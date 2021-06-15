Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Table of Contents Section 1 .................................................................................................
2.9.7 Needs .................................................................................................................
2.12.2 WARD OVERVIEW/VISION AND OBJECTIVES ..................................................................................
2.14.11 Projects or Programmes since 2016 ...................................................................................
2.17.6 GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONS ..................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.17.7 ...
2.208 WARD-13 PROFILE .......................................................................................................
2.22.9 Ward committees ......................................................................................................
2.25.4 SOCIAL PROFILE........................................................................................................
Page | 1 Section 1 1. Introduction Ward profiles provide the Umdoni municipality with valuable data and information which ...
Page | 2
Page | 3 1.2 Municipal Overview Part of Vulamehlo Local Municipality was merged into Umdoni Local Municipality on 03 Augus...
Page | 4 Section 2 2.1 Council & management Umdoni Municipality comprises of 37 Councillors, seven which are full time cou...
Page | 5 2.1.1 Demographic Information Speaker Municipal Manager Dr. Vuyiwe Tsako Chief Financial Officer Ms. Tandazile Mh...
Page | 6
Page | 7
Page | 8 2.2 Service Delivery Statistics Table 2: Service Delivery Information Description 2017/18 2016/17 Water Blue Drop...
Page | 9 Description 2017/18 2016/17 Number of households using: Flush toilet - public sewerage 0 0 Flush toilet - septic ...
Page | 10 2.4 Umdoni Municipality Long Term Vision
Page | 11 2.5 Population and households by Ward, 2019 Figure 1: Percentage Population & Households by Ward The above Figur...
Page | 12 2.6 Employment Status by Ward Figure 2: Percentage Employment Status of each Ward The above figure shows that on...
Page | 13 2.7 Access to Household Services per Ward, 2019 Figure 3: Access to Household Services per Ward, 2019 Figure 3 s...
Page | 14 Section 3 2.8 WARD-1 PROFILE 2.8.1 SPACIAL REPRESENTATION OF WARD - MAP Map 1: Please see Figure 1, 2 and 3 for ...
Page | 15 Ward - 1 Councillor: WARD 1 VISION  To have a safe environment, healthy lifestyle and well developed society by...
Page | 16 Compostella Church Mphambanyoni Community Hall Siyathuthuka Creche KwaMiso Combined School Dumayo Combined Schoo...
Page | 17 Figure 5: Percentage Population & Households Ward 1 The above Figure depicts that ward 1 population. Ward 1 is t...
Page | 18 Figure 7: Access to Household Services Figure 7 shows that access to household services in Ward 1. This can be l...
Page | 19 2.8.6 GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONs GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONS Public Schools: There is a disproportionate and inadequa...
Page | 20 2.8.7 Needs There is a great need for adequate housing, employment, waste removal and efficient service delivery...
Page | 21 2.8.9 Ward committees Ward 1 ward committees comprises of the following 8 members SURNAME NAME SECTOR CONTACT 1....
Page | 22 2.8.10 S.W.O.T Analysis of Ward - 1 STRENGTHS *Religious sites *Halls *CWP & EPWP providing job opportunities *T...
Page | 23 2.8.11 Projects or Programmes since 2016 2.8.12 Local Community Natural Resources & Environmental Constraints Th...
Page | 24 to provide other infrastructure like houses. This will result in a higher cost of living as residents will have ...
Page | 25 2.9 WARD-2 PROFILE 2.9.1 SPACIAL REPRESENTATION OF WARD – MAP Map 2: Please see Figure 1, 2 and 3 for Ward Size,...
Page | 26 Ward - 2 Councillor: WARD 2: VISION Ward 2 for Job opportunities & improved living conditions of the community W...
Page | 27 Bhewula Community Hall Shukumisa Primary School AMandlalathi Primary School FIGURE 8: WARD 2 - POPULATION AND HO...
Page | 28 FIGURE 10: WARD 2 – ACCESS TO HOUSEHOLD SERVICES Figure 10: Access to Household Services Figure 10 shows access ...
Page | 29 2.9.6 GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONS STATE ENTIY TYPE OF INTERVENTION QUANTITY MUNICIPALITY CWP 36 DEPARTMENT OF HEALT...
Page | 30 2.9.7 Needs There is a greater need for the following:  Public Health Care Facilities  Access to Water service...
Page | 31 2.9.9 Ward committees Part 4 of the Municipal Structure Act, 1998 (Act No.117 of the 1998) provides for the esta...
Page | 32 2.9.10 S.W.O.T Analysis of Ward – 2 STRENGTHS *Religious sites *Halls *CWP *Taxis transport WEAKNESSES *Lack of ...
Page | 33 2.9.11 Projects or Programmes since 2016 2.9.12 Local Community Natural Resources & Environmental Constraints Th...
Page | 34 Ecosystem services: The free services provided by the natural environment without which rate payer’s money would...
Page | 35 2.10 WARD-3 PROFILE 2.10.1 SPACIAL REPRESENTATION OF WARD – MAP Map 2: Please see Figure 1, 2 and 3 for Ward Siz...
Page | 36 Ward - 3 Councillor: WARD 3: VISION Ward 3 for Job opportunities & improved living conditions of the community W...
Page | 37 FIGURE 11: WARD 3 – POPULATION AND HOUSEHOLDS Figure 11: Percentage Population & Households Ward 3 The above Fig...
Page | 38 FIGURE 13: WARD 3 – ACCESS TO HOUSEHOLD SERVICES Figure 13: Access to Household Services Figure 13 shows access ...
Page | 39 2.10.6 GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONS STATE ENTIY TYPE OF INTERVENTION QUANTITY MUNICIPALITY CWP DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ...
Page | 40 2.10.7 Needs There is a greater need for the following:  Public Health Care Facilities  Access to Water servic...
Page | 41 2.10.9 Ward committees Part 4 of the Municipal Structure Act, 1998 (Act No.117 of the 1998) provides for the est...
Page | 42 2.10.10 S.W.O.T Analysis of Ward – 3 STRENGTHS *Religious sites *Location and Accessibility *Halls *CWP & EPWP p...
Page | 43 2.10.11 Projects or Programmes since 2016 1. Construction of Bridge Ndungunyane bridge, 2. Upgrading of gravel r...
Page | 44 2.10.13 Conclusion This profile aimed to provide an overview of the most relevant developmental indicators that ...
Page | 45 2.11 WARD-4 PROFILE 2.11.1 SPACIAL REPRESENTATION OF WARD – MAP Map 2: Please see Figure 1, 2 and 3 for Ward Siz...
Page | 46 Ward - 4 Councillor: WARD 4: VISION Ward 4 for Job opportunities & improved living conditions of the community W...
Page | 47 Two-Stick Community Hall Poovan’s Store FIGURE 14: WARD 4 – POPULATION AND HOUSEHOLDS Figure 14: Percentage Popu...
Page | 48 FIGURE 16: WARD 4 – ACCESS TO HOUSEHOLD SERVICES Figure 16: Access to Household Services Figure 16 shows access ...
Page | 49 2.11.6 GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONS STATE ENTIY TYPE OF INTERVENTION QUANTITY MUNICIPALITY CWP DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ...
Page | 50 2.11.7 Needs There is a greater need for the following:  Public Health Care Facilities  Access to Water servic...
Page | 51 2.11.9 Ward committees Part 4 of the Municipal Structure Act, 1998 (Act No.117 of the 1998) provides for the est...
Page | 52 2.11.10 S.W.O.T Analysis of Ward – 4 STRENGTHS *Religious sites *Location and Accessibility *Halls *CWP & EPWP p...
Page | 53 2.11.11 Projects or Programmes since 2016 1. Construction of Bridge Mgangeni Causeway Bridge 2. Construction of ...
Page | 54 2.11.13 Conclusion This profile aimed to provide an overview of the most relevant developmental indicators that ...
Page | 55 2.12 WARD-5 PROFILE 2.12.1 SPACIAL REPRESENTATION OF WARD – MAP Map 2: Please see Figure 1, 2 and 3 for Ward Siz...
Page | 56 Ward - 5 Councillor: WARD 5: VISION Ward 5 for Job opportunities & improved living conditions of the community W...
Page | 57 FIGURE 17: WARD 5 – POPULATION AND HOUSEHOLDS Figure 17: Percentage Population & Households Ward 5 The above Fig...
Page | 58 FIGURE 19: WARD 5 Figure 19: Access to Household Services Figure 19 shows access to household services in Ward 5...
Page | 59 2.12.6 GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONS STATE ENTIY TYPE OF INTERVENTION QUANTITY MUNICIPALITY CWP DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ...
Page | 60 2.12.7 Needs There is a greater need for the following:  Public Health Care Facilities  Access to Water servic...
Page | 61 2.12.9 Ward committees Part 4 of the Municipal Structure Act, 1998 (Act No.117 of the 1998) provides for the est...
Page | 62 2.12.10 S.W.O.T Analysis of Ward – 5 STRENGTHS *Religious sites *Location and Accessibility *Halls *CWP & EPWP p...
Page | 63 2.12.11 Projects or Programmes since 2016 1. Renovations of Dumisa Skills Center, Whole roof is leaking needs to...
Page | 64 Alien plant clearing; one of the employment opportunities created by a well managed environment. Grazing pasture...
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Leadership & Management
23 views
Jun. 15, 2021

Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020

Umdoni Municipality

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Umdoni Municipality Ward Profile 2020

  1. 1. Table of Contents Section 1 .......................................................................................................................................................1 1. Introduction ..........................................................................................................................................1 1.1 Spatial Location within KZN ................................................................................................................1 1.2 Municipal Overview ............................................................................................................................3 1.3 Geography, History & Economy..........................................................................................................3 Section 2 .......................................................................................................................................................4 2.1 Council & management ......................................................................................................................4 2.2 Service Delivery Statistics ...................................................................................................................8 2.3 Other Information...............................................................................................................................9 2.4 Umdoni Municipality Long Term Vision............................................................................................10 2.5 Population and households by Ward, 2019......................................................................................11 2.6 Employment Status by Ward ............................................................................................................12 2.7 Access to Household Services per Ward, 2019.................................................................................13 Section 3 .....................................................................................................................................................14 2.8 WARD-1 PROFILE..................................................................................................................................14 2.8.1 SPACIAL REPRESENTATION OF WARD - MAP.................................................................................14 2.8.2 WARD OVERVIEW/VISION AND OBJECTIVES .................................................................................14 2.8.3 SITUATIONAL ANALYSIS .................................................................................................................15 2.8.4 SOCIAL PROFILE..............................................................................................................................18 2.8.5 ECONOMIC STATUS........................................................................................................................18 2.8.6 GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONs ....................................................................................................19 2.8.7 Needs .............................................................................................................................................20 2.8.8 Existing Services.............................................................................................................................20 2.8.9 Ward committees ..........................................................................................................................21 2.8.10 S.W.O.T Analysis of Ward - 1 .......................................................................................................22 2.8.11 Projects or Programmes since 2016 ............................................................................................23 2.8.12 Local Community Natural Resources & Environmental Constraints ...........................................23 2.8.13 Conclusion....................................................................................................................................24 2.9 WARD-2 PROFILE..................................................................................................................................25 2.9.1 SPACIAL REPRESENTATION OF WARD – MAP................................................................................25 2.9.2 WARD OVERVIEW/VISION AND OBJECTIVES .................................................................................25 2.9.3 SITUATIONAL ANALYSIS .................................................................................................................26 2.9.4 SOCIAL PROFILE..............................................................................................................................28 2.9.5 ECONOMIC STATUS........................................................................................................................28 2.9.6 GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONS ....................................................................................................29
  2. 2. 2.9.7 Needs .............................................................................................................................................30 2.9.8 The ward has the following services:.............................................................................................30 2.9.9 Ward committees ..........................................................................................................................31 2.9.10 S.W.O.T Analysis of Ward – 2.......................................................................................................32 2.9.11 Projects or Programmes since 2016 ............................................................................................33 2.9.12 Local Community Natural Resources & Environmental Constraints ...........................................33 2.9.13 Conclusion....................................................................................................................................34 2.10 WARD-3 PROFILE................................................................................................................................35 2.10.1 SPACIAL REPRESENTATION OF WARD – MAP..............................................................................35 2.10.2 WARD OVERVIEW/VISION AND OBJECTIVES ...............................................................................35 2.10.3 SITUATIONAL ANALYSIS ...............................................................................................................36 2.10.4 SOCIAL PROFILE............................................................................................................................38 2.10.5 ECONOMIC STATUS......................................................................................................................38 2.10.6 GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONS ..................................................................................................39 2.10.7 Needs ...........................................................................................................................................40 2.10.8 The ward has the following services:...........................................................................................40 2.10.9 Ward committees ........................................................................................................................41 2.10.10 S.W.O.T Analysis of Ward – 3.....................................................................................................42 2.10.11 Projects or Programmes since 2016 ..........................................................................................43 2.10.12 Local Community Natural Resources & Environmental Constraints .........................................43 2.10.13 Conclusion..................................................................................................................................44 2.11 WARD-4 PROFILE................................................................................................................................45 2.11.1 SPACIAL REPRESENTATION OF WARD – MAP..............................................................................45 2.11.2 WARD OVERVIEW/VISION AND OBJECTIVES ...............................................................................45 2.11.3 SITUATIONAL ANALYSIS ...............................................................................................................46 2.11.4 SOCIAL PROFILE............................................................................................................................48 2.11.5 ECONOMIC STATUS......................................................................................................................48 2.11.6 GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONS ..................................................................................................49 2.11.7 Needs ...........................................................................................................................................50 2.11.8 The ward has the following services:...........................................................................................50 2.11.9 Ward committees ........................................................................................................................51 2.11.10 S.W.O.T Analysis of Ward – 4.....................................................................................................52 2.11.11 Projects or Programmes since 2016 ..........................................................................................53 2.11.12 Local Community Natural Resources & Environmental Constraints .........................................53 2.11.13 Conclusion..................................................................................................................................54 2.12 WARD-5 PROFILE................................................................................................................................55 2.12.1 SPACIAL REPRESENTATION OF WARD – MAP..............................................................................55
  3. 3. 2.12.2 WARD OVERVIEW/VISION AND OBJECTIVES ...............................................................................55 2.12.3 SITUATIONAL ANALYSIS ...............................................................................................................56 2.12.4 SOCIAL PROFILE............................................................................................................................58 2.12.5 ECONOMIC STATUS......................................................................................................................58 2.12.6 GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONS ..................................................................................................59 2.12.7 Needs ...........................................................................................................................................60 2.12.8 The ward has the following services:...........................................................................................60 2.12.9 Ward committees ........................................................................................................................61 2.12.10 S.W.O.T Analysis of Ward – 5.....................................................................................................62 2.12.11 Projects or Programmes since 2016 ..........................................................................................63 2.12.12 Local Community Natural Resources & Environmental Constraints .........................................63 2.12.13 Conclusion..................................................................................................................................64 2.13 WARD-6 PROFILE................................................................................................................................65 2.13.1 SPACIAL REPRESENTATION OF WARD – MAP..............................................................................65 2.13.2 WARD OVERVIEW/VISION AND OBJECTIVES ...............................................................................65 2.13.3 SITUATIONAL ANALYSIS ...............................................................................................................66 2.13.4 SOCIAL PROFILE............................................................................................................................68 2.13.5 ECONOMIC STATUS......................................................................................................................68 2.13.6 GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONS ..................................................................................................69 2.13.7 Needs ...........................................................................................................................................70 2.13.8 The ward has the following services:...........................................................................................70 2.13.9 Ward committees ........................................................................................................................71 2.13.10 S.W.O.T Analysis of Ward – 6.....................................................................................................72 2.13.11 Projects or Programmes since 2016 ..........................................................................................73 2.13.12 Local Community Natural Resources & Environmental Constraints .........................................73 2.13.13 Conclusion..................................................................................................................................74 2.14 WARD-7 PROFILE................................................................................................................................75 2.14.1 SPACIAL REPRESENTATION OF WARD – MAP..............................................................................75 2.14.2 WARD OVERVIEW/VISION AND OBJECTIVES ...............................................................................75 2.14.3 SITUATIONAL ANALYSIS ...............................................................................................................76 2.14.4 SOCIAL PROFILE............................................................................................................................78 2.14.5 ECONOMIC STATUS......................................................................................................................78 2.14.6 GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONS ..................................................................................................79 2.14.7 Needs ...........................................................................................................................................80 2.14.8 The ward has the following services:...........................................................................................80 2.14.9 Ward committees ........................................................................................................................81 2.14.10 S.W.O.T Analysis of Ward – 7.....................................................................................................82
  4. 4. 2.14.11 Projects or Programmes since 2016 ..........................................................................................83 2.14.12 Local Community Natural Resources & Environmental Constraints .........................................83 2.14.13 Conclusion..................................................................................................................................84 2.15 WARD-8 PROFILE................................................................................................................................85 2.15.1 SPACIAL REPRESENTATION OF WARD – MAP..............................................................................85 2.15.2 WARD OVERVIEW/VISION AND OBJECTIVES ...............................................................................85 2.15.3 SITUATIONAL ANALYSIS ...............................................................................................................86 2.15.4 SOCIAL PROFILE............................................................................................................................88 2.15.5 ECONOMIC STATUS......................................................................................................................88 2.15.6 GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONS ..................................................................................................89 2.15.7 Needs ...........................................................................................................................................90 2.15.8 The ward has the following services:...........................................................................................90 2.15.9 Ward committees ........................................................................................................................91 2.15.10 S.W.O.T Analysis of Ward – 8.....................................................................................................92 2.15.11 Projects or Programmes since 2016 ..........................................................................................93 2.15.12 Local Community Natural Resources & Environmental Constraints .........................................93 2.15.13 Conclusion..................................................................................................................................94 2.16 WARD-9 PROFILE................................................................................................................................95 2.16.1 SPACIAL REPRESENTATION OF WARD – MAP..............................................................................95 2.16.2 WARD OVERVIEW/VISION AND OBJECTIVES ...............................................................................95 2.16.3 SITUATIONAL ANALYSIS ...............................................................................................................96 2.16.4 SOCIAL PROFILE............................................................................................................................98 2.16.5 ECONOMIC STATUS......................................................................................................................98 2.16.6 GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONS ..................................................................................................99 2.16.7 Needs .........................................................................................................................................100 2.16.8 The ward has the following services:.........................................................................................100 2.16.9 Ward committees ......................................................................................................................101 2.16.10 S.W.O.T Analysis of Ward – 9...................................................................................................102 2.16.11 Projects or Programmes since 2016 ........................................................................................103 2.16.12 Local Community Natural Resources & Environmental Constraints .......................................103 2.16.13 Conclusion................................................................................................................................104 2.17 WARD-10 PROFILE............................................................................................................................105 2.17.1 SPACIAL REPRESENTATION OF WARD – MAP............................................................................105 2.17.2 WARD OVERVIEW/VISION AND OBJECTIVES .............................................................................105 2.17.3 SITUATIONAL ANALYSIS .................................................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.17.4 SOCIAL PROFILE............................................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.17.5 ECONOMIC STATUS......................................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined.
  5. 5. 2.17.6 GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONS ..................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.17.7 Needs .............................................................................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.17.8 The ward has the following services:.............................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.17.9 Ward committees ........................................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.17.10 S.W.O.T Analysis of Ward – 10...................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.17.11 Projects or Programmes since 2016 ............................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.17.12 Local Community Natural Resources & Environmental Constraints ...........Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.17.13 Conclusion..................................................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.18 WARD-11 PROFILE.............................................................................................................................106 2.18.1 SPACIAL REPRESENTATION OF WARD - MAP.............................................................................115 2.18.2 WARD OVERVIEW/VISION AND OBJECTIVES .............................................................................115 2.18.3 SITUATIONAL ANALYSIS .............................................................................................................116 2.18.4 SOCIAL PROFILE..........................................................................................................................118 2.18.5 ECONOMIC STATUS....................................................................................................................118 2.18.6 GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONs ................................................................................................119 2.18.7 Needs .........................................................................................................................................120 2.18.8 Existing Services.........................................................................................................................120 2.18.9 Ward committees ......................................................................................................................121 2.18.10 S.W.O.T Analysis of Ward - 11 .................................................................................................122 2.18.11 Projects or Programmes since 2016 ........................................................................................123 2.18.12 Local Community Natural Resources & Environmental Constraints .......................................123 2.18.13 Conclusion................................................................................................................................125 2.19 WARD-12 PROFILE.............................................................................................................................126 2.19.1 SPACIAL REPRESENTATION OF WARD - MAP.............................................................................126 2.19.2 WARD OVERVIEW/VISION AND OBJECTIVES .............................................................................126 2.19.3 SITUATIONAL ANALYSIS .............................................................................................................127 2.19.4 SOCIAL PROFILE..........................................................................................................................129 2.19.5 ECONOMIC STATUS....................................................................................................................129 2.19.6 GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONS ................................................................................................130 2.19.7 Needs .........................................................................................................................................131 2.19.8 Existing Services.........................................................................................................................131 2.17.9 Ward committees ......................................................................................................................132 2.19.10 S.W.O.T Analysis of Ward - 12 .................................................................................................133 2.19.11 Projects or Programmes since 2016 ........................................................................................134 2.19.12 Local Community Natural Resources & Environmental Constraints .......................................134 2.19.13 Conclusion................................................................................................................................135
  6. 6. 2.208 WARD-13 PROFILE ..........................................................................................................................136 2.20.1 SPACIAL REPRESENTATION OF WARD - MAP.............................................................................136 2.20.2 WARD OVERVIEW/VISION AND OBJECTIVES .............................................................................136 2.20.3 SITUATIONAL ANALYSIS .............................................................................................................137 2.20.4 SOCIAL PROFILE..........................................................................................................................139 2.20.5 ECONOMIC STATUS....................................................................................................................139 2.20.6 GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONS ................................................................................................140 2.20.7 Needs .........................................................................................................................................141 2.20.8 Existing Services.........................................................................................................................141 2.20.9 Ward committees ......................................................................................................................142 2.20.10 S.W.O.T Analysis of Ward - 13 .................................................................................................143 2.20.11 Projects or Programmes since 2016 ........................................................................................143 2.20.12 Local Community Natural Resources & Environmental Constraints .......................................144 2.18.13 Conclusion................................................................................................................................145 2.21 WARD-14 PROFILE.............................................................................................................................146 2.21.1 SPACIAL REPRESENTATION OF WARD - MAP.............................................................................146 2.21.2 WARD OVERVIEW/VISION AND OBJECTIVES .............................................................................146 2.21.3 SITUATIONAL ANALYSIS .............................................................................................................147 2.21.4 SOCIAL PROFILE..........................................................................................................................149 2.21.5 ECONOMIC STATUS....................................................................................................................149 2.21.6 GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONS ................................................................................................150 2.21.7 Needs .........................................................................................................................................151 2.21.8 Existing Services.........................................................................................................................151 2.21.9 Ward committees ......................................................................................................................152 2.21.10 S.W.O.T Analysis of Ward - 14 .................................................................................................153 2.21.11 Projects or Programmes since 2016 ........................................................................................154 2.21.12 Local Community Natural Resources & Environmental Constraints .......................................154 2.21.13 Conclusion................................................................................................................................155 2.22 WARD-15 PROFILE.............................................................................................................................156 2.22.1 SPACIAL REPRESENTATION OF WARD - MAP.............................................................................156 2.22.2 WARD OVERVIEW/VISION AND OBJECTIVES .............................................................................156 2.22.3 SITUATIONAL ANALYSIS .............................................................................................................157 2.22.4 SOCIAL PROFILE..........................................................................................................................159 2.22.5 ECONOMIC STATUS....................................................................................................................159 2.22.6 GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONS ................................................................................................160 2.22.7 Needs .........................................................................................................................................161 2.22.8 Existing Services.........................................................................................................................161
  7. 7. 2.22.9 Ward committees ......................................................................................................................162 2.22.10 S.W.O.T Analysis of Ward - 15 .................................................................................................163 2.22.11 Projects or Programmes since 2016 ........................................................................................164 2.22.12 Local Community Natural Resources & Environmental Constraints .......................................164 2.22.13 Conclusion................................................................................................................................165 2.23 WARD-16 PROFILE.............................................................................................................................166 2.23.1 SPACIAL REPRESENTATION OF WARD - MAP.............................................................................166 2.23.2 WARD OVERVIEW/VISION AND OBJECTIVES .............................................................................166 2.23.3 SITUATIONAL ANALYSIS .............................................................................................................167 2.23.4 SOCIAL PROFILE..........................................................................................................................169 2.23.5 ECONOMIC STATUS....................................................................................................................169 2.23.6 GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONs ................................................................................................170 2.23.7 Needs .........................................................................................................................................171 2.23.8 Existing Services.........................................................................................................................171 2.23.9 Ward committees ......................................................................................................................172 2.23.10 S.W.O.T Analysis of Ward - 16 .................................................................................................173 2.23.11 Projects or Programmes since 2016 ........................................................................................174 2.23.12 Local Community Natural Resources & Environmental Constraints .......................................174 2.23.13 Conclusion................................................................................................................................175 2.24 WARD-17 PROFILE.............................................................................................................................176 2.24.1 SPACIAL REPRESENTATION OF WARD - MAP.............................................................................176 2.24.2 WARD OVERVIEW/VISION AND OBJECTIVES .............................................................................176 2.24.3 SITUATIONAL ANALYSIS .............................................................................................................177 2.24.4 SOCIAL PROFILE..........................................................................................................................179 2.24.5 ECONOMIC STATUS....................................................................................................................179 2.24.6 GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONs ................................................................................................180 2.24.7 Needs .........................................................................................................................................181 2.24.8 Existing Services.........................................................................................................................181 2.24.9 Ward committees ......................................................................................................................182 2.24.10 S.W.O.T Analysis of Ward - 17 .................................................................................................183 2.24.11 Projects or Programmes since 2016 ........................................................................................184 2.24.12 Local Community Natural Resources & Environmental Constraints .......................................184 2.24.13 Conclusion................................................................................................................................185 2.25 WARD-18 PROFILE.........................................................................................................................186 2.25.1 SPACIAL REPRESENTATION OF WARD - MAP.............................................................................186 2.25.2 WARD OVERVIEW/VISION AND OBJECTIVES .............................................................................186 2.25.3 SITUATIONAL ANALYSIS .............................................................................................................187
  8. 8. 2.25.4 SOCIAL PROFILE..........................................................................................................................189 2.25.5 ECONOMIC STATUS....................................................................................................................189 2.25.6 GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONs ................................................................................................190 2.25.7 Needs .........................................................................................................................................191 2.25.8 Existing Services.........................................................................................................................191 2.25.9 Ward committees ......................................................................................................................192 2.25.10 S.W.O.T Analysis of Ward - 18 .................................................................................................193 2.25.11 Projects or Programmes since 2016 ........................................................................................194 2.25.12 Local Community Natural Resources & Environmental Constraints .......................................194 2.25.13 Conclusion................................................................................................................................196 2.26 WARD-19 PROFILE.........................................................................................................................197 2.26.1 SPACIAL REPRESENTATION OF WARD - MAP.............................................................................197 2.26.2 WARD OVERVIEW/VISION AND OBJECTIVES .............................................................................197 2.26.3 SITUATIONAL ANALYSIS .............................................................................................................198 2.26.4 SOCIAL PROFILE..........................................................................................................................200 2.26.5 ECONOMIC STATUS....................................................................................................................200 2.26.6 GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONS ................................................................................................201 2.26.7 Needs .........................................................................................................................................202 2.26.8 Existing Services.........................................................................................................................202 2.26.9 Ward committees ......................................................................................................................203 2.26.10 S.W.O.T Analysis of Ward - 19 .................................................................................................204 2.26.11 Projects or Programmes since 2016 ........................................................................................205 2.26.12 Local Community Natural Resources & Environmental Constraints .......................................205 2.26.13 Conclusion................................................................................................................................206
  9. 9. Page | 1 Section 1 1. Introduction Ward profiles provide the Umdoni municipality with valuable data and information which assist in planning, budgeting and the prioritization of municipal services. It is acknowledged that municipalities across the country have different capacities and therefore will use the information in this publication to suit their own needs. The 2020 Socio-economic Profiles builds upon the success of previous editions by providing updated information relating to demographics, education, health, poverty, safety and security, basic service delivery, economy, labour market and environmental management. New information has also been added in the form of ward specific basic service delivery statistics. In all, the profile reflects the socio-economic reality of the municipality. As such, valuable insight can be gained as to the developmental challenges faced by communities residing within the respective wards. This ward profiling primarily uses data sourced from Statistics South Africa, administrative data from sector departments. The data sourced from sector departments are the most recent that is available. The latest survey data available at municipal level from Statistics South Africa includes the 2016 Census. The information contained in this profile therefore highlights information for the UMDONI Municipality in relation to the broader Ugu District Municipality and KZN Province. 1.1 Spatial Location within KZN
  10. 10. Page | 2
  11. 11. Page | 3 1.2 Municipal Overview Part of Vulamehlo Local Municipality was merged into Umdoni Local Municipality on 03 August 2016. Financial, Employment and Service Delivery information prior to the 2016/17 financial year only includes figures for Umdoni Local Municipality. 1.3 Geography, History & Economy Umdoni Local Municipality is part of Ugu District Municipality. MDB code: KZN212 Description: The Umdoni Local Municipality is a Category B municipality located within the Ugu District in the KwaZulu-Natal Province. It is the smallest of four municipalities in the district, accounting for just under a quarter of its geographical area. It is made up of 19 wards, most of which are rural areas. The municipality can be divided into three major land uses:  Commercial agriculture  Traditional authority areas and  Coastal urban nodes The coastline stretches approximately 40km. The town of Scottburgh is approximately 50km from the city of Durban and 65km from Port Shepstone. Area: 994km² Towns: Pennington, Scottburgh/Umzinto North Main Economic Sectors: Commercial agriculture
  12. 12. Page | 4 Section 2 2.1 Council & management Umdoni Municipality comprises of 37 Councillors, seven which are full time councillors that serve on the Umdoni Council. The Executive Committee (EXCO) is made of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor & 1 Member reports directly to Council. EXCO is chaired by His Worship, The Mayor Cllr. TW Dube. The Speaker is the ex-officio member of all committees of Council and the Chairperson of Council Meetings. All members of EXCO & the Speaker are full time Councillors. POLITICAL PARTY ANC DA IFP AIC ALIAMA EFF AM4C NUMBER OF SEATS 23 7 3 1 1 1 1 Controlling Party ANC Mayor Deputy Mayor
  13. 13. Page | 5 2.1.1 Demographic Information Speaker Municipal Manager Dr. Vuyiwe Tsako Chief Financial Officer Ms. Tandazile Mhlongo Senior Management Ms Linda Harisingh (Manager: Office of the Municipal Manager) Mr S Hlongwane (Manager: LED) Mr B Khanyile (Manager: Public Participation) Mr M Khanyile (Manager: Building Control) Mr B Makiwane (Manager: Supply Chain Management) Ms B Mbatha (Manager: Human Resource) Mr Simphiwe Nkwanyana (Acting General Manager: Technical Services) Ms A Mthethwa (Manager: Expenditure) Mr M Mzotho (General Manager: Planning and Development) Mr T Ndlovu (Manager: Internal Auditing) Mr T Khanyile (General Manager: Community Services) Mr K Subben (Manager: Environment) Mr S Zamisa (Manager: Housing) Communications Officers Ms S Cele (Manager: Communications) Zime Gcaba
  14. 14. Page | 6
  15. 15. Page | 7
  16. 16. Page | 8 2.2 Service Delivery Statistics Table 2: Service Delivery Information Description 2017/18 2016/17 Water Blue Drop Score n/a n/a Is the municipality responsible to provide? No No Does the municipality have infrastructure to provide? No No Does the municipality actually provide? No No Is the service outsourced/commercialised? No No Number of households and non-domestic customers to which provided 0 0 Number of domestic households/delivery points 0 0 Inside the yard 0 0 Less than 200m from yard 0 0 More than 200m from yard 0 0 Domestic households with access to free basic service 0 0 Electricity Is the municipality responsible to provide? Yes Yes Does the municipality have infrastructure to provide? No No Does the municipality actually provide? No No Is the service outsourced/commercialised? Yes Yes Number of households and non-domestic customers to which provided 3 789 3 009 Domestic households with access to free basic service 3 423 2 183 Sewerage and Sanitation Green Drop Score n/a n/a Is the municipality responsible to provide? No No Does the municipality have infrastructure to provide? No No Does the municipality actually provide? No No Is the service outsourced/commercialised? No No Number of households and non-domestic customers to which provided 0 0
  17. 17. Page | 9 Description 2017/18 2016/17 Number of households using: Flush toilet - public sewerage 0 0 Flush toilet - septic tank 0 0 Ventilated pit latrine 0 0 Bucket system 0 0 Other 0 0 Domestic households with access to free basic service 0 0 Solid Waste Services Is the municipality responsible to provide? Yes Yes Does the municipality have infrastructure to provide? Yes Yes Does the municipality actually provide? Yes Yes Is the service outsourced/commercialised? No No Number of households and non-domestic customers to which provided 11 232 11 232 Domestic households with access to free basic service 790 746 2.3 Other Information Umdoni Local municipality incorporates 7 traditional authority areas. The traditional Authorities falls under Ugu Local Houses of Traditional Leaders in KZN. The Local House has its own vision, mission, and strategic focus areas, depending on the development programmes of its community. The Ugu Local House is governed by the Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Act, 41 of 2003, and the KZN Traditional Leadership and Governance Act, 5 of 2005. These two pieces of legislation ensure alignment of the institution of traditional leadership in KZN with constitutional imperatives. UMdoni Council comprises of 19 ward Councillors and 18 Proportional Representative Councillors. UMdoni Municipality has a total population of approximately 144, 551 which constitutes of 74,924 of that population being female and 69, 627 being male from the total population. The Municipality also has a total number of 35, 433 of households. These statistics are based on the 2011 Census undertaken by Statistics South Africa.
  18. 18. Page | 10 2.4 Umdoni Municipality Long Term Vision
  19. 19. Page | 11 2.5 Population and households by Ward, 2019 Figure 1: Percentage Population & Households by Ward The above Figure depicts that wards 1, 8, and 12 have the highest population. Ward 1 is the third biggest ward in extent and has the second highest concentration of people. Ward 15 has the highest number of households in the municipality. The biggest economic centre of uMdoni is Ward 15, boasting 3106 households. The rural areas with the highest unemployment have majority Youth. 103 9879 95,4 2188 18 67% 73,2 4466 61 918 19 31% 37,5 7057 188,4 1584 20 78% 68,7 6853 99,8 1489 18 70% 180 8639 48 2122 20 52% 173,9 7705 44,3 1686 19 38% 82,9 8765 105,8 3012 28 64% 15,4 10373 675,8 2611 22 70% 6,3 3975 633 1405 22 68% 37,7 3989 105,8 1856 49 43% 25 4998 200,3 1721 26 38% 39,4 9542 242 2984 29 42% 1,1 4129 3831 1841 27 20% 10,2 6970 684,8 1585 22 70% 19,9 8049 405,4 3106 40 42% 8,4 4133 493,7 888 23 79% 7,9 6411 815,3 1287 21 66% 49 7651 156,1 1666 22 67% 74 6824 92,2 1377 21 47% W A RD S IZE IN S Q K M P OP ULA T ION P OP ULA T ION DE NS IT Y (P E OP LE /S Q K M) H OUS E H OLDS ME DIA N A GE H OUS E H OLD OW NE RS H IP POPULATION & HOUSEHOLDS BY WARD CHART WARD 1 WARD 2 WARD 3 WARD 4 WARD 5 WARD 6 WARD 7 WARD 8 WARD 9 WARD 10 WARD 11 WARD 12 WARD 13 WARD 14 WARD 15 WARD 16 WARD 17 WARD 18 WARD 19
  20. 20. Page | 12 2.6 Employment Status by Ward Figure 2: Percentage Employment Status of each Ward The above figure shows that only 1 Ward in the municipality had a 50% employment average. The level of unemployment in uMdoni Municipality is very high and mostly concentrated in the rural area where economic activities are limited. Ward 4 had only 7.8% employment and 74% of the people are not economically active. The data shows that the formal Job market hardly caters to rural communities, leaving most rural people to compete within the informal sector for employment. 43,00% 71,00% 79,00% 12,30% 8,90% 66,00% 74,00% 20,00% 12,60% 52,00% 72,00% 24,50% 7,80% 74,00% 71,00% 18,30% 24,90% 60,00% 44,00% 23,90% 18,80% 56,00% 59,00% 15,60% 34,30% 38,00% 58,00% 29,30% 26,50% 46,00% 65,00% 38,90% 18,00% 33,00% 62,00% 19,70% 55,40% 37,00% 75,00% 53,00% 41,70% 38,00% 76,00% 20,20% 40,80% 43,00% 72,00% 31,20% 33,50% 44,00% 71,00% 16,60% 34,70% 34,70% 75,00% 41,20% 42,00% 53,00% 80,00% 50,00% 22,80% 58,00% 83,00% 12,50% 19,40% 42,00% 64,00% 21,30% 17,60% 50,00% 57,00% 14,90% 12,50% 64,00% 77,00% 34,20% E MP LOY E D % NOT E C ONOMIC A LLY A C T IVE % E MP LOY E D IN F ORMA L S E C T OR % INT E RNE T A C C E S S % EMPLOYMENT STATUS BY WARD CHART WARD 1 WARD 2 WARD 3 WARD 4 WARD 5 WARD 6 WARD 7 WARD 8 WARD 9 WARD 10 WARD 11 WARD 12 WARD 13 WARD 14 WARD 15 WARD 16 WARD 17 WARD 18 WARD 19
  21. 21. Page | 13 2.7 Access to Household Services per Ward, 2019 Figure 3: Access to Household Services per Ward, 2019 Figure 3 show that access to household services is linked to the level of development in each ward. Ward 1 to 5 are predominantly rural wards that lack with regards to service delivery. Most households in the rural areas have limited access to municipal services such as water and sanitation. Ward 1 has the lowest service provision but has the highest population density with 3% of households having access to flushing toilets and only 2% to refuse disposal 0,00% 20,00% 40,00% 60,00% 80,00% 100,00% 120,00% ACCESS TO WATER FROM REGIONAL OR LOCAL SERVICE PROVIDERS % FLUSH OR MACHENICAL TOILETS % REFUSE DISPOSAL BY LOCAL AUTHORITY OR PRIVATE COMPANY % Access to Household Services WARD 1 WARD 2 WARD 3 WARD 4 WARD 5 WARD 6 WARD 7 WARD 8 WARD 9 WARD 10 WARD 11 WARD 12 WARD 13 WARD 14 WARD 15 WARD 16 WARD 17 WARD 18 WARD 19
  22. 22. Page | 14 Section 3 2.8 WARD-1 PROFILE 2.8.1 SPACIAL REPRESENTATION OF WARD - MAP Map 1: Please see Figure 1, 2 and 3 for Ward Size, Population Density, number of households, Median Age and Household Ownership data of the Ward. 2.8.2 WARD OVERVIEW/VISION AND OBJECTIVES This Ward Profile intends to provide a portrait of the demographic, social and economic characteristics of the people and households within the Ward. The Census Profiles contain information on population by age, households and dwelling types, families, and language groups etc. Section 16(1) of the Municipal Systems Act, 2000 states that a municipality must develop a culture of municipal governance that complements formal representation. This means that a municipality must create conditions for the local community to participate in its affairs and one of the ways this can be achieved includes the Preparation, implementation and review of the Integrated Development Plan (IDP). The Umdoni Local Municipality Ward Profiling was conducted through rigorous community engagements, whereby ward councilors were consulted during the month of February 2020. Ward Councilors were tasked to provide unemployed graduates for the purpose of the study.
  23. 23. Page | 15 Ward - 1 Councillor: WARD 1 VISION  To have a safe environment, healthy lifestyle and well developed society by 2022. OBJECTIVES  To improve living standards through provision of basic services  To provide adequate housing  To reduce crime  To reduce teenage pregnancy  To reduce illiteracy  To decrease mortality related to HIV/AIDS diseases 2.8.3 SITUATIONAL ANALYSIS Ward 1 can be characterized as a deep rural area marred by underdevelopment which can be seen through its many gravel roads and rural dwellings. The ward has 11 voting districts namely: VOTING DISTRICTS Sivelile Secondary School Inkanini Combined School Amandlakapheli Combined School Mncindo Hig School Mtholi Combined School
  24. 24. Page | 16 Compostella Church Mphambanyoni Community Hall Siyathuthuka Creche KwaMiso Combined School Dumayo Combined School Kwa-Lembe Community Hall Approximately 50% of the land on ward 1 belongs to the Ingonyama Trust. This portion of the land is under the management of Traditional Authorities. The rest of the land belongs to individual land owners. The area is predominantly rural and underdeveloped. Ward 1 is characterized by grazing land. FIGURE 4: Land Distribution Percentage Figure 4 above indicates that 50% of the land in ward 1 is owned by the Ingonyama Trust, 40% of the land is owned by Individual Land Owners and 10% of the land belong to various other individuals. FIGURE 5: WARD 1 – POPULATION AND HOUSEHOLDS 50% 40% 10% LAND DISTRIBUTION INGONYAMA TRUST INDIVIDUAL LAND OWNERS OTHER
  25. 25. Page | 17 Figure 5: Percentage Population & Households Ward 1 The above Figure depicts that ward 1 population. Ward 1 is the third biggest ward in extent and has the second highest concentration of people. FIGURE 6: WARD 1 – EMPLOYMENT STATUS Figure 6: Percentage Employment Status The above figure shows that Ward 1 has a 43% employment average. FIGURE 7: WARD 1 – ACCESS TO HOUSEHOLD SERVICES 103 9879 95,4 2188 18 67% W A RD S IZE IN S Q K M P OP ULA T ION P OP ULA T ION DE NS IT Y (P E OP LE /S Q K M) H OUS E H OLDS ME DIA N A GE H OUS E H OLD OW NE RS H IP WARD 1 - POPULATION AND HOUSEHOLDS 0,00% 10,00% 20,00% 30,00% 40,00% 50,00% 60,00% 70,00% 80,00% 90,00% 100,00% EMPLOYED NOT ECONOMICALLY ACTIVE EMPLOYED IN FORMAL SECTOR INTERNET ACCESS WARD 1 - EMPLOYMENT STATUS
  26. 26. Page | 18 Figure 7: Access to Household Services Figure 7 shows that access to household services in Ward 1. This can be linked to the level of development in the ward. 2.8.4 SOCIAL PROFILE Nationally and Provincially the Municipality of uMdoni can be regarded to have a high rate of poverty, with more than 60 % of the population depending on grants and subsistence farming to feed their families. 2.8.5 ECONOMIC STATUS Ward 1 is dominated by forestry, 40% of the area is within commercial Agriculture. There is also an emerging sector on small scale agricultural farming through the municipality and a number of co-operatives have been established and are supported through the LED initiatives of the municipality. 0,00% 10,00% 20,00% 30,00% 40,00% 50,00% 60,00% 70,00% 80,00% 90,00% 100,00% ACCESS TO WATER FROM REGIONAL OR LOCAL SERVICE PROVIDERS FLUSH OR MACHENICAL TOILETS REFUSE DISPOSAL BY LOCAL AUTHORITY OR PRIVATE COMPANY WARD 1 - ACCESS TO HOUSEHOLD SERVICES
  27. 27. Page | 19 2.8.6 GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONs GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONS Public Schools: There is a disproportionate and inadequate supply of schools in the ward. There are more primary schools than there are combined or secondary schooling facilities. Primary Schools in Ward 1 are: 1. Kwa Miso Primary School 2. Mtholi Primary 3. Dumayo Primary 4. Enkanini Primary 5. Mandlakapheli Primary 6. Nombayingane Primary Secondary schools in the Ward are: 1. Sivelile High 2. Sphephile High and 3. Mncindo High School Community halls: 1. Dumayo Community Hall Community Service Centres 1. Umkhunya Taxi Rank Pension Payout Points 1. Lembe Hall Healthcare facilities: 2. Mobile Clinics : 3. Mkhize Store, 4. Dumayo and 5. Mqiniseni, 6. Nsepheni store Creches: 1. Enkanini Day Care Center
  28. 28. Page | 20 2.8.7 Needs There is a great need for adequate housing, employment, waste removal and efficient service delivery. The priorities of ward 1 are as follows:  Electrification  Water  Housing  Road Maintenance  Health Clinic 2.8.8 Existing Services The following are services and service providers in the ward:- SERVICES SERVICE PROVIDER Water Ugu District RDP houses being built in Umkhunya Dept. of Human Settlements Clinic Mobile Clinic-DOH Access Roads in Umkhunya -Municipality - Dept. of Transport Child support grants Dept. of social development Child Care Facilities Dept. of social dev and dept. of education Fire Fighter Umdoni Municipality Water and Sanitation Ugu District Faith based UCC Church Forestry Sappi and Mondi Police Station None in Umkhunya Library None in Umkhunya Refuse removal, Refuse dump and solid waste Local Municipality Traffic and Licensing Department Local Municipality
  29. 29. Page | 21 2.8.9 Ward committees Ward 1 ward committees comprises of the following 8 members SURNAME NAME SECTOR CONTACT 1. Mngoma Bahloniphile Religion 073 080 9472 2. Mjoka Celiwe Women 071 108 3603 3. Nxumalo Mhlayipheli Disability 078 314 3009 4. Mazibuko Sabatha Agriculture 078 684 2549 5. Khathi Ayanda Professionals 074 065 5828 6. Myeza Mduduzi Senior Citizens 078 381 9473 7. Mtambo Sipho Safety & Security 078 561 2985 8. Msomi Johannes Zibuse Traditional 083 348 1958 Other Ward 1 Coordinating Structures  Operation Sukuma Sakhe  Ward Aids Council  Ward Task Team  Community Care Givers  Youth Structure  Widows – No database yet  Womens  Mens  Ministries  Traditional Healers
  30. 30. Page | 22 2.8.10 S.W.O.T Analysis of Ward - 1 STRENGTHS *Religious sites *Halls *CWP & EPWP providing job opportunities *Taxis transport *Police Station *Community Nutrition Development Centre (CNDC) WEAKNESSES *Lack of housing *Poor infrastructure maintenance *Lack of recreational facilities *High unemployment rate *High illiteracy rate *Poor revenue collection *Taverns/Drug dealers OPPORTUNITIES *Job creation *Upgrade of Town *Service station *Greater public participation *Life skills programmes *Orphanages *Old age homes *Parks *Improve standard of living *Youth Centre/Programmes *Satellite Clinic *War room to speed up service delivery & assist with grant, identity applications etc. * Satellite Police Station *Swimming pool THREATS *School drop outs *House-breaking and theft *Spread of HIV/AIDS diseases *Confrontation among the Drug Dealers *High teenage pregnancy
  31. 31. Page | 23 2.8.11 Projects or Programmes since 2016 2.8.12 Local Community Natural Resources & Environmental Constraints The natural environment provides a range of Resources for communities living in and around it and to all the residents of uMdoni Municipality in particular. These resources include: 1. Clean drinking water from rivers, wetlands and streams. 2. Thatch material and grazing pastures for livestock from grasslands. 3. Spiritual and cultural benefits. 4. Flood protection from wetlands and other indigenous vegetation. 5. Medicinal plants and educational and ecotourism opportunities. 6. Habitat for wildlife. In addition to the provision of ecosystem services; if the environment is well managed it can provide employment opportunities through projects like the Working for Ecosystems Programme. If the free ecosystem services provided by the environment (e.g. clean water, stormwater management) are lost, the communities will have to bear the cost of alternative infrastructure that will have to be built to provide these services e.g. if wetlands and vegetation protecting residents from floods are removed they would have to be replaced by expensive storm-water management infrastructure. This is money which could have been used
  32. 32. Page | 24 to provide other infrastructure like houses. This will result in a higher cost of living as residents will have to pay municipal tariffs for maintenance of the new infrastructure. Ecosystem services: The free services provided by the natural environment without which rate payer’s money would have to pay for the construction of expensive infrastructure to ensure e.g. food supply, climate regulation, water supply and flood prevention. Alien plant clearing; one of the employment opportunities created by a well managed environment. Grazing pastures provided by the natural environment (grasslands). If this is removed it would need to be replaced by expensive, commercial animal feed. Material for traditional mats or crafts provided by wetlands. 2.8.13 Conclusion This profile aimed to provide an overview of the most relevant developmental indicators that shape the socio-economic reality of the Ward profiled. It is contended that the information contained in this Profile will provide the Municipality with sufficient socio-economic intelligence that will inform credible, responsive, efficient and effective budget allocations that will improve the living conditions of all citizens within the area of focus. The most prominent aspects contained in the profile are summarized as follows:  Infrastructural development  Water and Sanitation  Housing  Schools  Roads Community Access Roads  Clinics Needed between Dududu and Umkhunya  Recreational facilities (POOL)  Skills Development Centers  Job Opportunities  Old age home  Crime Prevention  Satellite Police Station  Decrease in HIV/AIDS orphans/deaths
  33. 33. Page | 25 2.9 WARD-2 PROFILE 2.9.1 SPACIAL REPRESENTATION OF WARD – MAP Map 2: Please see Figure 1, 2 and 3 for Ward Size, Population Density, number of households, Median Age and Household Ownership data of the Ward. 2.9.2 WARD OVERVIEW/VISION AND OBJECTIVES This Ward Profile intends to provide a portrait of the demographic, social and economic characteristics of the people and households within the Ward. The Census Profiles contain information on population by age, households and dwelling types, families, and language groups etc. Section 16(1) of the Municipal Systems Act, 2000 states that a municipality must develop a culture of municipal governance that complements formal representation. This means that a municipality must create conditions for the local community to participate in its affairs and one of the ways this can be achieved includes the Preparation, implementation and review of the Integrated Development Plan (IDP). The Umdoni Local Municipality Ward Profiling was conducted through rigorous community engagements, whereby ward councilors were consulted during the month of February 2020. Ward Councilors were tasked to provide unemployed graduates for the purpose of the study.
  34. 34. Page | 26 Ward - 2 Councillor: WARD 2: VISION Ward 2 for Job opportunities & improved living conditions of the community WARD 2: OBJECTIVES  To improve living standards through provision of basic services  To provide adequate housing  To reduce crime  To reduce teenage pregnancy  To reduce illiteracy  To decrease mortality related to HIV/AIDS diseases 2.9.3 SITUATIONAL ANALYSIS SITUATIONAL ANALYSIS Ward 2 can be characterized as a very deep rural area. It is highly underdeveloped with many informal dwelling and plenty of gravel roads. The ward has 8 voting districts, namely: VOTING DISTRICTS Mceleni Combined School Sewing Centre Sanqula Combined School Ndunduma Combined School Khakhama Community Hall
  35. 35. Page | 27 Bhewula Community Hall Shukumisa Primary School AMandlalathi Primary School FIGURE 8: WARD 2 - POPULATION AND HOUSEHOLDS Figure 8: Percentage Population & Households Ward 2 The above Figure depicts that ward 2 population. FIGURE 9: WARD 2 – EMPLOYMENT STATUS Figure 9: Percentage Employment Status The above figure shows that Ward 2 has a 65% unemployment average. 73,2 4466 61 918 19 31% W A RD S IZE IN S Q K M P OP ULA T ION P OP ULA T ION DE NS IT Y (P E OP LE /S Q K M) H OUS E H OLDS ME DIA N A GE H OUS E H OLD OW NE RS H IP WARD 2 - POPULATION AND HOUSEHOLDS 0,00% 100,00% 200,00% 300,00% 400,00% 500,00% 600,00% 700,00% 800,00% 900,00% 1000,00% EMPLOYED NOT ECONOMICALLY ACTIVE EMPLOYED IN FORMAL SECTOR INTERNET ACCESS WARD 2 - EMPLOYMENT STATUS
  36. 36. Page | 28 FIGURE 10: WARD 2 – ACCESS TO HOUSEHOLD SERVICES Figure 10: Access to Household Services Figure 10 shows access to household services in Ward 2. This can be linked to the level of development in the ward. 2.9.4 SOCIAL PROFILE Ward 2 is characterized by a high level of poverty with many of its people bearing the brunt of unemployment. Most of its population makes a living through government social grants and subsistence farming. 2.9.5 ECONOMIC STATUS Ward 2 is one of the poorest wards in UMdoni Municipality. There is also an emerging sector on small scale agricultural farming through the municipality and a number of co-operatives have been established and are supported through the LED initiatives of the municipality. 0,00% 10,00% 20,00% 30,00% 40,00% 50,00% 60,00% 70,00% 80,00% 90,00% 100,00% ACCESS TO WATER FROM REGIONAL OR LOCAL SERVICE PROVIDERS FLUSH OR MACHENICAL TOILETS REFUSE DISPOSAL BY LOCAL AUTHORITY OR PRIVATE COMPANY WARD 2 - ACCESS TO HOUSEHOLD SERVICES
  37. 37. Page | 29 2.9.6 GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONS STATE ENTIY TYPE OF INTERVENTION QUANTITY MUNICIPALITY CWP 36 DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH COMMUNITY CARE GIVERS 70 MUNICIPALITY WARD COMMITTEES 10
  38. 38. Page | 30 2.9.7 Needs There is a greater need for the following:  Public Health Care Facilities  Access to Water services  Access roads  Job opportunities  Public Hall Structures  Skills Development Centers 2.9.8 The ward has the following services: Schools: There are 5 High Schools and 5 Primary Schools: HIGH SCHOOLS PRIMARY SCHOOLS 1. Sukamuva High 1. Mceleni Primary 2. Sithuthukile High 2. Ndunduma Primary 3. Sizathina High 3. Sangqula Primary 4. Qiko High 4. Khakhama Primary 5. Nomazwe High 5. Mandlalathi Primary Early childhood development centres: 1. Celelani Crèche 2. Sibusiso Crèche 3. Thotho Crèche Community Service Centres  None Community Halls: 1. Buhlebezwe Community Hall 2. Khakhama Community Hall Pension Payout Points  None SERVICES SERVICE PROVIDER Water Ugu District RDP Houses Dept. of Human Settlements Child support grants Dept. of social development Child Care Facilities Privately owned Schooling Facilities Dept. of Education
  39. 39. Page | 31 2.9.9 Ward committees Part 4 of the Municipal Structure Act, 1998 (Act No.117 of the 1998) provides for the establishment of ward communities matters, and also provide that the purpose of ward committee is to enhance participatory democracy in local government. Ward 2 ward committees comprises of the following 9 members SURNAME NAME SECTOR CONTACT 1. Cele Sbahle Gladys Women 079 105 8946 2. Ngcobo Gabangani Senior Citizens 078 683 8102 3. Ngcobo Siyabonga Youth 078 758 8975 4. Bele Dumisani Raymond Traditional 073 196 3399 5. Ngcobo Khalisile Winfrieda Safety & Security 078 221 2878 6. Ndwalane Sthandiwe Transport 078 684 2549 7. Shandu Xolani Agriculture 078 175 8586 8. Dlamini Zethule Walter Education 073 007 7566 9. Gumede Thabile Eunice Religion 072 873 621 Other Ward 2 Coordinating Structures *Community Care Givers
  40. 40. Page | 32 2.9.10 S.W.O.T Analysis of Ward – 2 STRENGTHS *Religious sites *Halls *CWP *Taxis transport WEAKNESSES *Lack of housing *Poor infrastructure maintenance *Lack of recreational facilities *High unemployment rate *High illiteracy rate *Lack of resources *Illegal Dumping *Teenage Pregnancy *Taverns/Drug dealers *Lack of town development OPPORTUNITIES *Job creation *Service station *Life skills programmes *Improve standard of living *Youth Centre/Programmes *CPF *War room to speed up service delivery & assist with grant, identity applications etc. THREATS *School drop outs *Over-crowding/over population *House-breaking and theft *Spread of HIV/AIDS diseases *Shortage of land as mainly privately owned
  41. 41. Page | 33 2.9.11 Projects or Programmes since 2016 2.9.12 Local Community Natural Resources & Environmental Constraints The natural environment provides a range of Resources for communities living in and around it and to all the residents of uMdoni Municipality in particular. These resources include: 1. Clean drinking water from rivers, wetlands and streams. 2. Thatch material and grazing pastures for livestock from grasslands. 3. Spiritual and cultural benefits. 4. Flood protection from wetlands and other indigenous vegetation. 5. Medicinal plants and educational and ecotourism opportunities. 6. Habitat for wildlife. In addition to the provision of ecosystem services; if the environment is well managed it can provide employment opportunities through projects like the Working for Ecosystems Programme. If the free ecosystem services provided by the environment (e.g. clean water, stormwater management) are lost, the communities will have to bear the cost of alternative infrastructure that will have to be built to provide these services e.g. if wetlands and vegetation protecting residents from floods are removed they would have to be replaced by expensive storm-water management infrastructure. This is money which could have been used to provide other infrastructure like houses. This will result in a higher cost of living as residents will have to pay municipal tariffs for maintenance of the new infrastructure.
  42. 42. Page | 34 Ecosystem services: The free services provided by the natural environment without which rate payer’s money would have to pay for the construction of expensive infrastructure to ensure e.g. food supply, climate regulation, water supply and flood prevention. Alien plant clearing; one of the employment opportunities created by a well managed environment. Grazing pastures provided by the natural environment (grasslands). If this is removed it would need to be replaced by expensive, commercial animal feed. Material for traditional mats or crafts provided by wetlands. 2.9.13 Conclusion This profile aimed to provide an overview of the most relevant developmental indicators that shape the socio-economic reality of the Ward profiled. It is contended that the information contained in this Profile will provide the Municipality with sufficient socio-economic intelligence that will inform credible, responsive, efficient and effective budget allocations that will improve the living conditions of all citizens within the area of focus. The most prominent aspects contained in the profile are summarized as follows:  Infrastructural development  Water and Sanitation  Housing  Schools  Roads Community Access Roads  Clinics Needed between Dududu and Umkhunya  Recreational facilities (POOL)  Skills Development Centers  Job Opportunities  Old age home  Crime Prevention  Satellite Police Station  Decrease in HIV/AIDS orphans/deaths
  43. 43. Page | 35 2.10 WARD-3 PROFILE 2.10.1 SPACIAL REPRESENTATION OF WARD – MAP Map 2: Please see Figure 1, 2 and 3 for Ward Size, Population Density, number of households, Median Age and Household Ownership data of the Ward. 2.10.2 WARD OVERVIEW/VISION AND OBJECTIVES This Ward Profile intends to provide a portrait of the demographic, social and economic characteristics of the people and households within the Ward. The Census Profiles contain information on population by age, households and dwelling types, families, and language groups etc. Section 16(1) of the Municipal Systems Act, 2000 states that a municipality must develop a culture of municipal governance that complements formal representation. This means that a municipality must create conditions for the local community to participate in its affairs and one of the ways this can be achieved includes the Preparation, implementation and review of the Integrated Development Plan (IDP). The Umdoni Local Municipality Ward Profiling was conducted through rigorous community engagements, whereby ward councilors were consulted during the month of February 2020. Ward Councilors were tasked to provide unemployed graduates for the purpose of the study.
  44. 44. Page | 36 Ward - 3 Councillor: WARD 3: VISION Ward 3 for Job opportunities & improved living conditions of the community WARD 3: OBJECTIVES  To improve living standards through provision of basic services  To provide adequate housing  To reduce crime  To reduce teenage pregnancy  To reduce illiteracy  To decrease mortality related to HIV/AIDS diseases 2.10.3 SITUATIONAL ANALYSIS SITUATIONAL ANALYSIS Ward 3 can be characterized as a very deep rural area. It is highly underdeveloped with many informal dwellings and plenty of gravel roads. The ward has 5 voting districts, namely: VOTING DISTRICTS Nhlayenza Primary School Nkampula Creche Qiko Tribal Court Zembeni Primary School Bhewula Community Hall
  45. 45. Page | 37 FIGURE 11: WARD 3 – POPULATION AND HOUSEHOLDS Figure 11: Percentage Population & Households Ward 3 The above Figure depicts that ward 3 population. FIGURE 12: WARD 3 – EMPLOYMENT STATUS Figure 12: Percentage Employment Status The above figure shows that Ward 3 has over 50% unemployment average. 37,5 7057 188,4 1584 20 78% W A RD S IZE IN S Q K M P OP ULA T ION P OP ULA T ION DE NS IT Y (P E OP LE /S Q K M) H OUS E H OLDS ME DIA N A GE H OUS E H OLD OW NE RS H IP WARD 3 - POPULATION AND HOUSEHOLDS 0,00% 10,00% 20,00% 30,00% 40,00% 50,00% 60,00% 70,00% 80,00% 90,00% 100,00% EMPLOYED NOT ECONOMICALLY ACTIVE EMPLOYED IN FORMAL SECTOR INTERNET ACCESS WARD 3 -EMPLOYMENT STATUS
  46. 46. Page | 38 FIGURE 13: WARD 3 – ACCESS TO HOUSEHOLD SERVICES Figure 13: Access to Household Services Figure 13 shows access to household services in Ward 3. This can be linked to the level of development in the ward. 2.10.4 SOCIAL PROFILE Ward 3 is characterized by a high level of poverty with many of its people bearing the brunt of unemployment. Most of its population makes a living through government social grants and subsistence farming. 2.10.5 ECONOMIC STATUS Ward 3 is one of the poorest wards in UMdoni Municipality. There is also an emerging sector on small scale agricultural farming through the municipality and a number of co-operatives have been established and are supported through the LED initiatives of the municipality. 0,00% 10,00% 20,00% 30,00% 40,00% 50,00% 60,00% 70,00% 80,00% 90,00% 100,00% ACCESS TO WATER FROM REGIONAL OR LOCAL SERVICE PROVIDERS FLUSH OR MACHENICAL TOILETS REFUSE DISPOSAL BY LOCAL AUTHORITY OR PRIVATE COMPANY WARD 3 - ACCESS TO HOUSEHOLD SERVICES
  47. 47. Page | 39 2.10.6 GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONS STATE ENTIY TYPE OF INTERVENTION QUANTITY MUNICIPALITY CWP DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH COMMUNITY CARE GIVERS MUNICIPALITY WARD COMMITTEES
  48. 48. Page | 40 2.10.7 Needs There is a greater need for the following:  Public Health Care Facilities  Access to Water services  Access roads  Job opportunities  Public Hall Structures  Skills Development Centers  Sports Facilities 2.10.8 The ward has the following services: Schools: There are 1 High Schools and 3 Primary Schools: HIGH SCHOOLS PRIMARY SCHOOLS 1. Phindavele High 1. Zembeni HP 2. Nhlayenza JP 3. Dududu JP Early childhood development centres: There are 4 funded creches and 1 privately owned creche Community Service Centres  Market Stalls  Dududu Taxi Rank Community Halls: 1. Bhewula Community Hall Pension Payout Points  Inkampula and KwaGoqo SERVICES SERVICE PROVIDER Water Ugu District RDP Houses Dept. of Human Settlements Child support grants Dept. of social development Child Care Facilities Privately owned Schooling Facilities Dept. of Education
  49. 49. Page | 41 2.10.9 Ward committees Part 4 of the Municipal Structure Act, 1998 (Act No.117 of the 1998) provides for the establishment of ward communities matters, and also provide that the purpose of ward committee is to enhance participatory democracy in local government. Ward 3 ward committees comprises of the following 10 members SURNAME NAME SECTOR CONTACT 1. Ngwane Mzokhona Transport 083 420 6689 2. Manci Gugu Agriculture 078 548 3326 3. Gumede Bhekizitha Traditional 073 438 7497 4. Kweyama Bongani Religion 079 921 4700 5. Ndelu Slindile Women 078 853 8510 6. Shandu Sbonelo Safety & Security 073 337 6294 7. Manyaba Primrose Senior Citizens 078 287 3455 8. Mbutho Mthandeni Professional 073 815 7465 9. Cele Nkosiyelizwe Youth 076 165 0891 10. Gumede Nelisiwe Disability 073 456 8979 Other Ward 3 Coordinating Structures *Operation Sukuma Sakhe *Local Task Team *Community Care Givers *Community Development Workers *Youth Structure *Disability Structure *Widows *Ministries *Traditional Healers
  50. 50. Page | 42 2.10.10 S.W.O.T Analysis of Ward – 3 STRENGTHS *Religious sites *Location and Accessibility *Halls *CWP & EPWP providing job opportunities *Taxis transport *Market Stalls WEAKNESSES *Lack of housing *Poor infrastructure maintenance *Lack of recreational facilities *High unemployment rate *High illiteracy rate *Lack of resources *Unwillingness to change *Social ills *High rate of unemployment *Teenage Pregnancy *Taverns/Drug dealers OPPORTUNITIES *Job creation *Banks/Atms *Greater public participation *Life skills programmes *Orphanages *Old age homes *Improve standard of living *Youth Centre/Programmes *CPF *War room to speed up service delivery & assist with grant, identity applications etc. THREATS *Political instability *School drop outs *Taxi strikes *Business group strikes *House breaking and theft *HIV/AIDS *Shortage of land for housing *Open spaces and lanes *Health hazards
  51. 51. Page | 43 2.10.11 Projects or Programmes since 2016 1. Construction of Bridge Ndungunyane bridge, 2. Upgrading of gravel road to tarred road Nkampula and Beula, 3. Construction of Outdoor Gym Dududu Outdoor. 2.10.12 Local Community Natural Resources & Environmental Constraints The natural environment provides a range of Resources for communities living in and around it and to all the residents of uMdoni Municipality in particular. These resources include: 1. Clean drinking water from rivers, wetlands and streams. 2. Thatch material and grazing pastures for livestock from grasslands. 3. Spiritual and cultural benefits. 4. Flood protection from wetlands and other indigenous vegetation. 5. Medicinal plants and educational and ecotourism opportunities. 6. Habitat for wildlife. In addition to the provision of ecosystem services; if the environment is well managed it can provide employment opportunities through projects like the Working for Ecosystems Programme. If the free ecosystem services provided by the environment (e.g. clean water, stormwater management) are lost, the communities will have to bear the cost of alternative infrastructure that will have to be built to provide these services e.g. if wetlands and vegetation protecting residents from floods are removed they would have to be replaced by expensive storm-water management infrastructure. This is money which could have been used to provide other infrastructure like houses. This will result in a higher cost of living as residents will have to pay municipal tariffs for maintenance of the new infrastructure. Ecosystem services: The free services provided by the natural environment without which rate payer’s money would have to pay for the construction of expensive infrastructure to ensure e.g. food supply, climate regulation, water supply and flood prevention. Alien plant clearing; one of the employment opportunities created by a well managed environment. Grazing pastures provided by the natural environment (grasslands). If this is removed it would need to be replaced by expensive, commercial animal feed. Material for traditional mats or crafts provided by wetlands.
  52. 52. Page | 44 2.10.13 Conclusion This profile aimed to provide an overview of the most relevant developmental indicators that shape the socio-economic reality of the Ward profiled. It is contended that the information contained in this Profile will provide the Municipality with sufficient socio-economic intelligence that will inform credible, responsive, efficient and effective budget allocations that will improve the living conditions of all citizens within the area of focus. The most prominent aspects contained in the profile are summarized as follows:  Infrastructural development  Water and Sanitation  Housing  Schools  Roads Community Access Roads  Clinics Needed between Dududu and Umkhunya  Recreational facilities (POOL)  Skills Development Centers  Job Opportunities  Old age home  Crime Prevention  Satellite Police Station  Decrease in HIV/AIDS orphans/deaths
  53. 53. Page | 45 2.11 WARD-4 PROFILE 2.11.1 SPACIAL REPRESENTATION OF WARD – MAP Map 2: Please see Figure 1, 2 and 3 for Ward Size, Population Density, number of households, Median Age and Household Ownership data of the Ward. 2.11.2 WARD OVERVIEW/VISION AND OBJECTIVES This Ward Profile intends to provide a portrait of the demographic, social and economic characteristics of the people and households within the Ward. The Census Profiles contain information on population by age, households and dwelling types, families, and language groups etc. Section 16(1) of the Municipal Systems Act, 2000 states that a municipality must develop a culture of municipal governance that complements formal representation. This means that a municipality must create conditions for the local community to participate in its affairs and one of the ways this can be achieved includes the Preparation, implementation and review of the Integrated Development Plan (IDP). The Umdoni Local Municipality Ward Profiling was conducted through rigorous community engagements, whereby ward councilors were consulted during the month of February 2020. Ward Councilors were tasked to provide unemployed graduates for the purpose of the study.
  54. 54. Page | 46 Ward - 4 Councillor: WARD 4: VISION Ward 4 for Job opportunities & improved living conditions of the community WARD 4: OBJECTIVES  To improve living standards through provision of basic services  To provide adequate housing  To reduce crime  To reduce teenage pregnancy  To reduce illiteracy  To decrease mortality related to HIV/AIDS diseases 2.11.3 SITUATIONAL ANALYSIS SITUATIONAL ANALYSIS Ward 4 can be characterized as a very deep rural area. It is highly underdeveloped with many informal dwelling and plenty of gravel roads. The ward has 7 voting districts, namely: VOTING DISTRICTS KwaNyuswa Skills Centre Kenterton Combined School Inqanula Combined School Mqangqala Creche Quembe Combined School
  55. 55. Page | 47 Two-Stick Community Hall Poovan’s Store FIGURE 14: WARD 4 – POPULATION AND HOUSEHOLDS Figure 14: Percentage Population & Households Ward 4 The above Figure depicts that ward 4 population. FIGURE 15: WARD 4 – EMPLOYMENT STATUS Figure 15: Percentage Employment Status The above figure shows that Ward 4 has over 50% unemployment average. Internet access is only available to just under 20% of the region. 68,7 6853 99,8 1489 18 70% W A RD S IZE IN S Q K M P OP ULA T ION P OP ULA T ION DE NS IT Y (P E OP LE /S Q K M) H OUS E H OLDS ME DIA N A GE H OUS E H OLD OW NE RS H IP WARD 4 - POPULATION AND HOUSEHOLDS 0,00% 20,00% 40,00% 60,00% 80,00% 100,00% EMPLOYED NOT ECONOMICALLY ACTIVE EMPLOYED IN FORMAL SECTOR INTERNET ACCESS WARD 4 - EMPLOYMENT STATUS
  56. 56. Page | 48 FIGURE 16: WARD 4 – ACCESS TO HOUSEHOLD SERVICES Figure 16: Access to Household Services Figure 16 shows access to household services in Ward 4. This can be linked to the level of development in the ward. 2.11.4 SOCIAL PROFILE Ward 4 is characterized by a high level of poverty with many of its people bearing the brunt of unemployment. Most of its population makes a living through government social grants and subsistence farming. 2.11.5 ECONOMIC STATUS Ward 4 has very little economic activity with one tuckshop and one general dealer store. 0,00% 10,00% 20,00% 30,00% 40,00% 50,00% 60,00% 70,00% 80,00% 90,00% 100,00% ACCESS TO WATER FROM REGIONAL OR LOCAL SERVICE PROVIDERS FLUSH OR MACHENICAL TOILETS REFUSE DISPOSAL BY LOCAL AUTHORITY OR PRIVATE COMPANY WARD 4 - ACCESS TO HOUSEHOLD SERVICES
  57. 57. Page | 49 2.11.6 GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONS STATE ENTIY TYPE OF INTERVENTION QUANTITY MUNICIPALITY CWP DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH COMMUNITY CARE GIVERS MUNICIPALITY WARD COMMITTEES 10
  58. 58. Page | 50 2.11.7 Needs There is a greater need for the following:  Public Health Care Facilities  Access to Water services  Access roads  Job opportunities  Public Hall Structures  Skills Development Centers  Electricity  Sports Facility 2.11.8 The ward has the following services: Schools: There are 1 High Schools and 5 Primary Schools: HIGH SCHOOLS PRIMARY SCHOOLS 1. Sibuyile High 1. Thomas Mbhele Primary 2. Kenterton Primary 3. Inqanula Primary 4. Qwembe Primary 5. Sibabili Primary Early childhood development centres: 1. Masakhan Crèche 2. Mqangqala Crèche 3. Bhadane Crèche Community Service Centres  Emanyusweni Tribal Court  Kenterton Hall  Bhadane Hall  Qwembe Hall  Emandleni Tribal Court  Two stick Hall Community Halls: 1. Community Nutrition Development Centre 2. Community Centre 3. Dududu Taxi Rank Pension Payout Points  Amanyuswa  Kenterton Hall  Bhadane Hall SERVICES SERVICE PROVIDER Water Ugu District RDP Houses Dept. of Human Settlements Child support grants Dept. of social development Child Care Facilities Privately owned Schooling Facilities Dept. of Education
  59. 59. Page | 51 2.11.9 Ward committees Part 4 of the Municipal Structure Act, 1998 (Act No.117 of the 1998) provides for the establishment of ward communities matters, and also provide that the purpose of ward committee is to enhance participatory democracy in local government. Ward 4 ward committees comprises of the following 10 members SURNAME NAME SECTOR CONTACT 1. Nene Nkululeko Transport 079 821 5192 2. Mbhele Zakhele Education 078 881 1541 3. Hlongwa Eunice Women 073 900 4767 4. Msani Vusi Business 073 432 9706 5. Msani Bhekinkosi Senior Citizens 063 084 2261 6. Ntobela Nondumiso Health 071 905 8865 7. Mbhele Zimisele Disability 073 522 0247 8. Ndlovu Mandisa Youth 078 878 4771 9. Mayeza Vitalis D Traditional 073 333 5762 10. Maduna Joseph Safety & Security 076 367 8603 Other Ward 4 Coordinating Structures *OSS *Ward Aids council *SGB *Zakhele taxi association *Traditional councils *Mgangeni clinic committee *Community care givers *CDW *Youth Structures *Women *Men *Traditional healers
  60. 60. Page | 52 2.11.10 S.W.O.T Analysis of Ward – 4 STRENGTHS *Religious sites *Location and Accessibility *Halls *CWP & EPWP providing job opportunities *Taxis transport *Market Stalls WEAKNESSES *Lack of housing *Poor infrastructure maintenance *Lack of recreational facilities *High unemployment rate *High illiteracy rate *Lack of resources *Unwillingness to change *Social ills *High rate of unemployment *Teenage Pregnancy *Taverns/Drug dealers OPPORTUNITIES *Job creation *Banks/Atms *Greater public participation *Life skills programmes *Orphanages *Old age homes *Improve standard of living *Youth Centre/Programmes *CPF *War room to speed up service delivery & assist with grant, identity applications etc. THREATS *Political instability *School drop outs *Taxi strikes *Business group strikes *House breaking and theft *HIV/AIDS *Shortage of land for housing *Open spaces and lanes *Health hazards
  61. 61. Page | 53 2.11.11 Projects or Programmes since 2016 1. Construction of Bridge Mgangeni Causeway Bridge 2. Construction of roads, Bhadane road 3. Construction of outdoor gym Kenterton Outdoor Gym 2.11.12 Local Community Natural Resources & Environmental Constraints The natural environment provides a range of Resources for communities living in and around it and to all the residents of uMdoni Municipality in particular. These resources include: 1. Clean drinking water from rivers, wetlands and streams. 2. Thatch material and grazing pastures for livestock from grasslands. 3. Spiritual and cultural benefits. 4. Flood protection from wetlands and other indigenous vegetation. 5. Medicinal plants and educational and ecotourism opportunities. 6. Habitat for wildlife. In addition to the provision of ecosystem services; if the environment is well managed it can provide employment opportunities through projects like the Working for Ecosystems Programme. If the free ecosystem services provided by the environment (e.g. clean water, stormwater management) are lost, the communities will have to bear the cost of alternative infrastructure that will have to be built to provide these services e.g. if wetlands and vegetation protecting residents from floods are removed they would have to be replaced by expensive storm-water management infrastructure. This is money which could have been used to provide other infrastructure like houses. This will result in a higher cost of living as residents will have to pay municipal tariffs for maintenance of the new infrastructure. Ecosystem services: The free services provided by the natural environment without which rate payer’s money would have to pay for the construction of expensive infrastructure to ensure e.g. food supply, climate regulation, water supply and flood prevention. Alien plant clearing; one of the employment opportunities created by a well managed environment. Grazing pastures provided by the natural environment (grasslands). If this is removed it would need to be replaced by expensive, commercial animal feed. Material for traditional mats or crafts provided by wetlands.
  62. 62. Page | 54 2.11.13 Conclusion This profile aimed to provide an overview of the most relevant developmental indicators that shape the socio-economic reality of the Ward profiled. It is contended that the information contained in this Profile will provide the Municipality with sufficient socio-economic intelligence that will inform credible, responsive, efficient and effective budget allocations that will improve the living conditions of all citizens within the area of focus. The most prominent aspects contained in the profile are summarized as follows:  Infrastructural development  Water and Sanitation  Housing  Schools  Roads Community Access Roads  Clinics Needed between Dududu and Umkhunya  Recreational facilities (POOL)  Skills Development Centers  Job Opportunities  Old age home  Crime Prevention  Satellite Police Station  Decrease in HIV/AIDS orphans/deaths
  63. 63. Page | 55 2.12 WARD-5 PROFILE 2.12.1 SPACIAL REPRESENTATION OF WARD – MAP Map 2: Please see Figure 1, 2 and 3 for Ward Size, Population Density, number of households, Median Age and Household Ownership data of the Ward. 2.12.2 WARD OVERVIEW/VISION AND OBJECTIVES This Ward Profile intends to provide a portrait of the demographic, social and economic characteristics of the people and households within the Ward. The Census Profiles contain information on population by age, households and dwelling types, families, and language groups etc. Section 16(1) of the Municipal Systems Act, 2000 states that a municipality must develop a culture of municipal governance that complements formal representation. This means that a municipality must create conditions for the local community to participate in its affairs and one of the ways this can be achieved includes the Preparation, implementation and review of the Integrated Development Plan (IDP). The Umdoni Local Municipality Ward Profiling was conducted through rigorous community engagements, whereby ward councilors were consulted during the month of February 2020. Ward Councilors were tasked to provide unemployed graduates for the purpose of the study.
  64. 64. Page | 56 Ward - 5 Councillor: WARD 5: VISION Ward 5 for Job opportunities & improved living conditions of the community WARD 5: OBJECTIVES  To improve living standards through provision of basic services  To provide adequate housing  To reduce crime  To reduce teenage pregnancy  To reduce illiteracy  To decrease mortality related to HIV/AIDS diseases 2.12.3 SITUATIONAL ANALYSIS SITUATIONAL ANALYSIS Ward 5 can be characterized as a very deep rural area. It is highly underdeveloped with many informal dwelling and plenty of gravel roads. The ward has 5 voting districts, namely: VOTING DISTRICTS Sizophumelela High School Zamani Primary School Himmelberg Sec School Mayfield Crecehe Vukaphi Combined School
  65. 65. Page | 57 FIGURE 17: WARD 5 – POPULATION AND HOUSEHOLDS Figure 17: Percentage Population & Households Ward 5 The above Figure depicts ward 5 population. FIGURE 18: WARD 5 – EMPLOYMENT STATUS Figure 18: Percentage Employment Status The above figure shows that Ward 5 has over 60% unemployment average. Internet access is only available to 25% of the region. 180 8639 48 2122 20 52% W A RD S IZE IN S Q K M P OP ULA T ION P OP ULA T ION DE NS IT Y (P E OP LE /S Q K M) H OUS E H OLDS ME DIA N A GE H OUS E H OLD OW NE RS H IP WARD 5 - POPULATION AND HOUSEHOLDS 0,00% 10,00% 20,00% 30,00% 40,00% 50,00% 60,00% 70,00% 80,00% 90,00% 100,00% EMPLOYED NOT ECONOMICALLY ACTIVE EMPLOYED IN FORMAL SECTOR INTERNET ACCESS WARD 5 - EMPLOYMENT STATUS
  66. 66. Page | 58 FIGURE 19: WARD 5 Figure 19: Access to Household Services Figure 19 shows access to household services in Ward 5. This can be linked to the level of development in the ward. 2.12.4 SOCIAL PROFILE Ward 5 is a developed area in terms of infrastructure, schools, skills centres, Community halls, Sports grounds, Outdoor gym tools. More than 80% of the population depend on social grants to feed their families. Others depend on food parcels from SASSA as there is a high rate of unemployment of youth. 2.12.5 ECONOMIC STATUS Ward 5 has middle to low income earners and a large number of people are receiving grants. 0,00% 10,00% 20,00% 30,00% 40,00% 50,00% 60,00% 70,00% 80,00% 90,00% 100,00% ACCESS TO WATER FROM REGIONAL OR LOCAL SERVICE PROVIDERS FLUSH OR MACHENICAL TOILETS REFUSE DISPOSAL BY LOCAL AUTHORITY OR PRIVATE COMPANY WARD 5 - ACCESS TO HOUSEHOLD SERVICES
  67. 67. Page | 59 2.12.6 GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONS STATE ENTIY TYPE OF INTERVENTION QUANTITY MUNICIPALITY CWP DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH COMMUNITY CARE GIVERS MUNICIPALITY WARD COMMITTEES
  68. 68. Page | 60 2.12.7 Needs There is a greater need for the following:  Public Health Care Facilities  Access to Water services  Access roads  Job opportunities  Public Hall Structures  Skills Development Centers 2.12.8 The ward has the following services: Schools: There are 3 High Schools and 3 Primary Schools: HIGH SCHOOLS PRIMARY SCHOOLS 1. Himmelberg High 1. Dumisa Primary 2. Siphapheme High 2. Vukaphi Primary 3. Sizophumelela High 3. Zamani Primary Early childhood development centres: 1. Mayfield 2. Mbulula 3. Syabonga 4. Bonakele 5. Sphephile Community Service Centres  Sawoti Police Station  Phila Mntwana Centre  Snegugu Community Projects Community Halls: 4. Dumisa Community Hall Pension Payout Points  Dumisa Community Hall SERVICES SERVICE PROVIDER Water Ugu District RDP Houses Dept. of Human Settlements Child support grants Dept. of social development Child Care Facilities Privately owned Schooling Facilities Dept. of Education
  69. 69. Page | 61 2.12.9 Ward committees Part 4 of the Municipal Structure Act, 1998 (Act No.117 of the 1998) provides for the establishment of ward communities matters, and also provide that the purpose of ward committee is to enhance participatory democracy in local government. Ward 5 ward committees comprises of the following 10 members SURNAME NAME SECTOR CONTACT 1. Ngcongo Lungisani Youth 083 867 6887 2. Msoni Nomthandazo Women 073 316 3429 3. Ncayiya Glorious Religion 073 193 5536 4. Shezi Victoria Transport 073 459 4210 5. Khawula Busisiwe Health 083 470 6058 6. Dlamini Nhlanhla Traditional 073 518 1945 7. Mjoka Mondli Safety & Security 078 002 6030 8. Mkhize Thembinkosi Disability 078 777 0368 9. Nzimande Bhekabantu Business 083 331 7316 10. Nzuza Vusumuzi Senior Citizens 073 278 4678 Other Ward 5 Coordinating Structures *Operation Sukuma Sakhe *Child and Youth Care workers *Community Care Givers *Community liaison safety & security *Youth Structure *Disability Structure *Women *Traditional Healers
  70. 70. Page | 62 2.12.10 S.W.O.T Analysis of Ward – 5 STRENGTHS *Religious sites *Location and Accessibility *Halls *CWP & EPWP providing job opportunities *Taxis transport *Market Stalls *ECD * Police station WEAKNESSES *Lack of housing *Poor infrastructure maintenance *Lack of recreational facilities *High unemployment rate *High illiteracy rate *Lack of resources *Unwillingness to change *Social ills *High rate of unemployment *Teenage Pregnancy *Taverns/Drug dealers OPPORTUNITIES *Job creation *Banks/Atms *Greater public participation *Life skills programmes *Orphanages *Old age homes *Improve standard of living *Youth Centre/Programmes *CPF *War room to speed up service delivery & assist with grant, identity applications etc. THREATS *Political instability *School drop outs *Taxi strikes *Business group strikes *House breaking and theft *HIV/AIDS *Shortage of land for housing *Open spaces and lanes *Health hazards
  71. 71. Page | 63 2.12.11 Projects or Programmes since 2016 1. Renovations of Dumisa Skills Center, Whole roof is leaking needs to be replaced 2. Construction of Community Library, Dumisa Community Library 3. Construction of Community hall, Mayfield Hall 4. Construction of sport fields, Mbulula Sport fields 5. Construction of outdoor gym, kwaDayeni Outdoor gym 6. Constrution of V drains, Gandeduze Road 7. Upgrading gravel roads, Sizophumelela Road 8. Construction of Crèche, Ncombololo Creche. 2.12.12 Local Community Natural Resources & Environmental Constraints The natural environment provides a range of Resources for communities living in and around it and to all the residents of uMdoni Municipality in particular. These resources include: 1. Clean drinking water from rivers, wetlands and streams. 2. Thatch material and grazing pastures for livestock from grasslands. 3. Spiritual and cultural benefits. 4. Flood protection from wetlands and other indigenous vegetation. 5. Medicinal plants and educational and ecotourism opportunities. 6. Habitat for wildlife. In addition to the provision of ecosystem services; if the environment is well managed it can provide employment opportunities through projects like the Working for Ecosystems Programme. If the free ecosystem services provided by the environment (e.g. clean water, stormwater management) are lost, the communities will have to bear the cost of alternative infrastructure that will have to be built to provide these services e.g. if wetlands and vegetation protecting residents from floods are removed they would have to be replaced by expensive storm-water management infrastructure. This is money which could have been used to provide other infrastructure like houses. This will result in a higher cost of living as residents will have to pay municipal tariffs for maintenance of the new infrastructure. Ecosystem services: The free services provided by the natural environment without which rate payer’s money would have to pay for the construction of expensive infrastructure to ensure e.g. food supply, climate regulation, water supply and flood prevention.
  72. 72. Page | 64 Alien plant clearing; one of the employment opportunities created by a well managed environment. Grazing pastures provided by the natural environment (grasslands). If this is removed it would need to be replaced by expensive, commercial animal feed. Material for traditional mats or crafts provided by wetlands. 2.12.13 Conclusion This profile aimed to provide an overview of the most relevant developmental indicators that shape the socio-economic reality of the Ward profiled. It is contended that the information contained in this Profile will provide the Municipality with sufficient socio-economic intelligence that will inform credible, responsive, efficient and effective budget allocations that will improve the living conditions of all citizens within the area of focus. The most prominent aspects contained in the profile are summarized as follows:  Infrastructural development  Water and Sanitation  Housing  Schools  Roads Community Access Roads  Clinics Needed between Dududu and Umkhunya  Recreational facilities (POOL)  Skills Development Centers  Job Opportunities  Old age home  Crime Prevention  Satellite Police Station  Decrease in HIV/AIDS orphans/deaths

×