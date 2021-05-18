What is WWAN?

WWAN definition

A wireless wide area network（WWAN） refers to a wireless network that covers the whole country or the world and provides wireless access over a larger range.

Compared with wireless personal area networks（WPAN）, wireless local area networks（WLAN）, and wireless metropolitan area networks（WMAN）, wide emphasizes fast mobility.

GSM mobile communication system and satellite communication system, the current global wireless wide area network (WWAN) mainly uses two major technologies, namely GSM and CDMA technology. These two sets of technologies will develop at an equal pace and gradually transition to 3G and super 3G technologies, which can reach 384K. 2Mbps.

The speed of cellular technology is not high, and it cannot provide wide access technology similar to wireless personal area network (WPAN), zero-line local area network, and wireless metropolitan area network (WMAN). Wireless meets the needs of multimedia and other applications.

