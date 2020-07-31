Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Gerencie, ensine e aprenda de forma inteligente e multissensorial
“A educação é a principal vestimenta para a festa da vida.” — Carolina Herrera
Conteúdo deste material Uma assinatura de baixo custo por escola com recorrência mensal ou anual MODELOPRODUTODESAFIO MERC...
01 Aumentar o aproveitamento do aluno e reduzir a evasão escolar DESAFIO
O PROBLEMA O aluno contemporâneo lê pouco conteúdo formal, estuda de forma diferente das gerações anteriores e tem muitas ...
NOSSA PROPOSTA Ampliar e diversificar a oferta de conteúdo em uma linguagem que comunique com o alunos por um tempo maior,...
02 Uma plataforma de aprendizagem mista, análise de dados e diagnóstico precoce PRODUTO
O FORMATO Antes de tudo o local: o aluno contemporâneo está na internet o tempo todo; o celular e o computador são companh...
Simulados desafiam o aluno a saber mais e ajudam a medir o avanço em seu desempenho ABORDAGEM MULTISSENSORIAL Imagens e te...
APRENDIZAGEM MISTA Quando somos expostos ao mesmo conteúdo através de linguagens e formatos diferentes os índices de apren...
CANAIS DE ACESSO CELULAR E COMPUTADOR Nossa plataforma foi pensada para uso nos canais onde os alunos e professores já est...
03 Mais de 180 K escolas com problemas de aproveitamento e evasão no Brasil MERCADO
47 Mi É o número de alunos matriculados no Brasil Dados do INEP do ano de 2019
TAMANHO DO MERCADO 7,6 Mi 39,4Mi Estão na rede pública de ensino Estudam na rede privada
INFRAESTRUTURA E grande parte já tem conexão de alta velocidade BANDA LARGA A maioria da escolas já têm sinal de internet ...
04 Uma assinatura de baixo custo por escola com recorrência mensal ou anual MODELO
FOCO DE NOSSA SOLUÇÃO A maioria das soluções no mercado têm foco em gestão acadêmica e informatização da rotina escolar O ...
● Até 300 alunos ● Suporte básico ● Sem app ou site ● Até 1,2 mil alunos ● Suporte por Chat, Ticket e E-mail ● Site da esc...
2 TRAJETÓRIA Aperfeiçoamento da solução e do plano de negócio Criação do MVP e validação no mercado Inclusão de recursos d...
PARA O FUTURO MATERIAIS SEGMENTAÇÃO COLABORAÇÃO CONTEÚDO FORMAÇÃO GAMES Construção de uma base de materiais didáticos digi...
CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, and infographics & images by Fre...
Gerencie, ensine e aprenda de forma inteligente e multissensorial
Gerencie, ensine e aprenda de forma inteligente e multissensorial
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Gerencie, ensine e aprenda de forma inteligente e multissensorial

20 views

Published on

Gerencie, ensine e aprenda de forma multissensorial com uma plataforma pensada para promover a educação do futuro, com os recursos de hoje com o NotaDez

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Gerencie, ensine e aprenda de forma inteligente e multissensorial

  1. 1. Gerencie, ensine e aprenda de forma inteligente e multissensorial
  2. 2. “A educação é a principal vestimenta para a festa da vida.” — Carolina Herrera
  3. 3. Conteúdo deste material Uma assinatura de baixo custo por escola com recorrência mensal ou anual MODELOPRODUTODESAFIO MERCADO 02 0301 04 Aumentar o aproveitamento do aluno e reduzir a evasão escolar Uma plataforma de aprendizagem mista, análise de dados e diagnóstico precoce Mais de 180 K escolas com problemas de aproveitamento e evasão no Brasil
  4. 4. 01 Aumentar o aproveitamento do aluno e reduzir a evasão escolar DESAFIO
  5. 5. O PROBLEMA O aluno contemporâneo lê pouco conteúdo formal, estuda de forma diferente das gerações anteriores e tem muitas disputas por sua atenção. Como consequência o aproveitamento em sala de aula cai ano após ano, e os números da evasão escolar, aumentam, dentre outros fatores por um certo desalento com a educação.
  6. 6. NOSSA PROPOSTA Ampliar e diversificar a oferta de conteúdo em uma linguagem que comunique com o alunos por um tempo maior, permitindo revisão do conteúdo aprendido mesmo de casa. Detectar precocemente dificuldades de aprendizagem e permitir uma tomada de decisões mais rápida e efetiva com base em dados confiáveis.
  7. 7. 02 Uma plataforma de aprendizagem mista, análise de dados e diagnóstico precoce PRODUTO
  8. 8. O FORMATO Antes de tudo o local: o aluno contemporâneo está na internet o tempo todo; o celular e o computador são companheiros inseparáveis. Nada mais natural que levar o conteúdo para lá de uma forma que o atraia: vídeos, quizes, modelos 3D e materiais interativos, como os que ele já consome fora da escola e podem ser levados para a sala.
  9. 9. Simulados desafiam o aluno a saber mais e ajudam a medir o avanço em seu desempenho ABORDAGEM MULTISSENSORIAL Imagens e textos oferecem formas convencionais de expor o conteúdo O conteúdo de apoio em vídeo ajuda a fixar o conhecimento e atrair a atenção 1 2 3 VÍDEO IMAGEM E TEXTO SIMULADOS
  10. 10. APRENDIZAGEM MISTA Quando somos expostos ao mesmo conteúdo através de linguagens e formatos diferentes os índices de aprendizagem aumentam; com isso em mente, nossa plataforma permite a complementação do ensino com aulas e materiais de reforço para serem consumidos em casa ou em movimento.
  11. 11. CANAIS DE ACESSO CELULAR E COMPUTADOR Nossa plataforma foi pensada para uso nos canais onde os alunos e professores já estão: no computador, no tablet e no celular, reduzindo custos de implantação e infraestrutura e a curva de aprendizagem.
  12. 12. 03 Mais de 180 K escolas com problemas de aproveitamento e evasão no Brasil MERCADO
  13. 13. 47 Mi É o número de alunos matriculados no Brasil Dados do INEP do ano de 2019
  14. 14. TAMANHO DO MERCADO 7,6 Mi 39,4Mi Estão na rede pública de ensino Estudam na rede privada
  15. 15. INFRAESTRUTURA E grande parte já tem conexão de alta velocidade BANDA LARGA A maioria da escolas já têm sinal de internet INTERNET 79% 91% Nosso principal requisito de infraestrutura é acesso à internet
  16. 16. 04 Uma assinatura de baixo custo por escola com recorrência mensal ou anual MODELO
  17. 17. FOCO DE NOSSA SOLUÇÃO A maioria das soluções no mercado têm foco em gestão acadêmica e informatização da rotina escolar O NotaDez usa gestão acadêmica como um meio para oferecer análise de dados, mas o foco é em qualidade de ensino Outros NotaDez A boa gestão como um meio para a qualidade do ensino
  18. 18. ● Até 300 alunos ● Suporte básico ● Sem app ou site ● Até 1,2 mil alunos ● Suporte por Chat, Ticket e E-mail ● Site da escola opcional ● Até 5 mil alunos ● Suporte por Chat, Ticket e E-mail ● Site e app da escola opcionais STARTER GOLD PREMIUM MODELO DE PREÇOS R$0/mês* R$300/mês* R$400/mês* * Valores sujeitos a alteração; consulte valores atuais no site Uma abordagem freemium com baixo custo e escalabilidade
  19. 19. 2 TRAJETÓRIA Aperfeiçoamento da solução e do plano de negócio Criação do MVP e validação no mercado Inclusão de recursos de aprendizagem mista Análise de dados e aprendizagem de máquina Captação de investimentos e escala 1 3 5 2 4 Nosso caminho até aqui e onde queremos chegar
  20. 20. PARA O FUTURO MATERIAIS SEGMENTAÇÃO COLABORAÇÃO CONTEÚDO FORMAÇÃO GAMES Construção de uma base de materiais didáticos digitais e para impressão integrados Licenciamento de recursos individuais da plataforma para outros mercados Criação da biblioteca colaborativa de conteúdo educacional de ponta Gerar e licenciar conteúdo educacional e realidade aumentada e virtual Disponibilizar na plataforma estrutura de treinamento para o professor Criação, licenciamento e distribuição de jogos educacionais 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. Recursos planejados para a evolução natural da plataforma
  21. 21. CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, and infographics & images by Freepik. Alguma dúvida? anselmo@notadez.org notadez.org Please keep this slide for attribution. OBRIGADO!

×