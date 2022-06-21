Successfully reported this slideshow.

Anthony Raspa - Anthony Raspa - as a Project Manager

Jun. 21, 2022
date 2022-06-21

Jun. 21, 2022
Anthony Raspa is a commercially aware, results-driven Digital Marketer (and Developer) who has earned an enviable reputation within business environments that demand improvements in business brands, leads and revenue. Demonstrating a track record of success in defining and delivering improvement initiatives across a range of businesses in Australia.

Anthony Raspa is a commercially aware, results-driven Digital Marketer (and Developer) who has earned an enviable reputation within business environments that demand improvements in business brands, leads and revenue. Demonstrating a track record of success in defining and delivering improvement initiatives across a range of businesses in Australia.

Anthony Raspa - Anthony Raspa - as a Project Manager

  1. 1. AnthonyRaspa a ProjectManager!
  2. 2. A true example of a powerful leader is Anthony Raspa,who formerly worked as a project manager at Horizon Power for the successful leadership of the management and delivery of technology during a strategic restructure and heavy stakeholder change.
  3. 3. Anthony Raspa holds a strong portfolio along with business intelligence,tools, and strategies to effectively coordinate activities and workflows that drive results and ensure goal attainment. Combining several skills with an attitude toward achievement,his leadership traits influence and motivates people to achieve desired outputs.
  4. 4. Anthony Raspa is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration at the Australian Institute of Business. In 1994,he completed an Associate Diploma in Applied Science in Computing which helped him work as a Certified Novel Administrator in Dimension Data. Regarding his educational credentials
  5. 5. Anthony Raspa’s Work experience He has been into IMDEX as program manager where Anthony worked on the definition, and documentation, and successfully completed complex projects,thus making sure that project and quality processes remain maintained.
  6. 6. Thank You

