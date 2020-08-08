Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO “ANTONI...
Introducción La derivada representa un papel fundamental en las Matemáticas debido a su gran cantidad de aplicaciones en l...
¿Qué es una derivada? La derivada de una función está representada gráficamente como una línea recta superpuesta sobre cua...
Ejemplo:
Siglo XVII Sintetizaron en dos conceptos, métodos usados por sus predecesores los que hoy llamamos derivadas e integrales....
Tabla de derivadas
Algunas de las aplicaciones más notables de las derivadas se explican a continuación:  Tasa de variación: Esta es la apli...
 Método de Newton: Una aplicación digna de notar de las derivadas es el método de Newton, este es utilizado para rastrear...
Ejercicio ¿Qué función crece más rápido en el punto x=1/2 f(x)=7x3-x2-5x+3 ó g(x)=24x4-3x+2 ? Consideraciones previas Para...
Formulas  f'(x0)>0  D(f+g)=f'+g' ; D(f−g)=f'−g‘  f'(x0)<0  f(x)=xn⇒f'(x)=n⋅xn−1 ∀n∈R  y−f(a)=f'(a)⋅(x−a)
Ejercicio 2  Un coche de competición se desplaza a una velocidad que, entre las 0 y 2 horas, viene dada por la expresión ...
v ‘ + 1 - 2 y crece decrece Por lo tanto en x=1 hay máximo y la función crece de 0 a 1 (gana velocidad) y decrece de 1 a 2...
Conclusión Comprendimos que las derivadas sirven para solucionar problemas de física y todas las materias que se basan en ...
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO “ANTONIO JOSE DE SUCRE” (UTS) SAN CRISTOBAL, ESTADO – TACHIRA APLICACIÓN DE DERIVADAS Génesis Rosales C.I 29.753.182
  2. 2. Introducción La derivada representa un papel fundamental en las Matemáticas debido a su gran cantidad de aplicaciones en la ciencia, la tecnología o la economía:  Cálculo de la velocidad y la aceleración instantánea de cualquier objeto en movimiento.  Para la optimización de funciones, cálculo de máximos y mínimos. En procesos productivos es fundamental conocer las condiciones en qué podemos obtener los mayores beneficios  Construir carreteras de modo que las curvas se puedan tomar de la forma más natural posible. Como muchos de los conceptos matemáticos que estudiamos, el concepto de derivada es fruto de varios siglos de evolución.
  3. 3. ¿Qué es una derivada? La derivada de una función está representada gráficamente como una línea recta superpuesta sobre cualquier curva (función), el valor de esta pendiente respecto al eje sobre el cual está siendo estudiada la función recibe el nombre de derivada. Esta línea, está colocada sobre el punto más extremo (superior o inferior) de la curva, por lo que a su vez está determinando un límite al que la función llega, en relación al incremento que consiga la variable estudiada por las alteraciones que reciba. En fin, para comprender más el significado de la derivada, es aquella que se utiliza para medir las evoluciones o los cambios de una variable en relación a otra.
  4. 4. Ejemplo:
  5. 5. Siglo XVII Sintetizaron en dos conceptos, métodos usados por sus predecesores los que hoy llamamos derivadas e integrales. Desarrollaron reglas para manipular las derivadas (reglas de derivación) y mostraron que ambos conceptos eran inversos (teorema fundamental del cálculo).
  6. 6. Tabla de derivadas
  7. 7. Algunas de las aplicaciones más notables de las derivadas se explican a continuación:  Tasa de variación: Esta es la aplicación más utilizada de las derivadas. Encuentra su aplicación en muchos problemas de la física. La tasa de variación en la localización de un punto te dará la velocidad de ese punto. De manera similar la tasa de cambio de la velocidad de un punto se conoce como la aceleración del mismo. La velocidad de un punto se despeja como, aquí x es el punto cuya velocidad será calculada y t representa el intervalo de tiempo.  Punto Crítico: El punto crítico tiene una cantidad vasta de aplicaciones que incluyen la termodinámica, la física de la materia condensada, etc. Un punto crítico es aquel donde la derivada de la función es cero, no existe en absoluto.  Determinación de valores mínimos y máximos: A este proceso se le denomina optimización. Existen una serie de problemas que requieren la determinación de los valores mínimos y máximos de alguna función tal como la determinación del menor costo, aproximación del menor tiempo, cálculo de mayor ganancia, etc. Puede existir un mínimo local / punto máximo que se denomina mínimo relativo / máximo punto o mínimo global / máximo punto que se le llama como mínimo absoluto / punto máximo. El máximo absoluto es uno, , para todos los puntos del dominio de la función. Mientras que un punto máximo relativo es uno, , para todos los puntos en un período abierto en las proximidades de x igual a c.
  8. 8.  Método de Newton: Una aplicación digna de notar de las derivadas es el método de Newton, este es utilizado para rastrear las raíces de una ecuación en una cascada de etapas para que en cada paso de la solución encontremos una solución mejor y más adecuada como raíz de la ecuación. Este envuelve también el uso de algunos términos de las Series Taylor  Aplicaciones en el ámbito del comercio: Existe una gran cantidad de lugares en el comercio donde las derivadas son requeridas. Dado que el objetivo final del comercio es el de maximizar las ganancias y minimizar las pérdidas, la teoría de máximos y mínimos puede utilizarse aquí para evaluar la respuesta correcta y así aumentar la productividad total del comercio. También resulta conveniente analizar el costo promedio de un artículo lo que puede ayudar al aumento de la ganancia.  Aproximación lineal: En una serie de ramas de la física, como es el caso de la óptica, la Aproximación lineal juega un papel vital. En este utilizamos una función lineal con el fin de encontrar la aproximación de cualquier función general. Esta es más comúnmente conocida como una aplicación de la recta tangencial al gráfico de cualquier función lineal.
  9. 9. Ejercicio ¿Qué función crece más rápido en el punto x=1/2 f(x)=7x3-x2-5x+3 ó g(x)=24x4-3x+2 ? Consideraciones previas Para estudiar la rapidez del crecimiento (o decrecimiento) de una función en un punto estudiamos su primera derivada en el punto, que corresponde a la pendiente de la recta tangente a la función en el punto. Recuerda que: y−f(a)=f'(a)⋅(x−a) En este caso, en a=1/2. Aquella que tenga un valor mayor será la que crezca más rápido. Resolución f'(x)=21x2−2x−5⇒f'(0.5)=21(0.5)2−2(0.5)−5=−0.75g'(x)=96x3−3⇒g'(0.5)=96(0.5)3−3=9 Como vemos, la función f es decreciente en el punto señalado, y la función g es la que crece más rápidamente en él.
  10. 10. Formulas  f'(x0)>0  D(f+g)=f'+g' ; D(f−g)=f'−g‘  f'(x0)<0  f(x)=xn⇒f'(x)=n⋅xn−1 ∀n∈R  y−f(a)=f'(a)⋅(x−a)
  11. 11. Ejercicio 2  Un coche de competición se desplaza a una velocidad que, entre las 0 y 2 horas, viene dada por la expresión v(x)= (2-x).ex, donde x es el tiempo en horas y v(x) es a velocidad en cientos de kilómetros. Hallar en que momento del intervalo circula a la velocidad máxima y calcular dicha velocidad. ¿En que periodos gano velocidad y en cuales redujo? ¿Se detuvo alguna vez? SOLUCIÓN Nos piden q estudiemos el crecimiento y decrecimiento y el máximo de la función velocidad v. Por eso utilizamos la derivada, ya que sabemos (por teoría) que si la derivada da positiva la función crece y si da negativa decrece. También sabemos que, la función tiene un máximo relativo en un punto, si la derivada, en ese punto, es 0 (condición necesaria) y además cambia el crecimiento (es decir pasa de crecer a decrecer) La derivada es: v’(x)=-1.ex + ex.(2-x)= -ex + 2 ex- x .ex = ex- x. ex, sacando factor común ex se llega a: v’(x)=((1-x)ex Igualando a 0 nos da (1-x).ex =0, de donde 1-x =0 y por tanto x =1, (ya q ex nunca puede ser cero) Estudiamos v en los alrededores de 1
  12. 12. v ‘ + 1 - 2 y crece decrece Por lo tanto en x=1 hay máximo y la función crece de 0 a 1 (gana velocidad) y decrece de 1 a 2 (reduce velocidad), veamos los valores en ese punto y en el extremo: v(x)= (2-x)ex v(1)=(2-1).e = e (aquí el máximo como justificamos antes) v(0)=(2-0).1=2 v(2)=(2-2).1=0 como da la velocidad 0 aquí se detuvo. LA GRÁFICA:
  13. 13. Conclusión Comprendimos que las derivadas sirven para solucionar problemas de física y todas las materias que se basan en ella como estática, cinemática, calor, mecánica, ondas, corriente eléctrica, magnetismo, etc. Aplicable también en la economía para hallar valores mínimos y máximos los cuales son importantes para proyectar en economía. Sirven para explicar el comportamiento de la curva de una función trigonométrica. Es decir tiene un numero sin fin de aplicaciones en las cuales toma un papel importante

