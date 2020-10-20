Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
De tertia sessione Ante diem XV Kalendas Novembres A.D. MMXX
 Theresia: quae mira facit, quae venatur, venatrix Zoe: quae vivit, vita Balbina: quae balbutit Humbertus: catulli ni...
 De familia nostra



 Taciti Annalium liber I, 17 [17] Sub idem tempus levi initio atrox caedes orta inter colonos Nucerinos Pompeianosque gla...
Ergo deportati sunt in urbem multi e Nucerinis trunco per vulnera corpore, ac plerique liberorum aut parentum mortes defl...
 De quaestiones respondendis • Ubi gentium haec caedes facta est? • Quo tempore illud factum est? • Quae partes pugnam co...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

De tertia sessione habita

21 views

Published on

Exercitamenta Latina : De tertia sessione habita

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

De tertia sessione habita

  1. 1. De tertia sessione Ante diem XV Kalendas Novembres A.D. MMXX
  2. 2.  Theresia: quae mira facit, quae venatur, venatrix Zoe: quae vivit, vita Balbina: quae balbutit Humbertus: catulli nitor Gundisalvus: ad proelium paratus De sodalium nominibus
  3. 3.  De familia nostra
  4. 4.
  5. 5.
  6. 6.
  7. 7.  Taciti Annalium liber I, 17 [17] Sub idem tempus levi initio atrox caedes orta inter colonos Nucerinos Pompeianosque gladiatorio spectaculo, quod Livineius Regulus, quem motum senatu rettuli, edebat. quippe oppidana lascivia in vicem incessente[s] probra, dein saxa, postremo ferrum sumpsere, validiore Pompeianorum plebe, apud quos spectaculum edebatur.
  8. 8. Ergo deportati sunt in urbem multi e Nucerinis trunco per vulnera corpore, ac plerique liberorum aut parentum mortes deflebant. cuius rei iudicium princeps senatui, senatus consulibus permisit. et rursus re ad patres relata, prohibiti publice in decem annos eius modi coetu Pompeiani collegiaque, quae contra leges instituerant, dissoluta; Livineius et qui alii seditionem conciverant exilio multati sunt.
  9. 9.  De quaestiones respondendis • Ubi gentium haec caedes facta est? • Quo tempore illud factum est? • Quae partes pugnam commiserunt? • Qui superiores evaserunt? • Quid factum est de Nucerinis? • Quid hac de re Nero imperator putavit agendum?

×