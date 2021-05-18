Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 18, 2021

What is WWAN?

WWAN definition
A wireless wide area network（WWAN） refers to a wireless network that covers the whole country or the world and provides wireless access over a larger range.
Compared with wireless personal area networks（WPAN）, wireless local area networks（WLAN）, and wireless metropolitan area networks（WMAN）, wide emphasizes fast mobility.
GSM mobile communication system and satellite communication system, the current global wireless wide area network (WWAN) mainly uses two major technologies, namely GSM and CDMA technology. These two sets of technologies will develop at an equal pace and gradually transition to 3G and super 3G technologies, which can reach 384K. 2Mbps.
The speed of cellular technology is not high, and it cannot provide wide access technology similar to wireless personal area network (WPAN), zero-line local area network, and wireless metropolitan area network (WMAN). Wireless meets the needs of multimedia and other applications.

What is WWAN?

  What Is WWAN? WWAN definition A wireless wide area network（WWAN） refers to a wireless network that covers the whole country or the world and provides wireless access over a larger range. Compared with wireless personal area networks （WPAN） , wireless local area networks （WLAN） , and wireless metropolitan area networks（WMAN）, wide emphasizes fast mobility. GSM mobile communication system and satellite communication system, the current global wireless wide area network (WWAN) mainly uses two major technologies, namely GSM and CDMA technology. These two sets of technologies will develop at an equal pace and gradually transition to 3G and super 3G technologies, which can reach 384K. 2Mbps. The speed of cellular technology is not high, and it cannot provide wide access technology similar to wireless personal area network (WPAN), zero-line local area network, and wireless metropolitan area network (WMAN). Wireless meets the needs of multimedia and other applications. It is mostly suitable for mobile phones, PDAs, and other weak terminals with low processing capabilities. It is not suitable for notebook computers with high processing capabilities. The technical characteristics of the 802.20 technical standard that specializes in wireless wide area network broadband wireless access technology is formulated. In the physical layer technology, with OFDM and MIMO as the core, fully tap the resources of time domain, frequency domain, and space domain, greatly improving the spectrum efficiency of the system. In terms of the design concept, the pure IP architecture for packet data is also better than the existing 3G technology in dealing with bursty data services and is equivalent to 3.5G (HSDPA. It
  also has a great advantage. Wireless Wide Area Network (WWAN), which represents the wireless network of China Mobile Unicom, has a characteristic transmission distance of <15km, a transmission rate of about 3Mbps, and a faster development speed. WWAN is a communication method that uses wireless networks to connect local area networks (LANs) with extremely dispersed physical distances. WWAN connects to a large geographic area, often a country or a continent. Its purpose is to interconnect the remotely distributed local area networks. Its structure is divided into two parts, the end system (user collection at both ends) and the communication system (intermediate link). WWAN standard IEEE802.20 is an important standard for WWAN. IEEE802.20 was proposed by the IEEE802.16 working group in March 2002, and a special working group was established for this purpose. This group was independent as the IEEE802.20 working group in September 2002. 802.20 is to achieve high-speed data transmission in a high-speed mobile environment to make up for the mobility disadvantages of the IEEE802.1x protocol suite. 802.20 technology can effectively solve the contradiction between mobility and transmission rate. It is an air interface specification for broadband wireless access systems suitable for high-speed mobile environments, and its operating frequency is less than 3.5 GHz. The IEEE802.20 standard takes Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM) and Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) as the core technology in the physical layer technology, fully taps the resources in the time domain, frequency domain, and space domain, greatly improving the system Spectral efficiency. In terms of the design concept, the performance of a pure IP architecture based on packet data to adapt to bursty data services is better than that of 3G technology and is equivalent to 3.5G (HSDPA, EV-DO) performance. It also has great advantages in implementation and deployment costs. IEEE802.20 can meet the high mobility and high throughput requirements of the wireless communication market and has the characteristics of good performance, high efficiency, low cost, and flexible deployment. IEEE802.20 mobile must be better than IEEE802.11, and its data throughput is stronger than 3G technology. Its design concept is in line with the development direction of next-generation wireless communication technology, so it is a very promising wireless technology. At present, the IEEE802.20 system technical standard still needs to be improved, the product market is not yet mature, and the industry chain needs to be improved, so it is difficult to determine its position in the future market. WWAN application Typical applications include power systems, medical systems, taxation systems, transportation systems, banking systems, dispatch systems, and other fields. Outdoor wireless network bridge equipment has a wide range of applications in various industries. For example, the tax system adopts wireless network bridge equipment to realize
  wireless networking among various taxation points, taxation departments, and tax bureaus; The power system adopts wireless network bridge products to connect various substations, power plants, and power bureaus distributed in different regions to realize information exchange and office automation. The education system can establish a network connection between the student dormitory, library, and teaching building through wireless access devices. Wireless network construction cannot be restricted by complex terrain such as mountains, rivers, streets, etc., and has the advantages of flexibility, short cycle, and low construction cost. Government agencies and various large enterprises can be distributed in two or more areas through wireless networks of the buildings or branches are connected. The wireless network is especially suitable for the network connection of branches with complex terrain, high network wiring costs, scattered distribution, and construction difficulties. It can establish a reliable network connection with a shorter construction period and a lower cost. Industry Application Power Systems Connect substations, power plants, and power bureaus in different locations Tax system Link tax collection points, taxation departments at all levels, taxation branches, and taxation bureaus Education system Connect teaching building, library, and student dormitory Medical system Connect hospitals, pharmacies, and clinics Banking system Connect scattered business outlets, business offices, and branches Transportation system Connect the monitoring points scattered at various intersections with the monitoring center Airport, railway, port connection Large enterprise Connections between company headquarters, remote offices, sales terminals, and factories Dispatch system Connect with public security bureaus, police stations, fire and security points Security Monitoring Transmit the video surveillance information collected by the remote monitoring point to the monitoring center through the wireless network Large venues and exhibitions Establish temporary network connections for sports, performances, exhibitions, and promotions
  4. 4. C&T RF Antennas Inc https://ctrfantennasinc.com/ https://lcantennas.com/ http://www.ctrfantennas.com/ coco@ctrfantennasinc.com Please Contact us for more information, thank you.  Coco Lu (+86)13412239096 Secrets of RF Circuit Design RF Circuit Design Tutorial Antenna Design Wifi About Wi-Fi, You Did Not Know

×