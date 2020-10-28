New microsoft word document

Successfully reported this slideshow.
OBSERVATION & REFLECTION OF KITE VICTERS Class - 8th Subject- English Number- 1 Submitted By: Submitted To: Anoop Abraham
Topic: The Shipwrecked Sailor (Part -01) Unit : 2 (Wings and Wheels) Teacher: Divya SV School: GHSS Mavoor, KKD Outcomes:
interest about travel in students. She asks ‘Do you like to travel’? And explains the benefits of travelling, thus creatin...
Teacher then asks students to fill up the blanks as an assignment. Visuals Presented: Combination of multiple pictures int...
successful in giving accurate expressions like ‘when I look up the sky’ ‘when I look to the birds, She is actually looking...
  1. 1. OBSERVATION & REFLECTION OF KITE VICTERS Class - 8th Subject- English Number- 1 Submitted By: Submitted To: Anoop Abraham Mr. E.K. Jijan Asst. Professor
  2. 2. Topic: The Shipwrecked Sailor (Part -01) Unit : 2 (Wings and Wheels) Teacher: Divya SV School: GHSS Mavoor, KKD Outcomes:  Develops interest in adventure stories  Gets inspiration to travel  Learns about the dangers of sea voyages.  Gets motivation to face difficulties in life.  Learns about new words and their usages. Procedure: Teacher welcomes the students to the class and wishes them safety. She talks about the last class which was a poem by Rabindranath Tagore ‘Tajmahal’, then shows a picture combination of Eiffel Tower, Tajmahal, Pyramids of Egypt, Mountains, Forest and backwaters of Kerala, and links the picture with travel thus generating an
  3. 3. interest about travel in students. She asks ‘Do you like to travel’? And explains the benefits of travelling, thus creating a build up about the chapter. Teacher talks about the wings and asks ‘Do you miss your school. She tries to create a link between wings and wheels. Then she slowly moves to the topic i.e, Travel by sea voyages. The teacher then introduces the author to students Mr. Gabriel Garcia Marques who is also a Nobel laureate in literature . Teacher then discusses about the ‘real life story’ of Luis Alejandro Velasco. She reads the text in a presentation style. The text colour changes according to speed of the reading. After reading the first paragraph teacher instructs the students to do a silent reading of the text. Asks certain questions related to the paragraph and also uses mother tongue in between which helps to create a rapport with students. Then shestarts reading the next paragraphandalsoasks questions related to it. Teacher explains the paragraph properly. Towards the end of the class teacher discusses an activity related to the first, second and third person and its usage. Teacher gives a task to find the possessive forms of: We, You, He, She, They and It
  4. 4. Teacher then asks students to fill up the blanks as an assignment. Visuals Presented: Combination of multiple pictures into one pic Text in presentation form Picture of Author Picture related to travel, voyages etc, (Titanic, Life of pie etc.) Picture of Luis Alejandro Velasco Text colour changes according to reading speed Picture of difficult words (Crate, Rigging etc.) Shows words like Radha’s Pen and Radha’s Book in picture form. Picture of the page of the textbook. Reflection: The teacher appears very confident even in front of the camera, even when students are not present physically and it sometimesseems as if students are really present before the teacher. Asking like ‘Did somebody said wheels’ gives a feel that students are nearby her. She is
  5. 5. successful in giving accurate expressions like ‘when I look up the sky’ ‘when I look to the birds, She is actually looking up. Judicious use of mother tongue helps to create a good rapport with students. Teacher very wonderfully creates a link in the minds of the students with the word ‘Wings and Wheels’ which is actually the name of the unit. Teacher reads the text with correct pronunciation and stress. Teacher makes the students read the text silently which helps in reinforcing the learning. I personally liked the way she pronounced the name of the central character Luis Alejandro Valesco. Her way of explaining helps the student to picturize the story in front of his/her eyes. She explains difficult words like ‘crate’ using pictures which helps students to remember those words for a long time. Asking review questions in between helps student to concentrate better. Hand movements were appropriate. Teacher could have smiled more to be more pleasant to the audience, which could have boosted her confidence. The use of word ‘yes’ could also have been reduced and other words like ‘right’ ‘ok’ ‘exactly could have been used to avoid monotony. Overall class was a nice experience for me.

