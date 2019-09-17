Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. [TYPE THE COMPANY NAME] Consparacy Of Mirza: Jhelumi: against the Finality Of Holy Prophet and lame defence of Mirza: Jhelumi to vail his conspiracy. A REQUEST TO FOLLOWERS OF MIRZA JHELUMI Saiyid Zahi:r Naqvi 17-Sep-19
  2. 2. Page 1 of 3 Page 1 of 3 A HUMBLE REQUEST TO THE FOLLOWERS OF MIRZA: JHELUMI TO INVESTIGATETHE CONSPIRACYOF MIRZA JHELUMI IN REGARD TO DIVINEUNITY ANDFINALITYOF HOLY PROPHET [PBUH]
  3. 3. Page 2 of 3 Page 2 of 3 ConsparacyOf Mirza: Jhelumi:againstthe FinalityOf HolyProphetandlame defence of Mirza: Jhelumi to vail hisconspiracy. In one of hislectures,the manfrom Jhelumsaidthathe shall cease todeclare Mah:mu:di:Mirza:’isas Ca:firif theycease to declare Muslims,Mirza: Jhelumi andhisfollowersasCa:fir. But he furthersaidthat he is sure that Mah:mu:di:Mirza:’isshall nevercese todeclare Muslimset ceteraas Ca:firsince if it issupposedthatMah:mu:di:Mirza:’iscease todeclare Muslimsetceteraas Ca:firthenit isimpliedthatMirza:Qa:dia:ni:isnota Prophet. But he furthersaidthat that as it isimpossible forMah:mu:di Mirza:’istocease todeclare Muslimset ceteraas Ca:fir since if a persondeniesthatMirza:Qa:diani andremainsa MuslimthenMirza:Qa:diani cannot be a Prophet. Whenit waspointedoutMah:mu:di:Mirza:’iscannotbecome Muslimjustbyceasingto declare Muslimsetceteraas Ca:fir,since Mah:mu:di:Mirza:’isbelieve inmore thatone beliefsof Cufr. Mirza: Jhelumi:attemptedtodefendhimself thatbysayingthathe was usingthe Principle of Ta’:li:q Bil Muh:a:l [ Hingingfroman Impossible]. ThisHingingfromImpossibleisincorrect. Since Mah:mu:di:Mirza:’isare Ca:firREGARDLESS of the case whetherMah:mu:di:Mirza:’iscontinueto declare all the MuslimsEt ceteraas Ca:firor cease to declare all Muslimsetceteraas Ca:fir. Since theydenythe FinalityandLasthoodof HolyProphet[PBUH]. We askall the followersof Mirza:Jhelumi:thattochose one of the twoviews:- 1] If Mah:mu:di: Mirza:’is shall cease to declare Muslim et cetera as Ca:fir then Mirza: Jhelumi: shall cease to declare Mah:mu:di: Mirza:’is as Ca:fir; but it is impossible that they cease to declare Muslims et cetera as Ca:fir by the Principle of Suspension by/from Impossible [Ta’:li:q Bil Muh:a:l]. 2] If Mah:mu:di: Mirza:’is shall cease to declare Muslims et cetera as Ca:fir EVEN THEN Muslims shallContinue to declare them as Ca:fir since the cessation declaration in the discussion is not HINGED with/by/from the stated above Impossible [Ta’:li:q Bil Muh:a:l].
  4. 4. Page 3 of 3 Page 3 of 3 Since theycannotbe declaredas Muslimunlessandotherwise theycease tobelieveineachandevery Belief of Cufringeneral andcease todenythe FinalityandLasthoodof HolyProphet inParticular. 3]Finallyitistobe notedthatif a personor a group of people believe inseveral beliefsof Cufr,thenitis incorrectto hinge the cessationof theirTcfi:ronthe cessationof onlyone of several beliefsof Cufr, whetherthe cessationof thisparticularbeliefof Cufrisimpossible [Muh:a:l]oritis not. A personwho do sucha thingactuallydoesnotacceptother beliefsof the personorgroupas Cufr whichare really Cufr. So sucha personisalsoa Ca:firbeyonddoubt. It may be notedthat Mirza: Jhelumi:notonlyplayedthismischievoustrickinfavourof Ma:mu:di: Mirza:’isbut alsoinFavourof Nus:airiahaswell. The verysame Mirza: saidthat if Nus:airiahcease todeclare othersasC:afir, he shall cease to declare thenhe shall cease to declare themasCa:fir. But he givesa suretythattheyshall not cease to exercise Tacfi:rof Muslimsetcetera. But the mischief isthathe doesnotdeclare themas Ca:firfor believinginthe Incarnationof God, which ispure Shirc. All Muslimsshall continue todeclare incarnistsasC:afirregardlessof the Tacfi:rof Muslimsbythese Incarnists. So followers of Mirza Jhelumi: are requested to reconsider and to think again. Mirza: Jhelumi:isnotacceptinghisgarlicerrorrather he isattemptingtopresentapologiesforthe Pure Curf. So he has neitherhasanyrightto defendDivine Unicitynorhasanyrightto defendthe Finalityof Holy Prophet. Insteadof workingindefense of FinalityandLasthoodof HolyProphet,he istryingto make softcorners inthe heartof hisdisciplesforthe believerinthe perpetual continuityof adventsof Prophets [‘Astagh:farullah]. Insteadof workingindefense of UnicityOf G-d,he istryingto make softcornersin the heartof his disciplesforthe believerinthe DivineIncarnation [‘Astagh:farullah].

