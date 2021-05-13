What is impedance matching? Why do we need impedance matching?

What is impedance?

In a circuit with resistance, inductance, and capacitance, the obstacle to alternating current is called impedance. Impedance is often expressed as Z.

The effective resistance of an electric circuit or component to alternating current, arising from the combined effects of ohmic resistance and reactance.

Impedance is composed of resistance, inductive reactance, and capacitive reactance, but it is not a simple addition of the three. If the three are connected in series, and the frequency f, resistance R, inductance L, and capacitance C of the alternating current are known, then the impedance of the series circuit.

The unit of impedance is ohms.

For a specific circuit, the impedance is not constant, but changes with frequency. In a series circuit of resistance, inductance, and capacitance, the impedance of the circuit is generally greater than the resistance. That is, the impedance is reduced to a minimum.

In a parallel circuit of inductance and capacitance, the impedance increases to the maximum value at resonance which is the opposite of a series circuit.

