NERVE-MUSCLE PHYSIOLOGY ~ Anshika Singh
• Nerves • Muscle • Electrophysiology of nerve & muscle • Action potential • Electrophysiology of the CNS
Nerves • The filamentous band of nervous tissue that connect part of the nervous system with the other organs, conduct ner...
Neurons • Neurons are the structural unit of nervous system. • They consist of cell body, dendrites and axons. • Neuron tr...
Depending upon number of poles • Three types- 1. Unipolar 2. Bipolar 3. Multipolar
• Unipolar a. having only one pole b. from single pole both axons and dendrites arise c. present in embryonic stage in hum...
Depending upon the function • Two types- 1. Motor or efferent neuron 2. Sensory or afferent neuron
• Motor neuron a. carry impulse from CNS to peripheral effector organs e.g., muscles/glands/blood vessels. b. generally ea...
Depending upon the size of axon • Two types- 1. Golgi type I neurons 2. Golgi type II neuron
• Golgi type I neuron a. have long axon b. cell body situated in CNS and their axon reaches remote peripheral organ. • Gol...
Muscle • Muscle is contractile tissue grouped into coordinated system for greater efficiency. In humans the muscle system ...
Sarcomere • A sarcomere is the smallest and functional unit of muscle. • Sarcomere are composed of long, fibrous proteins ...
Structure of sarcomere • Z- disc located at regular intervals along myofibril • Portion of sarcomere that extends over bot...
Electrophysiology of nerve and muscle • Electrophysiology comprises investigation of the electrical response characteristi...
Electrical excitability (nerve transmission) • The electrical excitability is the ability to receive and respond to stimul...
Refractory period • The refractory period is the shortest interval between two consecutively conducted impulses out of mus...
Accommodation • The term “accommodation” is taken to embrace both the process that oppose the increase in axonal excitabil...
Action Potential • An action potential is a rapid rise and subsequent fall in voltage or membrane potential across a cellu...
Process/steps • Stimulus starts the rapid change in voltage or action potential. In patch- clamp mode, sufficient current ...
• Hyperpolarization is a lowered membrane potential caused by the efflux of K+ ions and closing of K+ channels. • Resting ...
Electrophysiology of CNS • Electrophysiology is the study of the electrical properties of biological cells and tissues in ...
Jun. 16, 2021

By ~ Anshika Singh
(BPT 1st year)

