Jorge Cañarte Alcívar, Escuela de Laboratorio Clínico, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. REVICIÓN BIBLIOGRÁFICA DE HLA (ANTÍGENO LEUCOCITARIO COMÚN) Anthony Vélez Roldán1 , Jorge Cañarte Alcívar2-3-4 1Estudiante de la Escuela de Laboratorio Clínico. Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí, Portoviejo – Manabí – Ecuador 2Docente Investigador. Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. Portoviejo – Manabí – Ecuador 3Medico especialista en Inmunología Clínica, StemMedic, Manta – Manabí – Ecuador. 4Director de Docencia e Investigación, Instituto Ecuatoriano de Enfermedades Digestiva IECED, Portoviejo – Manabí – Ecuador Resumen. Los HLA son proteínas que ayudan al sistema inmunitario del cuerpo a diferenciar entre sus propias células y sustancias extrañas o dañinas, fueron descubiertas en el año 1958 por el científico francés y Premio Nobel de Medicina Jean Dausset. El sistema HLA se localiza en el brazo corto del sexto par de cromosoma donde se encuentran los genes de histocompatibilidad que codifican las moléculas HLA de clase I y las moléculas HLA de clase II, y que estan situadas en la superficie de casi todas las células nucleadas del organismo humano. Con el descubrimiento del complejo mayor de histocompatibilidad humano (HLA) o antígeno leucocitario humano se abrieron nuevos caminos relacionados con la compatibilidad y el rechazo en los trasplantes de órganos. Palabras claves. Antígeno leucocitario humano, HLA, histocompatibilidad, respuesta inmune, polimorfismo. Introducción. Los genes del antígeno leucocitario humano (HLA) son cruciales en la regulación del sistema inmune ya que codifican para el complejo principal de histocompatibilidad (MHC) que consiste en proteínas de la superficie celular que controlan la respuesta inmune adaptativa (1). Las moléculas HLA son estructuralmente altamente polimórficas y se expresan como heterodímeros en la superficie celular. El papel esencial de las moléculas HLA es la inducción y regulación de la respuesta inmune, la presentación de péptidos antigénicos y el reconocimiento por el linfocito T. El polimorfismo de estas moléculas contribuye a la diversidad biológica de la especie humana, que permite hacer estudios poblacionales con marcadores asociados a enfermedades y trasplantes (2). Al antígenos leucocíticos humanos (HLA), se lo denominó leucocítico porque los anticuerpos se estudiaron uniendo leucocitos de otros pacientes, y antígenos porque estás moléculas eran tratadas por anticuerpos. Se demostró que la herencia de alelos HLA es un determinante importante para que el paciente acepte o rechace el injerto, de ahí
  2. 2. pág. 2 Anthony Vélez Roldán, Jorge Cañarte Alcívar; HLA (antígeno leucocitario común) Catedra de Jorge Cañarte Alcívar, Escuela de Laboratorio Clínico, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. que las personas de una misma familia sean compatibles con trasplantes. Y se llegó a entender que los genes que son capaces de establecer el destino de los tejidos injertados son homólogos a los genes H-2 identificados por primera vez en los ratones y esto se lo llama genes del MHC (3). ¿Cómo se heredan los genes HLA? Estos genes se heredan en bloques o en haplotipos de padres a hijos, de acuerdo con las leyes mendelianas de la herencia, cada hijo hereda en bloque la combinación de genes HLA materno y paterno. Cada célula del organismo posee un haplotipo paterno y otro materno excepto las células germinales. Estos genes se expresan de forma codominante, por cada locus HLA, el hijo hereda un alelo de la madre y otro del padre, por lo que ambos haplotipos de los padres se expresan (2). Sistema HLA y la respuesta inmune normal La función básica del sistema inmune en los humanos incluye la generación de respuestas a diferentes tipos de organismos, como las bacterias y los virus. La suma de todas estas respuestas representa el repertorio del sistema inmune, el cual puede analizarse en términos de los dos tipos básicos de respuestas: la humoral, que implica la activación de los linfocitos B, con la consiguiente formación de anticuerpos, y la celular, que incluye la activación y las respuestas efectoras de citotoxicidad específica, que resultan en la destrucción de la célula blanco por el linfocito T citotóxico (Tc). La activación de los dos tipos de células, T y B, depende de la acción de otro linfocito T, el T cooperador (helper, Th). Por lo general, el linfocito Th se activa al fijar varios determinantes antigénicos presentes sobre las células presentadoras de antígenos, como los macrófagos, lo que inicia la respuesta inmune normal (4). Estructura de la molécula HLA El estudio de la estructura primaria y cristalina de las moléculas de histocompatibilidad permite dividirlas en dos grandes grupos de moléculas HLA de clase I y HLA de clase II, con características estructurales similares consideradas de gran importancia para comprender su unión al péptido y el reconocimiento por parte de los linfocitos T, pero con funciones distintas (2). HLA clase I Las proteínas HLA clase I se expresan en la superficie de todas las células nucleadas pero en grados variables. Se componen de una cadena pesada de membrana trans con tres dominios extracelulares (α 1–3) y cadena ligera de β2 - microglobulina (β2m). En general, una molécula de clase I tiene una estructura terciaria similar a la inmunoglobulina, siendo la mayoría de los dominios extracelulares la ubicación de casi toda la variabilidad alélica de aminoácidos. La función normal de las proteínas HLA clase I es una presentación de péptidos de proteínas intracelulares expiradas o defectuosas y péptidos de virus invasivos desde el interior de la célula hasta el receptor de células T (TCR) en CD8 +Las células T (a menudo citotóxicas) conducen a mecanismos inmunes que destruyen la célula. Las proteínas HLA también interactúan con los receptores inhibidores de la muerte (KIR) expresados en la superficie de las células asesinas
  3. 3. pág. 3 Anthony Vélez Roldán, Jorge Cañarte Alcívar; HLA (antígeno leucocitario común) Catedra de Jorge Cañarte Alcívar, Escuela de Laboratorio Clínico, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. naturales (NK), lo que a menudo conduce a la inhibición de la actividad de las células NK (5). A las moléculas HLA de clase I se unen péptidos de proteínas intracelulares procesadas en el citoplasma de las células presentadoras de antígenos por estructuras llamadas proteosomas. En el retículo endoplásmico ocurre el acoplamiento del péptido y una vez formado el complejo péptido – molécula HLA de clase I, se transporta a la membrana celular (2). HLA clase II Las moléculas HLA de clase II poseen dos cadenas, α y β muy similares en tamaño y muy variables en sus dominios extracelulares α-1 y α 2 y β 1 y β 2, pues conforman el sitio de unión a los péptidos, al igual que las moléculas HLA de clase I (6). Los dominios α1 y β1 son los más polimórficos (aquí es donde radica el polimorfismo de la molécula HLA de clase II) y forman una hendidura profunda (2). Las moléculas de histocompatibilidad clase II se encuentran en la mayoría de las células inmunocompetentes (células dendríticas, linfocitos B, macrófagos y linfocitos T activados) (6). A las moléculas HLA de clase II se unen péptidos de proteínas extracelulares endocitadas por las células presentadoras de antígenos. Una vez que se reconoce el antígeno, se internaliza en el endosoma unido a un lisosoma proveniente del retículo. En este compartimiento ocurre la unión a la molécula MHC de clase II previamente formada en el retículo endoplásmico. La interacción de las moléculas HLA, el antígeno ya procesado en forma de péptido, las moléculas correceptoras CD4 o CD8 y el receptor de linfocitos T constituyen las bases del reconocimiento antigénico por parte de las células T. (2) Localización tisular de las moléculas HLA de clase I y HLA de clase II Las moléculas HLA de clase I se expresan en casi todas las células nucleadas del organismo. La localización de las moléculas HLA de clase II es más restringida, son glicoproteínas insertadas en la membrana de las células presentadoras de antígeno (macrófagos, células dendríticas y células B) (2). Genes HLA no clásicos Además de HLA-A, B, C, DR, DQ, DP, todas las demás moléculas de HLA se agrupan como "no clásicas". Existen algunas diferencias notables entre las proteínas HLA clásicas y no clásicas y sus genes, con respecto a las funciones, la expresión y el polimorfismo. HLA-E se expresa en la superficie de prácticamente todas las células normales y desempeña un doble papel inmunorregulador en las respuestas inmunes innatas y adaptativas. Puede presentar secuencias derivadas de patógenos, que provocan respuestas específicas de linfocitos T, pero la función más conocida de HLA-E es la modulación de las respuestas de células NK. HLA-E se une a péptidos derivados de la secuencia señal de las moléculas de HLA Ia, que señala indirectamente la expresión de HLA de clase I, protegiendo las células sanas contra la lisis por las células NK, o permitiendo la lisis de las células infectadas por las células NK
  4. 4. pág. 4 Anthony Vélez Roldán, Jorge Cañarte Alcívar; HLA (antígeno leucocitario común) Catedra de Jorge Cañarte Alcívar, Escuela de Laboratorio Clínico, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. cuando la expresión de HLA Ia es anormalmente baja o ausente (7). Función de las moléculas HLA de clase I y HLA de clase II El sistema inmune debe distinguir entre lo propio y lo ajeno. Esta discriminación crucial se obtiene a través de las moléculas HLA de clase I y clase II que juegan un papel importante en el control de la respuesta inmune mediante el proceso conocido como restricción del MHC. Los linfocitos T CD8+ y T CD4+ solo pueden reconocer un péptido “antigénico” si este está unido a una molécula HLA propia, por eso el patrón de expresión de los antígenos HLA en los diferentes tipos celulares guarda relación con las funciones de cada una de estas subpoblaciones linfocitarias (2). Tipaje y fundamento Al análisis que se realiza en el Laboratorio de Inmunología para conocer el tipo de moléculas de histocompatibilidad o los alelos génicos de un determinado individuo, se le denomina tipaje HLA. Este tipaje se hace utilizando bien métodos serológicos o de biología molecular (genéticos), ó ambos si se requiere (6). El tipaje HLA en trasplante es una técnica necesaria para conocer los antígenos HLA compatibles, de riesgo, o incompatibles, entre donante y receptor. Puede determinarse mediante serología, pero los avances tecnológicos desarrollados en los últimos años han llevado fundamentalmente al tipaje basado en técnicas de biología molecular. El estudio genético del sistema HLA se puede realizar a nivel de antígeno (baja resolución) o a nivel de alelo (alta resolución) dependiendo del tipo de trasplante. en el caso del trasplante renal, es suficiente con realizar el tipaje de baja resolución. sin embargo, en el trasplante de progenitores hematopoyéticos, es preciso el tipaje de alta resolución con el fin de evitar el rechazo y la enfermedad de injerto contra huésped. Dentro de las técnicas de biología molecular podemos realizar tipaje HLA con cebadores específicos de secuencia (SSP), con sondas de oligonucleótidos (SSO), o bien se puede realizar un tipaje basado en la secuencia (SBT) (8). El HLA y el trasplante La introducción de la compatibilidad en los antígenos leucocitarios humanos (HLA) en la selección de los injertos para trasplante renal ha mejorado la sobrevida y el pronóstico del órgano trasplantado, a corto y largo plazo (9). En el caso del trasplante renal, la determinación de los antígenos HLA en donante y receptor es obligatoria, dada la relación incuestionable entre su compatibilidad y la evolución del injerto con independencia de cualquier otro factor: la supervivencia del injerto a largo plazo disminuye cuanto mayor es el número de incompatibilidades HLA. El tipaje HLA solía determinarse mediante métodos serológicos pero cada día más se imponen los métodos moleculares que permiten una mayor definición a nivel alélico, lo cual cobra especial relevancia en el manejo del rechazo humoral (10). Compatibilidad HLA entre el donante y el receptor Una vez obtenido el tipaje HLA del donante y del receptor se puede definir el grado de compatibilidad HLA entre ambos. A mayor
  5. 5. pág. 5 Anthony Vélez Roldán, Jorge Cañarte Alcívar; HLA (antígeno leucocitario común) Catedra de Jorge Cañarte Alcívar, Escuela de Laboratorio Clínico, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. compatibilidad (número de identidades) menor riesgo de respuesta inmune del receptor contra el órgano [10]. El número de incompatibilidades del donante que se introducen en el receptor con el órgano (antígenos no compatibles) es importante porque definirá el riesgo y el tipo de sensibilización humoral contra el donante en caso de que se produzca. En general se persigue la compatibilidad en los loci A, B y DR (y está introduciéndose el de C y DQ) a nivel genérico pero no alélico. Las principales razones son: • Escaso tiempo entre la extracción del órgano y el trasplante para poder hacer un tipaje de mayor resolución. • El número de pacientes en lista de espera es suficientemente bajo como para conseguir encontrar suficiente número de receptores compatibles a nivel alélico. • No se ha demostrado hasta ahora que incluir la compatibilidad de otros loci (C, DQ y DP) mejore los resultados a largo plazo (10). Seguimiento postrasplante Tras el trasplante renal, la aparición de anticuerpos anti-HLA específicos contra alguno de los antígenos del donante (anticuerpos específicos de donante [DSA]) es uno de los criterios, junto con los datos histológicos de la biopsia renal, para el diagnóstico del rechazo mediado por anticuerpos o rechazo humoral (agudo o crónico), una situación que se diagnostica cada vez con más frecuencia, por lo que dichos anticuerpos deben buscarse específicamente en los pacientes en los que se sospeche este diagnóstico. Las técnicas de fase sólida permiten obtener los resultados de manera rápida, lo que resulta esencial para tomar decisiones terapéuticas (10). Conclusiones. El antígeno leucocitario humano (HLA) forma parte del complejo mayor de histocompatibilidad (MHC) y por ende de nuestro sistema immune, presentando polimorfismo y es capaz de identificar las células propias de los agentes extraños en nuestro cuerpo y así señalarlos para su posterior destrucción. Bibliografía. 1. Lee , Kingsford. Kourami: ensamblaje guiado por gráficos para el descubrimiento de un nuevo alelo de antígeno leucocitario humano. [Online].; 2018 [citado 2020 julio 30. Recuperado de: https://genomebiology.biomedcentral.com/article s/10.1186/s13059-018-1388-2. 2. Trujillo Y, Arce S, Viguera R, Martínez I, White V. El complejo mayor de histocompatibilidad. Organización genética, estructura, localización y función. [Online].; 2018 [citado 2020 Julio 30. Recuperado de: https://www.medigraphic.com/pdfs/cubaysalud/p cs-2018/pcs181i.pdf. 3. Cañarte J. In Cañarte J. Inmunología básica Un enfoque integral. Ambato: Ciencia Digital; 2019. p. 104-105. 4. Pérez J, Gómez D. Hematología. La sangre y sus enfermedades. 4th ed. España: McGraw-Hill; 2015. 5. Mosaad Y. Papel clínico del antígeno leucocitario humano en la salud y la enfermedad. [Online].; 2015 [citado 2020 julio 30. Recuperado de: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1111/ sji.12329.
  6. 6. pág. 6 Anthony Vélez Roldán, Jorge Cañarte Alcívar; HLA (antígeno leucocitario común) Catedra de Jorge Cañarte Alcívar, Escuela de Laboratorio Clínico, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. 6. Ocaña E. Moléculas de histocompatibilidad y enfermedades asociadas. [Online].; 2015 [citado 2020 julio 30. Recuperado de: http://www.seqc.es/download/tema/8/3865/273 096709/639879/cms/tema-6-hla-y- enfermedades-asociadas.pdf/. 7. Petzl M. Más allá del polimorfismo HLA: un patrón complejo de susceptibilidad genética al pénfigo. [Online].; 2020 [citado 2020 julio 30. Recuperado de: https://www.scielo.br/scielo.php?script=sci_arttex t&pid=S1415-47572020000500103&lang=es. 8. SEI. Histocompatibilidad del Laboratorio a la Clínica. Inmunología. 2017 marzo ; 32(2). 9. Chang D. Actualidad y perspectivas del HLA en el trasplante renal. [Online].; 2016 [citado 2020 julio 30 julio 30. Recuperado de: http://www.scielo.org.pe/pdf/rmh/v27n2/a08v27 n2.pdf. 1 0. López M, Ruiz J, Arribas , Calabria. Nefrología al día. [Online].; 2019 [citado 2020 julio 30. Recuperado de: https://www.nefrologiaaldia.org/es-articulo- inmunobiologia-del-trasplante-estudios- inmunologicos-146.

